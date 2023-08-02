burger
Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Adlas, Hiroko Yamamura, Luigi di Venere, Molekühl, PAREKA und Wanton Witch

Stephan Gilgenreiner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Adlas

Adlas (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

Stojche – Asset 008 [Tangible Assets]
Hagan – Soulection White Label 024 [Soulection]
Morten B/MK.06 – Untitled [Mosae Records]
Rod20 – The Adventure Copy [Rod20]
Four Lovers – Four Lovers #1 [Four Lovers]
Barker & Baumecker – Strung EP [Freundinnen]
Vardae – The Kaipos EP [OODA]
Perko – Prang / Sisu [Numbers]
Thrived – Bionic Gradient [Voitax]
Adlas & Circuit 900 – A900 [Magic Power]

Alben/Compilations:

Yagya – Will I Dream During the Process (Deepchord Redesigns) [Under The Radar]
Tammo Hesselink – Beam [Nous’klaer Audio]
MGUN – From Time to Time [Hold Me]

Hiroko Yamamura

Hiroko Yamamura (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Seth Troxler – Pills [Slacker85]
Maya Jane Coles, CAYAM – Voicebox [I/AM/ME]
Kate Simko – Party Wall [Play It Say It]
David Löhlein – Skyra [Lehmann Musik]
Enrico Sangiuliano, Charlotte de Witte – Reflection [NINETOZERO]
Vitess, Oden & Fatzo, Fasme – Curfew Panda [Chevry Agency]
Ignez & Rødhåd – VERMILLION03 [220208​.​2] [WSNWG]
Submerge – Soldius [Chicago Jaxxx]
Crossbow – Stargate [Codex Recordings]
Ōsé – One & Only [Trick]

Alben/Compilations: 

Belief Defect – Decadent Yet Depraved [Raster]
Lost Souls of Saturn – Lost Souls of Saturn [R&S Recordings]
Marc Houle – No One Knows [Items & Things]

Luigi di Venere

Luigi di Venere (Foto: Billy Lobos)


Tracks/EPs:

Man/Ipulate – Music Call Remixes [Certain Music]
DC Salas – Pressure EP [RAND Muzik x Echocentric]
Cromby – Potency 003 [Potency Records]
Stigma/DAWL – CLUT006 [Clut Communication]
Ruf Dug – Casitas Mas Alta [International Feel]
Ron Trent, Harry Dennis – Black Magic Woman: The Revisions EP [Sacred Medicine]
Tuccillo – The Waves [Kaoz Theory]
Nux Nemo – I Feel It [Sound Migration]
Alex Kassian – Voices [Test Pressing Records]
Decada 2 – La Noche Del Atomo [Philoxenia Records]

Alben/Compilations: 

Code Industry – Structure [Dark Entries]
Pino Presti Garden Planet – Sharade LP [Best Record]
Ebo Taylor – Twer Nyame LP [Comet Records]

Molekühl

Molekühl (Foto: Lea Reutimann)


Tracks/EPs:

Crossing Avenue – Konstrukt 017 [Konstrukt]
Agonis – Gamma Ray [Midgar]
Anthony Linell – Sky Crash Over Me [Northern Electronics]
LDS – LD5 [Planet X]
Nikos – Metaturnal EP [Flippen Disks]
MasCon – Quark [Nachtstrom Schallplatten]
O.M.Theorem – Lemma2 [O.M.Theorem]
Pianeti Sintetici – Esplora I [Hypnus]
NVST – fourisfournoanswer (the version) [les disques magnétiques]
Rrose – Spines [Eaux]

Alben/Compilations: 

Christian Coiffure – Lookbook 2021 – 2023 [Comic Sans Records]
Azu Tiwaline – Blowing Flow [I.O.T Records]
Al Wootton – We Have Come To Banish The Dark [Trule]

PAREKA

PAREKA (Foto: Yamour)


Border One – Light Trail EP [Token]
Deluka, Amotik – AMTK+001 [AMTK+]
Dold – Titles [Arsenik]
Head Front Panel – At The Spinning Wheel [Unterwegs Records]
Hugo Rolan – Factores Humanos [Illegal Alien Records]
Joton – The Algorithm Landscape [Newrhythmic Records]
Kaiser, FORUM – BIN002 [BINÄR]
Sanna Mun – Katabasis 002 [Katabasis]
Sev Dah – Merak EP [Dust In Grooves]
Sterac, Kr!z – Lightworks [Reclaim Your City]

Alben/Compilations: 

Decka, Roseen – Imaginary Places LP [Frameworks]
Sev Dah – Eternal Flame [Proletarijat]
Various Artists – Natures Structure [K S R]

Wanton Witch

Wanton Witch (Foto: Asidron)


Tracks/EPs:

Xanah – Can’t You See Me? [BCAA]
Disgrays – Doom [SUNTHOID]
Indebraendt – Their Souls Are Like Burning Thorns [Subconscious Attitudes] 
Ship Sket – Memeflip (time Eclipse) [Lambs-ear Records]
BoLs/sLoB – Portal Serenade [Soul Feeder]
Ytem – Vassal [Shelter]
WRACK & B E N N – Moon Beam [Over My Body]
BAD ZU – BONES [Hyperboloid Records]
Abssys – Desgarradura feat. WULFLUW XCIV [NAAFI]
lucavanlocke – VALLAH BUSINESS (BHAD A$$)

Alben/Compilations: 

Mun sing – Inflatable Gravestone [Self-released]
Corin – Lux Aeterna [UIQ]
Fausto Mercier – Misinput Tycoon [Genot Center]

