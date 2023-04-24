Die Groove DJ-Charts mit ALIS., Alva, TONI BA, Mathias Schaffhäuser, nd_baumecker und Muting The Noise

ALIS.
EPs/Tracks:
X CLUB. – Elevation (Journey Mix) [G-TOWN RECORDS]
Arta Fact – Past Transgressions [Self-released]
Ispirazione – Psalm 1 [XVX]
Olmec Heads – Spiritualised [Armada Music]
99 Allstars – Chemical Generation (Dillon & Dickins Remix) [Self-released]
KETTAMA – Fly Away XXTC [Steel City Dance Discs]
DJ Deeon – R U Sure [CHIWAX]
Incisions – Breakdown [Satellite City Recordings]
Tafkamp – Strange Streets [self-released]
Dragon Fly – Smoke It [White House]
LPs:
Tony De Vit – Destination [Plenty Records]
Underworld – Beaucoup Fish [JBO]
Regal86 – Loops pa’ la Discoteca [Self-released]
Alva
EPs/Tracks:
Fireground – Refreshing Part 1 [Tresor]
Altinbas – Second Wind EP [Observer Station]
Miss Kittin, Nicolas Masseyeff – Present [Systematic Recordings]
Peachlyfe – Boi ¯ \ _ ( ツ ) _ / ¯ [AKRONYM]
Kwartz – Fast Focus EP [SK_eleven]
Dispar Vulgo – Daydreams of a Megalomaniac [Modwerks]
DJ Ali – Regeneration [Blue Hour Music]
Jero Clares – Past Future (Jonas Kopp Remix) [TREMSIX]
Loren Kuehne – Something Whispered [Self-released]
Utroit & K.O.S. – Roku EP [Mitsubasa]
LPs:
Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor]
Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – Summvs [Noton]
V/A – Virgin Vorest [Traumgarten]
TONI BA
EPs/Tracks :
KUSS – Wires EP [Skryptom Records]
no.name – Grind EP [Canticle Records]
Regent – Arithma EP [Planet Rhythm]
Kashpitzky – Forgot Your Name [Out of Place]
Deas – System Theory EP [ARTS]
Toru Ikemoto – From Violet EP [DifferentSound]
Isaiah – Endlessly EP [Self-released]
Rene Wise – Pleasure Note EP [SK_eleven]
Francois X – Digital Fever EP [XX LAB]
Disguised – Interruption EP [Inherit]
LPs :
Lacchesi – Pink [Maison Close]
Toru Ikemoto – Nine In Deep One [Diffuse Reality]
David Löhlein – Via Taya [Vision Ekstase]
Mathias Schaffhäuser
EPs/Tracks:
Le Matin – We Can Change The Party [LAN]
Chewlie – Diagon EP [BRUK]
Gilles Renneson – Callisto [Spheres]
Kasra V – Hyperdelic EP [Radiant]
J. Albert – Config [Couldn’t Care More]
Gag Reflex – Lush [ANGEL001]
Later Version – Swim Domain EP [Third Place]
Butane & Riko Forinson – Brainstorm [Cue]
Nachtbraker – Capichone [Peach Discs]
Hidden Spheres – Tanzen [Rhythm Section International]
LPs:
Indopan – Yupana [100% Silk]
A Certain Ratio – 1982 [Mute]
Scotch Rolex and Shackleton – Death By Tickling [Silver Triplet]
nd_baumecker
EPs/Tracks:
M83 – Fantasy [Other Suns/Virgin]
Barker & Baumecker – Strung (Versions) [Freundinnen]
Frits Wentink – Double Man EP [Royal Oak]
Isolée – Rumour [Resort Island]
Dark Sky, ASA 808 – YOWSE [TOYS]
Catching Flies – Oi (Sofia Kourtesis Remix) [Indigo Soul]
Popnoname – Just Show (Alma & Mater Remix) [Feines Tier]
Lello Di Franco vs Javonntte – Electronic [Domina Trxxx DMX010]
Róisín Murphy & DJ Koze – Can’t Replicate (12” Edit) [Ninja Tune]
Moisis (ft. King Jet) – Pick It Up [House Of Chez]
LP:
James Holden – Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities [Border Community]
Ata & nd_baumecker – Running Back Mastermix Presents Wild Pitch Club [Running Back]
Muting The Noise
EPs/Tracks:
Kevin de Vries – Dance With Me EP [Afterlife]
Ivory – Feelin’ [Innervisions]
Adriatique – Home Remixes [Siamese]
Adam Port, Alan Dixon – Forms Of Love [Keinemusik]
Âme – Rej EP [Innervisions]
Ahmed Spins – Anchor Point EP [MoBlack Records]
Rampa feat. Chuala – Les Gout [Keinemusik]
Darlyn Vlys – Return From Delta EP [TAU]
New Hook – Manipulation [Riotvan]
Last Men On Earth – Pixel EP [Applied Magic]
LP:
Trikk – Fauna & Flora [Innervisions]
JakoJako – Metamorphose [Bigamo]
&ME, Rampa, Adam Port – Send Return [Keinemusik]