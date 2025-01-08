Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit DCHM, DJ Eivissa, HAMY, HiHat, Mathis Ruffing und NAS TEA

DCHM
Tracks/EPs
Tils – Freak [Magic Power]
The Trip – Funky Q Nice [Tessellate]
Flabaire – People [Housewax]
Dario Zenker – Wuando [Ilian Tape]
Snad – Bubblescope [Smallville]
Shimpei Watanabe – No Cab Around Here (Stikdorn Remix) [I’m In Love Ltd]
Franck Roger – Think About It (Main Mix) [Seasons Limited]
Footclan – Home Alone [Fides]
Dajusch – Average Channel [Planet Rhythm Dubwars]
Vinz Sosa – Meet Me at the Club [Self Released]
Alben/Compilations
Loidis – One Day [Incienso]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Layer One [Layer]
upsammy – Strange Meridians [topo2]
DJ Eivissa
Tracks/EPs
Maco – La Poble [Bienaimer Music]
Zoo Brazil – Faceless [dbh-music]
Voices – Give Me Your Body (Vocal Mix) [Champions Records Ltd.]
Raze – Break 4 Love [Columbia]
Jon Dixon – Augusta [Detroit Suave]
Aldonna – Pisa 97 [Permanent Vacation]
Okain – Dirac Sea [Rand Muzik]
G. Flame – Bump [DETONE]
CCL – Plot Twist [!K7 Music]
Gigi Croccante – Feelings N Feet [theBasment Discos]
HAMY
Tracks/EPs
MCR-T – 1 Berliner [Live From Earth]
ENNIO – Bloody Beetroots [TILT]
Polygonia – Signo [Dekmantel Records]
ENNIO – Blok M [A7A]
Mefteh – Don’t Turn Back [DifferentSound Records]
Temudo – Everyone Named Yannick [Falling Ethics]
Faerber – 5k, Thanks [TILT]
PSL – Uppercut [Self Release]
JSPRV35 – Testing [For You Records]
Xiorro – Es ist ein Gefühl [PUIN]
Alben/Compilations
Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]
TILT Various Artists – 02 [TILT]
MCR-T – NOT THE SAME ≠ [Live From Earth]
HiHat
Tracks/EPs
VA – The Crowdpleaser EP [Not On Label]
The Rave Doctor – I EP [Vinyl Fanatiks]
Bass Dominators – Sanctuary Of Love / Getting Hot / Follow Me [Warped Records]
Skunk Monkeyz – I’ll House You / Shut Up [Ecko Records]
Dr. Rubinstein – Rubi’s Acid Spa [Uppers and Downers]
Micropulse – Nomad [Atom Trance Force]
Datura – Passion (The Remixes) [Irma]
Tekno Dred Feat. Dave Jay – Change The Style / More Understanding [Stompin Choonz]
Takin’ Da Piz – N.R. Getik [Not On Label]
Speedo – Fat Beat [Shock Records]
Alben/Compilations
Spooky – Gargantuan [Guerilla]
Global Communication – 76:14 [Dedicated]
No Artist – Symphonies Of The Planets 3 – NASA Voyager Recordings [LaserLight Digital]
Mathis Ruffing
Tracks/EPs
Huey Mnemonic – Brainscraatch [Subsonic Ebonics]
10010 – Tamarindo [TraTraTrax]
DJ Strawberry – Versatile EP [Defrostatica]
Hood Joplin – This, That. & The Third [Kudatah]
DJ Fuckoff & Gent1e $oul – Freakin’ Werkz [Fast Castle]
Black Rave Culture – Stomp Em Out [Black Rave Culture]
Fireground – Spin [Ilian Tape]
Kaba & Hyas – Trop de Mal [H3 Records]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Our Sector ft. Flowdan [Layer Records]
Alben/Compilations
AceMo – Inter-Transit [Self-released]
Europa – NOBEDIENCE [Transatlantic]
NAS TEA
Tracks/EPs
anyoneID – Goblet Drum [Couvre x Chefs]
Somilat – Ghost Dubbing [Contre Jour Records]
Hypna – Quad [Maloca Records]
Sew – Ritual del Aceite (Arieshandmodel Remix) [Terminal]
Rizal Ops – Sunk feat Elpac [Nostro Hood System Records]
Lawrence Lee & Jensen Interceptor – Sending My Love [International Chrome]
Doubt – Laced Up [Ar Ais Arís]
Maxwell Simons – Atacadão (Tatyana Jane Remix) [Beat Machine Records]
Oldyungmayn & Estoc – Arish [Umay Works]
MESQIT – PAU NAS PIRANHA [NEHZA RECORDS & XXIII]
Alben/Compilations
Love Spirals Downwards – Flux [Project Records]