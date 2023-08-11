Die Groove DJ-Charts mit DJ Ali, DJ Kumix, High Fidelity, Jacklyn, Mathias Schaffhäuser und Witch Trials

DJ Ali

DJ Ali (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:



Chontane – Permanent [Mutual Rytm]

Mick Gristle & Hasvat Informant – Chiral Centres [Headnoize Unltd]

The Scan – Callgroove [Blue Hour Music]

Lars Huismann – Sounds From The Past III [Mutual Rytm]

Mittens – Groove Bait [Digital Music Only]

Sioc – Space Bass (Egregore Remix) [Hardest Soft Records]

Faster Horses – GFX Vibing the Groove (Faster Horses Remix) [Twice Infinity]

1morning & Ceílí – Recovery [Mála Ádh]

WakeUpNeo – Biorhythm [MAGNESIA]

Mabel – Hybrid [Nehza Records]

Alben/Compilations:

VA – Amniote Editions and Mala Junta Present – The Collective Capsule Vol. 1 [Amniote Editions]

Sam Brickel – The Pulse of Life LP [Animalia]

DJ Kumix

DJ Kumix (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

MSKD Vs DJ Unknown One – Rara Vez (En Berlin) [Self-released]

RUIZ OSC1 – Gently Comes [KAOS]

DJ Sun – I Get It [Maison Close Records]

CAIVA – The Love Inside Me [RAW]

Zisko – Making Of A Desire [Drawner Records]

Chico84, YNGTURNA – Pre Season (Ningunobruno Sport Mix) [Self-released]

Olan! – Weak Hypercharge [Self-released]

Mr Jones – Clone Wars [Self-released]

RUIZ OSC1 – Snare 3000 [RAW]

Jonah Lee – Mainstation Madness [BRUTALISM X BASSEHT]

Alben/Compilations:

Lewis Legacy – Constellation Four [Life In Patterns]

GCOD – Corrupted Frequencies [GCOD]

Nicolas Vogler – NCLS010 [NCLS]

High Fidelity

High Fidelity (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ MELL G – Borderline [Juicy Gang Records]

SIRDSAPES – Might Delete Later EP [Gestalt.Promo]

Sam Smith X Jensen Interceptor – Unholy (JENSEN INTERCEPTOR’S BUCHONA CLUB EDIT) [NAAFI]

DJ Boneyard – Flutter [Steel City Dance Discs]

Hermeth – Lone Wolf [Perfusion Records]

False Persona – Vexed [Typeless]

Amadeezy – 2 LIT 2 Quit EP [Evar Records]

Aloka – Granulate / Vector Space [Typeless]

Cyberflex – Blank Spot (False Persona Remix) [Native Boundaries]

Unklevon – San Telmo (Dubmix) [Boysnoize]

Alben/Compilations:

DJ MELL G – Issues [Juicy Gang]

Various Artists – PIRATA 666 [NAAFI]

MCR-T, Miss Bashful – Tootsie Pop [Live From Earth Klub]

Jacklyn

Jacklyn (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Emmanuel – You Are In The Right Place [ARTS]

DJ Dextro – Walk On The Wild Side [Invisible Force Field EP]

Rony Group – Ain’t Your Story (William Arist Remix) [RONY GROUP]

Uncertain – Snake [Pump]

Åre:gone – Latin Lover [Mind Medizin]

Casual Treatment – Imaging [HYSEP]

Hertz – Clutch (Original Mix) [Suara]

The Southern – Crackin Jack [CLR]

The Advent – Rift [Truncate]

IN/JXRX – FOR ONE HOUR OF LOVE [NA081]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

CATO – The Wind That Was Blown [Rhythm Section International]

Hibourne – Fugitive/Little Charmer [Hottwerk Records]

Ara-U – No Future EP [Co-Accused Records]

Alex Jones – Infin [Hypercolour]

Dee Diggs – Toss It [Toucan ounds]

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 [Warp]

Beth Lydi – About The World [SNOE]

Garnica – Angels [self released]

Radiofear – Skyline [Ozelot]

Anoesis – Frame Jack 1 [Kranq]

Alben/Compilations:

Thomas P. Heckmann – Legacy [Monnom Black]

Javano – Metropolis [Temple Of Sound]

Shoko Igarashi – Project Tenori [Faneca]

Witch Trials

Witch Trials (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

Isaiah – Hema [Eternal Damnation]

Blue Hour – Straight Up [Arsenik]

Icicle – Dominate (Clouds Remix) [Vision]

Dead Yucca – Kazantip [Self-released]

JD Typo – Txtural [Amniote Editions]

AKA Fetish – Ditt Varme Smil [Speed Services]

Beau Didier – Take 2 [Self-released]

DJ Ali – Nightwatch [Interrupted Space]

Quest?onmarq – exclamationmarq [Self-released]

Nene H – Dayan Annem [XSM Recordings]

Alben/Compilations:

Burial & Kode9 – Infirmary/Unkown Summer [Fabric]

Eomac – Water Tracks [Emika Records]

Mutebody – Matters Of Proportion [Self-released]