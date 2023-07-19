burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Arthur, ERIS, Fais Le Beau, Justin Strauss, Oriana und The Chronics

Stephan Gilgenreiner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2023

Arthur

Arthur (Foto: Soundcloud)


Tracks/EPs:

Hedzoleh Soundz – Introducing Hedzoleh Soundz (Mark Ernestus Remix) [Meakusma]
Tapes – Mighty [Unreleased]
Calibre – B1 [Unreleased]
Struktur – Mycelium [Struktur]
Semtek – Denny Island [Rubadub]
DJ Bwin – Cell Phone [First Second Label]
Flore ‎– Legacy & Broken Pieces [Polaar]
Cleyra – Soft Bloom [Club Night Club]
Undefined – Into The Light Dub [Khaliphonic]
Sean Rickman – Weed Is Healing [Amazon]

Alben/Compilations: 

DJ Black Low – Impumelelo [Awesome Tapes From Africa]
Koshiro Hino – GEIST II [Nakid]
Pan American – In Daylight Dub [Foam On A Wave]

ERIS

ERIS (Foto: Palma Llopis)


Tracks/EPs:

Yate – Okno [Rawax]
Various – Flight Mode 002 [Flight Mode]
Baffa – Day 4 [Pa’Volar]
ERIS – Sagittarius A [Warning]
Kage – Nightvision [Curated By Time]
Sepehr – Diaspora EP [Planet Euphorique]
Qant – Moonsick EP [Holding Hands]
Enrica Falqui – Divine Timing [Undersound Recordings]
YTP – Continuum [Crazed Behaviour]
Montei – Justin Case EP [Pryma]

Alben/Compilations:

Neural Network – Unreleased Excerpts from 1997 [re:discovery records]
Maara – The Ancient Truth [Step Ball Chain]
VA – Vapordub – An Introduction To Contemporary Psychedelic Music – Vol. 1 [Bamboo Shows]

Fais Le Beau

Fais Le Beau (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Reformed Society – Constant State Of Hustle [Basic Moves]
Blueberry – Can’t Hold It [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Solar Plexus – Full Tilt (Full On Mix) [Opia]
Alex Kassian – Voices (Materia Mix) [Test Pressing Recordings]
Match Box – Cyber Sunshine (Angel D’lite & Eoin DJ Remix) [Goddezz]
Cleveland – PrydBK [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Saoirse – RM1 [fabric Records]
Couple Looking – For K+ [Funnuvojere Records]
FAFF – Just Like Addiction [Planet Euphorique]
Baraka – Word Of Content (Spray Remix) [One Eye Witness]


Alben/Compilations:

Josh Caffé – Poppa Zesque [Phantasy]
Sleep D – Electronic Arts [Butter Sessions]
131bpm – Another World [Body Language Berlin]

Justin Strauss

Justin Strauss (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

Roisin Murphy And DJ Koze – Can’t Replicate [Ninja Tune]
Love Tempo – The One (Reznik & Mikesh Remix) [Razor-N-Tape]
De Lux – What’s Life (Idjut Boys Remix) [White Label]
Gameboyz – Chicken & Drugs (Shkema Remix) [Nein Records]
Phenomenal Handclap Band – It Was The Summer (Each Other Remix) [Razor-N-Tape]
Josh Caffé – You [Phantasy Records]
ELO – La Pampara [Major Records]
GRNDWRK feat. Robert Owens – The Light (Chez de Milo Remix) [Fate and Fiction Records]
Uabos & Andrea Tempo – Blue Tornado [Slow Motion Records]
Decius – Look Like A Man [The Leaf Label]

Alben/Compilations:

Róisín Murphy – Hit Parade [Ninja Tune]
Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte [Island Records]
Kasper Bjørke Quartet – Mother [Kompakt Records]

Oriana

Oriana (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Boy Harsher – LA [Nude Club]
Linja – Lame Saiginae [Calypso]
L.F.T – Stay Away From the Light [Osàre! Editions]
Theo Muller Feat Djokovic – Tchiokawa [KRAKZH]
Oblaka – Break the Circle [LTE]
Borghesia – Mi Smo Povsod = We Are Everywhere [Play It Again Sam]
Sexual Purity – Wake up [Self-released]
Flower Storm – Demon King [Flower Storm]
Sad Madona – Idole feat. Mega Sega Drive Club (Skelesys Remix) [Oráculo Records]
Cassius Select – WHERE U AT [Panel]
Identified Patient – Elevator music for Headbangers [Nerve Collect]

Alben/Compilations: 

Costo Humano – Puerta Negra [Oráculo Records]
Shad Shadows – Minor Blues [Disko Obscura]

The Chronics

The Chronics (Foto: Presse)


Tracks/EPs:

Funk Assault – Signing Your Own Post [Primal Instinct]
Levzon – Baraa (RUIZ OSC1 Remix) [Frenzy Records]
DJ Swisherman – Pourin Up [Numerus Records]
François X – Infinite Anthems [XX Lab Records]
ANNĒ – Trinity [Life In Patterns]
Pink Concrete – Lost Satellite (Lindsay Herbert Remix) [Bipolar Disorder Records]
Bours – Killa Killa [Selected]
LB aka LABAT – Lambo [Poumpet Records]
Kev Koko – Roof [Self-released]
The Chronics – S2S [Panorama DE]

Alben/Compilations: 

Deepchord – Auratones [SOMA]
MCR-T – Fuck You Play Me [Live From Earth Klub]
VA – RAW Summer Hits [RAW]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Kaiser, Olivia Mendez, Stojche, Temudo, VIL und Vincent Neumann

Techno-Heads, aufgepasst! Hier sind die DJ Charts von Kaiser, Olivia Mendez, Stojche, Temudo, VIL und Vincent Neumann.
Stephan Gilgenreiner -

Features

Track by Track: Isolée – „Beau Mot Plage”

Feature
Groove+ Unser Track by Track erklärt, warum es kaum einen House-Track gibt, der das Strandgefühl besser einfängt als „Beau Mot Plage” von Isolée.

Rave The Planet: Wie es in Zukunft weitergeht

Feature
88.000 Euro Schulden und kein Geschäftsmodell: Rave-The-Planet-Macher:innen Ellen Dosch-Roeingh und Timm Zeiss erklären, wo sie stehen.

Unreal x Völkerschlachtdenkmal: Wirklich so insane?

Feature
Die Techno-Reihe Unreal lädt zu einem Rave am Leipziger Völkerschlachtdenkmal. Lest im Kommentar, was an der Party bedenklich ist.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpenicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv