Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Amotik, Donna, Lucinee, Porter Brook, Richii und Tom

Amotik
Tracks/EPs:
Oscar Mulero – Viajero Interestelar [Evod LTD]
Orbe – Magnetron [O’Cloc]
Kameliia – Beyond [AMTK+]
Deluka – Transmission (Jeroen Search Remix ) [No Signal]
Dimi Angélis – The Exchange of Gases [Warm Up]
A.Morgan – Jupiter Moon [Blackaxon]
Marsch – The Edge [BCCO]
Jancen – Untitled 9 (ft. Space Ventura) [Self-released]
Deepchild – Music For Ecstasy [Self-released]
Deepak Sharma – DSC021 [DSC]
Alben/Compilations:
LA-4A – Folio [Delft]
Wrecked Lightship – Oceans and Seas [Midnight Shift]
Wata Igarashi – Agartha [Kompakt]
Donna
Tracks/EPs:
Sterac aka Steve Rachmad – Old Days [Crowd]
Dajusch – The Rhythm My Love [Unknown To The Unknown]
DJ Prime Cuts – 4 Rave [The Trilogy Tapes]
Ben Sims – Stone Cold (Original Mix) [The Third Room]
Donna – You’re an Angel (Original Mix) [Unreleased]
Paul Brtschitsch – Young Court St. 14 (Live Pt. 2) (Self-released)
CJ Bolland – Camargue (Donna Edit) [Unreleased]
Donna – Set You Free (Donna Version) [Unreleased]
John Cage – 4’33” (Original Version) [Silence]
UR – Transition (Acapella) [Underground Resistance]
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 (Warp)
Alben/Compilations:
Autechre – Warp Tapes 89-93 (Self-released)
CJ Bolland – Electronic Highway (R&S)
Lucinee
Tracks/EPs:
Bjarki – Can You Please Like My Picture [Differance Engine]
Felicie – Detached [Clergy]
MRD – Find My Way feat. Caiva [Live From Earth]
Askkin – Wild Thing [Maison Close]
Lifka – Count Zero [Voxnox Records]
JKS – Gonna Be Mine [OAKS]
Förm – Vostok (DJ Dripcore Twilight Remix) [Vitus’ Curse]
Blame The Mono – Bad Disco [Molekül]
Lucinee – Into The Void [Union Trance Mission]
Swooh – Rythm Control [AREA]
Alben/Compilations:
Alpha Tracks – June [Self-released]
Nthng – There Is A Place For Me [Transatlantic]
Earth Trax – The Sensual World LP [Shall Not Fade]
Porter Brook
Tracks/EPs:
DÉERR [et al] – Leumbeul Town Remixes [Self-released]
Batu – In Tongues [A Long Strange Dream]
Conrad Pack – DOMA4 [SELN]
Scratcha DVA, Menzi – Beyond GQOM and Grime [Hakuna Kulala]
Natsumi hirota – the green on the other side [Self-released]
AGOSTINO – PIZZICA SISRI [Ehua Remix] [Le Chatroom Records]
Krithi – Medicate | Meditate [Self-released]
Yanling – Realm [Studio Calyx]
Soreab – Sensitivity 6.0 [AVIAN]
Capiuz, Leese – SAAM [OverMyBody]
Alben/Compilations:
susu laroche – closer to the thing that fled [Accidental Meetings]
African Head Charge – A Trip to Bolgatanga [On-U Sound]
Samrai – Work & Roti [Sangha Industries]
Richii
Tracks/EPs:
Simone De Kunovich – Flow My Tears [Public Possession]
Trent – Rosco Disco [Bless You]
Jogada – Cavalo (Audrey Danza Remix) [Puca Sounds]
Juan Ramos – Untitled Mix #1 (Self-released)
Affekt Unit – Discorgy EP [Philoxenia]
Alex From Utopia – Story Of Devotion [Baldini]
Rambal Cochet – Welcome To Reality [Crystal Ceremony]
Regularfantasy & Big Zen – Call U When I’m Done [Plush Records Inc.]
DJ City – Black Nikes [Permanent Vacation]
S.O.N.S – Psychedance Songs [Junction Forest]
Alben/Compilations:
a.s.o. – a.s.o. [Low Lying Records]
Avalon Emerson – & the Charm [Another Dove]
V/Z – Suono Assente [AD 93]
Tom
Tracks/EPs:
Tom – Watch [Me Frank Music]
Marie Lung – Ivy Blues [Dreaming forever]
Parris Mitchell – Butter Fly [Dance Mania]
Rebecca B – Murphy’s Law [Zissou Records]
VA – Twisting Knobs 001 [Twisting Knobs Records]
Thrived – Bionic Gradient [Voitax]
LADYMONIX – Welcome 2 My House [Studio Barnhus]
No Hype DJ’s – Tools Vol. 1 [ Theory Of Swing]
VA – MBOW004 [Must Be On Wax]
Alben:
Xades – Shaded [Kommerz]
Galcher Lustwerk – Adaptation: Original Soundtrack [Lustwerk Music]
Yazmin Lacey – Voice Notes [Own Your Own Records]
LEVON VINCENT – WORK IN PROGRESS [Novel Sound]