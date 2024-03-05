Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit ANDI A., Narciss, ANNA Z., AISHA, tamarawrx3, OKO DJ und J.Manuel

ANDI A.

ANDI A. (Foto: Cecilia Kreuzberger)

Tracks/EPs:

OCB – The Sequel [Metroplex]

Cinthie – Bossa and Swing [Shall Not Fade]

DMX Krew – Night Creatures feat. Blak Tony [Breakin’ Records]

Monika Ross – Koochy Koo 001 [Koochy Koo]

Dopplereffekt – Infinite Tetraspace [Curtis Electronix]

Viikatory – What The A.I. Decides [TRUST]

Lavan / L&F – Can’t Wait [+98]

Decal – Trama Artifacts [Intrinsic Rhythm]

Ophélie – Pipa Pipa [Hundert]

Ida bux – Impulse Reaction [Tooflez Muzik]

Alben/Compilations:

Jana Rush – Painful Enlightenment [Planet Mu]

家 (JIA) – JIALING [Jialing]

GEN-Y – Earth Experience [Clone]

Narciss

Narciss (Foto: Angelika Pientka)

Tracks/EPs:

ady Shaka – E Tu [NLV Rec]

Morphena – Subjectivity Governing Reality [Emotional Voyage Records]

Regular Fantasy – Hot Gossip [Specials Worldwide]

Surf 2 Glory – Dil-Doe [Club Heart Broken]

Loods & Grab – Love Is Real [Steel City Dance Discs]

Fritz Schnackenpfefferhausen – Head In The Cloudz [Würst]

Anthony & Georgio – Equilibrium – Qattara Remix [Kickin Records]

Damien J. Carter – Climbin’-Damien (J. Carter Club Mix) [Milk & Sugar Records]

Club Angel – Stylin’ [Astral People Recordings]

Gerd Janson, Jacques Renault – Never Saw Never (Remix) [Let’s Play House]

Alben/Compilations:

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land [Ninja Tune]

Zanias – Chrysalis [Fleisch Recordings]

RAR – Maschinenmensch [RAR]

ANNA Z.

ANNA Z. (Foto: Johannes Wagner)

Tracks/EPs:

Hassan Abou Alam – Te3ebt [YUKU]

aya – Lip Flip ft. LOFT [YCO]

Rhyw – Engine Track [Fever AM]

Chewlie – Flow Beneath (Leese Remix) [YUKU]

Silent Servant – M-00 [Tresor]

Shed – Cut [The Final Experiment]

Drumskull – Switch Up The Flow [Hooversound Recordings]

Kikù Hibino – pixelation [SUPERPANG]

Adlas & Circuit 900 – Tunnels [Magic Power]

Otik – Non Believer [3024 Family]

Alben/Compilations:

Chewlie – Transforming Matter [YUKU]

Kikù Hibino – Sky Trajectories [SUPERPANG]

Jonah Parzen-Johnson – You’re Never Really Alone [We Jazz Records]

AISHA

AISHA (Foto: Magazip Visuals)

Tracks/EPs:

Misha – Kids In The Basket [Self-released]

Yenkov – Autarkeia [Matiere]

SWART – UNTAMED ENERGY [Selected.]

La Maison – Chasing Harmony [Internal Exploration]

Hard Target – Echoes [Hard Target Records]

Sina XX – Rider [NowNow]

Sioc – Mazlicheck [MITSU2000]

Jessie Dols – Stupid (Psytrance Edit) [Self-released]

AISHA – Sweet + Juicy [Terminal V Records]

Ida Engelhardt – Cutecore [Mama Told Ya]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – HORS SÉRIE (TRANCE ÉDITION) [Dusk Records]

VA – Terpsícore [MUSA]

VA – Your Perspire [Speedmaster Records]

tamarawrx3

tamarawrx3 (Foto: Chris Hartl)

Tracks/EPs:

RIGSON – Ayys [Self-released]

KATE – Tool 3 [Self-released]

Toxic – AnG [TRSN]

Not Even Noticed – Reflective Tears [Terrazzo]

aector – what you think that we think is cool [Self-released]

Montezuma – Puxa Vida! [Hot Meal Reccords]

Denyl Brook – Keep It [Silver Steps]

Joe Roche – Who’s This? [do as you please]

S333BEL – DIRTY FUNK [Self-released]

Job de Jong – Move Your Body [Airtime Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Human Movement – Clutch! [HOMAGE]

VA – Bliss 003 [Bliss Records]

JAJ -Ambivalent Grooves EP [Nektar Records]

OKO DJ

OKO DJ (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Js Donny – Never Forget U [Chrüsimüsi Records x Bamboo Shows]

Indus Bonze – 鉄-O [Self-released]

Knocked Loose – Manipulator II [Pure Noise Records]

The Pilotwings – Flacon d’Emotion [Nacht]

Petbrick – Primer [Rocket Recordings]

Le Diouck – Vert Fané [Self-released]

Truth – Shire Dub (Yoko Remix) [Deep, Dark and Dangerous]

Cygnus X – Synchronism [Eye Q Records]

DJ Cheksito – El Terreke [NTS]

Iasos – Javanese Dream Bells [Self-released]

Alben/Compilations:

Abyss X – Freedom Doll [AD 93]

Gargantuan Grief – Songs for the Doom(ed) Generation [Dawn Records]

Patrick Belaga – Blutt [PAN]

J.Manuel

J.Manuel (Foto: Anna Z.)

Tracks/EPs:

Four Lovers – #2 [Four Lovers]

Adlas & Circuit 900 – MP04 [Magic Power]

The Advent & Zein Ferreira – Elektronically Minded [Cultivated Electronics]

VA – Fast Fists Fest [Ansia]

Rosati – First Impressions [Dolly]

The Exaltics – It Never Ends [Repetitive Rhythm Research]

CAIV – Dwellers [Tresor]

Terry Cotta – She’s Eclectic / Running [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

Batu – Other Means [A Long Strange Dream]

Alben/Compilations:

Tradecraft – The Body Needs Purpose [Berceuse Heroique]

Egil Kalman – Forest of Tines [iDEAL Recordings]

Donato Dozzy – Magda [Spazio Disponibile]