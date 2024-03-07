burger
Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Carlotta Jacobi, Isaiah, fbi, The Checkup, PAU PAU und Ostbam

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Carlotta Jacobi

Carlotta Jacobi (Foto: Sam Müller)

Tracks/EPs:

Classic Blue – Sunday [Mathys Lenne]
Sons Of Hidden – Mammboh [Mammboh Rhythms Records]
Kameliia – Taken [SK_eleven]
Symbolism – Just Breath [Self-released]
A Thousand Details – The Puppet Of The West [Tar Hallow]
Altinbas – Horizon Glow [Observer Station]
ASEC – Scala Naturae (Kaiser Remix) [ASEC]
VIL – Moon Chords [HAYES]
Avant.OCS x Red Rooms – Losing Ground [OECUS]
Rebecca Delle Piane – Sex On Uranus [EMERALD]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Federation Of Rytm [Mutual Rytm]
Polar Inertia – Environment Control [Northern Electronics]
VA​ – TNEREC #5 5th Anniversary Edition [TNEREC​-​022]

Isaiah

Isaiah (Foto: Miceshooter)

Tracks/EPs:

Dold – Smile [Fuse Imprint]
Jacobworld – Uon [Self-released]
Chlär – Inside Us [Mutual Rytm]
Altinbas – Hunt [Fuse Imprint]
Skov Bowden – Squad (Gene Richards Jr Remix) [Beardman]
Rosati – Midas Touch [Dolly Records]
Mark Broom – Shake That Body [Beardman]
The Miller – Gate (ANNĒ Remix) [Frenzy Recordings]
Dynamic Forces – Downfall [Planet Rhythm]
William Arist – Cochabamba [Self-released]

fbi

fbi (Foto: Joelle Quintin)

Tracks/EPs:

TDJ – We belong 2gether [Self-released]
Lonski – Edgar Davids [Self-released]
Tomas Kunkel – Body Language [Self-released]
Kkuba102 – Goldkrone [Self-released]
Chris Stussy & Djoko – What U Want [PURISM]
Sa Trincha – Sa Trincha [Dj Center Records]
Joris Voorn – Incident [SINO 10]
Aloka – Inta [Typeless Records]
X-Coast – Move [Riviera Records]
Vincent de Moor – Silent Dance [Armada Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Chief Keef – Finally Rich [Interscope Records]
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus [Island Records]
Paradis – Recto Verso [Barclay]

The Checkup

The Checkup (Foto: Rob Heffer)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Steaw – Get Back To The Fonk EP [Kaoz Theory]
DJ Sneak – Consequential EP [Hard Time Records]
Gome – Tell Me EP [SnackWax]
Masters At Work – MAW Lost Tapes 9 [MAW Records]
St. David – Grand House EP [Body N’Deep]
Cinthie – Musique For Discotheques [Heist Recordings]
LADYMONIX – Welcome 2 My House [Studio Barnhus]
K’Alexi Shelby – The Ron Hardy Memo (incl. Riva Starr Remix) [Heattraxx]
Confidential Recipe – Rave Generator EP [RSPX]
Harry Romero – House Masters [Defected]

Alben/Compilations:

Happiness Therapy – 5 Years of Happiness [Happiness Therapy]
Kamma & Masalo – Brighter Days [Rush Hour]
Anané – Take A Ride [Nervous]

PAU PAU

PAU PAU (Foto: Robin Thiele)

Tracks/EPs:

Mystery Affair, Jenouise – Rocket (Jenouise Remix) [Creatures Of The Night]
Paul Rayner – MAKE IT THRU___ ( House 2024) [Self-released]
Mark Laird – Funk That [Self-released]
Daffy – Organs For Spring – Like This Like That EP [Shall Not Fade]
Rosa Red – Acid Wave (Zombies In Miami Remix) [Permanent Vacation]
Locky – All Of The Crew [Outright Records]
Janthe – Acid Bloom frag:borealis [fragmented:]
Asphalt DJ – Makineta RM12027 [R.A.N.D. Musik Recordings]
Zombies in Miami – Fly High [Creatures of the Night]
Spray – OT Rails [Self-released]

Ostbam

Ostbam (Foto: Emilian Tsubaki)

Tracks/EPs:

BEERUS – LOVE4U [Gimme A Break Records]
PULKO – Désynchronisation [Speedster Records]
Yazzus – MORTAL KOMBAT HARDCORE [Self-released]
Benfika – Entre + [Terminal]
Fosters Top – Bitten [Brick Sweat Records]
RAVETRX – Final Fantasy [Self-released]
DJ Pacifier – Turboworld [Self-released]
Lola Cerise – Remember When Mars Attacked? [Concrete Berlin]
Zeb – Busy System [Speedster Records]
K-65 – Break Of Dawn [Higher Level Recs]

Alben/Compilations:

UVCORE – Tales Of A Sound [Evar Records]
VA – Lost Paradise: Blissed Out Breakbeat Hardcore 1991-94 [Blank Mind]
VA – GiB VA 02 – [Gabber Industries Berlin]

