Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Adlas, Hiroko Yamamura, Luigi di Venere, Molekühl, PAREKA und Wanton Witch

Adlas

Adlas (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

Stojche – Asset 008 [Tangible Assets]

Hagan – Soulection White Label 024 [Soulection]

Morten B/MK.06 – Untitled [Mosae Records]

Rod20 – The Adventure Copy [Rod20]

Four Lovers – Four Lovers #1 [Four Lovers]

Barker & Baumecker – Strung EP [Freundinnen]

Vardae – The Kaipos EP [OODA]

Perko – Prang / Sisu [Numbers]

Thrived – Bionic Gradient [Voitax]

Adlas & Circuit 900 – A900 [Magic Power]

Alben/Compilations:

Yagya – Will I Dream During the Process (Deepchord Redesigns) [Under The Radar]

Tammo Hesselink – Beam [Nous’klaer Audio]

MGUN – From Time to Time [Hold Me]

Hiroko Yamamura

Hiroko Yamamura (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Seth Troxler – Pills [Slacker85]

Maya Jane Coles, CAYAM – Voicebox [I/AM/ME]

Kate Simko – Party Wall [Play It Say It]

David Löhlein – Skyra [Lehmann Musik]

Enrico Sangiuliano, Charlotte de Witte – Reflection [NINETOZERO]

Vitess, Oden & Fatzo, Fasme – Curfew Panda [Chevry Agency]

Ignez & Rødhåd – VERMILLION03 [220208​.​2] [WSNWG]

Submerge – Soldius [Chicago Jaxxx]

Crossbow – Stargate [Codex Recordings]

Ōsé – One & Only [Trick]

Alben/Compilations:

Belief Defect – Decadent Yet Depraved [Raster]

Lost Souls of Saturn – Lost Souls of Saturn [R&S Recordings]

Marc Houle – No One Knows [Items & Things]

Luigi di Venere

Luigi di Venere (Foto: Billy Lobos)



Tracks/EPs:

Man/Ipulate – Music Call Remixes [Certain Music]

DC Salas – Pressure EP [RAND Muzik x Echocentric]

Cromby – Potency 003 [Potency Records]

Stigma/DAWL – CLUT006 [Clut Communication]

Ruf Dug – Casitas Mas Alta [International Feel]

Ron Trent, Harry Dennis – Black Magic Woman: The Revisions EP [Sacred Medicine]

Tuccillo – The Waves [Kaoz Theory]

Nux Nemo – I Feel It [Sound Migration]

Alex Kassian – Voices [Test Pressing Records]

Decada 2 – La Noche Del Atomo [Philoxenia Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Code Industry – Structure [Dark Entries]

Pino Presti Garden Planet – Sharade LP [Best Record]

Ebo Taylor – Twer Nyame LP [Comet Records]

Molekühl

Molekühl (Foto: Lea Reutimann)



Tracks/EPs:

Crossing Avenue – Konstrukt 017 [Konstrukt]

Agonis – Gamma Ray [Midgar]

Anthony Linell – Sky Crash Over Me [Northern Electronics]

LDS – LD5 [Planet X]

Nikos – Metaturnal EP [Flippen Disks]

MasCon – Quark [Nachtstrom Schallplatten]

O.M.Theorem – Lemma2 [O.M.Theorem]

Pianeti Sintetici – Esplora I [Hypnus]

NVST – fourisfournoanswer (the version) [les disques magnétiques]

Rrose – Spines [Eaux]

Alben/Compilations:

Christian Coiffure – Lookbook 2021 – 2023 [Comic Sans Records]

Azu Tiwaline – Blowing Flow [I.O.T Records]

Al Wootton – We Have Come To Banish The Dark [Trule]

PAREKA

PAREKA (Foto: Yamour)



Border One – Light Trail EP [Token]

Deluka, Amotik – AMTK+001 [AMTK+]

Dold – Titles [Arsenik]

Head Front Panel – At The Spinning Wheel [Unterwegs Records]

Hugo Rolan – Factores Humanos [Illegal Alien Records]

Joton – The Algorithm Landscape [Newrhythmic Records]

Kaiser, FORUM – BIN002 [BINÄR]

Sanna Mun – Katabasis 002 [Katabasis]

Sev Dah – Merak EP [Dust In Grooves]

Sterac, Kr!z – Lightworks [Reclaim Your City]

Alben/Compilations:

Decka, Roseen – Imaginary Places LP [Frameworks]

Sev Dah – Eternal Flame [Proletarijat]

Various Artists – Natures Structure [K S R]

Wanton Witch

Wanton Witch (Foto: Asidron)



Tracks/EPs:

Xanah – Can’t You See Me? [BCAA]

Disgrays – Doom [SUNTHOID]

Indebraendt – Their Souls Are Like Burning Thorns [Subconscious Attitudes]

Ship Sket – Memeflip (time Eclipse) [Lambs-ear Records]

BoLs/sLoB – Portal Serenade [Soul Feeder]

Ytem – Vassal [Shelter]

WRACK & B E N N – Moon Beam [Over My Body]

BAD ZU – BONES [Hyperboloid Records]

Abssys – Desgarradura feat. WULFLUW XCIV [NAAFI]

lucavanlocke – VALLAH BUSINESS (BHAD A$$)

Alben/Compilations:

Mun sing – Inflatable Gravestone [Self-released]

Corin – Lux Aeterna [UIQ]

Fausto Mercier – Misinput Tycoon [Genot Center]