Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Manuel Fischer, HEDDA, Unknown Mobile, RØDHÅD, youANDme, Souci und Sound Metaphors

Manuel Fischer

Tracks/EPs:

DJ WEB – WEB (Live at Rote Fabrik, Zürich) [Web Archive Music]

Mogwaa – BOY EP [Klasse Wrecks]

Alva Noto & Anne James Chaton – A-BU->BUG->BU-CR [Noton]

SPIME.IM – Grey Line [-OUS]

Kombé – Foreign Exchange [Somatic Rituals]

O-Wells – Liquid Sun EP [Mojuba Records]

Gonno – Jin08 [Jin Records]

NVST – Tiny Mistakes Feeling Hot [Seilscheibenpfeiler]

Luca Durán – Reworks Vol. 2 [Akoya Circles]

Alben/Compilations:

Manuel Fischer – Exxodus LP [Ozelot Records]

Mana Abundance – The Wailing Woods Compilation [Mana Abundance]

VA – Red Cap EP [More Rice & Walls And Pals]

HEDDA

Tracks/EPs:

Frenquency – Make It [International Chrome]

Maara – Sheela Na Gig [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Yenkov x LAZE – Always Up [Raise Music]

Beau Didier – Bachata Break [Self-released]

DJ Deep Heat – UP IN PUMPZ [GODDEZZ]

HEDO HYDR8 – BLOOD DANCER (Amor Satyr Remix) [Self-released]

Arcane – Rave Cadet [Defrostatica]

Regal86 – At your best [Self-released]

Nikki Nair & Addison Groove – Testify [Self-released]

Fracture – Percussion Sweet [Astrophonica]

Alben/Compilations:

Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning [Nerve Collect]

Longeez – DW-01 [HARDLINE]

LAZE – SOTAI [Matière]

Unknown Mobile

Tracks/EPs:

Lazy Deejay – The “self titled” EP [Cool Underground Music]

Jump Source – JS04 [Self-released]

Jex Opolis – Timin’ Vol. 5 [Bad Timin’]

Regularfantasy – So Sweet (Spriitzz Remix) [Self-released]

Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto Vol. VIII [Self-released]

Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]

available on computers / Dylan Kerr – slice split [3XL]

LT – Verb [Tech Startup]

Plebeian – Contrast EP [Grid]

Alben/Compilations:

Lavurn – Lavurn [SUMAC]

Clarissa Connelly – World of Work [Warp]

Patrick Holland – Infra [Verdicchio Music Publishing]

RØDHÅD

Tracks/EPs:

Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]

A.Morgan – Memento [Self-released]

Inox Traxx – In My Darkness [KNTXT]

Albert Salvatierra – Cisneros 02 [Elart Records]

Altinbas – Tide [Observation Station]

Paul Ritch – Krome [Quartzrec]

DelanoLegito – Fresh Plate [Unitas Multiplex]

Nørbak – Regra [PoleGroup]

Havik – Unheard [Syncopated Records]

L. B. Dub Corp – You Got Me (feat. Robert Owens) [Dekmantel]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Rødhåd presents: CRIMSON RUBEUS [WSNWG]

Ignez – Tides [Token Records]

youANDme

Tracks/EPs:

Unknown – You Want [Hands On Wax]

youANDme – PPPPP [Head High Remix] [Rhythm Cult]

Kerri Chandler – Let It (Give Me Back My Love) [Kaoz Theory]

Bushwacka! – Rocket Fuel 06 [Rocket Fuel]

Jakob Seidensticker – Where Is Lass (Thomas Stieler Remix) [Feuilleton]

Man Power – It Is Now Safe To Turn Off Your Computer [Sound As Records]

Prince Palmer – Pressure (Love & Dance Mix) [ACE Series]

Kink – Ta (Lawrence Remix) [Hypercolour]

Elektro Guzzi ft. Martin Klein – Walk With Me (youANDme Remix) [Schönbrunner Perlen]

Alben/Compilations:

IULY.B – Dimensions LP [Adam’s Bite]

Skee Mask – ISS010 [Illian Tape]

Souci

Tracks/EPs:

Human Movement – House Check [Of Leisure]

Huey Mnemonic – Joyous Occasion (Vibe Mix) [Self-released]

AceMo – Fun Forward [Self-released]

Breaka – Time to Be Real [Self-released]

Dj Babatr – Chuma_enga (Dj Deep RH Mix) [Self-released]

Fader Cap – Thinker [Craigie Knowes]

Bored Lord – Drive Safely [Self-released]

Badsista – BELÉM BRESSER [Self-released]

JSPORT – Gully Bop [Self-released]

Laksa – The Art Of Slip [Ilian Tape]

Alben/Compilations:

Roza Terenzi & D. Tiffany – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]

VA – no pare, sigue sigue 2 [TraTraTrax]

Sound Metaphors

Tracks/EPs:

Trent – Moving City [Mule Musiq]

Mortal – Deco [Sunny Crypt]

Lonefront – Exegesis II [Uncoiled]

Francesco Farfa and Hamsa – Musek01 [Musek]

DJ Kaos – Me High [Jolly Jams]

Polygonia – Da Nao Tian Gong [Midgar]

Time Capsule – Heat in Africa/Sexual Desire [Thank You]

Grizzly Knuckles / The Jak – Caviar (Ensemble) / From Old Days Past [Dirty Blends]

Human Space Machine – Mopo [Nous’klaer Audio]

Sisterlove – The Hypnotist [Sound Migration]

Alben/Compilations:

R&L Productions – Beyond The Garage [L.I.E.S]

Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]

Saturns Drive – Next Stop Nebula [LIO Press]