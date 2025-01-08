Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Lewis Fautzi, Malengo, PINK CONCRETE, Supergloss, Tedesco und The Mole

Lewis Fautzi
Tracks/EPs
Kwartz – Under Control [PoleGroup]
Inigo Kennedy – Butterfly Effects [Asymmetric]
Tauceti – Facing Herself in the Bathroom Mirror [Semantica Records]
Steve Bicknell – Why? And For Whom? [System Revival Recordings]
Translate – Overlaty [Warp Dissonance]
A4 – Four Rays [Edit Select]
Hugo Rolan – Control Volumétrico [Unterwelt]
L.B. Dub Corp – Only The Good Times
Lakej – Stabs & Cuts [Nachtstrom Schallplatten]
Orbe – Absolute Zero [Non Series]
Alben/Compilations
Oscar Mulero – Viaje Interior [Warm Up Recordings]
Pyramidal Decode – 9 Planetary Boundaries [Warm Up Recordings]
Pulso – The Becoming of Revelation – Nothing [Speculations LTD]
Malengo
Tracks/EPs
Yuseemi, XL Mad – Wine Pon Me Club [Djembe Ltd.]
WOST, Pedro da Linha – BADDDMANN [NAAFI]
WOST, MC TH – Eu Vicio Rapido [DOS Y MEDIO LLC]
Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa [KO-SIGN PTY LTD]
Tems – Love Me JeJe [RCA Records/Since 93′]
Riddla, Mas Ka Klé – MI MAS LA [Karata Grand-mère Baptiste Prod]
Rema – OZEBA [Mavin Global Holdings Ltd]
Nia Archives – Forbidden Feelingz [HIJINXX]
Manga Saint Hilare, MoreNight – They [MNRK UK]
HAY LUPITA – Lomiiel [Open Shift Distribution]
Alben/Compilations
Kelela – RAVE:N – The Remixes [Warp Records]
Kaytranada – TIMELESS [RCA Records]
BXKS – One Time Play [Piem]
PINK CONCRETE
Tracks/EPs
Arthur Robert – Antimatter [hereandthere]
GiGi FM – Gabriella [Sea~rène]
IGLO – Neverplace [Figure]
Fresco – Micro Bossing [BCCO]
Floating Points – ‘Key103’ [Ninja Tune]
Decoder – I Am Nothing [Toca]
Elisa Bee, Rolando – Superposition [R3]
Ryan James Ford – Porkpie [Plur]
Ecilo – Forgotten City [Mitsubasa]
Blue Hour – Trekia [Duality]
Alben/Compilations
Vil – Birds of Prey [Dolly]
Ralfi Pagan – With Love [Craft]
Arovane – Lilies [Keplar]
Supergloss
Tracks/EPs
Jack Wax – Hypnotizer (Original Vinyl Cut) [Flatlife Records]
Stephane Signore, Olivier Giacomotto – Second Life [Bound]
OSTREAKTOR – 1991 [Sektor Evolution]
Vinny Vincent, Harry Hash – The Siren (DJ Misjah Remix) [Armada Music]
DJ Wank – Club 303 (Helium Remix) [Elektrax Music]
Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]
Dan Zamani, Tim Taylor – Planet of Drums 01 (Original Mix) [Missile Records]
Alpha Tracks – Freedive [Blue Hour Music]
Savastano – Trois [Q Park Enterprise AB]
Men of Noise – The Yeti (Thomas P. Heckmann Remix) [Bryzant]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Dekmantel Ten: A Decade of Dekmantel Festival [Dekmantel Records]
Tedesco
Tracks/EPs
Wordcolour – Fundamentals [Houndstooth]
LUKE HOVEY – WHISTLE TOOL [Records DK2]
GOD ALONE – Feeling on Tic (Doubt Remix) [Self-released]
GENOSIDRA – HARDEMANGALA HARDEMPUJALA [Angels Gun Club]
The Groove Room – Tempest (Original Mix) [Ghetto Rhythm]
Mabel – girl FX [Step Ball Chain]
INVT – Caletón [INVT]
Kelela – Washed Away (Lamediscos Tribalism Dub) [Lamediscos]
Lukrø & Cardozo – Sigue [Hypersonics]
Tufi – Southcore [FLASH Recordings]
Alben/Compilations
VA – TOTVA007 [Thump Out Traxx]
The Mole
Tracks/EPs
Norm Talley, Moodymann, Omar S – Det-313-EP [Upstairs Asylum]
Delano Smith & Brain Kage – Keep ‘Em Movin [Michigander]
Theo Parrish, Maurissa Rose – The Truth [Sound Signature]
Marcellus Pittman – Eastside EP [Adeen]
James Curd & Marcellus Pittman – Motion Coastin [Shall Not Fade]
Chez Damier, Makez – Beat of Life [Adeen]
Ron Trent – Magic Carnival [Sacred Medicine]
The Perpetual Singers – Father Father [Self-released]
Delano Smith – The Lost Synth [Upstairs Asylum]
Patrice Scott – Untitled (Beat Version) [Neroli]
Alben/Compilations
Specter – Brutus [Sound Signature]
Soundstream – Disco Fantasy [Soundstream]
Roge – Curyman II [Diamond West]