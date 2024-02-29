burger
Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit RUI HO, Barbara & SpunOff, Yenkov, In2stellar, Less Distress, Spekki Webu und Carly Zeng

Virginia Bartocha

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

RUI HO

RUI HO (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs:

Ninajirachi/Izzy Camina – Ninacamina [NLV Records]
Sharda – Revamp [Coil Records]
ABSL & Anetha – Boa Dormant [Mama told ya]
Taube – Speed of Heart [Boysnoize Records]
David Löhlein – Hotel Pool [Boysnoize Records]
Confidence Man – Firebreak [A Chaos/Polydor Records]
Willaris. K x jamesjamesjames – Silversun [Soothsayer]
Promis3 – Ride It [Virgin Records]
Funk Tribu – Platinum [Teletech]
Justice – Generator [Genesis/Ed Banger Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Erika de Casier – Still [4AD]
Confidence Man – Tilt [Heavenly Recordings]
Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land? [Ninja Tune]

Barbara & SpunOff

Barbara & SpunOff (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs:

Barbara, Spunoff – Trance in Vegas [SpunyLove Records]
Fernanda Arrau – Sexy Dance [Duro]
Matisa – Tongue [Gudu]
Omri Smadar, Hila Ruach – Bagavoa (Lifestyle) [Disco Halal]
Mina, Bryte – One Leg [Earth Kicks]
Dance2Trance – We Came In Peace (’91mix) [Logic Records]
Clint – Alpine Breaks (Alex Kassian Remix) [SlowSociety]
Mediterraneo Featuring Franchino – Bonshan Khan [UMM]
HAAI – Purple Jelly Disc (feat. Obi Franki) [Mute Records]
Kim Ann Foxman – U & Me Electricity [Firehouse]

Alben/Compilations:

Fever Ray – Radical Romantics [Rabid Records]
Sam Quealy – Blonde Venus [Music And Craft]

Yenkov

Yenkov (Foto: Margot Debaisieux)

Tracks/EPs:

The Prodigy – Everybody In The Place (POLO LILLI Bootleg) [Self-released]
AADJA – Introvert Problems [Trip]
Lola Cerise – Grapes All Over My Teeth [Aphotica Records]
OTON – Amen For 93 (Ninety Three Collective)
Technokool – Don’t Know Yet (DURCH)
yng lvcas – la bb (dnb edit) [Self-released]
Drazzit – Club Slayer EP [Self-released]
Samurai Breaks x Audiogutter – Party Jackal [Das Booty]
BRENDA – Guaracha Tacatan [NO FUTURE BERLIN]
LAZE – Abyss [Matière Production]

Alben/Compilation:

VA – VIRAGE II [SPEEDSTER RECORDS]
Elise Massoni – 10 ft Chaos [XXLAB]
VA – 005 (VOL. II) [MAISON CLOSE RECORDS]

In2stellar

In2stellar (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

suki – Gobekli [Butter Sessions]
Maara – Sheela Na Gig [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
BASHKKA – Act Bad [UMAY]
P.Vanillaboy, penglord – Megabounce [Ticket Records]
Mabel – Double Take [Step Ball Chain]
Farsight – Up Right Good Good [CloudCore]
Cristofeu – Hit [Discoteca]
Logic1000, DJ Plead, MJ Nebreda – Every Lil’ [Therapy/Because]
Regular Fantasy – So Sweet (Spriitzz Club Mix) [Self-released]
Command D – Stat Point [Animalia]

Alben/Compilation:

Bertie – Carabiner [Phenomena]
Ciel – Homesick [Parallel Minds]
VA – Radiant Records Palestine Comp [Radiant Records]

Less Distress

Less Distress (Foto: Nastya Tkacheva)

Tracks/EPs:

nlbs – Commons [awa awa]
Shft.rar – Pump.Net [In Orbit]
TUMULUS – triplex earthstar [Self-released]
VØG – Holographic Trip [Brain Vortex]
Teqmun – Nettle Dweller [Flippe Disks]
Delwyn – THE DANCING [Self-released]
Amor Satyr – Cosmik [WAJANG]
Chaotic Discord – Neurbanvolker [Tsarskoye Selo]
Conntex – No Advice [Balls Baile]
Egregore – Shadow Work [Alliance]

Alben/Compilations:

Alan Backdrop – Insane World [Self-released]
Anastasia Kristensen – Cordyceps Disco Remixed [Absorb Emit]
Plebeian – Graffiti World [Eternal Ocean]

Spekki Webu

Spekki Webu (Foto: Martijn Kuyvenhoven)

Tracks/EPs:

Rafael Toral – Spectral Evolution [Moikai]
Xpb1 – Rampant / SubRoyal [Asphalt Recordings]
Phalcon – Aerial EP [SK_eleven]
Solma – Ether Drift [Crescent London]
ASC – Star Clusters [Spatial]
Big Hands – The Vulgarity Of Snow [Teeth]
VA – Natron [Stagno Records]
Sindh – Andaman [A-Biotic]
2301 – Untitled [Mammo]
Plebeian – Contrast EP [Grid]

Alben/Compilations:

Aerae – Percussive Reverie [Annulled Music]
Rod Modell & Gigi Masin [Silentes]
Formant Value – Nucleo Profondo [Lowless]

Carly Zeng

Carly Zeng (Foto: Masha Demianova)

Tracks/EPs:

Polar Inertia – Arctic Horizon [Northern Electronics]
051 Destroyer – Cryptofail [Lunar Orbiter Program]
Sina XX – C U Slayter [UMAY]
Rafiki – Untitled Breaks [Safar Collective]
CRAZED (BR) – MOMENTO DE CAUTELA [Self-released]
Tiga & Hudson Mohawke – TR Smooth [Self-released]
Asaya – Dancing With Crows [Self-released]
pH-3 – The Passenger [ICI Records]
Adrian Marth – Icon Of The Night [Moustache]
Shcuro & Vil – Rumble The Funk [Paraíso]

Alben/Compilations:

DANCE MANIACS – BUILT LIKE THAT [Juke Bounce Werk]
Ngwaka Son Systéme – Iboto Ngenge [Eck Echo]
Pat de Ruiter, JOVE – Bassline Bonanza [Self-released]

