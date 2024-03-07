Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit Carlotta Jacobi, Isaiah, fbi, The Checkup, PAU PAU und Ostbam

Carlotta Jacobi

Carlotta Jacobi (Foto: Sam Müller)

Tracks/EPs:

Classic Blue – Sunday [Mathys Lenne]

Sons Of Hidden – Mammboh [Mammboh Rhythms Records]

Kameliia – Taken [SK_eleven]

Symbolism – Just Breath [Self-released]

A Thousand Details – The Puppet Of The West [Tar Hallow]

Altinbas – Horizon Glow [Observer Station]

ASEC – Scala Naturae (Kaiser Remix) [ASEC]

VIL – Moon Chords [HAYES]

Avant.OCS x Red Rooms – Losing Ground [OECUS]

Rebecca Delle Piane – Sex On Uranus [EMERALD]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Federation Of Rytm [Mutual Rytm]

Polar Inertia – Environment Control [Northern Electronics]

VA​ – TNEREC #5 5th Anniversary Edition [TNEREC​-​022]

Isaiah

Isaiah (Foto: Miceshooter)

Tracks/EPs:

Dold – Smile [Fuse Imprint]

Jacobworld – Uon [Self-released]

Chlär – Inside Us [Mutual Rytm]

Altinbas – Hunt [Fuse Imprint]

Skov Bowden – Squad (Gene Richards Jr Remix) [Beardman]

Rosati – Midas Touch [Dolly Records]

Mark Broom – Shake That Body [Beardman]

The Miller – Gate (ANNĒ Remix) [Frenzy Recordings]

Dynamic Forces – Downfall [Planet Rhythm]

William Arist – Cochabamba [Self-released]

fbi

fbi (Foto: Joelle Quintin)

Tracks/EPs:

TDJ – We belong 2gether [Self-released]

Lonski – Edgar Davids [Self-released]

Tomas Kunkel – Body Language [Self-released]

Kkuba102 – Goldkrone [Self-released]

Chris Stussy & Djoko – What U Want [PURISM]

Sa Trincha – Sa Trincha [Dj Center Records]

Joris Voorn – Incident [SINO 10]

Aloka – Inta [Typeless Records]

X-Coast – Move [Riviera Records]

Vincent de Moor – Silent Dance [Armada Music]

Alben/Compilations:

Chief Keef – Finally Rich [Interscope Records]

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus [Island Records]

Paradis – Recto Verso [Barclay]

The Checkup

The Checkup (Foto: Rob Heffer)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ Steaw – Get Back To The Fonk EP [Kaoz Theory]

DJ Sneak – Consequential EP [Hard Time Records]

Gome – Tell Me EP [SnackWax]

Masters At Work – MAW Lost Tapes 9 [MAW Records]

St. David – Grand House EP [Body N’Deep]

Cinthie – Musique For Discotheques [Heist Recordings]

LADYMONIX – Welcome 2 My House [Studio Barnhus]

K’Alexi Shelby – The Ron Hardy Memo (incl. Riva Starr Remix) [Heattraxx]

Confidential Recipe – Rave Generator EP [RSPX]

Harry Romero – House Masters [Defected]

Alben/Compilations:

Happiness Therapy – 5 Years of Happiness [Happiness Therapy]

Kamma & Masalo – Brighter Days [Rush Hour]

Anané – Take A Ride [Nervous]

PAU PAU

PAU PAU (Foto: Robin Thiele)

Tracks/EPs:

Mystery Affair, Jenouise – Rocket (Jenouise Remix) [Creatures Of The Night]

Paul Rayner – MAKE IT THRU___ ( House 2024) [Self-released]

Mark Laird – Funk That [Self-released]

Daffy – Organs For Spring – Like This Like That EP [Shall Not Fade]

Rosa Red – Acid Wave (Zombies In Miami Remix) [Permanent Vacation]

Locky – All Of The Crew [Outright Records]

Janthe – Acid Bloom frag:borealis [fragmented:]

Asphalt DJ – Makineta RM12027 [R.A.N.D. Musik Recordings]

Zombies in Miami – Fly High [Creatures of the Night]

Spray – OT Rails [Self-released]

Ostbam

Ostbam (Foto: Emilian Tsubaki)

Tracks/EPs:

BEERUS – LOVE4U [Gimme A Break Records]

PULKO – Désynchronisation [Speedster Records]

Yazzus – MORTAL KOMBAT HARDCORE [Self-released]

Benfika – Entre + [Terminal]

Fosters Top – Bitten [Brick Sweat Records]

RAVETRX – Final Fantasy [Self-released]

DJ Pacifier – Turboworld [Self-released]

Lola Cerise – Remember When Mars Attacked? [Concrete Berlin]

Zeb – Busy System [Speedster Records]

K-65 – Break Of Dawn [Higher Level Recs]

Alben/Compilations:

UVCORE – Tales Of A Sound [Evar Records]

VA – Lost Paradise: Blissed Out Breakbeat Hardcore 1991-94 [Blank Mind]

VA – GiB VA 02 – [Gabber Industries Berlin]