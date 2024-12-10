Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit adhdiva, Chloé, Cleopard2000, Michael Mayer, Luca Eck und Young Lychee

adhdiva

adhdiva (Foto: Ilayda Dağlı)

Tracks/EPs



DJ JUANNY – Rubí [Basy Tropikalne]

Jtamul – Ofbune [AMEL]

Rumina – Reincarnata [angels gun club]

st. grimes – SOLO CON TE (Marlon Remix) [C.T.M]

JIALING and Farsight – TWISTER [Clasico Records]

TSVI & DJ Plead – Triple It/ Breath Work [AD 93]

Europa – Don’t die lil thing (with bod [包家巷]) [Europa]

Sami Baha – Mistarget [AMEL]

Abadir & Nahash – Tenterlé تنترليه [SVBKVLT]

Some Guest – River River [Some Guest]

Alben/Compilations



JTAMUL – Oha Yuhhh [AMEL]

Maral – Patience (بر ص ) [Maral]

DJ JUANNY – Petrolhead [Basy Tropikalne]

Chloé

Chloé (Foto: Sarah Makharine)

Tracks/EPs



Sapphist Eye – Seedy Streets (Club Tularosa Remix) [Lumière Noire]

Âme & Curses – Shadow of Love [Innervisions]

Il Est Vilaine – Ramassama [Dialect recordings]

REMAIN & daWad – Still Care (Charlotte Bendiks Remix) [Lumière Noire]

Chloé Robinson x DJ ADHD – Last Night ft. DumbBlonde (Extended Mix) [WHP Records]

Benedikt Frey – Blue Light ft. DALO [Rhythmic Culture Records]

Justice ft. Tame Impala – Neverender (Kaytranada Remix) [Ed Banger]

Destiino – Imagery [Lumière Noire]

Ben Clock & Fadi Mohem ft. Coby Sey – Clean State [Layer records]

Léonie Pernet – Réparer le monde [Cry Baby]

Cleopard2000

Cleopard2000 (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Matty Ralph – Te Adoro [Armada Music]

Schak, Will Atkinson, Abi Flynn – Yesterday [Armada Music]

KETTAMA – Pretty Green Eyes (Sunset Ibiza Mix) [Self-released]

Factor B – The Girl With Her Head In The Clouds (Ellie’s Song) [Theatre of the Mind]

Inafekt, Kyle Starkey, DaLoops – What 2 Do [Ministry of Sound Recording]

Symmetrik – Caroline [Atlantic Records UK]

Will Atkinson, L U V I A N A – Mind Body Soul [Doof]

Matty Ralph – Dreaming [Armada Music]

Danny Bond, KIMMIC – Never Leave (KIMMIC Remix) [Positiva Records]

Zorza – Hyperdream [Collection Disques Durs]

Alben/Compilations



SWIM – In Circles [Self-released]

Willaris. K – Everything Is As It Should Be [LG105 x Mushroom Music]

TDJ – SPF INFINI: GENESIS [Collection Disques Durs]

Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Robag Wruhme – Speicher 132 [Kompakt]

GAEG – Anarcho Disco Vol. 1 [Optimo]

Axel Boman – Space Drag [Studio Barnhus]

Genius Of Time – Rave Breaks [Aniara]

Gus Gus – Rivals (DJ Hell Remix)/Within You (Kölsch Remix) [Kompakt]

Neel – Movimento EP [SpazioNero]

Energy 52 – Café Del Mar (Michael Mayer Remix) [Superstition]

Joy Orbison – Flight FM [XL]

Dave DK – Herzen Auf [Pampa]

Martinou – Matter [Mule Musiq]

Alben/Compilations



Michael Mayer – The Floor Is Lava [Kompakt]

Gas – Gas [Kompakt]

Marie Klock & Anadol – La Grande Accumulation [Pingipung]

Luca Eck

Luca Eck (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs



Six Sex – 4 noiviosS [DALE PLAY]

SOPHIE, Evita Manji – Berlin Nightmare [MSMSMSM Inc / Future Classic]

TAAHLIAH – Boys [untitled recs]

EQ, Estratosfera, Qiri – Boytoy [FRACTURA]

DJ Gigola, DBBD – La Batteria (DBBD Remix) [Method 808 / Live From Earth]

Shygirl, Kingdom, VTSS – F@K€ (VTSS Remix) [Because Music Ltd.]

Babymorocco – Body Organic Disco Electronic [True Panther Records]

Miss Bashful, Only Fire – Hot Dog & Hot Bitch [Hoe Music]

DETO BLACK & CHI – It’s A No From Me [Payday Records]

star boy – Heavens Tear [Perfect Style]

Alben/Compilations



Charli XCX – brat [Atlantic Records]

2hollis – boy [Self-released]

nusar3000 – 3000 [Russia IDK]

Young Lychee

Young Lychee (Foto: Alexander Pannier)

Tracks/EPs



DJ Fucks Himself,Mathis Ruffing & Luap – Jeder Von Uns Fliegt [Self-released]

HEDDA & Jcow – AIAIAI [Nehza Records]

BURY2K – HOUSE TRANSMISSION [Self-released]

Salush – Flippin’ Bags [Amadeezy & Rare Gang]

DJ Fuckoff – Want Me [Self-released]

Carl Hang – Bass Boom [MITMISCHEN BERLIN]

DJ B – Check One/ Feel Da Heat [Intaception]

Denyl Brook – What Goes [HARD21]

001 – 001B [000]

DJ Hesss x Young Lychee – Three O’Clock [TETE VIDE]

Alben/Compilations



Vince Watson – Archives – The Rotation Sessions [Everysoul]

Galaxy 2 Galaxy – A Hitech Jazz Compilation [Underground Resistance]

VA – Ghettoraid Vol. 1 [RAIDERS]