Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit C3msta, D-Leria, Elotrance, Fenimore, Jonathan Kaspar und Slimgirl Fat

C3msta
Tracks/EPs
Prunk – Heat [STORIES]
Mochakk – Da Fonk [Nervous Records]
Cavi – F the Disco [Too Many Rules]
Space Motion, Kashovski – The Sun Can’t Compare [Glasgow Underground]
Dompe – Golden Lemons (Whoizz & Denance 2 Society Remix) [Jackfruit Recordings]
Cassimm – Love Desire [Golden Recordings]
Mant – Provenance [theBasement Discos]
Antdot, Maz – Corpo e Canção (Club Mix) [Dawn Patrol Records]
Zsak – Can You Feel It [There Was Jack]
Moojo, Bun Xapa – Hate It or Love It [Calamar Records]
Alben/Compilations
Whomadewho – Kiss & Forget [The Moment]
Junior Jack – Trust It [Recordings Catalogue]
Armand Van Helden – Ghettoblaster (Deluxe) [Souther Fried Records]
D-Leria
Tracks/EPs
Innersha – Inner Landscapes [Qeone]
Neel – Movimento [Spazio Disponibile]
Fireground – Stand [Ilian Tape]
Al Wootton – Albacete Knife [Trule]
Nadia Struiwigh – OXI5 [Distorted Waves]
ELM – Daboia [Qilla Records]
Polygonia – MViVM [Semantica]
Save Your Atoll – Mauritania [Soria]
Feph – Kinetics EP [Palinoia]
Andrei Rusu – Hedesch feat. Decha (Black Merlin Remix)
Alben/Compilations
SHXCXCHCXSH – ……t [Northern Electronics]
D-Leria – Alta Tensione [Non Series]
VA – It’s Elastic [Fever AM]
Elotrance
Tracks/EPs
JOKESONYOU – Turn up the Volume [ONYX RECORDS]
DJ Gigola – La Batteria (DBBD Remix) [Live From Earth]
Ned Bennet – Place 2 Be [Self-released]
Spacer Woman – Do What You Want [Self-released]
Bae Blade – Hot Girl Summer [RAW.]
Specific Objects – Doing My Thing [TRANSITION]
2HOT2PLAY – Keep The Balance [Hot Meal Records]
Robin Tasi – Worx HARD 4 DA MONEY [Self-released]
Bury2K – DREAM OF HEAVEN [Self-released]
Justin Tinderdate – Für Dich [Unreleased]
Fenimore
Tracks/EPs
Disguised – KYSH-EP01 [KYSH Records]
Fireground – Spin EP [Ilian Tape]
Tino Trøster – Can You Hear Me [Molekül]
Bjar – Walker [Fast Dogs]
Antic Soul – Borderlands [Planet Rhythm]
Marcal – Ancient Swing [Sublunar Records]
Against Me – Further Analysis EP [MALöR Records]
Toobris – A Little Life [RAW]
Maurer – Going Backwards [VALOR]
Irah – Initiation [TRANSITION]
Alben/Compilations
Exos – Green Light [Tresor Records]
VA – Workout Sessions Vol. 2 [SMILE SESSIONS]
Jonathan Kaspar
Tracks/EPs
Mulya & Sobek – Time Out Culto [Complaint Culture]
Phil Kieran – Artificial Analogue [Phil Kieran Recordings]
Jonathan Kaspar – Are You [Kompakt]
Last Men On Earth – Childhood [Rummel]
Echonomist – The Story Behind feat. OVEOUS MSTR3 [tba]
Secret Factory – Voices Of Bah [Isolate]
MG feat. Selim Sivade – Novene (808) [Beton Brut]
Mano Le Tough & Matador – Big Trip Believing (Passion Beat)
Waltervelt – Destination 19 [Ellum]
Atish – Interrupt Request [Rebellion]
Alben/Compilations
:D – Songs Pt:2
Michael Mayer – The Floor Is Lava [Kompakt]
Kendrick Lamar – GNX [Interscope]
Slimgirl Fat
Tracks/EPs
1tbsp – Oh No [Sumoclic]
Sega Bodega – Kepko [Ambient Tweets]
Povoa – Hacked Lime
Mr. Ho + Mogwaa – Bail-E [WRECKS030]
Mezer The Architect – The Virus (XTC 1000)
Aloka – Young Mighty
f1 shifty – Ride
Introversion – Body [boisha]
Jockstrap – 50/50 [Rough Trade Records]
Sami Baha – Mistarget [Amel]
Alben/Compilations
A.G. Cook – Britpop [New Alias]
1tbsp – megacity1000 [Sumoclic]
SWIM – In Circles [Self-released]