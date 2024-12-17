Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit C3msta, D-Leria, Elotrance, Fenimore, Jonathan Kaspar und Slimgirl Fat

- Advertisement -

C3msta

Tracks/EPs



Prunk – Heat [STORIES]

Mochakk – Da Fonk [Nervous Records]

Cavi – F the Disco [Too Many Rules]

Space Motion, Kashovski – The Sun Can’t Compare [Glasgow Underground]

Dompe – Golden Lemons (Whoizz & Denance 2 Society Remix) [Jackfruit Recordings]

Cassimm – Love Desire [Golden Recordings]

Mant – Provenance [theBasement Discos]

Antdot, Maz – Corpo e Canção (Club Mix) [Dawn Patrol Records]

Zsak – Can You Feel It [There Was Jack]

Moojo, Bun Xapa – Hate It or Love It [Calamar Records]

Alben/Compilations



Whomadewho – Kiss & Forget [The Moment]

Junior Jack – Trust It [Recordings Catalogue]

Armand Van Helden – Ghettoblaster (Deluxe) [Souther Fried Records]

D-Leria

Tracks/EPs



Innersha – Inner Landscapes [Qeone]

Neel – Movimento [Spazio Disponibile]

Fireground – Stand [Ilian Tape]

Al Wootton – Albacete Knife [Trule]

Nadia Struiwigh – OXI5 [Distorted Waves]

ELM – Daboia [Qilla Records]

Polygonia – MViVM [Semantica]

Save Your Atoll – Mauritania [Soria]

Feph – Kinetics EP [Palinoia]

Andrei Rusu – Hedesch feat. Decha (Black Merlin Remix)

Alben/Compilations



SHXCXCHCXSH – ……t [Northern Electronics]

D-Leria – Alta Tensione [Non Series]

VA – It’s Elastic [Fever AM]

Elotrance

Tracks/EPs



JOKESONYOU – Turn up the Volume [ONYX RECORDS]

DJ Gigola – La Batteria (DBBD Remix) [Live From Earth]

Ned Bennet – Place 2 Be [Self-released]

Spacer Woman – Do What You Want [Self-released]

Bae Blade – Hot Girl Summer [RAW.]

Specific Objects – Doing My Thing [TRANSITION]

2HOT2PLAY – Keep The Balance [Hot Meal Records]

Robin Tasi – Worx HARD 4 DA MONEY [Self-released]

Bury2K – DREAM OF HEAVEN [Self-released]

Justin Tinderdate – Für Dich [Unreleased]

Fenimore

Tracks/EPs



Disguised – KYSH-EP01 [KYSH Records]

Fireground – Spin EP [Ilian Tape]

Tino Trøster – Can You Hear Me [Molekül]

Bjar – Walker [Fast Dogs]

Antic Soul – Borderlands [Planet Rhythm]

Marcal – Ancient Swing [Sublunar Records]

Against Me – Further Analysis EP [MALöR Records]

Toobris – A Little Life [RAW]

Maurer – Going Backwards [VALOR]

Irah – Initiation [TRANSITION]

Alben/Compilations



Exos – Green Light [Tresor Records]

VA – Workout Sessions Vol. 2 [SMILE SESSIONS]

Jonathan Kaspar

Tracks/EPs



Mulya & Sobek – Time Out Culto [Complaint Culture]

Phil Kieran – Artificial Analogue [Phil Kieran Recordings]

Jonathan Kaspar – Are You [Kompakt]

Last Men On Earth – Childhood [Rummel]

Echonomist – The Story Behind feat. OVEOUS MSTR3 [tba]

Secret Factory – Voices Of Bah [Isolate]

MG feat. Selim Sivade – Novene (808) [Beton Brut]

Mano Le Tough & Matador – Big Trip Believing (Passion Beat)

Waltervelt – Destination 19 [Ellum]

Atish – Interrupt Request [Rebellion]

Alben/Compilations



:D – Songs Pt:2

Michael Mayer – The Floor Is Lava [Kompakt]

Kendrick Lamar – GNX [Interscope]

Slimgirl Fat

Tracks/EPs



1tbsp – Oh No [Sumoclic]

Sega Bodega – Kepko [Ambient Tweets]

Povoa – Hacked Lime

Mr. Ho + Mogwaa – Bail-E [WRECKS030]

Mezer The Architect – The Virus (XTC 1000)

Aloka – Young Mighty

f1 shifty – Ride

Introversion – Body [boisha]

Jockstrap – 50/50 [Rough Trade Records]

Sami Baha – Mistarget [Amel]

Alben/Compilations



A.G. Cook – Britpop [New Alias]

1tbsp – megacity1000 [Sumoclic]

SWIM – In Circles [Self-released]