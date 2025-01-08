Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Lewis Fautzi, Malengo, PINK CONCRETE, Supergloss, Tedesco und The Mole

Lewis Fautzi

Tracks/EPs



Kwartz – Under Control [PoleGroup]

Inigo Kennedy – Butterfly Effects [Asymmetric]

Tauceti – Facing Herself in the Bathroom Mirror [Semantica Records]

Steve Bicknell – Why? And For Whom? [System Revival Recordings]

Translate – Overlaty [Warp Dissonance]

A4 – Four Rays [Edit Select]

Hugo Rolan – Control Volumétrico [Unterwelt]

L.B. Dub Corp – Only The Good Times

Lakej – Stabs & Cuts [Nachtstrom Schallplatten]

Orbe – Absolute Zero [Non Series]

Alben/Compilations



Oscar Mulero – Viaje Interior [Warm Up Recordings]

Pyramidal Decode – 9 Planetary Boundaries [Warm Up Recordings]

Pulso – The Becoming of Revelation – Nothing [Speculations LTD]

Malengo

Tracks/EPs



Yuseemi, XL Mad – Wine Pon Me Club [Djembe Ltd.]

WOST, Pedro da Linha – BADDDMANN [NAAFI]

WOST, MC TH – Eu Vicio Rapido [DOS Y MEDIO LLC]

Uncle Waffles – Wadibusa [KO-SIGN PTY LTD]

Tems – Love Me JeJe [RCA Records/Since 93′]

Riddla, Mas Ka Klé – MI MAS LA [Karata Grand-mère Baptiste Prod]

Rema – OZEBA [Mavin Global Holdings Ltd]

Nia Archives – Forbidden Feelingz [HIJINXX]

Manga Saint Hilare, MoreNight – They [MNRK UK]

HAY LUPITA – Lomiiel [Open Shift Distribution]

Alben/Compilations



Kelela – RAVE:N – The Remixes [Warp Records]

Kaytranada – TIMELESS [RCA Records]

BXKS – One Time Play [Piem]

PINK CONCRETE

Tracks/EPs



Arthur Robert – Antimatter [hereandthere]

GiGi FM – Gabriella [Sea~rène]

IGLO – Neverplace [Figure]

Fresco – Micro Bossing [BCCO]

Floating Points – ‘Key103’ [Ninja Tune]

Decoder – I Am Nothing [Toca]

Elisa Bee, Rolando – Superposition [R3]

Ryan James Ford – Porkpie [Plur]

Ecilo – Forgotten City [Mitsubasa]

Blue Hour – Trekia [Duality]

Alben/Compilations



Vil – Birds of Prey [Dolly]

Ralfi Pagan – With Love [Craft]

Arovane – Lilies [Keplar]

Supergloss

Tracks/EPs



Jack Wax – Hypnotizer (Original Vinyl Cut) [Flatlife Records]

Stephane Signore, Olivier Giacomotto – Second Life [Bound]

OSTREAKTOR – 1991 [Sektor Evolution]

Vinny Vincent, Harry Hash – The Siren (DJ Misjah Remix) [Armada Music]

DJ Wank – Club 303 (Helium Remix) [Elektrax Music]

Wata Igarashi – Kaleidoscopic [Dekmantel]

Dan Zamani, Tim Taylor – Planet of Drums 01 (Original Mix) [Missile Records]

Alpha Tracks – Freedive [Blue Hour Music]

Savastano – Trois [Q Park Enterprise AB]

Men of Noise – The Yeti (Thomas P. Heckmann Remix) [Bryzant]

Alben/Compilations



VA – Dekmantel Ten: A Decade of Dekmantel Festival [Dekmantel Records]

Tedesco

Tracks/EPs



Wordcolour – Fundamentals [Houndstooth]

LUKE HOVEY – WHISTLE TOOL [Records DK2]

GOD ALONE – Feeling on Tic (Doubt Remix) [Self-released]

GENOSIDRA – HARDEMANGALA HARDEMPUJALA [Angels Gun Club]

The Groove Room – Tempest (Original Mix) [Ghetto Rhythm]

Mabel – girl FX [Step Ball Chain]

INVT – Caletón [INVT]

Kelela – Washed Away (Lamediscos Tribalism Dub) [Lamediscos]

Lukrø & Cardozo – Sigue [Hypersonics]

Tufi – Southcore [FLASH Recordings]

Alben/Compilations



VA – TOTVA007 [Thump Out Traxx]

The Mole

Tracks/EPs



Norm Talley, Moodymann, Omar S – Det-313-EP [Upstairs Asylum]

Delano Smith & Brain Kage – Keep ‘Em Movin [Michigander]

Theo Parrish, Maurissa Rose – The Truth [Sound Signature]

Marcellus Pittman – Eastside EP [Adeen]

James Curd & Marcellus Pittman – Motion Coastin [Shall Not Fade]

Chez Damier, Makez – Beat of Life [Adeen]

Ron Trent – Magic Carnival [Sacred Medicine]

The Perpetual Singers – Father Father [Self-released]

Delano Smith – The Lost Synth [Upstairs Asylum]

Patrice Scott – Untitled (Beat Version) [Neroli]

Alben/Compilations



Specter – Brutus [Sound Signature]

Soundstream – Disco Fantasy [Soundstream]

Roge – Curyman II [Diamond West]