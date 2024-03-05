Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit ANDI A., Narciss, ANNA Z., AISHA, tamarawrx3, OKO DJ und J.Manuel

ANDI A.
Tracks/EPs:
OCB – The Sequel [Metroplex]
Cinthie – Bossa and Swing [Shall Not Fade]
DMX Krew – Night Creatures feat. Blak Tony [Breakin’ Records]
Monika Ross – Koochy Koo 001 [Koochy Koo]
Dopplereffekt – Infinite Tetraspace [Curtis Electronix]
Viikatory – What The A.I. Decides [TRUST]
Lavan / L&F – Can’t Wait [+98]
Decal – Trama Artifacts [Intrinsic Rhythm]
Ophélie – Pipa Pipa [Hundert]
Ida bux – Impulse Reaction [Tooflez Muzik]
Alben/Compilations:
Jana Rush – Painful Enlightenment [Planet Mu]
家 (JIA) – JIALING [Jialing]
GEN-Y – Earth Experience [Clone]
Narciss
Tracks/EPs:
ady Shaka – E Tu [NLV Rec]
Morphena – Subjectivity Governing Reality [Emotional Voyage Records]
Regular Fantasy – Hot Gossip [Specials Worldwide]
Surf 2 Glory – Dil-Doe [Club Heart Broken]
Loods & Grab – Love Is Real [Steel City Dance Discs]
Fritz Schnackenpfefferhausen – Head In The Cloudz [Würst]
Anthony & Georgio – Equilibrium – Qattara Remix [Kickin Records]
Damien J. Carter – Climbin’-Damien (J. Carter Club Mix) [Milk & Sugar Records]
Club Angel – Stylin’ [Astral People Recordings]
Gerd Janson, Jacques Renault – Never Saw Never (Remix) [Let’s Play House]
Alben/Compilations:
Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land [Ninja Tune]
Zanias – Chrysalis [Fleisch Recordings]
RAR – Maschinenmensch [RAR]
ANNA Z.
Tracks/EPs:
Hassan Abou Alam – Te3ebt [YUKU]
aya – Lip Flip ft. LOFT [YCO]
Rhyw – Engine Track [Fever AM]
Chewlie – Flow Beneath (Leese Remix) [YUKU]
Silent Servant – M-00 [Tresor]
Shed – Cut [The Final Experiment]
Drumskull – Switch Up The Flow [Hooversound Recordings]
Kikù Hibino – pixelation [SUPERPANG]
Adlas & Circuit 900 – Tunnels [Magic Power]
Otik – Non Believer [3024 Family]
Alben/Compilations:
Chewlie – Transforming Matter [YUKU]
Kikù Hibino – Sky Trajectories [SUPERPANG]
Jonah Parzen-Johnson – You’re Never Really Alone [We Jazz Records]
AISHA
Tracks/EPs:
Misha – Kids In The Basket [Self-released]
Yenkov – Autarkeia [Matiere]
SWART – UNTAMED ENERGY [Selected.]
La Maison – Chasing Harmony [Internal Exploration]
Hard Target – Echoes [Hard Target Records]
Sina XX – Rider [NowNow]
Sioc – Mazlicheck [MITSU2000]
Jessie Dols – Stupid (Psytrance Edit) [Self-released]
AISHA – Sweet + Juicy [Terminal V Records]
Ida Engelhardt – Cutecore [Mama Told Ya]
Alben/Compilations:
VA – HORS SÉRIE (TRANCE ÉDITION) [Dusk Records]
VA – Terpsícore [MUSA]
VA – Your Perspire [Speedmaster Records]
tamarawrx3
Tracks/EPs:
RIGSON – Ayys [Self-released]
KATE – Tool 3 [Self-released]
Toxic – AnG [TRSN]
Not Even Noticed – Reflective Tears [Terrazzo]
aector – what you think that we think is cool [Self-released]
Montezuma – Puxa Vida! [Hot Meal Reccords]
Denyl Brook – Keep It [Silver Steps]
Joe Roche – Who’s This? [do as you please]
S333BEL – DIRTY FUNK [Self-released]
Job de Jong – Move Your Body [Airtime Records]
Alben/Compilations:
Human Movement – Clutch! [HOMAGE]
VA – Bliss 003 [Bliss Records]
JAJ -Ambivalent Grooves EP [Nektar Records]
OKO DJ
Tracks/EPs:
Js Donny – Never Forget U [Chrüsimüsi Records x Bamboo Shows]
Indus Bonze – 鉄-O [Self-released]
Knocked Loose – Manipulator II [Pure Noise Records]
The Pilotwings – Flacon d’Emotion [Nacht]
Petbrick – Primer [Rocket Recordings]
Le Diouck – Vert Fané [Self-released]
Truth – Shire Dub (Yoko Remix) [Deep, Dark and Dangerous]
Cygnus X – Synchronism [Eye Q Records]
DJ Cheksito – El Terreke [NTS]
Iasos – Javanese Dream Bells [Self-released]
Alben/Compilations:
Abyss X – Freedom Doll [AD 93]
Gargantuan Grief – Songs for the Doom(ed) Generation [Dawn Records]
Patrick Belaga – Blutt [PAN]
J.Manuel
Tracks/EPs:
Four Lovers – #2 [Four Lovers]
Adlas & Circuit 900 – MP04 [Magic Power]
The Advent & Zein Ferreira – Elektronically Minded [Cultivated Electronics]
VA – Fast Fists Fest [Ansia]
Rosati – First Impressions [Dolly]
The Exaltics – It Never Ends [Repetitive Rhythm Research]
CAIV – Dwellers [Tresor]
Terry Cotta – She’s Eclectic / Running [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
Batu – Other Means [A Long Strange Dream]
Alben/Compilations:
Tradecraft – The Body Needs Purpose [Berceuse Heroique]
Egil Kalman – Forest of Tines [iDEAL Recordings]
Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]