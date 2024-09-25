Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cecilia Tosh, DJ Guestlist, Fiedel, Floyd Lavine, Mathias Schaffhäuser und RUIZ OSC1

Cecilia Tosh
Tracks/EPs:
Hurdslenk – Jugular [Hardgroove]
Linkan Ray – The 909 Cult [BE AS ONE]
Exos – ds4br [Mutual Rytm]
Len Faki, Planetary Assault System – Yantra (Planetary Assault Systems Remix) [Figure]
Polygonia – Repeat [Harmony Rec]
Cari Lekebusch – Wrong One [H-Productions]
ASEC – Equus [Float Records]
Mathys Lenne – H23 [HAYES]
Oscar Mulero – The Sunlight Blinded His Eyes [Token Records]
Inigo Kennedy – Motor City [Asymmetric]
Alben/Compilations:
Jeff Mills – The Eye Witness [Axis Records]
Jonas Kopp – Less Is More Pt. 9 [Tremsix]
Aleksi Peräla – Children Of Light 15 [Self-released]
DJ Guestlist
Tracks/EPs:
DJ Heartstring – Will You Remember Me When I’m Gone? [Eurodance Inc.]
t0ni & Broosnica – Keepsake Flip [Self-released]
2HOT2PLAY – Keep The Balance [Hot Meal Records]
DJ G2G & Smerz – Flashing (DJ g2g Super Mix) [Self-released]
EARGASM GOD & Crystal Castle – Black Panther (EARGASM GOD REMIX) [Self-released]
DJ s3xtape – All The Small Things [Self-released]
Geo22 – Magic [Ethereal Music]
Mischluft – Burning [Sindex]
Pegassi – Jump 4 Joy [Self-released]
Cleopard2000 – R’n’D [Polyamor]
Fiedel
Tracks/EPs:
Erik Jabari – Stone Rinse [Erik Jabari]
Michael Rosmann – A Collection Of Atoms [Fiedeltwo]
Vinicius Honorio – I Want You [Mind Medizin Records]
The Vision – Spectral Nomad [Metroplex]
dBridge & Forest Drive West – Death Race 3000 [Exit Records]
John Beltran – Panacea [Detroit Dancer]
Hoover 1 – 74 [Hoover 1]
Miles Sergé – The Replacements [(MS)]
Frameworks & Roseen – Boiling Point (DisX3 Remix) [Frameworks]
The Untouchables – Living In Sacrifice [Samurai Music]
Alben/Compilations:
JANEIN – Virtual Universe [Seelen.]
Holy Tongue meets Shackleton – The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now [AD 93]
Brian d’Souza, Or:la & Róisín Berkeley – Mycorrhizal Fungi [A State Of Flo]
Floyd Lavine
Tracks/EPs:
Roman Flügel – 9 Years (DJ Koze Remix) [Pampa Records]
Barry Can’t Swim – Rah That’s A Mad Question [Shall Not Fade]
Louie Vega feat. Moodymann – Seven Miles [Nervous Records]
Les Sins – Grind [Jiaolong]
berlioz & Ted Jasper – nyc in 1940 [Jasper Edward Attlee]
Kerri Chandler – Coro The Colonial Mentality [King Street Sounds]
Afefe Iku – Magic Wave [Yoruba Records]
Floyd Lavine – Mr Bones [African Tales]
Meera – Blomst [Crib Records]
Culoe De Song – Typhoon [De Song Music]
Alben/Compilations:
Musclecars – Sugar Honey Ice Tea [BBE Music]
Culoe De Song – Washa [De Song Music]
The BAANGBROTHERS – The BAANGBROTHERS [Ocha Records]
Mathias Schaffhäuser
Tracks/EPs:
EVA808 – Let’s Be Havin’ U [Exit Records]
Joachim Spieth – Recall [Affin]
Murademura – Space Cult Magic [Elevator Program]
Alexander Kowalski & Rebar – When Darkness Surrenders To The Lights EP [Made Of Concrete]
Submerse – Fifteen Blocks [Breaker Breaker]
Alen Palamar – Conflict Interception [Techno Parade]
Yuu Udagawa – The Peaceful Dawn [Compost Records]
Kayper – Warning/Jungle [Hypercolour]
Soso Tharpa – Fistful of Shells [Nervous Horizon]
Mathias Schaffhäuser – Fancy Grey EP [GMO]
Alben/Compilations:
Zoot Woman – Maxidrama [ZWR]
Markus Guentner – Kontrapunkt [A Strangely Isolated Place]
Various – PDCOMP005 [Pressure Dome]
RUIZ OSC1
Tracks/EPs:
Head High – Rave (Dirt Mix) [Power House]
Mankind – Axel Karakasis [Allenza]
Nick Grater – Mech Afrika [Teknotrive Records]
Oguz, Dancer & RUIZ OSC1 – Drum Compressor [Studio 808]
Frankyeffe & Resonances – On Fire [EI8HT]
Sev Dah – Xanax [Random Island]
Radial – Moeilijk [Audio Assault]
Hybrid Players – Rock Da Beat [Omega Audio Recordings]
Mattias Engvall – Rebel Girl [Digital Reflection]
Gunjack – Charles Bronson [PLANET RYTHM]
Alben/Compilations:
Surgeon – Breaking The Frame [Dynamic Tension]
Markus Suckut – Resist [Exile]
VA – Tresor 3 [Tresor]