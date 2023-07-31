Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Ana Rs, Azo, Best Boy Electric, Coco Cobra, Melanie Havens und UTA

Ana Rs

Tracks/EPs:

Batu – In Tongues [A Long Strange Dream]

Function – Aeternum [Infrastructure New York]

Paleman – 25mg [30D Records]

Psyk – Spires [NON Series]

Sev Dah – Audio Grape [Dust In Grooves]

Divide & Jonas Kopp – CO LAB 004 A [Tremsix]

Conceptual – Pour La Vie [Semantica]

Tensal – Revenge (Anthony Linell Remix) [KR3 Records]

VSK – Ottimizzazione [47]

Orphx – Slipping Through My Fingers [MORD x RYC]

Alben/Compilations:

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor Records]

Rrose – Please Touch [Eaux]

Andrea – Due In Color [Ilian Tape]

Azo

Tracks/EPs:

DJ B – Let U Drop [Da Demolition Squad]

Not even noticed – Radiance [Craigie Knowes]

JKS – Electric Dance Workout [Smile Sessions]

Lawrence Lee – Angels [Amniote Editions]

Cristofeu – Trip [Discoteca]

Dylan Fogarty – Someday (Volpe Remix) [Voxnox]

VA – Prescription Thuggery EP [Cantina Cuts]

Faff – BJ’s On The Beach [Planet Euphorique]

Angel D’lite – Dream 2 Reality [Nehza Records]

Karlita – Early Riddim [Monstart]

Alben/Compilations:

Match Box – Vantage Point w/ Bliss Inc. Remix [Goddezz]

Viikatory – Isolated Material [Self-released]

Fabrice Lig – The Mental Bandwidth [Elypsia]

Best Boy Electric

Tracks/EPs:

LUZ1E – Escapism [Mechatronica]

Imogen – Granular Tears [Voitax]

Animistic Beliefs – Oyo De Las Grayas [brokntoys]

Plant43 – Golden Waxcap [AC Records]

11SCHNULL – FRONT ROW CHATTER [Juicy Gang Records]

Yazzus – Human Error Processor [Tresor]

SIM80 – Reflex Ai [AC Records]

BACK – Dark Vector [Sigourney Discs]

Israel Vines – Rage Afterever (Further Reductions Mix) [Interdimensional Transmissions]

Matti Turunen – Aureum [Cultivated Electronics]

Alben/Compilations:

The Exaltics – Retrospective [Solar One Music]

Ekman – The Strange Vice of.. Ekman – Part 1 [Creme Organization]

Coco Cobra

Tracks/EPs:

SHA RU – Duga Bass [Jupiter4]

Sun People – Reconnect (Step By Step) [Nehza Records]

POLO LILLI – LMSYD (Greazus Remix) [Super Sonic Booty Bangers]

Pura Pura & Hyas – Speakers [Self-released]

DJ Fucks Himself & Mathis Ruffing feat. $ombi – Die Nuss [Raiders]

Bell Curve – Bassline Conga [Seilscheibenpfeiler]

Ray Kandinski – Dance [Self-released]

Bass Toast – Golden Spunk [Cosmic Breeze]

Kamoun – Switchover [Sketchy Lines]

Urte – Off World [Coyote Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Translucid – Are you afraid of being replaced by the AI? [Terenor Records]

Genus Aix – Heavy Metal, Solid State [INDEX:Records]

XL MOOD – Expressing Flaws Or Die Hiding [Self-released]

Melanie Havens

Tracks/EPs:

Kris Baha & Ghosts In The Machine – Flesh & Code [Power Station]

King Hiss – Butcher (Helsmoortel Remix) [Self-Release]

SDH – Hectic [Avant! Records]

Border. – Consent (Chris Shape and Miss Lucifer Remix) [Miseria]

Lorenzo Mancino – September (Munsinger Remix) [Crave Tapes]

BXTR – Talos Vein (Blame The Mono Remix) [Agora Records]

Asymmetric 80 – Agora (Randstad Remix) [Sharped Records]

Dagga – Open Sesame [Self-Release]

Manni Dee x River Moon – HOT [Silk + Steel]

MRD – Last Dance [Live From Earth Klub]

Alben/Compilations:

Mareux – Lovers From The Past [Warner Records/Revolution Records]

MRD – L​ø​vehjerte [Live From Earth Klub]

Hyroglifics – I’ll Wait, I Guess [Critical Music]

UTA

Tracks/EPs:

Pearson Sound vs Hardrive – Deep Inside (Pearson Sound Edit) [Night Slugs]

Low End Activist – Dry Chat, Wet Rag [Sneaker Social Club]

Mumdance x Logos – Drum Boss [Tectonic Plates]

Lektor Scopes – Dirty Games (Girl Unit Remix) [Night Slugs Classix Remixed]

R.I.P. Productions – Pick Me UP (Licensed Mix) [Ice Cream Records]

Ikonika & 45Diboss – Heart Racing [Night Slugs]

Etch – Fear Of An Acid Planet (Justin Jay Remix) [Bangers Only]

M&M Feat. Rachel Wallace – Don’t Stand In My Way [Suburban Base Records]

Confidence Man x Daniel Avery – On & On (Again) Edit [Polydor Records]

DAF – Als Wär’s Das Letzte Mal [Virgin Records]

Alben/Compilations:

Grian Chatten – Chaos For The Fly [Partisan Records]

Squid – O Monolith [Warp Records]

Turnstile – Glow On [Roadrunner Records]