Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Amotik, BXTR, Claire’s Accessories, Under Black Helmet und Lighthouse Records

Amotik
EPs/Tracks:
Decka & Roseen – Message From The Error System [Key Vinyl]
Jancen – Pattern 61
Justine Perry – Neptune [NYXII]
Kwartz – Impulse [SK_eleven]
Frank De Wulf – Magic Orchestra (PAS Vortex Remix) [Music Man Records]
Marsch – Back and Forth [Oecus]
Function – Desire and Memory (Live Extraction) [Infrastructure New York]
Kameliia – Apart [Overbalance]
Arthur Robert – Charisma [AMTK+]
Priori – Memory Palace [Midgar]
LPs:
Vril – Animist [Delsin]
Jeroen Search – Controlled Impulses [Key Vinyl]
Decka & Roseen – Imaginary Places [Frameworks]
BXTR
EPs/Tracks:
Aphex Twin – Lisbon Acid [Analord Series]
Shinra – Plannt [Analogical Force]
Fakethias – Torn/Enhanced [Self-released]
Evigt Mörker – Enande måne [Northern Electronics]
Yaleesa Hall – Woodall 0224 (Simo Cell Remix) [Will & Ink]
Ben Klock – Compression Session 1 [Ostgut Ton]
Takkyu Ishino – Polynasia [Ki/oon Music]
Mall Grab – Sunflower [Looking For Trouble]
AQXDM – Aegis [Bedouin Records]
BXTR – Pandora’s Birth [Agora Records]
LPs:
Rone – Creatures [Infiné]
My Bloody Valentine – Loveless [Rhino/Warner Records]
Arca – Mutant [Mute Records]
Claire’s Accessories
EPs/Tracks :
Fakethias – Excess [Cease 2 Exist]
Cardopusher – Immaculate Poison [Evar Records]
HyperionORBIT – 2400Hz [Union Trance Mission]
Conrad Pack – Receptor EP [SELN Recordings]
Nape – Glue From A Bone [Self-released]
Exilee – Motala Ultra [Speed Sevices]
V/A – Chlorella [In Orbit]
DJ LOSER – Tempo Mortifero [Magdalena’s Apathy]
Truthspeaker – Inhale [Ectopic]
Light Trap – Ex Nihilo [Spektator]
LPs :
Brutalismus 3000 – ULTRAKUNST [Live From Earth]
JPEGMAFIA X Danny Brown – Scaring The Hoes [AWAL]
Blush Response – Neuroscape [Megastructure]
Under Black Helmet
EPs/Tracks:
Audio Units – Globular Cluster (Original Version) [Dynamic Reflection]
Krampf – LSD XTC (DJ Gigola & Kev Koko Paranoia Mix) [LFE004]
ANNĒ – Off Grid (Original Mix) [Soma Records]
Torc – Aquarius Tendencies (Original Mix) [X/Y/Secret]
David Löhlein – Barracuda (Original) [Lehmann Musik]
Kenji Hina – Laced Up (Original Mix) [EMERALD]
Ignez & Rødhåd – VERMILLION 03 [220208.2] (Original Mix) [WSNWG]
Grace Dahl – What I Saw (Original) [Deestricted]
Mike Parker – Spiral Snare (1998 | Remastered) [Geophone]
Fireground – Never Sleep (Original Mix) [Tresor Records]
LPs:
Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor Records]
Ellen Allien & Apparat – Orchestra Of Bubbles [Bpitch Control Germany]
Lighthouse Records
EPs/Tracks:
House Mannequin – House Mannequin EP 10 [House Mannequin]
Lew E – Touched / Teardrop [Basic Spirit]
Mark Grusane – Book Me For Your Birthday Party [Bless You]
Kennedy – Dream 3 [Dream Machine]
Blunted Dummies – House For All [Orange Wedge]
Wallace – Ripples [Rhythm Section International]
Konduku – Hayal EP [Bitta]
Jex Opolis – Bad Timin’ Vol. 3 [Bad Timin’]
Payfone & Kyd Nereida – I Feel You [Leng]
As One – The Unveiling [De:tuned]
LP:
Group Of Gods – Group of Gods [HMV Record Shop]
Pilgrims Of The Mind – What’s Your Shrine? [Heels & Souls Recordings]
Roi Azulay – Reflections [Sacred Rhythm Music]