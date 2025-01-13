Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Adlas, Chloe Lula, Groove Attack, KUKO und Ron Albrecht

Adlas
Tracks/EPs
Tils & Maxim Vukovic – MP006 [Magic Power]
Psyk – Become Nothing [Non Series]
DB1 – B-Sides [Nullpunkt]
Stenny – Maha [Ilian Tape]
Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi [Sublunar]
Calibre & DRS v Mark Ernestus – Bad / Badder [Signature]
Hurdslenk – Khemicals [Key Vinyl]
Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK 11]
Sub Basics – Cause & Effect [Bait]
SnPLO – Lastday Cookie [Pin]
Alben/Compilations
Decka – Exit [Tar Hallow]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer]
MPU101 – MPU105 [Ilian Tape]
Chloe Lula
Tracks/EPs
Tensal – Sonic Particle Rain [Mord]
Mike Parker – Signal 303 [Sonic Groove]
Oscar Mulero – Take The Pleasures From The Serpent [Warm Up]
CAIV – Shamanfreude [Tresor]
Lady Starlight – Reinforce [Tresor]
Brendon Moeller – Can’t Run Away [Samurai]
Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]
D.Dan – Freak [Summerpup]
Kangding Ray – Hollow
Donato Dozzy – Velluto [Spazio Disponibile]
Alben/Compilations
UFO95 – A Brutalist Dystopian Society [Mord]
Sandwell District – Where Next? [The Point Of Departure Recording Company]
Sarah Wreath – Integration [Bunker New York]
Groove Attack
Tracks/EPs
Collettivo Immaginario – Luce / Luna Gioia [Space Grapes]
Last Nubian & Sweet Fruity Bunch – Babylon Shuffle EP [Touching Bass]
Sound Support – Everybody Knows EP [Toy Tonics]
Daniel Monaco – Mamela [Rush Hour]
Payfone – Wild Butterfly EP [Otis]
Alex Kassian – A Reference to E2-E4 by Manuel Göttsching [Testpressing Recordings]
Mystic Jungle – Night of Cheetah [Periodica]
DJ Koze – Wie Schön Du Bist [Pampa]
Guerrinha – Prédio Avenida Central [Porridge Bullet]
John Gómez & Nick the Record – Tangent Edits Vol.1 [Mr Bongo]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Kapote Presents Italomania Vol.1 [Toy Tonics]
Caribou – Honey [City Slang]
VA – Virtual Dreams II: Ambient Explorations in the House & Techno Age, Japan 1993-1999 [Music From Memory]
KUKO
Tracks/EPs
KUKO – Voicemail [Innergate Records]
Lukas Meunier – Unter Strom [KREATUR]
PRYDA – Allein (William Luck Schranz Rework) [Self-released]
Kander, Caiva – Never Mind [44 Label Group]
Yellow Claw – Sex Drugs Energie (Stan Christ, Zeltak Remix) [Spinning Records]
Neon Graveyard – World Full Of Shit [Wahn]
Johannes Schuster ft. 9inebro – Herz Am Rasen [7E6D]
In Verruf – Fall Into Pieces [44 Label Group]
Kalte Liebe – Rosen Sind Rot [Voxnox]
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (Hoehenangst HT Remix) [Influence Records]
Ron Albrecht
Tracks/EPs
Peter Eilmes – Vega II [Klinika]
cv313 & Federsen – Sequential Space EP [All Dub Records]
Amorphic & Tensal – Distant Landscapes [Blueprint]
Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK_eleven]
Clark Davis – Berlin [Snork Enterprises]
Louis the 4th – TH [Tar Hallow]
Translate – Untitled [Semantica]
Dynamic Forces – Untitled [Pleistocene Future]
Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi [Sublunar]
Kaiser – Controcorrente [KSR]
Alben/Compilations
Drexciya – Neptunes Lair [Tresor]
Ken Ishi – Future in Light LP [Freq]
Legowelt – A Field Guide to the Void [CJFD43LP]