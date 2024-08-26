Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Carmen Electro, Liane, Ræza, Trudge, VIL und Skydiver Records

Carmen Electro

Carmen Electro (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Retromigration – Sieben vor acht [Handy Records]

Gaetano Parisio & Danilo Vigorito – A1 Logica [Conform]

Swankout – Love Commands [F-Bombs]

Gaetano Parisio – I’m Losing You [The Triangle Records]

DJ Deetron – Filter (Body Mix) [Ilian Tape]

Mall Grab – Say Nothing [Looking For Trouble]

GiGi FM – Gabriella [Sea~rène]

Miss Kittin & The Hacker – Ostbahnhof [Self-released]

1morning – Flow [Self-released]

David Moleon – Sigue Tu Sueño [Transmission]

Alben/Compilations:

Vangelis – Blade Runner (Original Soundtrack) [EastWest]

Klaus Schulze – Timewind [Virgin]

VA – Kulør 001 [Kulør]

Liane

Liane (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

OBSCUR – No Purpose [Newrhythmic Records]

JUDY – Dantza IV [Newrhythmic Records]

Kastil – Zero Wear [Stale]

Casual Treatment – Bothered by Something [HAYES]

Öspiel – Daggers Are Thrown [Vast Perception]

Keikari – Logica [Binary Cells]

FORUM & TWR72 – 001A [CROWN]

Tauceti – Uncertain Desire [Raise Music]

Giant Swan – Celebrate The Last 30 Years Of Human Ego / IFTLOYL [Timedance]

Tino – Outrage [Leyla Records]

Ræza

Ræza (Foto: Sven Bijma)

Tracks/EPs:

Forest Drive West – A1 UN [Neighbourhood]

Juxta Position – Orchestral Manouvers [Failsafe Records]

Abstract Division – Modal Realism (Psyk Remix) [Dynamic Reflection]

Nikola Gala – Only (Ryan Elliott Remix) [Rekids]

Anthony Rother – Technic Electric [MISTRESS RECORDINGS]

Linear Search – Paralysis [Symbolism]

Oscar Mulero – Mindfull Body [PoleGroup]

Peter Van Hoesen – Hope in Honesterror [Time to Express]

Isabel Soto – Suculenta (Pulso Remix) [NYXII]

Feph – Kinetics [Palinoia]

Trudge

Trudge (Foto: David Pinheiro)

Tracks/EPs:

Caribou – Honey [City Slang]

Bushbaby – Woman’s Touch [Southpoint]

Bours? – Enter The Library [Bipolar Disorder]

KRL MX – Love On Repeat [Future Trance]

CAIVA – Run Away [Virgin Records]

Funk Assault – Odeum [Primal Instinct]

Faster Horses – Waverider [Akronym]

Laze – Mahō [Matière]

KUSS – Talking With The Serpent [Maison Close]

Nouveau Monica – See The Light (369 Mix) [Dionysian Mysteries]

Alben/Compilations:

Skee Mask – Resort [ILIAN TAPE]

Gaussian Curve – Clouds [Music From Memory]

SSIEGE – Beautiful Age [YOUTH]

VIL

VIL (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Fireground – Love Letter [Tresor]

Nørbak – Sopro EP [Token]

Hurdslenk – Twenty Cycles [Frenzy]

Stojche – Metaphor [Fuse]

Rosati – Automatic Response [Global Plus]

Introversion – Echoes [Materia]

Fresko – Post Urban Conditions [Planet Rhythm]

Hertz Collision & Sera J – Projekts 008 [Projekts]

Talismann – Kliniek 2 [Talismann]

Dynamic Forces – The Pain To Refuse [Tar Hallow]

Alben/Compilatins:

Decka & Roosen – Imagenary Places LP [Frameworks]

VA – Frenzy Various Artists II [Frenzy Recordings]

VA – Nature’s Structure [KSR]

Skydiver Records (Melbourne)

Skydiver Records in Melbourne (Foto: Facebook)

Tracks/EPs:

C3D-E & Hashman Deejay – Understood [Midi_Bug]

DOC ‘N’ P1LL – RX Prescriptions Volume 1 [Serenity Now Recordings]

a.s.o. – a.s.o. remixed [Low Lying Records]

Various – &… [Thinner Groove]

2302 – Untitled [Heaven Smile]

Turlcarly – Signend [Dotei Records]

Significant Other – When It Rains [Pain Management]

Coil – The Snow EP [Transmigration]

Deep Heavy Fear – Doorway [Not On Label]

Fresh & Low – Little ‘i’ EP [RAWAX]

Alben/Compilations:

J. McFarlane’s Reality Guest – Whoopee [Felt Sense Recordings]

Hysterical Love – Project Lashes [Motion Ward]

Keanu Nelson – Wilurarrakutu [Altered States Tapes]