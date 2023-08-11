burger
Die Groove DJ-Charts mit DJ Ali, DJ Kumix, High Fidelity, Jacklyn, Mathias Schaffhäuser und Witch Trials

Stephan Gilgenreiner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

DJ Ali

DJ Ali (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:


Chontane – Permanent [Mutual Rytm]
Mick Gristle & Hasvat Informant – Chiral Centres [Headnoize Unltd]
The Scan – Callgroove [Blue Hour Music]
Lars Huismann – Sounds From The Past III [Mutual Rytm]
Mittens – Groove Bait [Digital Music Only]
Sioc – Space Bass (Egregore Remix) [Hardest Soft Records]
Faster Horses – GFX Vibing the Groove (Faster Horses Remix) [Twice Infinity]
1morning & Ceílí – Recovery [Mála Ádh]
WakeUpNeo – Biorhythm [MAGNESIA]
Mabel – Hybrid [Nehza Records] 

Alben/Compilations: 

VA – Amniote Editions and Mala Junta Present – The Collective Capsule Vol. 1 [Amniote Editions]
Sam Brickel – The Pulse of Life LP [Animalia]

DJ Kumix

DJ Kumix (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

MSKD Vs DJ Unknown One – Rara Vez (En Berlin) [Self-released]
RUIZ OSC1 – Gently Comes [KAOS]
DJ Sun – I Get It [Maison Close Records]
CAIVA – The Love Inside Me [RAW]
Zisko – Making Of A Desire [Drawner Records]
Chico84, YNGTURNA – Pre Season (Ningunobruno Sport Mix) [Self-released]
Olan! – Weak Hypercharge [Self-released]
Mr Jones – Clone Wars [Self-released]
RUIZ OSC1 – Snare 3000 [RAW]
Jonah Lee – Mainstation Madness [BRUTALISM X BASSEHT]

Alben/Compilations: 

Lewis Legacy – Constellation Four [Life In Patterns]
GCOD – Corrupted Frequencies [GCOD]
Nicolas Vogler – NCLS010 [NCLS]

High Fidelity

High Fidelity (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

DJ MELL G – Borderline [Juicy Gang Records]
SIRDSAPES – Might Delete Later EP [Gestalt.Promo]
Sam Smith X Jensen Interceptor – Unholy (JENSEN INTERCEPTOR’S BUCHONA CLUB EDIT) [NAAFI]
DJ Boneyard – Flutter [Steel City Dance Discs]
Hermeth – Lone Wolf [Perfusion Records]
False Persona – Vexed [Typeless]
Amadeezy – 2 LIT 2 Quit EP [Evar Records]
Aloka – Granulate / Vector Space [Typeless]
Cyberflex – Blank Spot (False Persona Remix) [Native Boundaries]
Unklevon – San Telmo (Dubmix) [Boysnoize]

Alben/Compilations: 

DJ MELL G – Issues [Juicy Gang]
Various Artists – PIRATA 666 [NAAFI]
MCR-T, Miss Bashful – Tootsie Pop [Live From Earth Klub]

Jacklyn

Jacklyn (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Emmanuel – You Are In The Right Place [ARTS]
DJ Dextro – Walk On The Wild Side [Invisible Force Field EP]
Rony Group – Ain’t Your Story (William Arist Remix) [RONY GROUP]
Uncertain – Snake [Pump]
Åre:gone – Latin Lover [Mind Medizin]
Casual Treatment – Imaging [HYSEP]
Hertz – Clutch (Original Mix) [Suara]
The Southern – Crackin Jack [CLR]
The Advent – Rift [Truncate]
IN/JXRX – FOR ONE HOUR OF LOVE [NA081]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

CATO – The Wind That Was Blown [Rhythm Section International]
Hibourne – Fugitive/Little Charmer [Hottwerk Records]
Ara-U – No Future EP [Co-Accused Records]
Alex Jones – Infin [Hypercolour]
Dee Diggs – Toss It [Toucan ounds]
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 [Warp]
Beth Lydi – About The World [SNOE]
Garnica – Angels [self released]
Radiofear – Skyline [Ozelot]
Anoesis – Frame Jack 1 [Kranq]

Alben/Compilations: 

Thomas P. Heckmann – Legacy [Monnom Black]
Javano – Metropolis [Temple Of Sound]
Shoko Igarashi – Project Tenori [Faneca]

Witch Trials

Witch Trials (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

Isaiah – Hema [Eternal Damnation] 
Blue Hour – Straight Up [Arsenik]
Icicle – Dominate (Clouds Remix) [Vision]
Dead Yucca – Kazantip [Self-released]
JD Typo – Txtural [Amniote Editions]
AKA Fetish – Ditt Varme Smil [Speed Services]
Beau Didier – Take 2 [Self-released]
DJ Ali – Nightwatch [Interrupted Space]
Quest?onmarq – exclamationmarq [Self-released]
Nene H – Dayan Annem [XSM Recordings]

Alben/Compilations: 

Burial & Kode9 – Infirmary/Unkown Summer [Fabric]
Eomac – Water Tracks [Emika Records]
Mutebody – Matters Of Proportion [Self-released]

In diesem Text

