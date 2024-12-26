[REWIND2024]: Die Lieblingstracks und -alben der GROOVE-Redaktion

Dieser Beitrag ist Teil unseres Jahresrückblicks REWIND2024. Alle Texte findet ihr hier.

Wisst ihr, wie viele Platten in einem Jahr auf den Tellern der GROOVE-Redaktion landen? Wir auch nicht! Es sind jedenfalls viele. Und meistens sind sie ganz gut. Ein paar davon sind sogar so gut, dass wir uns sogar am Ende von zwölf langen Monaten noch an sie erinnern. Also, bitteschön: unsere Lieblingstracks und -alben von 2024.

Alexis Waltz

Chefredakteur

Alexis Waltz (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations



Monolake – Studio [Imbalance Computer Music]

Sote – Ministry of Tall Tales [SVBKVLT]

Christian AB – The New Life [Faith Beat]

Lost Souls Of Saturn – Reality [Slacker 85]

Multiples – Two Hours Or Something [STOOR]

SHXCXCHCXSH – .​.​.​.​.​.​t [Northern Electronics]

Oscar Mulero – Have You Ever Retired a Human by Mistake? [Warm Up]

J. Albert – I Want to Be Good So Bad [J. Albert Productions]

Soundstream – Disco Fantasy [Soundstream]

Wladimir M. – 2024 [Delsin]

Singles/EPs



Demdike Stare x Dolo Percussion – Dolo DS [DDS]

Theo Parrish – Footwork [Sound Signature]

Christopher Rau – Blade EP [Phonogramme]

Djrum – Meaning’s Edge [Houndstooth]

Mathys Lenne – Developer [Orbe]

Markus Suckut – SCKT10 [SCKT]

Joy Orbison – Flight FM [XL]

Feral & Spekki Webu – Kentaga [Aube Rouge]

Shinichi Atobe – Ongaku 1 [DDS]

Neel – Disco Quarantine EP [Interdimensional Transmissions]

Fantastic Man – The Axis of People [The Axis of People]

Maximilian Fritz

Redakteur

Maximilian Fritz (Foto: Lucie Blacher)

Alben/Compilations



Nídia & Valentina – Estradas [Latency]

Nick Cave – Wild God [Universal]

Stef Mendesidis – Decima [Klockworks]

Adriaan de Roover – Other Rooms [Dauw]

Loidis – One Day [Incienso]

Nala Sinephro – Endlessness [Warp]

Patrick Holland – Infra [Verdicchio Music Publishing]

Coco Bryce – City Pop [Myor]

Monolake – Studio [Imbalance Computer Music]

VA – Gonzo Goa II – Party Music 86′-93’ [Sound Metaphors]

Singles/EPs



Convextion – R-CNVX2 [A.R.T.LESS] [Reissue]

Nick Léon x Erika de Casier – Bikini [TraTraTrax]

Mr. G & Duncan Forbes – Cosmic One EP [49North]

Lawrence – Gravity Hill [Smallville]

Neel – Movimento EP [Spazio Disponibile]

Stojche – Metaphor [Fuse Imprint]

Pearson Sound – Which Way Is Up [Hessle Audio]

Luke Eargoggle & Dataintrang – Top Of The Pyramid EP [Return To Disorder]

D.Dan – sequence.01 [summerpup]

Ivaylo – Micro Visions [Lab Cleaning Jams]

Christoph Benkeser

Redaktionsassistenz

Christoph Benkeser (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations



Stichflamme Barnik – Stichflamme Barnik [superpolar Taïps]

Y-Otis – Otis Tre [We Jazz]

RinniR – If Words Be Made of Breath [s/r]

DJ Strawberry – Beyond [outlines]

Low End Activist – Airdrop [Peak Oil]

Tomin – Flores para Verene / Cantos para Caramina [International Anthem]

RZWD – Gaps [Moniker Eggplant]

Penguking – Aquatic Jungle [s/r]

Tian Fu – The Story of Croche [s/r]

Charlie XCX – brat [Atlantic]

Singles/EPs



Kite – Glassy Eyes [Dais]

Dorian Concept – Hide [Play Instinct]

sun people – Emotional Distortions [candy mountain]

Convextion – R-CNVX2 [Mojuba] [Reissue]

Tom VR – You’re Making My Teeth Grow Longer [s/r]

Nuron – Blanchimont [De:tuned]

DJ Europarking – The Legend Of The Princess [BPitch]

Tove Lo & SG Lewis – Heat [Pretty Swede]

Tourist & Gold Panda – Us Two [s/r]

Fontaines DC – In The Modern World [Partisan]

Yeliz Demirel

Praktikantin

Yeliz Demirel (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations



GERDA – DIABEŁ [Dyspensa Records]

Neop0p, Brodinski, Modulaw – METANOÏA [Praedyth]

Cukor Bila Smert’ – Recordings 1990 — 1993 [Shukai]

Kill Alters – SUFFOCATED XSPANSION [Kill Alters, Bonnie Baxter]

LYZZA – SUBSTATE [Lysa da Silva]

TSVI, DJ Plead – Caldo Verde [AD 93]

Joanne Robertson, Dean Blunt – Backstage Raver [WORLD MUSIC]

Cossachka, Olena Schykina – Cossachka [Cossachka]

Saint Abdullah, Eomac – Light meteors crashing around you will not confuse you [Drowned by locals]

DJ Loser – Cosmic Serpent [DNA]

Singles/EPs



Oklou – obvious [True Panther Records]

TAAHLIAH – 2018 [untitled recs]

Charli XCX, A. G. Cook – So I featuring A. G. Cook [Atlantic]

Vv Pete, UTILITY, Brodinski – Mashallah [Brodinski Remix] [Ditto]

Shygirl – encore [Because Music]

JPEGMafia – it’s dark and hell is hot [AWAL]

Bergsonist – Exploitation Occident [Bergsonist]

DJ Babatr, LYZZA – Sucio [Chromesthesia]

Ayegy – Cold Wind Blowing [My Sacrifice] [nexus8]

EQ, Estratosfera – EQetamine [FRACTURA]

Viktor Meier

Praktikant

Viktor Meier (Foto: Privat)

Alben/Compilations



1morning – Magnum Opus [character011]

Fireground – Spin EP [Ilian Tape]

not even noticed – Feel [Eudemonia]

James Bangura – The Heights [Numbers.]

Skee Mask – ISS010 [Ilian Tape]

KVLR – Forever EP [Self-released]

Obscure Shape – Tsubasa EP [MTB013]

X-Coast – The Riviera Collection [Riviera]

Christian AB – The Nu Life LP [Faith Beat]

KAYDEE – Digital Simplicity EP [Self-released]

Singles/EPs



Spritz – Where R U [Ibiza Mix] [Radiant Records]

fbi – Sao Paulo FC [mitmischen]

Pantejra Daaiah – Toma Dona [Baile Service Records]

DJ THG, Mc Arizinho, Tavin – É Que Eu Te Sarrei [A2M Produtora]

MC Kevin o Chris – Qual Vai Ser [Self-released]

DJ Koze – Pure Love [Pampa Records]

Stef de Haan – Finding Peace In The Impermanence of Things [Self Released]

Vince Watson – Sleep [Everysoul Audio]

Lonski – Thomas Gottschalk [TOK Records]

Bone Box – Dun Know [Moveltrax x]

Elaine Sobolewski

Praktikantin

Elaine Sobolewski (Foto: Sina Eichhorn)

Alben/Compilations



Europa – NOBEDIENCE [Transatlantic]

Vegyn – The Road To Hell Is Paved With Good Intentions [PLZ Make It Ruins]

Bassvictim – Basspunk [KMIF Records]

Loukeman – Sd-2 [SD Music Group]

Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud [Universal Island Records]

Chris Dillinger – There’s Evil In This Club [Self-released]

Chief Keef – Almighty So 2 [RBC Records]

Dean Blunt, Joanne Robertson – backstage raver [world music]

Aphex Twin – Selected Ambient Works Volume 2 [R&S]

VA – ravers united against fascism [SNC]

Singles/EPs



Bassvictim – Curse is Lifted (Club RMX) [KMIF Records]

Kiss Facility – Plasma [Ambient Tweets]

Sega Bodega, Eartheater – Fade Into You [Ambient Tweets]

DJ Plead, TSVI – Breath Work [AD 93]

Shygirl – 4eva [Because Music]

Erika de Casier, Nick Léon – Bikini [TraTraTrax]

Shonci, MC Magrinho – Chegou 3 [Ultra Records, LLC]

Legowelt – A Million Exoplanets Without DJs [Clone Jack For Daze]

Stef de Haan – Me + U [Self-released]

The Crying Nudes – Plead the Blood [World Music]