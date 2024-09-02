Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit JKS, KUSS, Marcal, Nastia Reigel, TEUTON, Yazzus und Zisko

JKS

JKS (Foto: David Pinheiro)

Tracks/EPs:

Stojche – Metaphor [FUSE]

BENZA – Try Softer [COMO]

Bailey Ibbs – Tempo [SMILE]

Joy Orbison – flight fm [Toss Portal]

Sicion – When Night Comes EP [Canticle Records]

Rosati – Automatic Response EP [Global Pulse]

Regent – Aphid Riot [Positive Source]

Dynamic Forces – The Pain To Refuse [Tar Hallow]

Skorri – Hoppdansi (KUSS Remix) [Multipass Records]

Human Movement – Reframed [Of Leisure Records]

Alben/Compilations:

DjRUM – Portrait With Firewood [R&S Records]

Funk Assault – Paces Of Places [Primal Instinct]

VA – MCVA 006 [Maison Close]

KUSS

KUSS (Foto: Fanny Bardin)

Tracks/EPs:

Benza – Polygon [Underground Africa]

Blenk – Voyelle [KYSH]

Mac Declos – The Rituals [XX Lab]

Hanton – Desiderio (dc11 Remix) [Observant]

Rethe – Bleach (Ketch Remix) [Duplicity]

Conntex – Dripping Sensation [Self-released]

JKS – The Maze [Maison Close]

Lacchesi – Babcock Faceplant [Transition]

Sam Ama – Annie [Thump Out Traxx]

Rene Wise – Caging Green [Moving Pressure]

Marcal

Marcal (Foto: Thiago Daher)

Tracks/EPs:

AWB – Bloomingville [Blocaus]

Prime Minister of Doom – Tribal Days Part III [Planet Uterus]

Relapso – Nine Lives of Light [Relapso]

Tauceti – Cherry Tree [Non Series]

Andy Martin – Superstition [Diaspora Echoes]

Roy Davis Jr. feat. Peven Everett – Gabriel (Live Garage Mix) [XL Recordings]

Björk – Hunter [One Little Indian]

Quiet Village – Reunion [The Quiet Village]

Oscar Mulero – Mr Sys (Fanon Flowers Love Reborn Remix) [Warm Up Recordings]

Blenk – Dissociative [Enemy Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Vangelis – Blade Runner [East West]

Donato Dozzy – Filo Loves The Acid [Tresor]

John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman – John Coltrane And Johnny Hartman [Impulse! Records]

Nastia Reigel

Nastia Reigel (Foto: Masha Demianova)

Tracks/EPs:

James Ruskin & DVS1 – Page 1 [Blueprint]

Norman Nodge – Discipline [Ostgut Ton]

Lady Starlight – Mass [Tresor]

Len Faki – Waver (Beste Hira Remix) [Figure]

Anz – Clearly Rushing [Hessle Audio]

GiGi FM – Tempelhof [Sea~rène]

Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]

JakoJako – Introspektion [NovaMute]

Dustin Zahn – We Want Heath [Audio Assault]

Gantz – Avert Your Eyes VIP [Innamind]

Alben/Compilatioins:

Dave Clarke – Archive One (Remastered) [Skint Records]

Steffi – The Red Hunter [Candy Mountain]

Sandwell District – Where Next? [The Point Of Departure]

TEUTON

TEUTON (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

TEUTON – Make It Blow [ARTCORE]

Ueberrest – Ways To Die [44 LABEL GROUP]

TEUTON – Bonkers [ARTCORE]

Onlynumbers – Dying For You [Self-released]

Aida Arko, Vera Grace – Millennium [Sacred Court]

SUMIA – On The Road [ARTCORE]

TEUTON – Bass In Your Face [ARTCORE]

Francesco Dell & Ann – Astra [Drum-tec Records]

LUCA LUSH & Water Spirit – FANGS! [Barong Family]

OGUZ – You & Me Forever [808 Studios]

Alben/Compilations:

Ueberrest – 44008 [44 LABEL GROUP]

VA – Influence, Vol. 2 [INFLUENCE Records]

VA – Acid Coalition 3 [Zodiak Commune Records]

Yazzus

Yazzus (Foto: Lu Deverall)

Tracks/EPs:

Coido – Slunkk [YUKU]

Benza – Biomachine [PHTM]

Parallax Deep – Secrets [Blue Hour]

Mohajer & Lawrence Lee – Incantation [UMAY]

Amor Satyr – Atola [WAJANG]

Mabel – Dionysus (Red Wine Rework) [Doglandiya]

Askkin – Mc Blood Sucker [Maison Close]

Swooh – Do My Thing [Kluster Records]

Baraka – Nevermind [Self-released]

WTCHCRFT – 1 4 U [Clasico Records]

Zisko

Zisko (Foto: Mariana Matamoros)

Tracks/EPs:

The Mauskovic Dance Band – Space Drum Machine [Soundway Records]

Marcel Dettmann – Water (ft. Ryan Elliott) [Dekmantel]

Mr. Barth – Hold Still [Svek]

Harvey Sutherland – Something In The Water (Instrumental) [Clarity]

Rob Dougan – Furious Angels (Instrumental) [Cheeky Records]

EOYYV – Carcomiendo [Nigma Records]

Volpe – Meaningful Exchange [Mitsubasa]

Joy Huebner – The Three Stones [PHTM]

Supreems – Vertigo [Sweet Sun]

No Nation & Sheba Q – Seasonal Grief [Diffrent Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Leon Vynehall – Nothing Is Still [Ninja Tune]

AL-90 – APXB [Self-released]

Fela Ransome Kuti & The Afrika 70 – Gentleman [EMI]