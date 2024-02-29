Die GROOVE DJ-Charts mit RUI HO, Barbara & SpunOff, Yenkov, In2stellar, Less Distress, Spekki Webu und Carly Zeng

RUI HO

RUI HO (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs:

Ninajirachi/Izzy Camina – Ninacamina [NLV Records]

Sharda – Revamp [Coil Records]

ABSL & Anetha – Boa Dormant [Mama told ya]

Taube – Speed of Heart [Boysnoize Records]

David Löhlein – Hotel Pool [Boysnoize Records]

Confidence Man – Firebreak [A Chaos/Polydor Records]

Willaris. K x jamesjamesjames – Silversun [Soothsayer]

Promis3 – Ride It [Virgin Records]

Funk Tribu – Platinum [Teletech]

Justice – Generator [Genesis/Ed Banger Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Erika de Casier – Still [4AD]

Confidence Man – Tilt [Heavenly Recordings]

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land? [Ninja Tune]

Barbara & SpunOff

Barbara & SpunOff (Foto: Privat)

Tracks/EPs:

Barbara, Spunoff – Trance in Vegas [SpunyLove Records]

Fernanda Arrau – Sexy Dance [Duro]

Matisa – Tongue [Gudu]

Omri Smadar, Hila Ruach – Bagavoa (Lifestyle) [Disco Halal]

Mina, Bryte – One Leg [Earth Kicks]

Dance2Trance – We Came In Peace (’91mix) [Logic Records]

Clint – Alpine Breaks (Alex Kassian Remix) [SlowSociety]

Mediterraneo Featuring Franchino – Bonshan Khan [UMM]

HAAI – Purple Jelly Disc (feat. Obi Franki) [Mute Records]

Kim Ann Foxman – U & Me Electricity [Firehouse]

Alben/Compilations:

Fever Ray – Radical Romantics [Rabid Records]

Sam Quealy – Blonde Venus [Music And Craft]

Yenkov

Yenkov (Foto: Margot Debaisieux)

Tracks/EPs:

The Prodigy – Everybody In The Place (POLO LILLI Bootleg) [Self-released]

AADJA – Introvert Problems [Trip]

Lola Cerise – Grapes All Over My Teeth [Aphotica Records]

OTON – Amen For 93 (Ninety Three Collective)

Technokool – Don’t Know Yet (DURCH)

yng lvcas – la bb (dnb edit) [Self-released]

Drazzit – Club Slayer EP [Self-released]

Samurai Breaks x Audiogutter – Party Jackal [Das Booty]

BRENDA – Guaracha Tacatan [NO FUTURE BERLIN]

LAZE – Abyss [Matière Production]

Alben/Compilation:

VA – VIRAGE II [SPEEDSTER RECORDS]

Elise Massoni – 10 ft Chaos [XXLAB]

VA – 005 (VOL. II) [MAISON CLOSE RECORDS]

In2stellar

In2stellar (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

suki – Gobekli [Butter Sessions]

Maara – Sheela Na Gig [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

BASHKKA – Act Bad [UMAY]

P.Vanillaboy, penglord – Megabounce [Ticket Records]

Mabel – Double Take [Step Ball Chain]

Farsight – Up Right Good Good [CloudCore]

Cristofeu – Hit [Discoteca]

Logic1000, DJ Plead, MJ Nebreda – Every Lil’ [Therapy/Because]

Regular Fantasy – So Sweet (Spriitzz Club Mix) [Self-released]

Command D – Stat Point [Animalia]

Alben/Compilation:

Bertie – Carabiner [Phenomena]

Ciel – Homesick [Parallel Minds]

VA – Radiant Records Palestine Comp [Radiant Records]

Less Distress

Less Distress (Foto: Nastya Tkacheva)

Tracks/EPs:

nlbs – Commons [awa awa]

Shft.rar – Pump.Net [In Orbit]

TUMULUS – triplex earthstar [Self-released]

VØG – Holographic Trip [Brain Vortex]

Teqmun – Nettle Dweller [Flippe Disks]

Delwyn – THE DANCING [Self-released]

Amor Satyr – Cosmik [WAJANG]

Chaotic Discord – Neurbanvolker [Tsarskoye Selo]

Conntex – No Advice [Balls Baile]

Egregore – Shadow Work [Alliance]

Alben/Compilations:

Alan Backdrop – Insane World [Self-released]

Anastasia Kristensen – Cordyceps Disco Remixed [Absorb Emit]

Plebeian – Graffiti World [Eternal Ocean]

Spekki Webu

Spekki Webu (Foto: Martijn Kuyvenhoven)

Tracks/EPs:

Rafael Toral – Spectral Evolution [Moikai]

Xpb1 – Rampant / SubRoyal [Asphalt Recordings]

Phalcon – Aerial EP [SK_eleven]

Solma – Ether Drift [Crescent London]

ASC – Star Clusters [Spatial]

Big Hands – The Vulgarity Of Snow [Teeth]

VA – Natron [Stagno Records]

Sindh – Andaman [A-Biotic]

2301 – Untitled [Mammo]

Plebeian – Contrast EP [Grid]

Alben/Compilations:

Aerae – Percussive Reverie [Annulled Music]

Rod Modell & Gigi Masin [Silentes]

Formant Value – Nucleo Profondo [Lowless]

Carly Zeng

Carly Zeng (Foto: Masha Demianova)

Tracks/EPs:

Polar Inertia – Arctic Horizon [Northern Electronics]

051 Destroyer – Cryptofail [Lunar Orbiter Program]

Sina XX – C U Slayter [UMAY]

Rafiki – Untitled Breaks [Safar Collective]

CRAZED (BR) – MOMENTO DE CAUTELA [Self-released]

Tiga & Hudson Mohawke – TR Smooth [Self-released]

Asaya – Dancing With Crows [Self-released]

pH-3 – The Passenger [ICI Records]

Adrian Marth – Icon Of The Night [Moustache]

Shcuro & Vil – Rumble The Funk [Paraíso]

Alben/Compilations:

DANCE MANIACS – BUILT LIKE THAT [Juke Bounce Werk]

Ngwaka Son Systéme – Iboto Ngenge [Eck Echo]

Pat de Ruiter, JOVE – Bassline Bonanza [Self-released]