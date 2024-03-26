burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Manuel Fischer, HEDDA, Unknown Mobile, RØDHÅD, youANDme, Souci und Sound Metaphors

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Manuel Fischer

Manuel Fischer (Foto: Oktavian Putra)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ WEB – WEB (Live at Rote Fabrik, Zürich) [Web Archive Music]
Mogwaa – BOY EP [Klasse Wrecks]
Alva Noto & Anne James Chaton – A-BU->BUG->BU-CR [Noton]
SPIME.IM – Grey Line [-OUS]
Kombé – Foreign Exchange [Somatic Rituals]
O-Wells – Liquid Sun EP [Mojuba Records]
Gonno – Jin08 [Jin Records]
NVST – Tiny Mistakes Feeling Hot [Seilscheibenpfeiler]
Luca Durán – Reworks Vol. 2 [Akoya Circles]

Alben/Compilations:

Manuel Fischer – Exxodus LP [Ozelot Records]
Mana Abundance – The Wailing Woods Compilation [Mana Abundance]
VA – Red Cap EP [More Rice & Walls And Pals]

HEDDA

HEDDA (Foto: Jaara Lange)

Tracks/EPs:

Frenquency – Make It [International Chrome]
Maara – Sheela Na Gig [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Yenkov x LAZE – Always Up [Raise Music]
Beau Didier – Bachata Break [Self-released]
DJ Deep Heat – UP IN PUMPZ [GODDEZZ]
HEDO HYDR8 – BLOOD DANCER (Amor Satyr Remix) [Self-released]
Arcane – Rave Cadet [Defrostatica]
Regal86 – At your best [Self-released]
Nikki Nair & Addison Groove – Testify [Self-released]
Fracture – Percussion Sweet [Astrophonica]

Alben/Compilations:

Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning [Nerve Collect]
Longeez – DW-01 [HARDLINE]
LAZE – SOTAI [Matière]

Unknown Mobile

Unknown Mobile (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Lazy Deejay – The “self titled” EP [Cool Underground Music]
Jump Source – JS04 [Self-released]
Jex Opolis – Timin’ Vol. 5 [Bad Timin’]
Regularfantasy – So Sweet (Spriitzz Remix) [Self-released]
Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto Vol. VIII [Self-released]
Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]
available on computers / Dylan Kerr – slice split [3XL]
LT – Verb [Tech Startup]
Plebeian – Contrast EP [Grid]

Alben/Compilations:

Lavurn – Lavurn [SUMAC]
Clarissa Connelly – World of Work [Warp]
Patrick Holland – Infra [Verdicchio Music Publishing]

RØDHÅD

Rødhåd (Foto: Presse)
Rødhåd (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]
A.Morgan – Memento [Self-released]
Inox Traxx – In My Darkness [KNTXT]
Albert Salvatierra – Cisneros 02 [Elart Records]
Altinbas – Tide [Observation Station]
Paul Ritch – Krome [Quartzrec]
DelanoLegito – Fresh Plate [Unitas Multiplex]
Nørbak – Regra [PoleGroup]
Havik – Unheard [Syncopated Records]
L. B. Dub Corp – You Got Me (feat. Robert Owens) [Dekmantel]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Rødhåd presents: CRIMSON RUBEUS [WSNWG]
Ignez – Tides [Token Records]

youANDme

youAndme (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Unknown – You Want [Hands On Wax]
youANDme – PPPPP [Head High Remix] [Rhythm Cult]
Kerri Chandler – Let It (Give Me Back My Love) [Kaoz Theory]
Bushwacka! – Rocket Fuel 06 [Rocket Fuel]
Jakob Seidensticker – Where Is Lass (Thomas Stieler Remix) [Feuilleton]
L. B. Dub Corp – You Got Me (feat. Robert Owens) [Dekmantel]
Man Power – It Is Now Safe To Turn Off Your Computer [Sound As Records]
Prince Palmer – Pressure (Love & Dance Mix) [ACE Series]
Kink – Ta (Lawrence Remix) [Hypercolour]
Elektro Guzzi ft. Martin Klein – Walk With Me (youANDme Remix) [Schönbrunner Perlen]

Alben/Compilations:

IULY.B – Dimensions LP [Adam’s Bite]
Skee Mask – ISS010 [Illian Tape]
VA – Rødhåd presents: Crimson Rubeu [WSNWG]

Souci

Souci (Foto: Lior Neumeister & Mathis Ruffing)

Tracks/EPs:

Human Movement – House Check [Of Leisure]
Huey Mnemonic – Joyous Occasion (Vibe Mix) [Self-released]
AceMo – Fun Forward [Self-released]
Breaka – Time to Be Real [Self-released]
Dj Babatr – Chuma_enga (Dj Deep RH Mix) [Self-released]
Fader Cap – Thinker [Craigie Knowes]
Bored Lord – Drive Safely [Self-released]
Badsista – BELÉM BRESSER [Self-released]
JSPORT – Gully Bop [Self-released]
Laksa – The Art Of Slip [Ilian Tape]

Alben/Compilations:

Roza Terenzi & D. Tiffany – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]
VA – no pare, sigue sigue 2 [TraTraTrax]

Sound Metaphors

Sound Metaphors (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Trent – Moving City [Mule Musiq]
Mortal – Deco [Sunny Crypt]
Lonefront – Exegesis II [Uncoiled]
Francesco Farfa and Hamsa – Musek01 [Musek]
DJ Kaos – Me High [Jolly Jams]
Polygonia – Da Nao Tian Gong [Midgar]
Time Capsule – Heat in Africa/Sexual Desire [Thank You]
Grizzly Knuckles / The Jak – Caviar (Ensemble) / From Old Days Past [Dirty Blends]
Human Space Machine – Mopo [Nous’klaer Audio]
Sisterlove – The Hypnotist [Sound Migration]

Alben/Compilations:

R&L Productions – Beyond The Garage [L.I.E.S]
Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]
Saturns Drive – Next Stop Nebula [LIO Press]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Len Faki, goldie, Choreophila, Makèz, PONY, Muallem und Polygonia

Zum Wochenstart eine neue Reihe Charts von Len Faki, goldie, Choreophila, Makèz, PONY, Muallem und Polygonia.
Virginia Bartocha -

Features

James Blake und die neue Plattform Vault: Beschiss mit Ansage

Feature
James Blake warb zuletzt ungewohnt offensiv für die Plattform Vault, die das Geschäft mit der Musik revolutionieren soll. Wieso das nichts wird, lest ihr hier.

Lehmann Club: „Als Club musst du heutzutage mehr bieten als eine Anlage und ein bisschen Sound”

Exklusiv
Groove+ Seit 14 Jahren sorgt der Lehmann Club für Techno in Stuttgart. Wir haben mit den Betreibern über ihre Vision und Vergangenheit gesprochen.

Rave The Planet: „Techno ist genauso viel wert wie andere Kulturen”

Feature
Techno ist UNESCO-Kulturerbe! Wir haben mit den Initiator:innen von Rave The Planet über die Anerkennung gesprochen.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv