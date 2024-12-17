Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit C3msta, D-Leria, Elotrance, Fenimore, Jonathan Kaspar und Slimgirl Fat

Elaine Sobolewski

- Advertisement -

C3msta

C3msta (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Prunk – Heat [STORIES]
Mochakk – Da Fonk [Nervous Records]
Cavi – F the Disco [Too Many Rules]
Space Motion, Kashovski – The Sun Can’t Compare [Glasgow Underground]
Dompe – Golden Lemons (Whoizz & Denance 2 Society Remix) [Jackfruit Recordings]
Cassimm – Love Desire [Golden Recordings]
Mant – Provenance [theBasement Discos]
Antdot, Maz – Corpo e Canção (Club Mix) [Dawn Patrol Records]
Zsak – Can You Feel It [There Was Jack]
Moojo, Bun Xapa – Hate It or Love It [Calamar Records]

Alben/Compilations

Whomadewho – Kiss & Forget [The Moment]
Junior Jack – Trust It [Recordings Catalogue]
Armand Van Helden – Ghettoblaster (Deluxe) [Souther Fried Records]

D-Leria

D-Leria (Foto: Pietro Sfameni)

Tracks/EPs

Innersha – Inner Landscapes [Qeone]
Neel – Movimento [Spazio Disponibile]
Fireground – Stand [Ilian Tape]
Al Wootton – Albacete Knife [Trule]
Nadia Struiwigh – OXI5 [Distorted Waves]
ELM – Daboia [Qilla Records]
Polygonia – MViVM [Semantica]
Save Your Atoll – Mauritania [Soria]
Feph – Kinetics EP [Palinoia]
Andrei Rusu – Hedesch feat. Decha (Black Merlin Remix)

Alben/Compilations

SHXCXCHCXSH – ……t [Northern Electronics]
D-Leria – Alta Tensione [Non Series]
VA – It’s Elastic [Fever AM]

Elotrance

Elotrance (Foto: Leon Greiner)

Tracks/EPs

JOKESONYOU – Turn up the Volume [ONYX RECORDS]
DJ Gigola – La Batteria (DBBD Remix) [Live From Earth]
Ned Bennet – Place 2 Be [Self-released]
Spacer Woman – Do What You Want [Self-released]
Bae Blade – Hot Girl Summer [RAW.]
Specific Objects – Doing My Thing [TRANSITION]
2HOT2PLAY – Keep The Balance [Hot Meal Records]
Robin Tasi – Worx HARD 4 DA MONEY [Self-released]
Bury2K – DREAM OF HEAVEN [Self-released]
Justin Tinderdate – Für Dich [Unreleased]

Fenimore

Fenimore (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Disguised – KYSH-EP01 [KYSH Records]
Fireground – Spin EP [Ilian Tape]
Tino Trøster – Can You Hear Me [Molekül]
Bjar – Walker [Fast Dogs]
Antic Soul – Borderlands [Planet Rhythm]
Marcal – Ancient Swing [Sublunar Records]
Against Me – Further Analysis EP [MALöR Records]
Toobris – A Little Life [RAW]
Maurer – Going Backwards [VALOR]
Irah – Initiation [TRANSITION]

Alben/Compilations

Exos – Green Light [Tresor Records]
VA – Workout Sessions Vol. 2 [SMILE SESSIONS]

Jonathan Kaspar

Jonathan Kaspar (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Mulya & Sobek – Time Out Culto [Complaint Culture]
Phil Kieran – Artificial Analogue [Phil Kieran Recordings]
Jonathan Kaspar – Are You [Kompakt]
Last Men On Earth – Childhood [Rummel]
Echonomist – The Story Behind feat. OVEOUS MSTR3 [tba]
Secret Factory – Voices Of Bah [Isolate]
MG feat. Selim Sivade – Novene (808) [Beton Brut]
Mano Le Tough & Matador – Big Trip Believing (Passion Beat)
Waltervelt – Destination 19 [Ellum]
Atish – Interrupt Request [Rebellion]

Alben/Compilations

:D – Songs Pt:2
Michael Mayer – The Floor Is Lava [Kompakt]
Kendrick Lamar – GNX [Interscope]

Slimgirl Fat

Slimgirl Fat (Foto: Sima Dehgani)

Tracks/EPs

1tbsp – Oh No [Sumoclic]
Sega Bodega – Kepko [Ambient Tweets]
Povoa – Hacked Lime
Mr. Ho + Mogwaa – Bail-E [WRECKS030]
Mezer The Architect – The Virus (XTC 1000)
Aloka – Young Mighty
f1 shifty – Ride
Introversion – Body [boisha]
Jockstrap – 50/50 [Rough Trade Records]
Sami Baha – Mistarget [Amel]

Alben/Compilations

A.G. Cook – Britpop [New Alias]
1tbsp – megacity1000 [Sumoclic]
SWIM – In Circles [Self-released]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit ALIS., Argia, DJ Yarak, Hanna Baertig, Paàl und prod.kitty

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts gehen in die nächste Runde. Mit dabei: ALIS., Argia, DJ YARAK, Hanna Baertig, Paàl und prod.kitty.
Elaine Sobolewski -

Features

[REWIND2024]: So feiert die Post-Corona-Generation

Feature
Die Jungen feiern anders, sagen die Alten – aber stimmt das wirklich? Wir haben uns dort umgehört, wo man es lebt: in der Post-Corona-Generation.

[REWIND2024]: Ist das Ritual der Clubnacht noch zeitgemäß?

Feature
Hohe Preise, leere Taschen, mediokre Musik, politische Zerwürfnisse – wo steht die Clubkultur am Ende eines ernüchternden Jahres? Die GROOVE-Redaktion lässt das Jahr 2024 Revue passieren.

[REWIND 2024]: Gibt es keine Solidarität in der Clubkultur?

Feature
Aslice ist tot. Clubs sperren zu. Und die Techno-Szene postet Herz-Emojis. Dabei bräuchte Clubkultur mehr als solidarische Selbstdarstellung.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv