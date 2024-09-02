Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit JKS, KUSS, Marcal, Nastia Reigel, TEUTON, Yazzus und Zisko

JKS
Tracks/EPs:
Stojche – Metaphor [FUSE]
BENZA – Try Softer [COMO]
Bailey Ibbs – Tempo [SMILE]
Joy Orbison – flight fm [Toss Portal]
Sicion – When Night Comes EP [Canticle Records]
Rosati – Automatic Response EP [Global Pulse]
Regent – Aphid Riot [Positive Source]
Dynamic Forces – The Pain To Refuse [Tar Hallow]
Skorri – Hoppdansi (KUSS Remix) [Multipass Records]
Human Movement – Reframed [Of Leisure Records]
Alben/Compilations:
DjRUM – Portrait With Firewood [R&S Records]
Funk Assault – Paces Of Places [Primal Instinct]
VA – MCVA 006 [Maison Close]
KUSS
Tracks/EPs:
Benza – Polygon [Underground Africa]
Blenk – Voyelle [KYSH]
Mac Declos – The Rituals [XX Lab]
Hanton – Desiderio (dc11 Remix) [Observant]
Rethe – Bleach (Ketch Remix) [Duplicity]
Conntex – Dripping Sensation [Self-released]
JKS – The Maze [Maison Close]
Lacchesi – Babcock Faceplant [Transition]
Sam Ama – Annie [Thump Out Traxx]
Rene Wise – Caging Green [Moving Pressure]
Marcal
Tracks/EPs:
AWB – Bloomingville [Blocaus]
Prime Minister of Doom – Tribal Days Part III [Planet Uterus]
Relapso – Nine Lives of Light [Relapso]
Tauceti – Cherry Tree [Non Series]
Andy Martin – Superstition [Diaspora Echoes]
Roy Davis Jr. feat. Peven Everett – Gabriel (Live Garage Mix) [XL Recordings]
Björk – Hunter [One Little Indian]
Quiet Village – Reunion [The Quiet Village]
Oscar Mulero – Mr Sys (Fanon Flowers Love Reborn Remix) [Warm Up Recordings]
Blenk – Dissociative [Enemy Records]
Alben/Compilations:
Vangelis – Blade Runner [East West]
Donato Dozzy – Filo Loves The Acid [Tresor]
John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman [Impulse! Records]
Nastia Reigel
Tracks/EPs:
James Ruskin & DVS1 – Page 1 [Blueprint]
Norman Nodge – Discipline [Ostgut Ton]
Lady Starlight – Mass [Tresor]
Len Faki – Waver (Beste Hira Remix) [Figure]
Anz – Clearly Rushing [Hessle Audio]
GiGi FM – Tempelhof [Sea~rène]
Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]
JakoJako – Introspektion [NovaMute]
Dustin Zahn – We Want Heath [Audio Assault]
Gantz – Avert Your Eyes VIP [Innamind]
Alben/Compilatioins:
Dave Clarke – Archive One (Remastered) [Skint Records]
Steffi – The Red Hunter [Candy Mountain]
Sandwell District – Where Next? [The Point Of Departure]
TEUTON
Tracks/EPs:
TEUTON – Make It Blow [ARTCORE]
Ueberrest – Ways To Die [44 LABEL GROUP]
TEUTON – Bonkers [ARTCORE]
Onlynumbers – Dying For You [Self-released]
Aida Arko, Vera Grace – Millennium [Sacred Court]
SUMIA – On The Road [ARTCORE]
TEUTON – Bass In Your Face [ARTCORE]
Francesco Dell & Ann – Astra [Drum-tec Records]
LUCA LUSH & Water Spirit – FANGS! [Barong Family]
OGUZ – You & Me Forever [808 Studios]
Alben/Compilations:
Ueberrest – 44008 [44 LABEL GROUP]
VA – Influence, Vol. 2 [INFLUENCE Records]
VA – Acid Coalition 3 [Zodiak Commune Records]
Yazzus
Tracks/EPs:
Coido – Slunkk [YUKU]
Benza – Biomachine [PHTM]
Parallax Deep – Secrets [Blue Hour]
Mohajer & Lawrence Lee – Incantation [UMAY]
Amor Satyr – Atola [WAJANG]
Mabel – Dionysus (Red Wine Rework) [Doglandiya]
Askkin – Mc Blood Sucker [Maison Close]
Swooh – Do My Thing [Kluster Records]
Baraka – Nevermind [Self-released]
WTCHCRFT – 1 4 U [Clasico Records]
Zisko
Tracks/EPs:
The Mauskovic Dance Band – Space Drum Machine [Soundway Records]
Marcel Dettmann – Water (ft. Ryan Elliott) [Dekmantel]
Mr. Barth – Hold Still [Svek]
Harvey Sutherland – Something In The Water (Instrumental) [Clarity]
Rob Dougan – Furious Angels (Instrumental) [Cheeky Records]
EOYYV – Carcomiendo [Nigma Records]
Volpe – Meaningful Exchange [Mitsubasa]
Joy Huebner – The Three Stones [PHTM]
Supreems – Vertigo [Sweet Sun]
No Nation & Sheba Q – Seasonal Grief [Diffrent Music]
Alben/Compilations:
Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still [Ninja Tune]
AL-90 – APXB [Self-released]
Fela Ransome Kuti & The Afrika 70 – Gentleman [EMI]