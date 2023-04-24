Die Groove DJ-Charts mit ALIS., Alva, TONI BA, Mathias Schaffhäuser, nd_baumecker und Muting The Noise

ALIS.

ALIS. (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

X CLUB. – Elevation (Journey Mix) [G-TOWN RECORDS]

Arta Fact – Past Transgressions [Self-released]

Ispirazione – Psalm 1 [XVX]

Olmec Heads – Spiritualised [Armada Music]

99 Allstars – Chemical Generation (Dillon & Dickins Remix) [Self-released]

KETTAMA – Fly Away XXTC [Steel City Dance Discs]

DJ Deeon – R U Sure [CHIWAX]

Incisions – Breakdown [Satellite City Recordings]

Tafkamp – Strange Streets [self-released]

Dragon Fly – Smoke It [White House]

LPs:

Tony De Vit – Destination [Plenty Records]

Underworld – Beaucoup Fish [JBO]

Regal86 – Loops pa’ la Discoteca [Self-released]

Alva

Alva (Foto: Eddy Kruse)

EPs/Tracks:

Fireground – Refreshing Part 1 [Tresor]

Altinbas – Second Wind EP [Observer Station]

Miss Kittin, Nicolas Masseyeff – Present [Systematic Recordings]

Peachlyfe – Boi ¯ \ _ ( ツ ) _ / ¯ [AKRONYM]

Kwartz – Fast Focus EP [SK_eleven]

Dispar Vulgo – Daydreams of a Megalomaniac [Modwerks]

DJ Ali – Regeneration [Blue Hour Music]

Jero Clares – Past Future (Jonas Kopp Remix) [TREMSIX]

Loren Kuehne – Something Whispered [Self-released]

Utroit & K.O.S. – Roku EP [Mitsubasa]

LPs:

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor]

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – Summvs [Noton]

V/A – Virgin Vorest [Traumgarten]

TONI BA

TONI BA (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks :

KUSS – Wires EP [Skryptom Records]

no.name – Grind EP [Canticle Records]

Regent – Arithma EP [Planet Rhythm]

Kashpitzky – Forgot Your Name [Out of Place]

Deas – System Theory EP [ARTS]

Toru Ikemoto – From Violet EP [DifferentSound]

Isaiah – Endlessly EP [Self-released]

Rene Wise – Pleasure Note EP [SK_eleven]

Francois X – Digital Fever EP [XX LAB]

Disguised – Interruption EP [Inherit]

LPs :

Lacchesi – Pink [Maison Close]

Toru Ikemoto – Nine In Deep One [Diffuse Reality]

David Löhlein – Via Taya [Vision Ekstase]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Le Matin – We Can Change The Party [LAN]

Chewlie – Diagon EP [BRUK]

Gilles Renneson – Callisto [Spheres]

Kasra V – Hyperdelic EP [Radiant]

J. Albert – Config [Couldn’t Care More]

Gag Reflex – Lush [ANGEL001]

Later Version – Swim Domain EP [Third Place]

Butane & Riko Forinson – Brainstorm [Cue]

Nachtbraker – Capichone [Peach Discs]

Hidden Spheres – Tanzen [Rhythm Section International]

LPs:

Indopan – Yupana [100% Silk]

A Certain Ratio – 1982 [Mute]

Scotch Rolex and Shackleton – Death By Tickling [Silver Triplet]

nd_baumecker

nd_baumecker (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

M83 – Fantasy [Other Suns/Virgin]

Barker & Baumecker – Strung (Versions) [Freundinnen]

Frits Wentink – Double Man EP [Royal Oak]

Isolée – Rumour [Resort Island]

Dark Sky, ASA 808 – YOWSE [TOYS]

Catching Flies – Oi (Sofia Kourtesis Remix) [Indigo Soul]

Popnoname – Just Show (Alma & Mater Remix) [Feines Tier]

Lello Di Franco vs Javonntte – Electronic [Domina Trxxx DMX010]

Róisín Murphy & DJ Koze – Can’t Replicate (12” Edit) [Ninja Tune]

Moisis (ft. King Jet) – Pick It Up [House Of Chez]

LP:

James Holden – Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities [Border Community]

M83 – Fantasy [Other Suns/Virgin]

Ata & nd_baumecker – Running Back Mastermix Presents Wild Pitch Club [Running Back]

Muting The Noise

Muting The Noise (Foto: Facebook)

EPs/Tracks:

Kevin de Vries – Dance With Me EP [Afterlife]

Ivory – Feelin’ [Innervisions]

Adriatique – Home Remixes [Siamese]

Adam Port, Alan Dixon – Forms Of Love [Keinemusik]

Âme – Rej EP [Innervisions]

Ahmed Spins – Anchor Point EP [MoBlack Records]

Rampa feat. Chuala – Les Gout [Keinemusik]

Darlyn Vlys – Return From Delta EP [TAU]

New Hook – Manipulation [Riotvan]

Last Men On Earth – Pixel EP [Applied Magic]

LP:

Trikk – Fauna & Flora [Innervisions]

JakoJako – Metamorphose [Bigamo]

&ME, Rampa, Adam Port – Send Return [Keinemusik]