Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Carmen Electro, Liane, Ræza, Trudge, VIL und Skydiver Records

Carmen Electro
Tracks/EPs:
Retromigration – Sieben vor acht [Handy Records]
Gaetano Parisio & Danilo Vigorito – A1 Logica [Conform]
Swankout – Love Commands [F-Bombs]
Gaetano Parisio – I’m Losing You [The Triangle Records]
DJ Deetron – Filter (Body Mix) [Ilian Tape]
Mall Grab – Say Nothing [Looking For Trouble]
GiGi FM – Gabriella [Sea~rène]
Miss Kittin & The Hacker – Ostbahnhof [Self-released]
1morning – Flow [Self-released]
David Moleon – Sigue Tu Sueño [Transmission]
Alben/Compilations:
Vangelis – Blade Runner (Original Soundtrack) [EastWest]
Klaus Schulze – Timewind [Virgin]
VA – Kulør 001 [Kulør]
Liane
Tracks/EPs:
OBSCUR – No Purpose [Newrhythmic Records]
JUDY – Dantza IV [Newrhythmic Records]
Kastil – Zero Wear [Stale]
Casual Treatment – Bothered by Something [HAYES]
Öspiel – Daggers Are Thrown [Vast Perception]
Keikari – Logica [Binary Cells]
FORUM & TWR72 – 001A [CROWN]
Tauceti – Uncertain Desire [Raise Music]
Giant Swan – Celebrate The Last 30 Years Of Human Ego / IFTLOYL [Timedance]
Tino – Outrage [Leyla Records]
Ræza
Tracks/EPs:
Forest Drive West – A1 UN [Neighbourhood]
Juxta Position – Orchestral Manouvers [Failsafe Records]
Abstract Division – Modal Realism (Psyk Remix) [Dynamic Reflection]
Nikola Gala – Only (Ryan Elliott Remix) [Rekids]
Anthony Rother – Technic Electric [MISTRESS RECORDINGS]
Linear Search – Paralysis [Symbolism]
Oscar Mulero – Mindfull Body [PoleGroup]
Peter Van Hoesen – Hope in Honesterror [Time to Express]
Isabel Soto – Suculenta (Pulso Remix) [NYXII]
Feph – Kinetics [Palinoia]
Trudge
Tracks/EPs:
Caribou – Honey [City Slang]
Bushbaby – Woman’s Touch [Southpoint]
Bours? – Enter The Library [Bipolar Disorder]
KRL MX – Love On Repeat [Future Trance]
CAIVA – Run Away [Virgin Records]
Funk Assault – Odeum [Primal Instinct]
Faster Horses – Waverider [Akronym]
Laze – Mahō [Matière]
KUSS – Talking With The Serpent [Maison Close]
Nouveau Monica – See The Light (369 Mix) [Dionysian Mysteries]
Alben/Compilations:
Skee Mask – Resort [ILIAN TAPE]
Gaussian Curve – Clouds [Music From Memory]
SSIEGE – Beautiful Age [YOUTH]
VIL
Tracks/EPs:
Fireground – Love Letter [Tresor]
Nørbak – Sopro EP [Token]
Hurdslenk – Twenty Cycles [Frenzy]
Stojche – Metaphor [Fuse]
Rosati – Automatic Response [Global Plus]
Introversion – Echoes [Materia]
Fresko – Post Urban Conditions [Planet Rhythm]
Hertz Collision & Sera J – Projekts 008 [Projekts]
Talismann – Kliniek 2 [Talismann]
Dynamic Forces – The Pain To Refuse [Tar Hallow]
Alben/Compilatins:
Decka & Roosen – Imagenary Places LP [Frameworks]
VA – Frenzy Various Artists II [Frenzy Recordings]
VA – Nature’s Structure [KSR]
Skydiver Records (Melbourne)
Tracks/EPs:
C3D-E & Hashman Deejay – Understood [Midi_Bug]
DOC ‘N’ P1LL – RX Prescriptions Volume 1 [Serenity Now Recordings]
a.s.o. – a.s.o. remixed [Low Lying Records]
Various – &… [Thinner Groove]
2302 – Untitled [Heaven Smile]
Turlcarly – Signend [Dotei Records]
Significant Other – When It Rains [Pain Management]
Coil – The Snow EP [Transmigration]
Deep Heavy Fear – Doorway [Not On Label]
Fresh & Low – Little ‘i’ EP [RAWAX]
Alben/Compilations:
J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest – Whoopee [Felt Sense Recordings]
Hysterical Love – Project Lashes [Motion Ward]
Keanu Nelson – Wilurarrakutu [Altered States Tapes]