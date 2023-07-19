Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Arthur, ERIS, Fais Le Beau, Justin Strauss, Oriana und The Chronics

Arthur

Arthur (Foto: Soundcloud)



Tracks/EPs:

Hedzoleh Soundz – Introducing Hedzoleh Soundz (Mark Ernestus Remix) [Meakusma]

Tapes – Mighty [Unreleased]

Calibre – B1 [Unreleased]

Struktur – Mycelium [Struktur]

Semtek – Denny Island [Rubadub]

DJ Bwin – Cell Phone [First Second Label]

Flore ‎– Legacy & Broken Pieces [Polaar]

Cleyra – Soft Bloom [Club Night Club]

Undefined – Into The Light Dub [Khaliphonic]

Sean Rickman – Weed Is Healing [Amazon]

Alben/Compilations:

DJ Black Low – Impumelelo [Awesome Tapes From Africa]

Koshiro Hino – GEIST II [Nakid]

Pan American – In Daylight Dub [Foam On A Wave]

ERIS

ERIS (Foto: Palma Llopis)



Tracks/EPs:

Yate – Okno [Rawax]

Various – Flight Mode 002 [Flight Mode]

Baffa – Day 4 [Pa’Volar]

ERIS – Sagittarius A [Warning]

Kage – Nightvision [Curated By Time]

Sepehr – Diaspora EP [Planet Euphorique]

Qant – Moonsick EP [Holding Hands]

Enrica Falqui – Divine Timing [Undersound Recordings]

YTP – Continuum [Crazed Behaviour]

Montei – Justin Case EP [Pryma]

Alben/Compilations:

Neural Network – Unreleased Excerpts from 1997 [re:discovery records]

Maara – The Ancient Truth [Step Ball Chain]

VA – Vapordub – An Introduction To Contemporary Psychedelic Music – Vol. 1 [Bamboo Shows]

Fais Le Beau

Fais Le Beau (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:

Reformed Society – Constant State Of Hustle [Basic Moves]

Blueberry – Can’t Hold It [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Solar Plexus – Full Tilt (Full On Mix) [Opia]

Alex Kassian – Voices (Materia Mix) [Test Pressing Recordings]

Match Box – Cyber Sunshine (Angel D’lite & Eoin DJ Remix) [Goddezz]

Cleveland – PrydBK [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Saoirse – RM1 [fabric Records]

Couple Looking – For K+ [Funnuvojere Records]

FAFF – Just Like Addiction [Planet Euphorique]

Baraka – Word Of Content (Spray Remix) [One Eye Witness]



Alben/Compilations:

Josh Caffé – Poppa Zesque [Phantasy]

Sleep D – Electronic Arts [Butter Sessions]

131bpm – Another World [Body Language Berlin]

Justin Strauss

Justin Strauss (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

Roisin Murphy And DJ Koze – Can’t Replicate [Ninja Tune]

Love Tempo – The One (Reznik & Mikesh Remix) [Razor-N-Tape]

De Lux – What’s Life (Idjut Boys Remix) [White Label]

Gameboyz – Chicken & Drugs (Shkema Remix) [Nein Records]

Phenomenal Handclap Band – It Was The Summer (Each Other Remix) [Razor-N-Tape]

Josh Caffé – You [Phantasy Records]

ELO – La Pampara [Major Records]

GRNDWRK feat. Robert Owens – The Light (Chez de Milo Remix) [Fate and Fiction Records]

Uabos & Andrea Tempo – Blue Tornado [Slow Motion Records]

Decius – Look Like A Man [The Leaf Label]

Alben/Compilations:

Róisín Murphy – Hit Parade [Ninja Tune]

Sparks – The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte [Island Records]

Kasper Bjørke Quartet – Mother [Kompakt Records]

Oriana

Oriana (Foto: Presse)

Tracks/EPs:



Boy Harsher – LA [Nude Club]

Linja – Lame Saiginae [Calypso]

L.F.T – Stay Away From the Light [Osàre! Editions]

Theo Muller Feat Djokovic – Tchiokawa [KRAKZH]

Oblaka – Break the Circle [LTE]

Borghesia – Mi Smo Povsod = We Are Everywhere [Play It Again Sam]

Sexual Purity – Wake up [Self-released]

Flower Storm – Demon King [Flower Storm]

Sad Madona – Idole feat. Mega Sega Drive Club (Skelesys Remix) [Oráculo Records]

Cassius Select – WHERE U AT [Panel]

Identified Patient – Elevator music for Headbangers [Nerve Collect]

Alben/Compilations:

Costo Humano – Puerta Negra [Oráculo Records]

Shad Shadows – Minor Blues [Disko Obscura]

The Chronics

The Chronics (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

Funk Assault – Signing Your Own Post [Primal Instinct]

Levzon – Baraa (RUIZ OSC1 Remix) [Frenzy Records]

DJ Swisherman – Pourin Up [Numerus Records]

François X – Infinite Anthems [XX Lab Records]

ANNĒ – Trinity [Life In Patterns]

Pink Concrete – Lost Satellite (Lindsay Herbert Remix) [Bipolar Disorder Records]

Bours – Killa Killa [Selected]

LB aka LABAT – Lambo [Poumpet Records]

Kev Koko – Roof [Self-released]

The Chronics – S2S [Panorama DE]

Alben/Compilations:

Deepchord – Auratones [SOMA]

MCR-T – Fuck You Play Me [Live From Earth Klub]

VA – RAW Summer Hits [RAW]