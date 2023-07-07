Die Groove DJ-Charts mit FJAAK, Dominik André, youANDme, Finn Johannsen, Viikatory und Wareika

Wareika
Tracks/EPs:
Gabriel Belabbas – À Paris EP [Positive Future PF003]
Wareika with Sonja Moonear & Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler & Phil Moffa) – United [Rawax 023]
Ohm Hourani – Barbara (Incl. Villalobos & Javasoul Remix) [We R The Aliens 004]
Cosmee – Beyond Beliefs EP [No Dice]
M-High – The Answer [Salty Nuts]
Robert Perdini – Avionica EP [Housewax 033]
Jakob Seidensticker & Melina – Kein Ufo EP [Platte International 013]
Eric OS / Lewis – Timebomb EP [Didwax 003]
Ottber & Katsuya Sano – Good Friends EP [Cabaret 034]
Driss Bennis pres.OCB – The Sequel Ep [Metroplex]
Alben/Compilations:
The Vision – Waveform Transmission Vol. 2 (Reissue, Remastered) [Tresor]
Stranger in the Night – Musik der Zeit [FormResonance]
Wareika – Tizinabi [Ornaments]
Viikatory
Tracks/EPs:
3KZ – Cyber Ninja [Suburban Avenue]
Privacy – Four IO [Klakson]
Insektoid – Uncalculated Motion In Space [Mikrolux]
Entrapt – Fluid In The Signal [Felt Sense Recordings]
Emojonal – Silence Of Water [Container Records Hamburg]
Passarani – Riding Time Waves [Klakson]
Galaxy – Dreamland [Blue Room Released]
Escape Artist – Energy Breakthrough [Phonica Records]
Maara – Princess Express [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
LUZ1E – Sensory Perception [Mechatronica]
Alben:
London Modular Alliance – Portable Sanctuary [Applied Rhythmic Technology]
Fantastic Man – Utopioid [Mule Musiq]
Maara – The Ancient Truth [Step Ball Chain]
Finn Johannsen
Tracks/EPs:
Web – Dynatron Rework [Acido]
Rick Wade – The Emperor [Low Recordings]
Reggie Dokes – We Was Bad [Contrafact]
Brother Ali – Moon In The 11th Hour EP [Space Lady Recordings]
Mineo – Want My Love [Palm Recs]
DJ Deeon – Do It [GRC Records]
Crishi – Going Nowhere EP [Pareidolia Recordings]
Kitchens Inc – Missouri Signals EP [Kitchens Inc. Productions]
Darone Sassounian – Goes On EP [Rocky Hill]
Andrés – D.ATLien EP [NDATL Muzik]
Alben:
DJ Fett Burger and Dama – Emotional Tripper [Sex Tags UFO]
Tapes – Funk Plates Volume One [Jahtari]
Erobique – No. 2 [Asexy]
youANDme
Tracks/EPs:
Psyche – From Beyond C2 2023 Mix [Planet E]
Portable – Guiding Me (Lawrence Remix) [Circus Company]
Denham Audio ft. DJ Fuckoff – Deep Breath (Paranoid London Remix) [Heras]
Unknown – Do You Play Baseball? [Handsonwax]
youANDme & Elli Altenberger – Everybody [Love & Loops]
Roman Flügel – Lucky Charm [Running Back]
Mathimidori – Zanziba (Levon Vincent Remix) [Echochord]
Josh Wink – Higher State Of Consciousness (KiNK Remix) [Strictly Rhythm]
Boris Dlugosch, Marc Romboy, C.A.R. – Survivor (Johannes Albert Remix) [Frank Music]
youANDme – PPPPP Remixes Pt.1 [Rhythm Cult]
Alben:
Wareika – Tizinabi LP [Ornaments]
Levon Vincent – Work In Progress [Novel Sound]
Melchior Productions Ltd. – Thomas Stieler Edits LP [My King Is Light]
Dominik André
Tracks/EPs:
Weird Genetics / Anymus – New Wave / Expander [STROOM]
Los Pashminas – drifting in a sea of intentions [Dee Dee’s Picks]
The Hacker – Red Team [Mindri / Pinkman]
Nathan Dawidowicz – Sanctuary of Ideas [Lustpoderosa]
S.O.N.S – Psychedance Songs [Junction Forest]
Oma Totem – exercicis rítmics [Hivern Discs]
Gamma Intel – E.M. [Nerve Collect]
Mabel – Hybrid [Nehza Records]
NVST – Filled With Oil [Les Disques Magnétiques]
Anna Vs June – Ersi [Subject To Restrictions Discs]
Alben:
Secret Circuit – Green Mirror [Invisible, Inc.]
Dâdalus & Bikarus – Kraus is the Limit [Subject To Restrictions Discs]
John Haycock – Dorian Portrait [Second Thoughts Records]
FJAAK
Tracks/EPs:
Sterac – Hop On [Crowd]
Dajusch – It’s The E [Dance Trax]
Heelsmortel – Breakdown
ANNĒ – Roller [Hardgroove]
Modeselektor feat. Flohio – Social Distancing (J.Manuel & ANNA Z Remix) [Monkeytown]
Special Request X Mumdance – Exotic Golfcourse [Gudu Records]
Aux88 – You Dont Want None Of This [Technosis]
Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f [Warp]
Fireground – Bamboo [Ilian Tape]
Funk Assault – Signing Your Own Post [Primal Instinct]
Alben:
Emmanuel – Force Of Nature [ARTS]
Rhythm & Sound – W/ The Artists [Burial Mix]
Aux 88 – Bass Magnetic [Direct Beat]