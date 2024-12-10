Mitglied jetzt!
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit adhdiva, Chloé, Cleopard2000, Michael Mayer, Luca Eck und Young Lychee

Elaine Sobolewski

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

adhdiva

adhdiva (Foto: Ilayda Dağlı)

Tracks/EPs

DJ JUANNY – Rubí [Basy Tropikalne]
Jtamul – Ofbune [AMEL]
Rumina – Reincarnata [angels gun club]
st. grimes – SOLO CON TE (Marlon Remix) [C.T.M]
JIALING and Farsight – TWISTER [Clasico Records]
TSVI & DJ Plead – Triple It/ Breath Work [AD 93]
Europa – Don’t die lil thing (with bod [包家巷]) [Europa]
Sami Baha – Mistarget [AMEL]
Abadir & Nahash – Tenterlé تنترليه [SVBKVLT]
Some Guest – River River [Some Guest]

Alben/Compilations

JTAMUL – Oha Yuhhh [AMEL]
Maral – Patience (بر ص ) [Maral]
DJ JUANNY – Petrolhead [Basy Tropikalne]

Chloé

Chloé (Foto: Sarah Makharine)

Tracks/EPs

Sapphist Eye – Seedy Streets (Club Tularosa Remix) [Lumière Noire]
Âme & Curses – Shadow of Love [Innervisions]
Il Est Vilaine – Ramassama [Dialect recordings]
REMAIN & daWad – Still Care (Charlotte Bendiks Remix) [Lumière Noire]
Chloé Robinson x DJ ADHD – Last Night ft. DumbBlonde (Extended Mix) [WHP Records]
Benedikt Frey – Blue Light ft. DALO [Rhythmic Culture Records]
Justice ft. Tame Impala – Neverender (Kaytranada Remix) [Ed Banger]
Destiino – Imagery [Lumière Noire]
Ben Clock & Fadi Mohem ft. Coby Sey – Clean State [Layer records]
Léonie Pernet – Réparer le monde [Cry Baby]

Cleopard2000

Cleopard2000 (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Matty Ralph – Te Adoro [Armada Music]
Schak, Will Atkinson, Abi Flynn – Yesterday [Armada Music]
KETTAMA – Pretty Green Eyes (Sunset Ibiza Mix) [Self-released]
Factor B – The Girl With Her Head In The Clouds (Ellie’s Song) [Theatre of the Mind]
Inafekt, Kyle Starkey, DaLoops – What 2 Do [Ministry of Sound Recording]
Symmetrik – Caroline [Atlantic Records UK]
Will Atkinson, L U V I A N A – Mind Body Soul [Doof]
Matty Ralph – Dreaming [Armada Music]
Danny Bond, KIMMIC – Never Leave (KIMMIC Remix) [Positiva Records]
Zorza – Hyperdream [Collection Disques Durs]

Alben/Compilations

SWIM – In Circles [Self-released]
Willaris. K – Everything Is As It Should Be [LG105 x Mushroom Music]
TDJ – SPF INFINI: GENESIS [Collection Disques Durs]

Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Robag Wruhme – Speicher 132 [Kompakt]
GAEG – Anarcho Disco Vol. 1 [Optimo]
Axel Boman – Space Drag [Studio Barnhus]
Genius Of Time – Rave Breaks [Aniara]
Gus Gus – Rivals (DJ Hell Remix)/Within You (Kölsch Remix) [Kompakt]
Neel – Movimento EP [SpazioNero]
Energy 52 – Café Del Mar (Michael Mayer Remix) [Superstition]
Joy Orbison – Flight FM [XL]
Dave DK – Herzen Auf [Pampa]
Martinou – Matter [Mule Musiq]

Alben/Compilations

Michael Mayer – The Floor Is Lava [Kompakt]
Gas – Gas [Kompakt]
Marie Klock & Anadol – La Grande Accumulation [Pingipung]

Luca Eck

Luca Eck (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs

Six Sex – 4 noiviosS [DALE PLAY]
SOPHIE, Evita Manji – Berlin Nightmare [MSMSMSM Inc / Future Classic]
TAAHLIAH – Boys [untitled recs]
EQ, Estratosfera, Qiri – Boytoy [FRACTURA]
DJ Gigola, DBBD – La Batteria (DBBD Remix) [Method 808 / Live From Earth]
Shygirl, Kingdom, VTSS – F@K€ (VTSS Remix) [Because Music Ltd.]
Babymorocco – Body Organic Disco Electronic [True Panther Records]
Miss Bashful, Only Fire – Hot Dog & Hot Bitch [Hoe Music]
DETO BLACK & CHI – It’s A No From Me [Payday Records]
star boy – Heavens Tear [Perfect Style]

Alben/Compilations

Charli XCX – brat [Atlantic Records]
2hollis – boy [Self-released]
nusar3000 – 3000 [Russia IDK]

Young Lychee

Young Lychee (Foto: Alexander Pannier)

Tracks/EPs

DJ Fucks Himself,Mathis Ruffing & Luap – Jeder Von Uns Fliegt [Self-released]
HEDDA & Jcow – AIAIAI [Nehza Records]
BURY2K – HOUSE TRANSMISSION [Self-released]
Salush – Flippin’ Bags [Amadeezy & Rare Gang]
DJ Fuckoff – Want Me [Self-released]
Carl Hang – Bass Boom [MITMISCHEN BERLIN]
DJ B – Check One/ Feel Da Heat [Intaception]
Denyl Brook – What Goes [HARD21]
001 – 001B [000]
DJ Hesss x Young Lychee – Three O’Clock [TETE VIDE]

Alben/Compilations

Vince Watson – Archives – The Rotation Sessions [Everysoul]
Galaxy 2 Galaxy – A Hitech Jazz Compilation [Underground Resistance]
VA – Ghettoraid Vol. 1 [RAIDERS]

