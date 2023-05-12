Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Kasimyn (Gabber Modus Operandi), Lyra Valenza, Öspiel, RÖUGE, S-Max und Kompakt Records

Kasimyn (Gabber Modus Operandi)
EPs/Tracks:
Tzusing – Balkanize [PAN]
Enayet – Phiriya (Provhat and Enayet’s Club Refix) [SLINK]
firstlin3 & hydrarchy – toor (feat. illfeel) [Drowned By Locals]
Kabeaushé – Potassium [Hakuna Kulala]
El Irreal Veintiuno – Espuelas [Infinite Machine]
Moor Mother – We Got The Jazz (feat. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro) [Jazz Codes]
DJ Tobzy Imole Giwa – Am a Baboon Beat [Imole Giwa Entertainment]
Kim Khan – Verdoyant [SVBKVLT]
Carmen Jaci – Happy Child [Noumenal Loom]
ZxNX – ゆうぎり (Yuugiri) [LiNKARYZE]
LPs:
Gilla Band – Most Normal [Rough Trade]
Fire-Toolz – I am upset because I see something that is not there [Hausu Mountain]
MC Yallah – Yallah Beibe [Hakuna Kulala]
Lyra Valenza
EPs/Tracks:
Deb Foam – Pestilence [Circle Vision]
Perko – Prang (ft. Huerco S) [Numbers]
Dragongirl – Monster Prom [Sheep Chase Records]
DJ Seduce – Visionary [Self-released]
Hedo Hydr8 – Keep Up [Self-released]
Courtesy – Hearts [Kulør]
To Van Kao – From Me To Unknown [Smoke Cloud]
Mbizo – Shuffle [2200]
SHALT – Falaise (De Grandi Remix) [REMADE]
Melodi Ghazal – Mellow D [Blad]
LPs:
Aperly High – Cat’s-Paw [Petrola 80 & The Big Oil Recording Company]
Öspiel
EPs/Tracks :
UVB – Love Beyond the Sword [Mord]
Tzusing – Residual Stress [PAN]
Catartsis – Rattrapé Par La Réalité [Ygam]
Giant Swan – Sugar and Air [Keck]
CAMAXTLI – Sensor [Absis]
Znzl – Meltdown [Self-released]
NN – We The Forgotten [Self-released]
Mehen & Apophis – Girl Stuck In A Prisme [Amniote Editions]
Scalameriya – Xlog.No.153 [47]
Massive Gain – Exceptional Taste [Massive Gain]
LPs :
ABSL, Anetha – It’s just a bad dream [Mama Told Ya]
Raär – Mental Tools, Vol. 1 [Antiverse Records]
RÖUGE
EPs/Tracks:
Blame The Mono – Forlorn [Taapion]
DICA – 303 The Number Of The Beast [Expedition Records]
B2 – Lissandra (Fractions Remix) [Synergy]
Billie Jo – Faller (Somewhen Remix) [Lilies]
Remy-x – The Body [Coincidence Records]
Ghost of Blackwood – No One Can Take Your Dreams Away [ALIØM]
DLV – Rufmord EP [Voxnox]
Johannes Schuster – Rush [SOMA]
ARTISAN – Muse EP [Dusk Records]
Osccurate – Blank Night [Groove Estate Records]
LPs:
Umwelt – Dead Eyes Society [Monnom Black]
Infravision – Illegal Future [FLEISCH]
Various Artists – ISARNIAN BLOODLINES D_A [THE AWAKENING] [ISARN]
S-Max
EPs/Tracks:
Zoid – Dexaphonic EP [Metamorphic Recordings]
Various – 7 Years Of Sounds Benefit [Sounds Benefit]
Suburban Knight – Hi8tus [Deeptrax Records]
Wavejumpers – The Sunken Treasure EP [Underground Resistance]
DJ Deeon – Chop Shop [Chiwax]
DJ Di’jital – Prototype Remix EP [Di’jital Axcess]
S-Max – Frequency Truth Assassin [Undefined Music]
Norken – Northern Soul [Only One]
LP:
Various Artists – Bleeps, Breaks + Bass – Volume Two [Musique Pour La Danse]
/DL/MS/ – Calanhi [Trust]
Kompakt Records
EPs/Tracks:
Bella Boo – Looney Talks [Barnhus]
Reedale Rise – Sesuvium [Delsin]
VA – Acid Explorations [Eudemonia]
Stephan Barnem / Futuristant – Don’t Cry EP [Kompakt]
V/A – Strictly Hits Vol. 1 [Strictly Strictly]
Jesu – Cycling In the Future [Avoidance]
Takeshis Cashew – Enter J’s Chamber [Laut und Luise]
Len Faki – Fusion EP 02 [Figure]
VA – TTJ#3645 (Todd Terje Edits) [TTJ]
Sound Support – Higher EP [Toy Tonics]
LP:
Favourite Artists – My Dear [MyDear]
Jürgen Paape – Kompilation [Kompakt]
James Holden – Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities [Border Community]