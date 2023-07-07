Die Groove DJ-Charts mit FJAAK, Dominik André, youANDme, Finn Johannsen, Viikatory und Wareika

Wareika

Tracks/EPs:

Gabriel Belabbas – À Paris EP [Positive Future PF003]

Wareika with Sonja Moonear & Lost Souls of Saturn (Seth Troxler & Phil Moffa) – United [Rawax 023]

Ohm Hourani – Barbara (Incl. Villalobos & Javasoul Remix) [We R The Aliens 004]

Cosmee – Beyond Beliefs EP [No Dice]

M-High – The Answer [Salty Nuts]

Robert Perdini – Avionica EP [Housewax 033]

Jakob Seidensticker & Melina – Kein Ufo EP [Platte International 013]

Eric OS / Lewis – Timebomb EP [Didwax 003]

Ottber & Katsuya Sano – Good Friends EP [Cabaret 034]

Driss Bennis pres.OCB – The Sequel Ep [Metroplex]

Alben/Compilations:

The Vision – Waveform Transmission Vol. 2 (Reissue, Remastered) [Tresor]

Stranger in the Night – Musik der Zeit [FormResonance]

Wareika – Tizinabi [Ornaments]

Viikatory

Tracks/EPs:

3KZ – Cyber Ninja [Suburban Avenue]

Privacy – Four IO [Klakson]

Insektoid – Uncalculated Motion In Space [Mikrolux]

Entrapt – Fluid In The Signal [Felt Sense Recordings]

Emojonal – Silence Of Water [Container Records Hamburg]

Passarani – Riding Time Waves [Klakson]

Galaxy – Dreamland [Blue Room Released]

Escape Artist – Energy Breakthrough [Phonica Records]

Maara – Princess Express [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

LUZ1E – Sensory Perception [Mechatronica]



Alben:

London Modular Alliance – Portable Sanctuary [Applied Rhythmic Technology]

Fantastic Man – Utopioid [Mule Musiq]

Maara – The Ancient Truth [Step Ball Chain]

Finn Johannsen

Tracks/EPs:

Web – Dynatron Rework [Acido]

Rick Wade – The Emperor [Low Recordings]

Reggie Dokes – We Was Bad [Contrafact]

Brother Ali – Moon In The 11th Hour EP [Space Lady Recordings]

Mineo – Want My Love [Palm Recs]

DJ Deeon – Do It [GRC Records]

Crishi – Going Nowhere EP [Pareidolia Recordings]

Kitchens Inc – Missouri Signals EP [Kitchens Inc. Productions]

Darone Sassounian – Goes On EP [Rocky Hill]

Andrés – D.ATLien EP [NDATL Muzik]

Alben:

DJ Fett Burger and Dama – Emotional Tripper [Sex Tags UFO]

Tapes – Funk Plates Volume One [Jahtari]

Erobique – No. 2 [Asexy]

youANDme

Tracks/EPs:

Psyche – From Beyond C2 2023 Mix [Planet E]

Portable – Guiding Me (Lawrence Remix) [Circus Company]

Denham Audio ft. DJ Fuckoff – Deep Breath (Paranoid London Remix) [Heras]

Unknown – Do You Play Baseball? [Handsonwax]

youANDme & Elli Altenberger – Everybody [Love & Loops]

Roman Flügel – Lucky Charm [Running Back]

Mathimidori – Zanziba (Levon Vincent Remix) [Echochord]

Josh Wink – Higher State Of Consciousness (KiNK Remix) [Strictly Rhythm]

Boris Dlugosch, Marc Romboy, C.A.R. – Survivor (Johannes Albert Remix) [Frank Music]

youANDme – PPPPP Remixes Pt.1 [Rhythm Cult]

Alben:

Wareika – Tizinabi LP [Ornaments]

Levon Vincent – Work In Progress [Novel Sound]

Melchior Productions Ltd. – Thomas Stieler Edits LP [My King Is Light]

Dominik André

Tracks/EPs:

Weird Genetics / Anymus – New Wave / Expander [STROOM]

Los Pashminas – drifting in a sea of intentions [Dee Dee’s Picks]

The Hacker – Red Team [Mindri / Pinkman]

Nathan Dawidowicz – Sanctuary of Ideas [Lustpoderosa]

S.O.N.S – Psychedance Songs [Junction Forest]

Oma Totem – exercicis rítmics [Hivern Discs]

Gamma Intel – E​.​M. [Nerve Collect]

Mabel – Hybrid [Nehza Records]

NVST – Filled With Oil [Les Disques Magnétiques]

Anna Vs June – Ersi [Subject To Restrictions Discs]

Alben:

Secret Circuit – Green Mirror [Invisible, Inc.]

Dâdalus & Bikarus – Kraus is the Limit [Subject To Restrictions Discs]

John Haycock – Dorian Portrait [Second Thoughts Records]

FJAAK



Tracks/EPs:

Sterac – Hop On [Crowd]

Dajusch – It’s The E [Dance Trax]

Heelsmortel – Breakdown

ANNĒ – Roller [Hardgroove]

Modeselektor feat. Flohio – Social Distancing (J.Manuel & ANNA Z Remix) [Monkeytown]

Special Request X Mumdance – Exotic Golfcourse [Gudu Records]

Aux88 – You Dont Want None Of This [Technosis]

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f [Warp]

Fireground – Bamboo [Ilian Tape]

Funk Assault – Signing Your Own Post [Primal Instinct]

Alben:

Emmanuel – Force Of Nature [ARTS]

Rhythm & Sound – W/ The Artists [Burial Mix]

Aux 88 – Bass Magnetic [Direct Beat]