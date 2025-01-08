Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DCHM, DJ Eivissa, HAMY, HiHat, Mathis Ruffing und NAS TEA

DCHM

DCHM (Foto: Phillip Lehmann)

Tracks/EPs



Tils – Freak [Magic Power]

The Trip – Funky Q Nice [Tessellate]

Flabaire – People [Housewax]

Dario Zenker – Wuando [Ilian Tape]

Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]

Shimpei Watanabe – No Cab Around Here (Stikdorn Remix) [I’m In Love Ltd]

Franck Roger – Think About It (Main Mix) [Seasons Limited]

Footclan – Home Alone [Fides]

Dajusch – Average Channel [Planet Rhythm Dubwars]

Vinz Sosa – Meet Me at the Club [Self Released]

Alben/Compilations



Loidis – One Day [Incienso]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer]

upsammy – Strange Meridians [topo2]

DJ Eivissa

DJ Eivissa (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Maco – La Poble [Bienaimer Music]

Zoo Brazil – Faceless [dbh-music]

Voices – Give Me Your Body (Vocal Mix) [Champions Records Ltd.]

Raze – Break 4 Love [Columbia]

Jon Dixon – Augusta [Detroit Suave]

Aldonna – Pisa 97 [Permanent Vacation]

Okain – Dirac Sea [Rand Muzik]

G. Flame – Bump [DETONE]

CCL – Plot Twist [!K7 Music]

Gigi Croccante – Feelings N Feet [theBasment Discos]





HAMY

HAMY (Foto: Milena Zara)

Tracks/EPs



MCR-T – 1 Berliner [Live From Earth]

ENNIO – Bloody Beetroots [TILT]

Polygonia – Signo [Dekmantel Records]

ENNIO – Blok M [A7A]

Mefteh – Don’t Turn Back [DifferentSound Records]

Temudo – Everyone Named Yannick [Falling Ethics]

Faerber – 5k, Thanks [TILT]

PSL – Uppercut [Self Release]

JSPRV35 – Testing [For You Records]

Xiorro – Es ist ein Gefühl [PUIN]

Alben/Compilations



Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]

TILT Various Artists – 02 [TILT]

MCR-T – NOT THE SAME ≠ [Live From Earth]

HiHat

HiHat (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



VA – The Crowdpleaser EP [Not On Label]

The Rave Doctor – I EP [Vinyl Fanatiks]

Bass Dominators – Sanctuary Of Love / Getting Hot / Follow Me [Warped Records]

Skunk Monkeyz – I’ll House You / Shut Up [Ecko Records]

Dr. Rubinstein – Rubi’s Acid Spa [Uppers and Downers]

Micropulse – Nomad [Atom Trance Force]

Datura – Passion (The Remixes) [Irma]

Tekno Dred Feat. Dave Jay – Change The Style / More Understanding [Stompin Choonz]

Takin’ Da Piz – N.R. Getik [Not On Label]

Speedo – Fat Beat [Shock Records]

Alben/Compilations



Spooky – Gargantuan [Guerilla]

Global Communication – 76:14 [Dedicated]

No Artist – Symphonies Of The Planets 3 – NASA Voyager Recordings [LaserLight Digital]

Mathis Ruffing

Mathis Ruffing (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs



Huey Mnemonic – Brainscraatch [Subsonic Ebonics]

10010 – Tamarindo [TraTraTrax]

CCL – Plot Twist [!K7]

DJ Strawberry – Versatile EP [Defrostatica]

Hood Joplin – This, That. & The Third [Kudatah]

DJ Fuckoff & Gent1e $oul – Freakin’ Werkz [Fast Castle]

Black Rave Culture – Stomp Em Out [Black Rave Culture]

Fireground – Spin [Ilian Tape]

Kaba & Hyas – Trop de Mal [H3 Records]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Our Sector ft. Flowdan [Layer Records]

Alben/Compilations



AceMo – Inter-Transit [Self-released]

Europa – NOBEDIENCE [Transatlantic]

Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]

NAS TEA

NAS TEA (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



anyoneID – Goblet Drum [Couvre x Chefs]

Somilat – Ghost Dubbing [Contre Jour Records]

Hypna – Quad [Maloca Records]

Sew – Ritual del Aceite (Arieshandmodel Remix) [Terminal]

Rizal Ops – Sunk feat Elpac [Nostro Hood System Records]

Lawrence Lee & Jensen Interceptor – Sending My Love [International Chrome]

Doubt – Laced Up [Ar Ais Arís]

Maxwell Simons – Atacadão (Tatyana Jane Remix) [Beat Machine Records]

Oldyungmayn & Estoc – Arish [Umay Works]

MESQIT – PAU NAS PIRANHA [NEHZA RECORDS & XXIII]

Alben/Compilations



Love Spirals Downwards – Flux [Project Records]