Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
Mitglied jetzt!
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cecilia Tosh, DJ Guestlist, Fiedel, Floyd Lavine, Mathias Schaffhäuser und RUIZ OSC1

Julian Fischer

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Cecilia Tosh

Cecilia Tosh (Foto: Kat Davids)
Cecilia Tosh (Foto: Kat Davids)

Tracks/EPs:

Hurdslenk – Jugular [Hardgroove]
Linkan Ray – The 909 Cult [BE AS ONE]
Exos – ds4br [Mutual Rytm]
Len Faki, Planetary Assault System – Yantra (Planetary Assault Systems Remix) [Figure]
Polygonia – Repeat [Harmony Rec]
Cari Lekebusch – Wrong One [H-Productions]
ASEC – Equus [Float Records]
Mathys Lenne – H23 [HAYES]
Oscar Mulero – The Sunlight Blinded His Eyes [Token Records]
Inigo Kennedy – Motor City [Asymmetric]

Alben/Compilations:

Jeff Mills – The Eye Witness [Axis Records]
Jonas Kopp – Less Is More Pt. 9 [Tremsix]
Aleksi Peräla – Children Of Light 15 [Self-released]

DJ Guestlist

DJ Guestlist (Foto: Presse)
DJ Guestlist (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Heartstring – Will You Remember Me When I’m Gone? [Eurodance Inc.]
t0ni & Broosnica – Keepsake Flip [Self-released]
2HOT2PLAY – Keep The Balance [Hot Meal Records]
DJ G2G & Smerz – Flashing (DJ g2g Super Mix) [Self-released]
EARGASM GOD & Crystal Castle – Black Panther (EARGASM GOD REMIX) [Self-released]
DJ s3xtape – All The Small Things [Self-released]
Geo22 – Magic [Ethereal Music]
Mischluft – Burning [Sindex]
Pegassi – Jump 4 Joy [Self-released]
Cleopard2000 – R’n’D [Polyamor]

Fiedel

Fiedel (Foto: Felipe Sepúlveda)
Fiedel (Foto: Felipe Sepúlveda)

Tracks/EPs:

Erik Jabari – Stone Rinse [Erik Jabari]
Michael Rosmann – A Collection Of Atoms [Fiedeltwo]
Vinicius Honorio – I Want You [Mind Medizin Records]
The Vision – Spectral Nomad [Metroplex]
dBridge & Forest Drive West – Death Race 3000 [Exit Records]
John Beltran – Panacea [Detroit Dancer]
Hoover 1 – 74 [Hoover 1]
Miles Sergé – The Replacements [(MS)]
Frameworks & Roseen – Boiling Point (DisX3 Remix) [Frameworks]
The Untouchables – Living In Sacrifice [Samurai Music]

Alben/Compilations:

JANEIN – Virtual Universe [Seelen.]
Holy Tongue meets Shackleton – The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now [AD 93]
Brian d’Souza, Or:la & Róisín Berkeley – Mycorrhizal Fungi [A State Of Flo]

Floyd Lavine

Floyd Lavine (Foto: Presse)
Floyd Lavine (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Roman Flügel – 9 Years (DJ Koze Remix) [Pampa Records]
Barry Can’t Swim – Rah That’s A Mad Question [Shall Not Fade]
Louie Vega feat. Moodymann – Seven Miles [Nervous Records]
Les Sins – Grind [Jiaolong]
berlioz & Ted Jasper – nyc in 1940 [Jasper Edward Attlee]
Kerri Chandler – Coro The Colonial Mentality [King Street Sounds]
Afefe Iku – Magic Wave [Yoruba Records]
Floyd Lavine – Mr Bones [African Tales]
Meera – Blomst [Crib Records]
Culoe De Song – Typhoon [De Song Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Musclecars – Sugar Honey Ice Tea [BBE Music]
Culoe De Song – Washa [De Song Music]
The BAANGBROTHERS – The BAANGBROTHERS [Ocha Records]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

EVA808 – Let’s Be Havin’ U [Exit Records]
Joachim Spieth – Recall [Affin]
Murademura – Space Cult Magic [Elevator Program]
Alexander Kowalski & Rebar – When Darkness Surrenders To The Lights EP [Made Of Concrete]
Submerse – Fifteen Blocks [Breaker Breaker]
Alen Palamar – Conflict Interception [Techno Parade]
Yuu Udagawa – The Peaceful Dawn [Compost Records]
Kayper – Warning/Jungle [Hypercolour]
Soso Tharpa – Fistful of Shells [Nervous Horizon]
Mathias Schaffhäuser – Fancy Grey EP [GMO]

Alben/Compilations:

Zoot Woman – Maxidrama [ZWR]
Markus Guentner – Kontrapunkt [A Strangely Isolated Place]
Various – PDCOMP005 [Pressure Dome]

RUIZ OSC1

RUIZ OSC1 (Foto: Nicolás Castro)
RUIZ OSC1 (Foto: Nicolás Castro)

Tracks/EPs:

Head High – Rave (Dirt Mix) [Power House]
Mankind – Axel Karakasis [Allenza]
Nick Grater – Mech Afrika [Teknotrive Records]
Oguz, Dancer & RUIZ OSC1 – Drum Compressor [Studio 808]
Frankyeffe & Resonances – On Fire [EI8HT]
Sev Dah – Xanax [Random Island]
Radial – Moeilijk [Audio Assault]
Hybrid Players – Rock Da Beat [Omega Audio Recordings]
Mattias Engvall – Rebel Girl [Digital Reflection]
Gunjack – Charles Bronson [PLANET RYTHM]

Alben/Compilations:

Surgeon – Breaking The Frame [Dynamic Tension]
Markus Suckut – Resist [Exile]
VA – Tresor 3 [Tresor]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Alpha Tracks, DJ Karawai, Huamaniser, ISA, Nono Gigsta, Okouru und Sedaction

Und weiter geht es mit den GROOVE DJ-Charts. Mit dabei sind Alpha Tracks, DJ Karawai, Huamaniser, ISA, Nono Gigsta, Okouru und Sedaction.
Julian Fischer -

Features

Luca Musto: Eine Pause von der digitalen Welt

Feature
Downtempo in einer schnellen Welt? Luca Musto bleibt seinem Sound treu. Im Interview erzählt er, wie er trotz Trends zu seiner musikalischen Vision steht und was ihn inspiriert.

Motherboard: August 2024

Feature
Von Krach in Köln bis zum Lifestyle in Los Angeles ist es ein weiter Weg. Einer, den das Motherboard im August gerne geht.

Renate: „Wir sind an einem Punkt angelangt, an dem wir finanziell nicht mehr können”

Feature
Die Wilde Renate muss Ende 2025 schließen. Warum der Mietvertrag nicht verlängert wird, erklärt Pressesprecherin Jessica Schmidt.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

HERAUSGEBER

Verein für Technojournalismus e.V.

Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

JETZT MITGLIED WERDEN

Mein Konto

Archiv

180826