ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Eluize, Franziska Berns, Earwax, DJ Hyaluron, DJ Local B, Mr. Scruff und 11:68PM

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Eluize

Eluize (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

CLJL & Jamie Leather – Spaced Repetitions EP [Craigie Knowes]
Reflex Blue – Fuzion [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Reenie – Space Cadet [Air Signs]
Space Dimension Controller – Acid Sampler 1.5 [Running Back]
Bertie, Ciel – Carabiner [Phenomena Records]
Mabel – Pleasure Phonetix [Step Ball Chain]
Fader Cap – Echo Chamber [Craigie Knowes]
Remotif – Close Your Eyes and Count To One [Goddezz]
Marli – Change of Seasons [Unknown to the Unknown]
CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless – Magic (Is In The Tempo) [Miami Daddy]

Alben/Compilations:

Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]
VA – 2024 Lunar New Year Compilation [SAL]
Paranoid London – Arseholes, Liars, and Electronic Pioneers [Paranoid London Recordings]

Franziska Berns

Franziska Berns (Foto: Tjorven Stein)

Tracks/EPs:

Hannah Holand – Satisfy EP [Super Rhythm Trax]
Francesco Farfa, Hamsa, Dan Beaven – MUSEK01 [MUSEK]
Sound of the Suburbs – Morpheus E [Morpheus]
Lazy Deejay – Self-titled EP [Cool Underground Music]
AV1 – Waves + Plants Pt. 1 [ALT]
Atayim – Z/Z [OCP]
Sound of the Suburbs I Wont Stop / Against The Tide [Morpheus]
Tapestry of Sound – Tapestry Reloaded [Step Ball Chain]
Shanti Celeste & Hodge – Bounce EP [Peach Discs]
VA – Asylum Of Love EP [Semi Delicious]

Alben/Compilations:

Spekki Webu – Tanzania [BLUE HOUR]
EDN – A blue flower [ONO Records]

Earwax

Earwax (Foto: Antonello Moramarco)

Rosati – First Impression (Original Mix) [dolly]
Max Watts & Huey Mnemonic – The Silver Lining (Original Mix) [Limited Network]
Deetron presents Soulmate – In Main (Original Mix) [Ilian Tape]
Thanos Hana – Floating Foil (Original Mix) [KAZERNE]
Sterac – Teknitron (Original Mix) [Delsin]
Binny – Analog (Original Mix) [Mindcut Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Boards of Canada – Music Has the Right to Children [Warp]
Speedy J – Ginger [Beam Me Up!]
Marco Carola ‎– Open System [Zenit]

DJ Hyaluron

DJ Hyaluron (Foto: Jasmin Xenia Knitter)

Tracks/EPs:

MZA – Joshua [EXTRA ENERGY]
Marilao – City Flex [Vermillion Trax]
Lacchesi – Belrepair [DURCH]
TAAHLIAH – Bodies (feat. Luca Eck) [Self-released]
Tilman Riddelt – Woloha Al Irkha (piater. Remix) [Self-released]
u.r.trax – Br0k3n [BPitch]
Neri J – Child Stay Wild [positivesource]
Sugar – Everything Changes [Bassiani Records]
DEV – Artificial Stupidity [selected.]
Dave.LK – Saturnus [Voronoi Audio]

Alben/Compilations:

Angelo Badalamenti – Soundtrack From Twin Peaks [Warner Bros. Records]
Einstürzende Neubauten – Kollaps [Rip Off Vertrieb / EfA]
Avril Lavigne – Let Go [Arista Records]

DJ Local B

DJ Local B (Foto: Jamie Lueders)

Tracks/EPs:

Nand – Dachlatte (Odymel vs. Paul Seul Remix) [Odymel]
Cleopard 2000 – R’n’D [Polyamor]
5euroGoldi – Oh! [Valor]
DJ Mischkonsum – Hurts Me (Trance Edit) [Self-released]
Odymel – Gucci [Hot Meal Records]
DJ Sonnenbrand – Ecstasy [Polyamor]
Michael Sambello – Manic (DJ Dorfatze & Tysk Edit) [Schiebt Anders Kollektiv]
Drickberg – Atzin [Self-released]
Edwin Rosen – 21 Nächte Wach (DJ Wasserfall Edit) [Self-released]
Jacky Ickx – Sexercise [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Worlds of the Syndikaet Misfits [Syndikaet]
Trancemaster Krause – Trance an/Welt aus [Para//e/]
VA – Valor 004 [Valor]

Mr.Scruff

Mr. Scruff (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Lionel Pillay – Plum (Luke Una Edit) [MR BONGO]
Samurai Breaks & Napes – Wavelord Bizniz [Shall Not Fade]
XL Regular – Store Duties [Artisjok Records]
DJ Kolt – Shaman [Príncipe]
Michael J. Blood – ENVY [Blood Inc.]
Hadi Zeidan & Bachar Mar-Khalifé – Groundwork [Self-Released]
aya ft LOFT – Lip Flip [YCO]
Manjeet Kondal, Turbotito & Ragz – Pyaar [Naya Beat]
Samrai – Bhangbow [Self-released]
A. S . Kullar feat Satta Chahal – On The Run [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

MoMA Ready – BODY 23 [Self-released]
Nana Benz du Togo – AGO [Komos]
Groundsound – Working Progress [Equiknoxx Music]

11:68PM

11:68 PM (Foto: Fabian Brennecke)

Track/EPs:

Adlas & Circuit 900 – MP04 [Magic Power]
Data Plan – Late To The Party, Start Without Me [Texture Records]
Fibre Optixx – Crystalline [KANN]
Four Lovers – Four Lovers 02 [FOUR LOVERS]
Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Neulust [Lustpoderosa]
Noti – Mirage / Control [SSS]
O-Wells – Ghost Dog [Spektrum]
Ploy – They Don’t Love It Like We Do [Deaf Test]
ROBI – Overnight [Pond Life Records]
Western Alliance – Atalanta [KMA60 Rezpektiva]

Alben/Compilations:

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal [Guidance Recordings]
Joe Davies – Shields In Full Sunlight [Smallville Records]
Small Solar System Body – Fragments of Lost Galaxies [Self-released]

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit The Glitz, Sabu!, The Muffin Man, Sova, Gina Demarchi, Justin Tinderdate und Mathias Schaffhäuser

Eine weitere Runde DJ-Charts. Dieses Mal mit am Start: The Glitz, Sabu!, The Muffin Man, Sova, Gina Demarchi, Justin Tinderdate und Mathias Schaffhäuser.
Virginia Bartocha -

Features

Franziska Berns: „Don’t believe the hype!”

Exklusiv
Groove+ Was die Club-Mentalität von Frankfurt und Offenbach ausmacht und wie man zur Peaktime-DJ im Robert-Johnson wird, verrät uns Franziska Berns im großen Porträt.

28 Fragen: Cio D’Or

28 Fragen
Groove+ Nach einer Krebserkrankung arbeitet Cio D'Or erneut an Musik und verrät uns neben dem irdischen Glück auch ihr Lebensmotto.

Fentanyl: „Eine sichere Dosierung ist kaum möglich”

Feature
Das Thema Fentanyl ist mit bislang ungekannter Dringlichkeit in der Clubkultur angekommen. Wir haben nach den Gefahren der Droge gefragt.

