Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Amotik, Donna, Lucinee, Porter Brook, Richii und Tom

Amotik (Foto: Paul Krause)

Tracks/EPs:

Oscar Mulero – Viajero Interestelar [Evod LTD]

Orbe – Magnetron [O’Cloc]

Kameliia – Beyond [AMTK+]

Deluka – Transmission (Jeroen Search Remix ) [No Signal]

Dimi Angélis – The Exchange of Gases [Warm Up]

A.Morgan – Jupiter Moon [Blackaxon]

Marsch – The Edge [BCCO]

Jancen – Untitled 9 (ft. Space Ventura) [Self-released]

Deepchild – Music For Ecstasy [Self-released]

Deepak Sharma – DSC021 [DSC]

Alben/Compilations:

LA-4A – Folio [Delft]

Wrecked Lightship – Oceans and Seas [Midnight Shift]

Wata Igarashi – Agartha [Kompakt]

Donna

Donna (Foto: Kasia Borek)



Tracks/EPs:

Sterac aka Steve Rachmad – Old Days [Crowd]

Dajusch – The Rhythm My Love [Unknown To The Unknown]

DJ Prime Cuts – 4 Rave [The Trilogy Tapes]

Ben Sims – Stone Cold (Original Mix) [The Third Room]

Donna – You’re an Angel (Original Mix) [Unreleased]

Paul Brtschitsch – Young Court St. 14 (Live Pt. 2) (Self-released)

CJ Bolland – Camargue (Donna Edit) [Unreleased]

Donna – Set You Free (Donna Version) [Unreleased]

John Cage – 4’33” (Original Version) [Silence]

UR – Transition (Acapella) [Underground Resistance]

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 (Warp)

Alben/Compilations:

Autechre – Warp Tapes 89-93 (Self-released)

CJ Bolland – Electronic Highway (R&S)

Lucinee

Lucinee (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

Bjarki – Can You Please Like My Picture [Differance Engine]

Felicie – Detached [Clergy]

MRD – Find My Way feat. Caiva [Live From Earth]

Askkin – Wild Thing [Maison Close]

Lifka – Count Zero [Voxnox Records]

JKS – Gonna Be Mine [OAKS]

Förm – Vostok (DJ Dripcore Twilight Remix) [Vitus’ Curse]

Blame The Mono – Bad Disco [Molekül]

Lucinee – Into The Void [Union Trance Mission]

Swooh – Rythm Control [AREA]

Alben/Compilations:

Alpha Tracks – June [Self-released]

Nthng – There Is A Place For Me [Transatlantic]

Earth Trax – The Sensual World LP [Shall Not Fade]

Porter Brook



Tracks/EPs:

DÉERR [et al] – Leumbeul Town Remixes [Self-released]

Batu – In Tongues [A Long Strange Dream]

Conrad Pack – DOMA4 [SELN]

Scratcha DVA, Menzi – Beyond GQOM and Grime [Hakuna Kulala]

Natsumi hirota – the green on the other side [Self-released]

AGOSTINO – PIZZICA SISRI [Ehua Remix] [Le Chatroom Records]

Krithi – Medicate | Meditate [Self-released]

Yanling – Realm [Studio Calyx]

Soreab – Sensitivity 6.0 [AVIAN]

Capiuz, Leese – SAAM [OverMyBody]

Alben/Compilations:

susu laroche – closer to the thing that fled [Accidental Meetings]

African Head Charge – A Trip to Bolgatanga [On-U Sound]

Samrai – Work & Roti [Sangha Industries]

Richii

Richii (Foto: Tomoe Yano)



Tracks/EPs:

Simone De Kunovich – Flow My Tears [Public Possession]

Trent – Rosco Disco [Bless You]

Jogada – Cavalo (Audrey Danza Remix) [Puca Sounds]

Juan Ramos – Untitled Mix #1 (Self-released)

Affekt Unit – Discorgy EP [Philoxenia]

Alex From Utopia – Story Of Devotion [Baldini]

Rambal Cochet – Welcome To Reality [Crystal Ceremony]

Regularfantasy & Big Zen – Call U When I’m Done [Plush Records Inc.]

DJ City – Black Nikes [Permanent Vacation]

S.O.N.S – Psychedance Songs [Junction Forest]

Alben/Compilations:

a.s.o. – a.s.o. [Low Lying Records]

Avalon Emerson – & the Charm [Another Dove]

V/Z – Suono Assente [AD 93]

Tom

Tom (Foto: Presse)



Tracks/EPs:

Tom – Watch [Me Frank Music]

Marie Lung – Ivy Blues [Dreaming forever]

Parris Mitchell – Butter Fly [Dance Mania]

Rebecca B – Murphy’s Law [Zissou Records]

VA – Twisting Knobs 001 [Twisting Knobs Records]

Thrived – Bionic Gradient [Voitax]

LADYMONIX – Welcome 2 My House [Studio Barnhus]

No Hype DJ’s – Tools Vol. 1 [ Theory Of Swing]

VA – MBOW004 [Must Be On Wax]

Alben:

Xades – Shaded [Kommerz]

Galcher Lustwerk – Adaptation: Original Soundtrack [Lustwerk Music]

Yazmin Lacey – Voice Notes [Own Your Own Records]

LEVON VINCENT – WORK IN PROGRESS [Novel Sound]