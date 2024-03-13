Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Eluize, Franziska Berns, Earwax, DJ Hyaluron, DJ Local B, Mr. Scruff und 11:68PM

Eluize

Eluize (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

CLJL & Jamie Leather – Spaced Repetitions EP [Craigie Knowes]

Reflex Blue – Fuzion [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Reenie – Space Cadet [Air Signs]

Space Dimension Controller – Acid Sampler 1.5 [Running Back]

Bertie, Ciel – Carabiner [Phenomena Records]

Mabel – Pleasure Phonetix [Step Ball Chain]

Fader Cap – Echo Chamber [Craigie Knowes]

Remotif – Close Your Eyes and Count To One [Goddezz]

Marli – Change of Seasons [Unknown to the Unknown]

CC:DISCO! & Jennifer Loveless – Magic (Is In The Tempo) [Miami Daddy]

Alben/Compilations:

Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]

VA – 2024 Lunar New Year Compilation [SAL]

Paranoid London – Arseholes, Liars, and Electronic Pioneers [Paranoid London Recordings]

Franziska Berns

Franziska Berns (Foto: Tjorven Stein)

Tracks/EPs:

Hannah Holand – Satisfy EP [Super Rhythm Trax]

Francesco Farfa, Hamsa, Dan Beaven – MUSEK01 [MUSEK]

Sound of the Suburbs – Morpheus E [Morpheus]

Lazy Deejay – Self-titled EP [Cool Underground Music]

AV1 – Waves + Plants Pt. 1 [ALT]

Atayim – Z/Z [OCP]

Sound of the Suburbs I Wont Stop / Against The Tide [Morpheus]

Tapestry of Sound – Tapestry Reloaded [Step Ball Chain]

Shanti Celeste & Hodge – Bounce EP [Peach Discs]

VA – Asylum Of Love EP [Semi Delicious]

Alben/Compilations:

Spekki Webu – Tanzania [BLUE HOUR]

EDN – A blue flower [ONO Records]

Earwax

Earwax (Foto: Antonello Moramarco)

Rosati – First Impression (Original Mix) [dolly]

Max Watts & Huey Mnemonic – The Silver Lining (Original Mix) [Limited Network]

Deetron presents Soulmate – In Main (Original Mix) [Ilian Tape]

Thanos Hana – Floating Foil (Original Mix) [KAZERNE]

Sterac – Teknitron (Original Mix) [Delsin]

Binny – Analog (Original Mix) [Mindcut Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Boards of Canada – Music Has the Right to Children [Warp]

Speedy J – Ginger [Beam Me Up!]

Marco Carola ‎– Open System [Zenit]

DJ Hyaluron

DJ Hyaluron (Foto: Jasmin Xenia Knitter)

Tracks/EPs:

MZA – Joshua [EXTRA ENERGY]

Marilao – City Flex [Vermillion Trax]

Lacchesi – Belrepair [DURCH]

TAAHLIAH – Bodies (feat. Luca Eck) [Self-released]

Tilman Riddelt – Woloha Al Irkha (piater. Remix) [Self-released]

u.r.trax – Br0k3n [BPitch]

Neri J – Child Stay Wild [positivesource]

Sugar – Everything Changes [Bassiani Records]

DEV – Artificial Stupidity [selected.]

Dave.LK – Saturnus [Voronoi Audio]

Alben/Compilations:

Angelo Badalamenti – Soundtrack From Twin Peaks [Warner Bros. Records]

Einstürzende Neubauten – Kollaps [Rip Off Vertrieb / EfA]

Avril Lavigne – Let Go [Arista Records]

DJ Local B

DJ Local B (Foto: Jamie Lueders)

Tracks/EPs:

Nand – Dachlatte (Odymel vs. Paul Seul Remix) [Odymel]

Cleopard 2000 – R’n’D [Polyamor]

5euroGoldi – Oh! [Valor]

DJ Mischkonsum – Hurts Me (Trance Edit) [Self-released]

Odymel – Gucci [Hot Meal Records]

DJ Sonnenbrand – Ecstasy [Polyamor]

Michael Sambello – Manic (DJ Dorfatze & Tysk Edit) [Schiebt Anders Kollektiv]

Drickberg – Atzin [Self-released]

Edwin Rosen – 21 Nächte Wach (DJ Wasserfall Edit) [Self-released]

Jacky Ickx – Sexercise [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Worlds of the Syndikaet Misfits [Syndikaet]

Trancemaster Krause – Trance an/Welt aus [Para//e/]

VA – Valor 004 [Valor]

Mr.Scruff

Mr. Scruff (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Lionel Pillay – Plum (Luke Una Edit) [MR BONGO]

Samurai Breaks & Napes – Wavelord Bizniz [Shall Not Fade]

XL Regular – Store Duties [Artisjok Records]

DJ Kolt – Shaman [Príncipe]

Michael J. Blood – ENVY [Blood Inc.]

Hadi Zeidan & Bachar Mar-Khalifé – Groundwork [Self-Released]

aya ft LOFT – Lip Flip [YCO]

Manjeet Kondal, Turbotito & Ragz – Pyaar [Naya Beat]

Samrai – Bhangbow [Self-released]

A. S . Kullar feat Satta Chahal – On The Run [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

MoMA Ready – BODY 23 [Self-released]

Nana Benz du Togo – AGO [Komos]

Groundsound – Working Progress [Equiknoxx Music]

11:68PM

11:68 PM (Foto: Fabian Brennecke)

Track/EPs:

Adlas & Circuit 900 – MP04 [Magic Power]

Data Plan – Late To The Party, Start Without Me [Texture Records]

Fibre Optixx – Crystalline [KANN]

Four Lovers – Four Lovers 02 [FOUR LOVERS]

Neuzeitliche Bodenbeläge – Neulust [Lustpoderosa]

Noti – Mirage / Control [SSS]

O-Wells – Ghost Dog [Spektrum]

Ploy – They Don’t Love It Like We Do [Deaf Test]

ROBI – Overnight [Pond Life Records]

Western Alliance – Atalanta [KMA60 Rezpektiva]

Alben/Compilations:

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal [Guidance Recordings]

Joe Davies – Shields In Full Sunlight [Smallville Records]

Small Solar System Body – Fragments of Lost Galaxies [Self-released]