Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Bearcubs, FJAAK, Hermeth, Osmosis Jones, Revan und UU Rhythm

Bearcubs

Bearcubs (Foto: Justin Bässler)

Tracks/EPs:

Bella Boo – Can’t Stop [Studio Barnhus]

DJ HEARTSTRING – Met Her At Bäreneck [Lobster Theremin]

Hosiannah – Oh, you’re taller in real life [Another Rhythm]

Nikki Nair – Dump Truck [Turbo Recordings]

Oli XL – Clumsy [BLOOM]

Patrick Holland – Your Life [Verdicchio Music Publishing]

Kasper G – Bicicleta [Lost Favourite Records]

Leonardo Das Cabrio – Blow Up (Byron The Aquarius remix) [Cascade Records]

Ingrate – There Is.. [Self-released]

Guava – Olympus ft. BUØY [Guava Noise]

Alben/Compilations:

7038634357 – Neo Seven [Blank Forms]

Erobique – No. 2 [Mr Mellow’s Music]

prod.Kitty – Ciao Gatto [KKINDERZIMMERRECORDS]

FJAAK

FJAAK (Foto: Johannes Richter)

Tracks/EPs:

X CLUB. – Siting Ducks [CROWD]

Elli Acula – BFF [SPANDAU20]

Gary Beck – Lomax [BEK Audio]

Slam – Beat Control [RSPX]

Head High – Push It! [Power House]

Kettama, CRTB – Nature Boy [Steel City Dance Discs]

DJ Dextro – Soul Equation [Suara]

Fracture – Graveyard Slot [Astrophonica]

Lars Huismann – Split [Dolly]

Surusinghe – Boka (Original Mix) [AD 93]

Alben/Compilations:

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [TRESOR]

Orbital – Optical Delusion [Orbital Recordings]

Laurel Halo – Atlas [Awe]

Hermeth

Hermeth (Foto: Danny Leal)

Tracks/EPs:

YAANO & latesleeper – Plimbo [Overview Music]

Ben Pest – Tekkers AU [Dancefloor Impact Research]

Frents & Lodgerz – Diben [CONFESSION]

ATM – DOUG – E [Posse Up!]

UK Sinister – Rated R For Nudity [Ovelha Trax]

Central Cee – Doja (borne Remix) [Self-released]

4 D D D – RUN DEM [Self-released]

BADWOR7H & Lucian Forseti – Scatter [Self-released]

Re:drum – Warp 2022 [Self-released]

Shonen Bat & JKS – Garonor (93 Club Mix) [La Forge]

Alben/Compilations:

DXM – Pool Edits Vol.1 [Manao]

VA – New Electronic Standards I [Dancefloor Impact Research]

Weith – Sanity Rituals [BROKNTOYS]

Osmosis Jones

Osmosis Jones (Foto: Liam Kavanagh)

Tracks/EPs:

KAISUI – HYPERDRIVE EP [Self-released]

Spirit of Da Underground – Way I Are [HARDLINE]

Sidequest – QUEST001 [SIDEQUEST]

Jon Buccieri (2’s Co) – Gunshot [Self-released]

Dubplate Pressure – Touch It [Pressure Point Audio]

Holloway – Can’t Stop [WAYLO]

Macarite – I Like [Self-released]

1TK – Murda Dub [9D5 DANCE]

Silva Bumpa – HARD13 [HARDLINE]

Jorja Smith – Little Things (BWK Project Edit) [Self-released]

Revan

Revan (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:



Azifm – Rakahuri Connection [Must Make]

Ed:it & Data 3 – Limmy / A Whole Thang [Symmetry]

Satl – Brighter Days – Integral [Unreleased]

GLXY & [KSR] – What It Seems [Shogun Audio]

ZEROZERO – Anything Can Happen [Flexout Audio]

Creatures – Laser Beam Dreams [Overview Music]

DLR & Kathryn Brenna – Burn It All [Sofa Sound]

Mc Fokus – Fokusyn (Teej Remix) [Flexout Audio]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Rebel Alliance Vol.6 [Rebel Music]

VA – Refraction Vol.2 [Transparent]

VA – FREQS Vol.1 [Truth Hertz]

UU Rhythm

UU Rhythm (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Verraco – Escandaloo [VOAM]

Parris, Untold – Lip Locked [ORO]

Atrice – Optimist [unknown – untitled]

Ciel – Breath [Parallel Minds]

Barker – Birmingham Screwdriver [Smalltown Supersound]

Florentino, Baby Cocada – Hysterika [XL Recordings]

Piezo – Bbent [Nervous Horizon]

BASHKKA – Act Bad (Roza Terenzi Remix) [UMAY]

Vardae – Ecstatic Dance [OODA]

Sam Goku – Things We See When We Look Closer (Polygonia Remix) [Permanent Vacation]

Alben/Compilations:

Skee Mask – Pool [Illian Tape]

Barker – Utility [Ostgut Ton]

Floating Points – Elaenia [Pluto]