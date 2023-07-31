burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Ana Rs, Azo, Best Boy Electric, Coco Cobra, Melanie Havens und UTA

Stephan Gilgenreiner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Ana Rs

Ana Rs (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Batu – In Tongues [A Long Strange Dream]
Function – Aeternum [Infrastructure New York]
Paleman – 25mg [30D Records]
Psyk – Spires [NON Series]
Sev Dah – Audio Grape [Dust In Grooves]
Divide & Jonas Kopp – CO LAB 004 A [Tremsix]
Conceptual – Pour La Vie [Semantica]
Tensal – Revenge (Anthony Linell Remix) [KR3 Records]
VSK – Ottimizzazione [47]
Orphx – Slipping Through My Fingers [MORD x RYC]

Alben/Compilations: 

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor Records]
Rrose – Please Touch [Eaux]
Andrea – Due In Color [Ilian Tape]

Azo

Azo (Foto: Joshua Simon Loiseau)


Tracks/EPs:

DJ B – Let U Drop [Da Demolition Squad]
Not even noticed – Radiance [Craigie Knowes]
JKS – Electric Dance Workout [Smile Sessions]
Lawrence Lee – Angels [Amniote Editions]
Cristofeu – Trip [Discoteca]
Dylan Fogarty – Someday (Volpe Remix)  [Voxnox]
VA – Prescription Thuggery EP [Cantina Cuts]
Faff – BJ’s On The Beach [Planet Euphorique]
Angel D’lite – Dream 2 Reality [Nehza Records]
Karlita – Early Riddim [Monstart]

Alben/Compilations: 

Match Box – Vantage Point w/ Bliss Inc. Remix [Goddezz]
Viikatory – Isolated Material [Self-released]
Fabrice Lig – The Mental Bandwidth [Elypsia]

Best Boy Electric

Best Boy Electric (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

LUZ1E – Escapism [Mechatronica]
Imogen – Granular Tears [Voitax]
Animistic Beliefs – Oyo De Las Grayas [brokntoys]
Plant43 – Golden Waxcap [AC Records]
11SCHNULL – FRONT ROW CHATTER [Juicy Gang Records]
Yazzus – Human Error Processor [Tresor]
SIM80 – Reflex Ai [AC Records]
BACK – Dark Vector [Sigourney Discs]
Israel Vines – Rage Afterever (Further Reductions Mix) [Interdimensional Transmissions]
Matti Turunen – Aureum [Cultivated Electronics]

Alben/Compilations: 

The Exaltics – Retrospective [Solar One Music]
Ekman – The Strange Vice of.. Ekman – Part 1 [Creme Organization]

Coco Cobra

Coco Cobra (Foto: Christian Weidner)


Tracks/EPs:

SHA RU – Duga Bass [Jupiter4]
Sun People – Reconnect (Step By Step) [Nehza Records]
POLO LILLI – LMSYD (Greazus Remix) [Super Sonic Booty Bangers]
Pura Pura & Hyas – Speakers [Self-released]
DJ Fucks Himself & Mathis Ruffing feat. $ombi – Die Nuss [Raiders]
Bell Curve – Bassline Conga [Seilscheibenpfeiler]
Ray Kandinski – Dance [Self-released]
Bass Toast – Golden Spunk [Cosmic Breeze]
Kamoun – Switchover [Sketchy Lines]
Urte – Off World [Coyote Records]

Alben/Compilations: 

Translucid – Are you afraid of being replaced by the AI? [Terenor Records]
Genus Aix – Heavy Metal, Solid State [INDEX:Records]
XL MOOD – Expressing Flaws Or Die Hiding [Self-released]

Melanie Havens

Melanie Havens (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

Kris Baha & Ghosts In The Machine – Flesh & Code [Power Station]
King Hiss – Butcher (Helsmoortel Remix) [Self-Release]
SDH – Hectic [Avant! Records]
Border. – Consent (Chris Shape and Miss Lucifer Remix) [Miseria]
Lorenzo Mancino – September (Munsinger Remix) [Crave Tapes]
BXTR – Talos Vein (Blame The Mono Remix) [Agora Records]
Asymmetric 80 – Agora (Randstad Remix) [Sharped Records]
Dagga – Open Sesame  [Self-Release]
Manni Dee x River Moon – HOT [Silk + Steel]
MRD – Last Dance [Live From Earth Klub]

Alben/Compilations:

Mareux – Lovers From The Past [Warner Records/Revolution Records]
MRD – L​ø​vehjerte [Live From Earth Klub]
Hyroglifics – I’ll Wait, I Guess [Critical Music]

UTA

UTA (Foto: Sunnstudio)


Tracks/EPs:

Pearson Sound vs Hardrive – Deep Inside (Pearson Sound Edit) [Night Slugs]
Low End Activist – Dry Chat, Wet Rag [Sneaker Social Club]
Mumdance x Logos – Drum Boss [Tectonic Plates]
Lektor Scopes – Dirty Games (Girl Unit Remix) [Night Slugs Classix Remixed]
R.I.P. Productions – Pick Me UP (Licensed Mix) [Ice Cream Records]
Ikonika & 45Diboss – Heart Racing [Night Slugs]
Etch – Fear Of An Acid Planet (Justin Jay Remix) [Bangers Only] 
M&M Feat. Rachel Wallace – Don’t Stand In My Way [Suburban Base Records]
Confidence Man x Daniel Avery – On & On (Again) Edit [Polydor Records]
DAF – Als Wär’s Das Letzte Mal [Virgin Records]

Alben/Compilations: 

Grian Chatten – Chaos For The Fly [Partisan Records]
Squid – O Monolith [Warp Records]
Turnstile – Glow On [Roadrunner Records]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Adlas, Hiroko Yamamura, Luigi di Venere, Molekühl, PAREKA und Wanton Witch

Die neunte Runde der DJ-Charts im Sommer. Mit dabei sind Adlas, Hiroko Yamamura, Luigi di Venere, Molekühl, PAREKA und Wanton Witch.
Stephan Gilgenreiner -

Features

Bashkka: „Sobald ich das Haus verlasse, bin ich Aktivistin”

Feature
Groove+ Bashkka ist eine der spannendsten DJs und Produzentinnen, die das Nachtleben derzeit zu bieten hat. Erfahrt, was die Münchnerin ausmacht.

RSO.Berlin: „Wir wollen infrage gestellt werden”

Feature
Was macht das RSO.Berlin aus? Das weiß kaum jemand so gut wie Kreativdirektor Jendrik Drazetic, der den Wandel des Clubs begleitet hat.

KitKatClub nach Till-Lindemann-Besuch: Die völlige Abwesenheit von Anstand und Grenzen

Feature
Nach Till Lindemanns Besuch sieht sich der KitKatClub Kritik ausgesetzt. Warum das bloß ein weiteres Signal ist, das das Selbstverständnis des Clubs infrage stellt, lest ihr im Kommentar.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpenicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv