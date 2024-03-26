Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Manuel Fischer, HEDDA, Unknown Mobile, RØDHÅD, youANDme, Souci und Sound Metaphors

Manuel Fischer
Tracks/EPs:
DJ WEB – WEB (Live at Rote Fabrik, Zürich) [Web Archive Music]
Mogwaa – BOY EP [Klasse Wrecks]
Alva Noto & Anne James Chaton – A-BU->BUG->BU-CR [Noton]
SPIME.IM – Grey Line [-OUS]
Kombé – Foreign Exchange [Somatic Rituals]
O-Wells – Liquid Sun EP [Mojuba Records]
Gonno – Jin08 [Jin Records]
NVST – Tiny Mistakes Feeling Hot [Seilscheibenpfeiler]
Luca Durán – Reworks Vol. 2 [Akoya Circles]
Alben/Compilations:
Manuel Fischer – Exxodus LP [Ozelot Records]
Mana Abundance – The Wailing Woods Compilation [Mana Abundance]
VA – Red Cap EP [More Rice & Walls And Pals]
HEDDA
Tracks/EPs:
Frenquency – Make It [International Chrome]
Maara – Sheela Na Gig [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Yenkov x LAZE – Always Up [Raise Music]
Beau Didier – Bachata Break [Self-released]
DJ Deep Heat – UP IN PUMPZ [GODDEZZ]
HEDO HYDR8 – BLOOD DANCER (Amor Satyr Remix) [Self-released]
Arcane – Rave Cadet [Defrostatica]
Regal86 – At your best [Self-released]
Nikki Nair & Addison Groove – Testify [Self-released]
Fracture – Percussion Sweet [Astrophonica]
Alben/Compilations:
Doctor Jeep – Machine Learning [Nerve Collect]
Longeez – DW-01 [HARDLINE]
LAZE – SOTAI [Matière]
Unknown Mobile
Tracks/EPs:
Lazy Deejay – The “self titled” EP [Cool Underground Music]
Jump Source – JS04 [Self-released]
Jex Opolis – Timin’ Vol. 5 [Bad Timin’]
Regularfantasy – So Sweet (Spriitzz Remix) [Self-released]
Eden Burns – Big Beat Manifesto Vol. VIII [Self-released]
Rhyw – Mister Melt [Fever AM]
available on computers / Dylan Kerr – slice split [3XL]
LT – Verb [Tech Startup]
Plebeian – Contrast EP [Grid]
Alben/Compilations:
Lavurn – Lavurn [SUMAC]
Clarissa Connelly – World of Work [Warp]
Patrick Holland – Infra [Verdicchio Music Publishing]
RØDHÅD
Tracks/EPs:
Rene Wise – Escaping Siro [Moving Pressure]
A.Morgan – Memento [Self-released]
Inox Traxx – In My Darkness [KNTXT]
Albert Salvatierra – Cisneros 02 [Elart Records]
Altinbas – Tide [Observation Station]
Paul Ritch – Krome [Quartzrec]
DelanoLegito – Fresh Plate [Unitas Multiplex]
Nørbak – Regra [PoleGroup]
Havik – Unheard [Syncopated Records]
L. B. Dub Corp – You Got Me (feat. Robert Owens) [Dekmantel]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – Rødhåd presents: CRIMSON RUBEUS [WSNWG]
Ignez – Tides [Token Records]
youANDme
Tracks/EPs:
Unknown – You Want [Hands On Wax]
youANDme – PPPPP [Head High Remix] [Rhythm Cult]
Kerri Chandler – Let It (Give Me Back My Love) [Kaoz Theory]
Bushwacka! – Rocket Fuel 06 [Rocket Fuel]
Jakob Seidensticker – Where Is Lass (Thomas Stieler Remix) [Feuilleton]
Man Power – It Is Now Safe To Turn Off Your Computer [Sound As Records]
Prince Palmer – Pressure (Love & Dance Mix) [ACE Series]
Kink – Ta (Lawrence Remix) [Hypercolour]
Elektro Guzzi ft. Martin Klein – Walk With Me (youANDme Remix) [Schönbrunner Perlen]
Alben/Compilations:
IULY.B – Dimensions LP [Adam’s Bite]
Skee Mask – ISS010 [Illian Tape]
Souci
Tracks/EPs:
Human Movement – House Check [Of Leisure]
Huey Mnemonic – Joyous Occasion (Vibe Mix) [Self-released]
AceMo – Fun Forward [Self-released]
Breaka – Time to Be Real [Self-released]
Dj Babatr – Chuma_enga (Dj Deep RH Mix) [Self-released]
Fader Cap – Thinker [Craigie Knowes]
Bored Lord – Drive Safely [Self-released]
Badsista – BELÉM BRESSER [Self-released]
JSPORT – Gully Bop [Self-released]
Laksa – The Art Of Slip [Ilian Tape]
Alben/Compilations:
Roza Terenzi & D. Tiffany – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]
VA – no pare, sigue sigue 2 [TraTraTrax]
Sound Metaphors
Tracks/EPs:
Trent – Moving City [Mule Musiq]
Mortal – Deco [Sunny Crypt]
Lonefront – Exegesis II [Uncoiled]
Francesco Farfa and Hamsa – Musek01 [Musek]
DJ Kaos – Me High [Jolly Jams]
Polygonia – Da Nao Tian Gong [Midgar]
Time Capsule – Heat in Africa/Sexual Desire [Thank You]
Grizzly Knuckles / The Jak – Caviar (Ensemble) / From Old Days Past [Dirty Blends]
Human Space Machine – Mopo [Nous’klaer Audio]
Sisterlove – The Hypnotist [Sound Migration]
Alben/Compilations:
R&L Productions – Beyond The Garage [L.I.E.S]
Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]
Saturns Drive – Next Stop Nebula [LIO Press]