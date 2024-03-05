burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit ANDI A., Narciss, ANNA Z., AISHA, tamarawrx3, OKO DJ und J.Manuel

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

ANDI A.

ANDI A. (Foto: Cecilia Kreuzberger)

Tracks/EPs:

OCB – The Sequel [Metroplex]
Cinthie – Bossa and Swing [Shall Not Fade]
DMX Krew – Night Creatures feat. Blak Tony [Breakin’ Records]
Monika Ross – Koochy Koo 001 [Koochy Koo]
Dopplereffekt – Infinite Tetraspace [Curtis Electronix]
Viikatory – What The A.I. Decides [TRUST]
Lavan / L&F – Can’t Wait [+98]
Decal – Trama Artifacts [Intrinsic Rhythm]
Ophélie – Pipa Pipa [Hundert]
Ida bux – Impulse Reaction [Tooflez Muzik]

Alben/Compilations:

Jana Rush – Painful Enlightenment [Planet Mu]
家 (JIA) – JIALING [Jialing]
GEN-Y – Earth Experience [Clone]

Narciss

Narciss (Foto: Angelika Pientka)

Tracks/EPs:

ady Shaka – E Tu [NLV Rec]
Morphena – Subjectivity Governing Reality [Emotional Voyage Records]
Regular Fantasy – Hot Gossip [Specials Worldwide]
Surf 2 Glory – Dil-Doe [Club Heart Broken]
Loods & Grab – Love Is Real [Steel City Dance Discs]
Fritz Schnackenpfefferhausen – Head In The Cloudz [Würst]
Anthony & Georgio – Equilibrium – Qattara Remix [Kickin Records]
Damien J. Carter – Climbin’-Damien (J. Carter Club Mix) [Milk & Sugar Records]
Club Angel – Stylin’ [Astral People Recordings]
Gerd Janson, Jacques Renault – Never Saw Never (Remix) [Let’s Play House]

Alben/Compilations:

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land [Ninja Tune]
Zanias – Chrysalis [Fleisch Recordings]
RAR – Maschinenmensch [RAR]

ANNA Z.

ANNA Z. (Foto: Johannes Wagner)

Tracks/EPs:

Hassan Abou Alam – Te3ebt [YUKU]
aya – Lip Flip ft. LOFT [YCO]
Rhyw – Engine Track [Fever AM]
Chewlie – Flow Beneath (Leese Remix) [YUKU]
Silent Servant – M-00 [Tresor]
Shed – Cut [The Final Experiment]
Drumskull – Switch Up The Flow [Hooversound Recordings]
Kikù Hibino – pixelation [SUPERPANG]
Adlas & Circuit 900 – Tunnels [Magic Power]
Otik – Non Believer [3024 Family]

Alben/Compilations:

Chewlie – Transforming Matter [YUKU]
Kikù Hibino – Sky Trajectories [SUPERPANG]
Jonah Parzen-Johnson – You’re Never Really Alone [We Jazz Records]

AISHA

AISHA (Foto: Magazip Visuals)

Tracks/EPs:

Misha – Kids In The Basket [Self-released]
Yenkov – Autarkeia [Matiere]
SWART – UNTAMED ENERGY [Selected.]
La Maison – Chasing Harmony [Internal Exploration]
Hard Target – Echoes [Hard Target Records]
Sina XX – Rider [NowNow]
Sioc – Mazlicheck [MITSU2000]
Jessie Dols – Stupid (Psytrance Edit) [Self-released]
AISHA – Sweet + Juicy [Terminal V Records]
Ida Engelhardt – Cutecore [Mama Told Ya]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – HORS SÉRIE (TRANCE ÉDITION) [Dusk Records]
VA – Terpsícore [MUSA]
VA – Your Perspire [Speedmaster Records]

tamarawrx3

tamarawrx3 (Foto: Chris Hartl)

Tracks/EPs:

RIGSON – Ayys [Self-released]
KATE – Tool 3 [Self-released]
Toxic – AnG [TRSN]
Not Even Noticed – Reflective Tears [Terrazzo]
aector – what you think that we think is cool [Self-released]
Montezuma – Puxa Vida! [Hot Meal Reccords]
Denyl Brook – Keep It [Silver Steps]
Joe Roche – Who’s This? [do as you please]
S333BEL – DIRTY FUNK [Self-released]
Job de Jong – Move Your Body [Airtime Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Human Movement – Clutch! [HOMAGE]
VA – Bliss 003 [Bliss Records]
JAJ -Ambivalent Grooves EP [Nektar Records]

OKO DJ

OKO DJ (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Js Donny – Never Forget U [Chrüsimüsi Records x Bamboo Shows]
Indus Bonze – 鉄-O [Self-released]
Knocked Loose – Manipulator II [Pure Noise Records]
The Pilotwings – Flacon d’Emotion [Nacht]
Petbrick – Primer [Rocket Recordings]
Le Diouck – Vert Fané [Self-released]
Truth – Shire Dub (Yoko Remix) [Deep, Dark and Dangerous]
Cygnus X – Synchronism [Eye Q Records]
DJ Cheksito – El Terreke [NTS]
Iasos – Javanese Dream Bells [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

Abyss X – Freedom Doll [AD 93]
Gargantuan Grief – Songs for the Doom(ed) Generation [Dawn Records]
Patrick Belaga – Blutt [PAN]

J.Manuel

J.Manuel (Foto: Anna Z.)

Tracks/EPs:

Four Lovers – #2 [Four Lovers]
Adlas & Circuit 900 – MP04 [Magic Power]
Dopplereffekt – Infinite Tetraspace [Curtis Electronix]
The Advent & Zein Ferreira – Elektronically Minded [Cultivated Electronics]
VA – Fast Fists Fest [Ansia]
Rosati – First Impressions [Dolly]
The Exaltics – It Never Ends [Repetitive Rhythm Research]
CAIV – Dwellers [Tresor]
Terry Cotta – She’s Eclectic / Running [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]
Batu – Other Means [A Long Strange Dream]

Alben/Compilations:

Tradecraft – The Body Needs Purpose [Berceuse Heroique]
Egil Kalman – Forest of Tines [iDEAL Recordings]
Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit RUI HO, Barbara & SpunOff, Yenkov, IN2STELLAR, Less Distress, Spekki Webu und Carly Zeng

Die nächste Rutsche Charts mit Picks von RUI HO, Barbara & SpunOff, Yenkov, In2stellar, Less Distress, Spekki Webu und Carly Zeng.
Virginia Bartocha -

Features

28 Fragen: Cio D’Or

28 Fragen
Groove+ Nach einer Krebserkrankung arbeitet Cio D'Or erneut an Musik und verrät uns neben dem irdischen Glück auch ihr Lebensmotto.

Fentanyl: „Eine sichere Dosierung ist kaum möglich”

Feature
Das Thema Fentanyl ist mit bislang ungekannter Dringlichkeit in der Clubkultur angekommen. Wir haben nach den Gefahren der Droge gefragt.

Oliver Hafenbauer und sein Label Die Orakel: „Viele mögliche Zukünfte” 

Exklusiv
Groove+ Der einstige Robert-Johnson-Booker Oliver Hafenbauer hat sich als DJ, EOS-Mitgründer und Die-Orakel-Betreiber ein Profil erarbeitet.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 Pullach im Isartal
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Alte Münze
Am Krögel 2
10179 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv