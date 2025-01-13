Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Adlas, Chloe Lula, Groove Attack, KUKO und Ron Albrecht

Adlas

Adlas (Photo credit: George Nebieridze)

Tracks/EPs



Tils & Maxim Vukovic – MP006 [Magic Power]

Psyk – Become Nothing [Non Series]

DB1 – B-Sides [Nullpunkt]

Stenny – Maha [Ilian Tape]

Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi [Sublunar]

Calibre & DRS v Mark Ernestus – Bad / Badder [Signature]

Hurdslenk – Khemicals [Key Vinyl]

Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK 11]

Sub Basics – Cause & Effect [Bait]

SnPLO – Lastday Cookie [Pin]

Alben/Compilations



Decka – Exit [Tar Hallow]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer]

MPU101 – MPU105 [Ilian Tape]

Chloe Lula

Chloe Lula (Foto: Simen Lambrecht)

Tracks/EPs



Tensal – Sonic Particle Rain [Mord]

Mike Parker – Signal 303 [Sonic Groove]

Oscar Mulero – Take The Pleasures From The Serpent [Warm Up]

CAIV – Shamanfreude [Tresor]

Lady Starlight – Reinforce [Tresor]

Brendon Moeller – Can’t Run Away [Samurai]

Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]

D.Dan – Freak [Summerpup]

Kangding Ray – Hollow

Donato Dozzy – Velluto [Spazio Disponibile]

Alben/Compilations



UFO95 – A Brutalist Dystopian Society [Mord]

Sandwell District – Where Next? [The Point Of Departure Recording Company]

Sarah Wreath – Integration [Bunker New York]

Groove Attack

Groove Attack Records in Köln (Foto: Elastique)

Tracks/EPs



Collettivo Immaginario – Luce / Luna Gioia [Space Grapes]

Last Nubian & Sweet Fruity Bunch – Babylon Shuffle EP [Touching Bass]

Sound Support – Everybody Knows EP [Toy Tonics]

Daniel Monaco – Mamela [Rush Hour]

Payfone – Wild Butterfly EP [Otis]

Alex Kassian – A Reference to E2-E4 by Manuel Göttsching [Testpressing Recordings]

Mystic Jungle – Night of Cheetah [Periodica]

DJ Koze – Wie Schön Du Bist [Pampa]

Guerrinha – Prédio Avenida Central [Porridge Bullet]

John Gómez & Nick the Record – Tangent Edits Vol.1 [Mr Bongo]

Alben/Compilations



VA – Kapote Presents Italomania Vol.1 [Toy Tonics]

Caribou – Honey [City Slang]

VA – Virtual Dreams II: Ambient Explorations in the House & Techno Age, Japan 1993-1999 [Music From Memory]

KUKO

KUKO (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



KUKO – Voicemail [Innergate Records]

Lukas Meunier – Unter Strom [KREATUR]

PRYDA – Allein (William Luck Schranz Rework) [Self-released]

Kander, Caiva – Never Mind [44 Label Group]

Yellow Claw – Sex Drugs Energie (Stan Christ, Zeltak Remix) [Spinning Records]

Neon Graveyard – World Full Of Shit [Wahn]

Johannes Schuster ft. 9inebro – Herz Am Rasen [7E6D]

In Verruf – Fall Into Pieces [44 Label Group]

Kalte Liebe – Rosen Sind Rot [Voxnox]

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom (Hoehenangst HT Remix) [Influence Records]

Ron Albrecht

Ron Albrecht (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Peter Eilmes – Vega II [Klinika]

cv313 & Federsen – Sequential Space EP [All Dub Records]

Amorphic & Tensal – Distant Landscapes [Blueprint]

Blanka – Breaking Rules [SK_eleven]

Clark Davis – Berlin [Snork Enterprises]

Louis the 4th – TH [Tar Hallow]

Translate – Untitled [Semantica]

Dynamic Forces – Untitled [Pleistocene Future]

Sciahri & Hertz Collision – Axis Mundi [Sublunar]

Kaiser – Controcorrente [KSR]

Alben/Compilations



Drexciya – Neptunes Lair [Tresor]

Ken Ishi – Future in Light LP [Freq]

Legowelt – A Field Guide to the Void [CJFD43LP]