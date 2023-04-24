burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit ALIS., Alva, TONI BA, Mathias Schaffhäuser, nd_baumecker und Muting The Noise

Sarah Neumann

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022

ALIS.

ALIS. (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

X CLUB. – Elevation (Journey Mix) [G-TOWN RECORDS]
Arta Fact – Past Transgressions [Self-released]
Ispirazione – Psalm 1 [XVX]
Olmec Heads – Spiritualised [Armada Music]
99 Allstars – Chemical Generation (Dillon & Dickins Remix) [Self-released]
KETTAMA – Fly Away XXTC [Steel City Dance Discs]
DJ Deeon – R U Sure [CHIWAX]
Incisions – Breakdown [Satellite City Recordings]
Tafkamp – Strange Streets [self-released]
Dragon Fly – Smoke It [White House]

LPs:

Tony De Vit – Destination [Plenty Records]
Underworld – Beaucoup Fish [JBO]
Regal86 – Loops pa’ la Discoteca [Self-released]

Alva

Alva (Foto: Eddy Kruse)

EPs/Tracks:

Fireground – Refreshing Part 1 [Tresor]
Altinbas – Second Wind EP [Observer Station]
Miss Kittin, Nicolas Masseyeff – Present [Systematic Recordings]
Peachlyfe – Boi ¯ \ _ ( ツ ) _ / ¯ [AKRONYM]
Kwartz – Fast Focus EP [SK_eleven]
Dispar Vulgo – Daydreams of a Megalomaniac [Modwerks]
DJ Ali – Regeneration [Blue Hour Music]
Jero Clares – Past Future (Jonas Kopp Remix) [TREMSIX]
Loren Kuehne – Something Whispered [Self-released]
Utroit & K.O.S. – Roku EP [Mitsubasa]

LPs:

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor]
Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto – Summvs [Noton]
V/A – Virgin Vorest [Traumgarten]

TONI BA

TONI BA (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks :

KUSS – Wires EP [Skryptom Records]
no.name – Grind EP [Canticle Records]
Regent – Arithma EP [Planet Rhythm]
Kashpitzky – Forgot Your Name [Out of Place]
Deas – System Theory EP [ARTS]
Toru Ikemoto – From Violet EP [DifferentSound]
Isaiah – Endlessly EP [Self-released]
Rene Wise – Pleasure Note EP [SK_eleven]
Francois X – Digital Fever EP [XX LAB]
Disguised – Interruption EP [Inherit]

LPs :

Lacchesi – Pink [Maison Close]
Toru Ikemoto – Nine In Deep One [Diffuse Reality]
David Löhlein – Via Taya [Vision Ekstase]

Mathias Schaffhäuser

Mathias Schaffhäuser (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Le Matin – We Can Change The Party [LAN]
Chewlie – Diagon EP [BRUK]
Gilles Renneson – Callisto [Spheres]
Kasra V – Hyperdelic EP [Radiant]
J. Albert – Config [Couldn’t Care More]
Gag Reflex – Lush [ANGEL001]
Later Version – Swim Domain EP [Third Place]
Butane & Riko Forinson – Brainstorm [Cue]
Nachtbraker – Capichone [Peach Discs]
Hidden Spheres – Tanzen [Rhythm Section International]

LPs:

Indopan – Yupana [100% Silk]
A Certain Ratio – 1982 [Mute]
Scotch Rolex and Shackleton – Death By Tickling [Silver Triplet]

nd_baumecker

nd_baumecker (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

M83 – Fantasy [Other Suns/Virgin]
Barker & Baumecker – Strung (Versions) [Freundinnen]
Frits Wentink – Double Man EP [Royal Oak]
Isolée – Rumour [Resort Island]
Dark Sky, ASA 808 – YOWSE [TOYS]
Catching Flies – Oi (Sofia Kourtesis Remix) [Indigo Soul]
Popnoname – Just Show (Alma & Mater Remix) [Feines Tier]
Lello Di Franco vs Javonntte – Electronic [Domina Trxxx DMX010]
Róisín Murphy & DJ Koze – Can’t Replicate (12” Edit) [Ninja Tune]
Moisis (ft. King Jet) – Pick It Up [House Of Chez]

LP:

James Holden – Imagine This Is A High Dimensional Space of All Possibilities [Border Community]
M83 – Fantasy [Other Suns/Virgin]
Ata & nd_baumecker – Running Back Mastermix Presents Wild Pitch Club [Running Back]

Muting The Noise

Muting The Noise (Foto: Facebook)

EPs/Tracks:

Kevin de Vries – Dance With Me EP [Afterlife]
Ivory – Feelin’ [Innervisions]
Adriatique – Home Remixes [Siamese]
Adam Port, Alan Dixon – Forms Of Love [Keinemusik]
Âme – Rej EP [Innervisions]
Ahmed Spins – Anchor Point EP [MoBlack Records]
Rampa feat. Chuala – Les Gout [Keinemusik]
Darlyn Vlys – Return From Delta EP [TAU]
New Hook – Manipulation [Riotvan]
Last Men On Earth – Pixel EP [Applied Magic]

LP:

Trikk – Fauna & Flora [Innervisions]
JakoJako – Metamorphose [Bigamo]
&ME, Rampa, Adam Port – Send Return [Keinemusik]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit ASA 808, Bennet, Mohajer, Yamour, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U und Remoto Records

Wir präsentieren euch heute die DJ-Charts von: ASA 808, Bennet, Mohajer, Yamour, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U und Remoto Records.
Sarah Neumann -

Features

Peter Fleming vom Harry Klein: „Fairness muss in alle Richtungen gedacht werden”

Feature
Das Harry Klein muss schließen. Wir wollten von Betreiber Peter Fleming wissen, was das für die Szene in München bedeutet.

Sam Goku: Die Faszination für das Gegensätzliche

Exklusiv
Groove+ In seiner Musik führt er Unterschiedliches zusammen, er zehrt aus einem „unendlichen Pool an Vibes” – wer steckt hinter dem Münchner DJ und Producer Sam Goku?

HHV: Vinyl als Wurzel

Feature
HHV feiert 20. Geburtstag. Gründer Thomas Ulrich erzählt, wie daraus einer der größten digitalen Plattenläden Europas wurde.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpenicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv