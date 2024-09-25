Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Cecilia Tosh, DJ Guestlist, Fiedel, Floyd Lavine, Mathias Schaffhäuser und RUIZ OSC1

Cecilia Tosh

Cecilia Tosh (Foto: Kat Davids)

Tracks/EPs:

Hurdslenk – Jugular [Hardgroove]

Linkan Ray – The 909 Cult [BE AS ONE]

Exos – ds4br [Mutual Rytm]

Len Faki, Planetary Assault System – Yantra (Planetary Assault Systems Remix) [Figure]

Polygonia – Repeat [Harmony Rec]

Cari Lekebusch – Wrong One [H-Productions]

ASEC – Equus [Float Records]

Mathys Lenne – H23 [HAYES]

Oscar Mulero – The Sunlight Blinded His Eyes [Token Records]

Inigo Kennedy – Motor City [Asymmetric]

Alben/Compilations:

Jeff Mills – The Eye Witness [Axis Records]

Jonas Kopp – Less Is More Pt. 9 [Tremsix]

Aleksi Peräla – Children Of Light 15 [Self-released]

DJ Guestlist

DJ Guestlist (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Heartstring – Will You Remember Me When I’m Gone? [Eurodance Inc.]

t0ni & Broosnica – Keepsake Flip [Self-released]

2HOT2PLAY – Keep The Balance [Hot Meal Records]

DJ G2G & Smerz – Flashing (DJ g2g Super Mix) [Self-released]

EARGASM GOD & Crystal Castle – Black Panther (EARGASM GOD REMIX) [Self-released]

DJ s3xtape – All The Small Things [Self-released]

Geo22 – Magic [Ethereal Music]

Mischluft – Burning [Sindex]

Pegassi – Jump 4 Joy [Self-released]

Cleopard2000 – R’n’D [Polyamor]

Fiedel

Fiedel (Foto: Felipe Sepúlveda)

Tracks/EPs:

Erik Jabari – Stone Rinse [Erik Jabari]

Michael Rosmann – A Collection Of Atoms [Fiedeltwo]

Vinicius Honorio – I Want You [Mind Medizin Records]

The Vision – Spectral Nomad [Metroplex]

dBridge & Forest Drive West – Death Race 3000 [Exit Records]

John Beltran – Panacea [Detroit Dancer]

Hoover 1 – 74 [Hoover 1]

Miles Sergé – The Replacements [(MS)]

Frameworks & Roseen – Boiling Point (DisX3 Remix) [Frameworks]

The Untouchables – Living In Sacrifice [Samurai Music]

Alben/Compilations:

JANEIN – Virtual Universe [Seelen.]

Holy Tongue meets Shackleton – The Tumbling Psychic Joy of Now [AD 93]

Brian d’Souza, Or:la & Róisín Berkeley – Mycorrhizal Fungi [A State Of Flo]

Floyd Lavine

Floyd Lavine (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Roman Flügel – 9 Years (DJ Koze Remix) [Pampa Records]

Barry Can’t Swim – Rah That’s A Mad Question [Shall Not Fade]

Louie Vega feat. Moodymann – Seven Miles [Nervous Records]

Les Sins – Grind [Jiaolong]

berlioz & Ted Jasper – nyc in 1940 [Jasper Edward Attlee]

Kerri Chandler – Coro The Colonial Mentality [King Street Sounds]

Afefe Iku – Magic Wave [Yoruba Records]

Floyd Lavine – Mr Bones [African Tales]

Meera – Blomst [Crib Records]

Culoe De Song – Typhoon [De Song Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Musclecars – Sugar Honey Ice Tea [BBE Music]

Culoe De Song – Washa [De Song Music]

The BAANGBROTHERS – The BAANGBROTHERS [Ocha Records]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

EVA808 – Let’s Be Havin’ U [Exit Records]

Joachim Spieth – Recall [Affin]

Murademura – Space Cult Magic [Elevator Program]

Alexander Kowalski & Rebar – When Darkness Surrenders To The Lights EP [Made Of Concrete]

Submerse – Fifteen Blocks [Breaker Breaker]

Alen Palamar – Conflict Interception [Techno Parade]

Yuu Udagawa – The Peaceful Dawn [Compost Records]

Kayper – Warning/Jungle [Hypercolour]

Soso Tharpa – Fistful of Shells [Nervous Horizon]

Mathias Schaffhäuser – Fancy Grey EP [GMO]

Alben/Compilations:

Zoot Woman – Maxidrama [ZWR]

Markus Guentner – Kontrapunkt [A Strangely Isolated Place]

Various – PDCOMP005 [Pressure Dome]

RUIZ OSC1

RUIZ OSC1 (Foto: Nicolás Castro)

Tracks/EPs:

Head High – Rave (Dirt Mix) [Power House]

Mankind – Axel Karakasis [Allenza]

Nick Grater – Mech Afrika [Teknotrive Records]

Oguz, Dancer & RUIZ OSC1 – Drum Compressor [Studio 808]

Frankyeffe & Resonances – On Fire [EI8HT]

Sev Dah – Xanax [Random Island]

Radial – Moeilijk [Audio Assault]

Hybrid Players – Rock Da Beat [Omega Audio Recordings]

Mattias Engvall – Rebel Girl [Digital Reflection]

Gunjack – Charles Bronson [PLANET RYTHM]

Alben/Compilations:

Surgeon – Breaking The Frame [Dynamic Tension]

Markus Suckut – Resist [Exile]

VA – Tresor 3 [Tresor]