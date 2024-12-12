Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit ALIS., Argia, DJ Yarak, Hanna Baertig, Paàl und prod.kitty

ALIS.

ALIS. (Foto: Nicho Santini)

Tracks/EPs



CHEKA – Stayin’ Alive [Deadline Rec]

Human Movement – Beirut [Self-released]

ALIS. & Mika Heggemann – Shut It Down [Polyamor Rec]

Dogheadsurigeri – Hyperdrive [Self-released]

Newa – Seduction [Blue Hour Music]

Kim Ann Foxman – Lunar Dance [A7A]

Sen3 – Ten [Laboratorium Rec]

GiGi FM – Gabriella [Sea~rène]

Disguised – Intense Halation [Inherit Rec]

AUTOFLOWER & Di After – 8 AM [Agrio Tracks]

Alben/Compilations



Sepehr – Genesis Domain [Dekmantel]

Underworld – Strawberry Hotel [Self-released]

I.JORDAN – I AM JORDAN [Ninja Tune]

Argia

Argia (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Tripolism, Radcket, Nandu – Dope Dance [Ultra]

Âme – Shadow Of Love [Innervisions]

PAWSA – Too Cool To Be Careless [PAWS]

Sahar – Stereolove [Isolate]

Xinobi – Abracadabra [Discotexas]

Mulya – Mulher Gato [Innervisions]

Argia – Gemma [Bedrock]

Adana Twins, Upercent – Darkness (Aera Remix) [TAU]

Henri Bergmann, Wennink – Come On (Yet More Remix) [Automatik]

Alben/Compilations



Jamie xx – In Waves [Young]

Underworld – Strawberry Hotel [Smith Hyde Productions]

Michael Mayer – Floor Is Lava [Kompakt Records]

DJ YARAK

DJ YARAK (Foto: Marleen Nesner)

Tracks/EPs



Lil Big Stack – Skibidi Toilet [IC Records]

Joao Lagrima De Ouro – Bate Palma

Dj Bax – Super Freak [Records DK]

Von Di – Nasty [Self-released]

Miss Bashful – Hot Dog & Hot Bitch [Hoe Music]

Joe Hunt – Up To No Good [Room Two Recordings]

Dj Swisherman, Beads – Take That [Records DK]

Goro – Phillip Plein T-Shirt 998 Eur [FORBIDDEN MUSIC]

Plattenlieferant, rentnerotto – Wieder 10 [Schnöselrecordz]

Dj Ötzi – A Mann für Amore [Universal Music]

Alben/Compilations



Christ Dillinger – There’s Evil in This Club [Christ Dillinger]

Dave Blunts – If I Could I would [LISTEN TO THE KIDS]

Jace, Dexter – 9 Leben [HHV Records]

Hanna Baertig

Hanna Baertig (Foto: Anna Tiessen)

Tracks/EPs



Shi-Take – Sticky Green Fingers [Zoom Recordings]

Klex – Klextasy [Strictly Strictly]

Studio Natura – Agents Against Agency (A. Dixen Remix) [tactual]

Sam Goku – Temple Arp [Dekmantel]

Nesa Azadikhah – Reverie [Paryía]

Atomic Moog – Brainwave [Transmigration]

Dario Zenker – Wuando [Ilian Tape]

Mathis Ruffing – Azul Nube [Elicit Records]

Djrum – Frekm, Pt. 1 [Houndstooth]

Secretsundaze – The Real Sun [WARNING]

Footclan – Boom [Fides]

Alben/Compilations



VA – Ravers United Against Facism [SNC Records]

Human Blue – Electric Roundabout [Spiral Trax]

VIL – Birds of Prey [Dolly]

Paàl

Paàl (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



S.O.N.S – Drive [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Stephen Brown – Cz3 [Syncrophone Records]

The Loopmasters – Bridesmaid [Loopmaster Records]

Monibi x Insomniast – Your Hoe Cuts The Chord (Pino Peña Clash Up) [W133]

1Morning – Thought Pattern [Floorspeed]

Brenda – Fermento [Self Released]

DJ Spit – Heavy Breathing [Nezha Records]

Meg Ward – Sancturance [Murg]

James Bangura – Exit Strategy [Numbers]

Spekki Webu – Cycleon [Blue Hour Music]

Alben/Compilations



Sl Walkinshaw – Tape / String [Singing Light Music]

Vil – Birds Of Prey [Dolly]

Monolake – Studio [Imbalance]

prod.kitty

Prod.Kitty (Foto: Moshe Zoll)

Tracks/EPs



Bassvictim – As Long As [KMIF Records]

Ayegy – Cold Wind Blowing [nexus8]

Kaeto – Kiss Me [Polydor Records/ Republic Records]

Internet Girl – Pull Up [Pack Records]

Bagatune, PsHitsquad, Kwengface – Automatic [MOVES Recordings]

Niko B – it’s not litter if you bin it [self released]

che – Miley Cyrus [self released]

kwes – juggin [escape plan]

yaemulli – oh yea [self released]

IVOXYGEN – casino143 [YELLOW CHAIR]

Alben/Compilations



MkGee – Two Star & The Dream Police [R&R Digital]

Khruangbin – A LA SALA [Dead Oceans]

Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud [Universal Island Records]