Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Kasimyn (Gabber Modus Operandi), Lyra Valenza, Öspiel, RÖUGE, S-Max und Kompakt Records

Kasimyn (Gabber Modus Operandi)

Kasimyn (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Tzusing – Balkanize [PAN]

Enayet – Phiriya (Provhat and Enayet’s Club Refix) [SLINK]

firstlin3 & hydrarchy – toor (feat. illfeel) [Drowned By Locals]

Kabeaushé – Potassium [Hakuna Kulala]

El Irreal Veintiuno – Espuelas [Infinite Machine]

Moor Mother – We Got The Jazz (feat. Kyle Kidd, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro) [Jazz Codes]

DJ Tobzy Imole Giwa – Am a Baboon Beat [Imole Giwa Entertainment]

Kim Khan – Verdoyant [SVBKVLT]

Carmen Jaci – Happy Child [Noumenal Loom]

ZxNX – ゆうぎり (Yuugiri) [LiNKARYZE]

LPs:

Gilla Band – Most Normal [Rough Trade]

Fire-Toolz – I am upset because I see something that is not there [Hausu Mountain]

MC Yallah – Yallah Beibe [Hakuna Kulala]

Lyra Valenza

Lyra Valenza (Foto: Coco Ardal)

EPs/Tracks:

Deb Foam – Pestilence [Circle Vision]

Perko – Prang (ft. Huerco S) [Numbers]

Dragongirl – Monster Prom [Sheep Chase Records]

DJ Seduce – Visionary [Self-released]

Hedo Hydr8 – Keep Up [Self-released]

Courtesy – Hearts [Kulør]

To Van Kao – From Me To Unknown [Smoke Cloud]

Mbizo – Shuffle [2200]

SHALT – Falaise (De Grandi Remix) [REMADE]

Melodi Ghazal – Mellow D [Blad]

LPs:

Aperly High – Cat’s-Paw [Petrola 80 & The Big Oil Recording Company]

Öspiel

Öspiel (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks :

UVB – Love Beyond the Sword [Mord]

Tzusing – Residual Stress [PAN]

Catartsis – Rattrapé Par La Réalité [Ygam]

Giant Swan – Sugar and Air [Keck]

CAMAXTLI – Sensor [Absis]

Znzl – Meltdown [Self-released]

NN – We The Forgotten [Self-released]

Mehen & Apophis – Girl Stuck In A Prisme [Amniote Editions]

Scalameriya – Xlog.No.153 [47]

Massive Gain – Exceptional Taste [Massive Gain]

LPs :

ABSL, Anetha – It’s just a bad dream [Mama Told Ya]

Raär – Mental Tools, Vol. 1 [Antiverse Records]

RÖUGE

RÖUGE (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Blame The Mono – Forlorn [Taapion]

DICA – 303 The Number Of The Beast [Expedition Records]

B2 – Lissandra (Fractions Remix) [Synergy]

Billie Jo – Faller (Somewhen Remix) [Lilies]

Remy-x – The Body [Coincidence Records]

Ghost of Blackwood – No One Can Take Your Dreams Away [ALIØM]

DLV – Rufmord EP [Voxnox]

Johannes Schuster – Rush [SOMA]

ARTISAN – Muse EP [Dusk Records]

Osccurate – Blank Night [Groove Estate Records]

LPs:

Umwelt – Dead Eyes Society [Monnom Black]

Infravision – Illegal Future [FLEISCH]

Various Artists – ISARNIAN BLOODLINES D_A [THE AWAKENING] [ISARN]

S-Max

S-Max (Foto: Ralf Hiemisch)

EPs/Tracks:

Zoid – Dexaphonic EP [Metamorphic Recordings]

Various – 7 Years Of Sounds Benefit [Sounds Benefit]

Suburban Knight – Hi8tus [Deeptrax Records]

Wavejumpers – The Sunken Treasure EP [Underground Resistance]

DJ Deeon – Chop Shop [Chiwax]

DJ Di’jital – Prototype Remix EP [Di’jital Axcess]

S-Max – Frequency Truth Assassin [Undefined Music]

Norken – Northern Soul [Only One]

LP:

Various Artists – Bleeps, Breaks + Bass – Volume Two [Musique Pour La Danse]

/DL/MS/ – Calanhi [Trust]



Kompakt Records

Kompakt (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Bella Boo – Looney Talks [Barnhus]

Reedale Rise – Sesuvium [Delsin]

VA – Acid Explorations [Eudemonia]

Stephan Barnem / Futuristant – Don’t Cry EP [Kompakt]

V/A – Strictly Hits Vol. 1 [Strictly Strictly]

Jesu – Cycling In the Future [Avoidance]

Takeshis Cashew – Enter J’s Chamber [Laut und Luise]

Len Faki – Fusion EP 02 [Figure]

VA – TTJ#3645 (Todd Terje Edits) [TTJ]

Sound Support – Higher EP [Toy Tonics]

LP:

Favourite Artists – My Dear [MyDear]

Jürgen Paape – Kompilation [Kompakt]

James Holden – Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space Of All Possibilities [Border Community]