Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit ALIS., Argia, DJ Yarak, Hanna Baertig, Paàl und prod.kitty

ALIS.
Tracks/EPs
CHEKA – Stayin’ Alive [Deadline Rec]
Human Movement – Beirut [Self-released]
ALIS. & Mika Heggemann – Shut It Down [Polyamor Rec]
Dogheadsurigeri – Hyperdrive [Self-released]
Newa – Seduction [Blue Hour Music]
Kim Ann Foxman – Lunar Dance [A7A]
Sen3 – Ten [Laboratorium Rec]
GiGi FM – Gabriella [Sea~rène]
Disguised – Intense Halation [Inherit Rec]
AUTOFLOWER & Di After – 8 AM [Agrio Tracks]
Alben/Compilations
Sepehr – Genesis Domain [Dekmantel]
Underworld – Strawberry Hotel [Self-released]
I.JORDAN – I AM JORDAN [Ninja Tune]
Argia
Tracks/EPs
Tripolism, Radcket, Nandu – Dope Dance [Ultra]
Âme – Shadow Of Love [Innervisions]
Tripolism, Radcket, Nandu – Dope Dance [Ultra]
PAWSA – Too Cool To Be Careless [PAWS]
Sahar – Stereolove [Isolate]
Xinobi – Abracadabra [Discotexas]
Mulya – Mulher Gato [Innervisions]
Argia – Gemma [Bedrock]
Adana Twins, Upercent – Darkness (Aera Remix) [TAU]
Henri Bergmann, Wennink – Come On (Yet More Remix) [Automatik]
Alben/Compilations
Jamie xx – In Waves [Young]
Underworld – Strawberry Hotel [Smith Hyde Productions]
Michael Mayer – Floor Is Lava [Kompakt Records]
DJ YARAK
Tracks/EPs
Lil Big Stack – Skibidi Toilet [IC Records]
Joao Lagrima De Ouro – Bate Palma
Dj Bax – Super Freak [Records DK]
Von Di – Nasty [Self-released]
Miss Bashful – Hot Dog & Hot Bitch [Hoe Music]
Joe Hunt – Up To No Good [Room Two Recordings]
Dj Swisherman, Beads – Take That [Records DK]
Goro – Phillip Plein T-Shirt 998 Eur [FORBIDDEN MUSIC]
Plattenlieferant, rentnerotto – Wieder 10 [Schnöselrecordz]
Dj Ötzi – A Mann für Amore [Universal Music]
Alben/Compilations
Christ Dillinger – There’s Evil in This Club [Christ Dillinger]
Dave Blunts – If I Could I would [LISTEN TO THE KIDS]
Jace, Dexter – 9 Leben [HHV Records]
Hanna Baertig
Tracks/EPs
Shi-Take – Sticky Green Fingers [Zoom Recordings]
Klex – Klextasy [Strictly Strictly]
Studio Natura – Agents Against Agency (A. Dixen Remix) [tactual]
Sam Goku – Temple Arp [Dekmantel]
Nesa Azadikhah – Reverie [Paryía]
Atomic Moog – Brainwave [Transmigration]
Dario Zenker – Wuando [Ilian Tape]
Mathis Ruffing – Azul Nube [Elicit Records]
Djrum – Frekm, Pt. 1 [Houndstooth]
Secretsundaze – The Real Sun [WARNING]
Footclan – Boom [Fides]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Ravers United Against Facism [SNC Records]
Human Blue – Electric Roundabout [Spiral Trax]
VIL – Birds of Prey [Dolly]
Paàl
Tracks/EPs
S.O.N.S – Drive [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Stephen Brown – Cz3 [Syncrophone Records]
The Loopmasters – Bridesmaid [Loopmaster Records]
Monibi x Insomniast – Your Hoe Cuts The Chord (Pino Peña Clash Up) [W133]
1Morning – Thought Pattern [Floorspeed]
Brenda – Fermento [Self Released]
DJ Spit – Heavy Breathing [Nezha Records]
Meg Ward – Sancturance [Murg]
James Bangura – Exit Strategy [Numbers]
Spekki Webu – Cycleon [Blue Hour Music]
Alben/Compilations
Sl Walkinshaw – Tape / String [Singing Light Music]
Vil – Birds Of Prey [Dolly]
Monolake – Studio [Imbalance]
prod.kitty
Tracks/EPs
Bassvictim – As Long As [KMIF Records]
Ayegy – Cold Wind Blowing [nexus8]
Kaeto – Kiss Me [Polydor Records/ Republic Records]
Internet Girl – Pull Up [Pack Records]
Bagatune, PsHitsquad, Kwengface – Automatic [MOVES Recordings]
Niko B – it’s not litter if you bin it [self released]
che – Miley Cyrus [self released]
kwes – juggin [escape plan]
yaemulli – oh yea [self released]
IVOXYGEN – casino143 [YELLOW CHAIR]
Alben/Compilations
MkGee – Two Star & The Dream Police [R&R Digital]
Khruangbin – A LA SALA [Dead Oceans]
Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud [Universal Island Records]