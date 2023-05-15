Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Amotik, BXTR, Claire’s Accessories, Under Black Helmet und Lighthouse Records

Amotik

Amotik (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Decka & Roseen – Message From The Error System [Key Vinyl]

Jancen – Pattern 61

Justine Perry – Neptune [NYXII]

Kwartz – Impulse [SK_eleven]

Frank De Wulf – Magic Orchestra (PAS Vortex Remix) [Music Man Records]

Marsch – Back and Forth [Oecus]

Function – Desire and Memory (Live Extraction) [Infrastructure New York]

Kameliia – Apart [Overbalance]

Arthur Robert – Charisma [AMTK+]

Priori – Memory Palace [Midgar]

LPs:

Vril – Animist [Delsin]

Jeroen Search – Controlled Impulses [Key Vinyl]

Decka & Roseen – Imaginary Places [Frameworks]

BXTR

BXTR (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Aphex Twin – Lisbon Acid [Analord Series]

Shinra – Plannt [Analogical Force]

Fakethias – Torn/Enhanced [Self-released]

Evigt Mörker – Enande måne [Northern Electronics]

Yaleesa Hall – Woodall 0224 (Simo Cell Remix) [Will & Ink]

Ben Klock – Compression Session 1 [Ostgut Ton]

Takkyu Ishino – Polynasia [Ki/oon Music]

Mall Grab – Sunflower [Looking For Trouble]

AQXDM – Aegis [Bedouin Records]

BXTR – Pandora’s Birth [Agora Records]

LPs:

Rone – Creatures [Infiné]

My Bloody Valentine – Loveless [Rhino/Warner Records]

Arca – Mutant [Mute Records]

Claire’s Accessories

Claire’s Accessories (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks :

Fakethias – Excess [Cease 2 Exist]

Cardopusher – Immaculate Poison [Evar Records]

HyperionORBIT – 2400Hz [Union Trance Mission]

Conrad Pack – Receptor EP [SELN Recordings]

Nape – Glue From A Bone [Self-released]

Exilee – Motala Ultra [Speed Sevices]

V/A – Chlorella [In Orbit]

DJ LOSER – Tempo Mortifero [Magdalena’s Apathy]

Truthspeaker – Inhale [Ectopic]

Light Trap – Ex Nihilo [Spektator]

LPs :

Brutalismus 3000 – ULTRAKUNST [Live From Earth]

JPEGMAFIA X Danny Brown – Scaring The Hoes [AWAL]

Blush Response – Neuroscape [Megastructure]

Under Black Helmet

Under Black Helmet (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Audio Units – Globular Cluster (Original Version) [Dynamic Reflection]

Krampf – LSD XTC (DJ Gigola & Kev Koko Paranoia Mix) [LFE004]

ANNĒ – Off Grid (Original Mix) [Soma Records]

Torc – Aquarius Tendencies (Original Mix) [X/Y/Secret]

David Löhlein – Barracuda (Original) [Lehmann Musik]

Kenji Hina – Laced Up (Original Mix) [EMERALD]

Ignez & Rødhåd – VERMILLION 03 [220208.2] (Original Mix) [WSNWG]

Grace Dahl – What I Saw (Original) [Deestricted]

Mike Parker – Spiral Snare (1998 | Remastered) [Geophone]

Fireground – Never Sleep (Original Mix) [Tresor Records]

LPs:

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor Records]

Ellen Allien & Apparat – Orchestra Of Bubbles [Bpitch Control Germany]

Lighthouse Records

Lighthouse Records (Foto: Instagram)

EPs/Tracks:

House Mannequin – House Mannequin EP 10 [House Mannequin]

Lew E – Touched / Teardrop [Basic Spirit]

Mark Grusane – Book Me For Your Birthday Party [Bless You]

Kennedy – Dream 3 [Dream Machine]

Blunted Dummies – House For All [Orange Wedge]

Wallace – Ripples [Rhythm Section International]

Konduku – Hayal EP [Bitta]

Jex Opolis – Bad Timin’ Vol. 3 [Bad Timin’]

Payfone & Kyd Nereida – I Feel You [Leng]

As One – The Unveiling [De:tuned]

LP:

Group Of Gods – Group of Gods [HMV Record Shop]

Pilgrims Of The Mind – What’s Your Shrine? [Heels & Souls Recordings]

Roi Azulay – Reflections [Sacred Rhythm Music]