Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Hitam, Kmyle, Lumi, Paula Koski, TWR72 und den WARM Radio Charts

Hitam

Hitman (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Biosphere – Drifter [Biophon Records]

Alda Vain – Bite Rotation [Self-released]

Ketch – Black Blood [Ketch]

Feral – Driad [Hypnus]

Floid – Bondo [Omen Wapta]

Kenny Krazy World – 4 U Only [Vile Immerse]

Ignez – Lightworker [Somov Records]

RM Estali – PITFALLS [Virtual Forest Records]

Ketev – Women/ Animal Skull [Portal Editions]

Hitam – Chanu Akan [Rhiza Semar]

Alben/Compilations:

Alva Noto – Hybr:ID III [NOTON]

Chris Carter – Electronic Ambient Remixes Three [Mute]

Muslimgauze – Vote Hezbollah [Soleilmoon Recordings]

Kmyle

Kmyle (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Yotam Avni – Crime Minister [Quartzrec]

Petter B – Pots And Pans [BOND]

Manu Le Malin & Kmyle – Little Big Man [Astropolis Records]

Anastasia Kristensen – Moments Of Inertia [Turbo Recordings]

Tensal – Osara [ARTS]

Ryan James Ford – Cheese Bin [Clone Records]

Len Faki & Arthur Robert – Voices (Arthur Robert Remix) [Figure]

Kerrie – Technopoly Dream [Tresor]

Kmyle – Saumuros [Kmyle]

Namhar – Run Baby Run [NECHTO Records]

Alben/Compilations:

L.B. Dub Corp – Saturn To Home [Dekmantel]

Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]

Stefan Goldmann – Alluvium [Macro]

Lumi

Lumi (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Jimi Jules – Speed Meditation [Life and Death]

Tiga – Pleasure From The Bass [Play It Again Sam]

Marc Romboy, C.A.R. & Sinisa Tamamovic – I Am A Dancer [Systematic Recordings]

Marie Davidson – Pleasure On My Mind [Fabric Originals]

Audion – Mouth To Mouth (Dubfire Remix) [Spectral Sound]

Nael (IL) & Gidoco – Horizon 303 [Frau Blau]

Skatman – Oldskool [Innervisions]

Avision – So High (You Get Me) [Ellum]

Floating Points – Birth4000 [Ninja Tune]

Ivory – Yeah! [Exit Strategy]

Paula Koski

Paula Koski (Foto: Vaiva Hawkins)

Tracks/EPs:

Rill – 28th Of May EP [Rill]

Joline Scheffler – Infernal Fomo Compass [KSR]

Justyn Nell – Amaranth [Token Fuga V/A]

Cirkle – Vakandra’s Spell [SK_eleven]

Phil Berg – Archive002 [Self-released]

Sciahri – Pareidolia II [Sublunar]

Justine Perry – Diversion [T3R]

Mary Yuzovskaya – The More You Know [Monday Off]

Mython – Preserveration [Autonome Records]

AgainstMe – Uncertain [IMMATERIAL.Archives]

Alben/Compilations:

Stef Mendesidis – Decima [Klockworks]

VA – Veil Of Echoes [Sublunar]

Mike Parker – Dispatches [Field Recordings]

TWR72

TWR72 (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Hyos – Rise With Every Morning Sun, Alone [Analytical Convenience]

Quelza – La Danse De L’Albatros [Hayes]

Orion – Skirmish [H-Productions]

Petter B – Pots and Pans [BOND]

Hemka – Repeat [Float Records]

Hanton – Ambiente (Yogg Remix) [Observant]

Oleg Mass – Nayan [Fachwerk]

Neo – Wheres My Loop [Treatment Records]

Excell – Mètis [Excell]

Mr. G – Lights (G_s Out Dub) [Phoenix G]

Alben/Compilations:

Fumiya Tanaka – Unknown Possibility Vol.2 [Tresor]

Planetary Assault Systems – The Messenger [Ostgut Ton]

Pacou – Symbolic Language [Tresor]

WARM Radio Charts

Das Desktop-Interface von WARM.

WARM ist ein Online-Service, der eine detaillierte Übersicht über die Radio-Wiedergabe eines Songs liefert. Künstler:innen, PR- und Radio-Agenturen, Labels, Vertriebe und Musikverlage erfahren so, welche Sender auf der Welt ihre Songs spielen und welches Geld ihnen zusteht. Zurzeit deckt WARM rund 25.000 Radiosender in 150 Ländern ab.

Für die GROOVE Charts hat WARM eine Auswahl an Sendern ausgewertet und uns eine Top 20 der meistgespielten Tracks im September geschickt. Herangezogen wurden folgende Sender: Radio80K (GER), NTS (UK), Rinse (UK), Rinse France, Sunshine Live (GER), Flux FM Clubsandwich (GER), Refuge Worldwide (GER), Radio Raheem (IT), Worldwide FM

Tracks:

Billy Gillies feat. Hannah Boleyn – DNA (Loving You) [Big Beat Records]

Artemas – I like the way you kiss me [10K Projects]

Disturbed & CYRIL – The Sound of Silence (CYRIL Remix) [Spinnin’ Records]

Zerb & Sofiya Nzau – Mwaki [Def Jam]

Gz Music – Pedro Pedro (Tech House) [Columbia Recordings]

Lost Frequencies & Bastille – Head Down [Sony Music Media]

David Guetta & One Republic – I Don’t Wanna Wait [Parlophone UK]

Felix Jaehn & Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Ready For Your Love [Virgin]

BENNET – Vois sur ton chemin (Techno Mix) [Warner Music Central Europe]

HUGEL, Topic & Arash feat. Daecolm – I Adore You [Virgin]

Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man – Lovers In A Past Life [Columbia]

Mr. Belt & Wezol – It’s Not Right But It’s Okay [Sony Music Entertainment]

Adam Port, Stryv, Keinemusik, Orso & Malachiii – Move [Keinemusik]

Jax Jones & Zoe Wees – Never Be Lonely [Polydor Records]

Shaboozey & David Guetta – A Bar Song (Tipsy) [American Dogwood / Empire]

Kygo & Ava Max – Whatever [RCA Records]

Alok & Jess Glynne – Summer’s Back [Columbia]

James Hype feat. Kim Petras – Drums [Island Records Ltd.]

Capo Lee & bullet tooth – NO BRAINER [Pressure]

Topic & A7S – Out My Head [Virgin]