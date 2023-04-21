Die Groove DJ-Charts mit ASA 808, Bennet, Mohajer, Yamour, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U und Remoto Records

ASA 808

EPs/Tracks:

Black Girl / White Girl – LOUI3 [HYBRID SPASM]

Deena Abdelwahed – Fête [Shouka]

DAEDE – SPRITZTOUR [TOYS Berlin]

Martyn Bootyspoon – Ye Track [Future Classic]

Alex Wilcox – woo [trip recordings]

Dark Sky & ASA 808 – YOWSE [TOYS Berlin]

DJ Swagger – Final Bout [777 Recordings]

2XM – ENCLOSURE [TOYS Berlin]

MPX – Trojan [Ape-X Records]

ASA 808 – SOMA [TOYS Berlin]

LPs:

V/A – DJ TOYS #01 [TOYS Berlin]

Weval – Remember [Technicolour]

ASA 808 – Boy, crush [TOYS Berlin]

Bennet

Bennet (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Regular Fantasy – Plush III [Plush Recordings]

Kolya – Crying Over Spilt Poppers [Ecstasy Garage Disco]

Introspekt – Forlorn [Shall Not Fade]

Rassan – Don’t Hesitate [Deep in Dis intl.]

Various – Gestalt Anniversary Sampler 05 [Gestalt]

Various – Invasive Overdrive [A Lifetime on Hips]

Fio Fa – Sunset Drifters EP [Sunset Drifters]

Angel D’lite – Splash [Radiant Records]

Jon Jones – Hyla [Dream Software]

Richier – Klub Kontrol [Opia Records] (forthcoming)

LPs:

Ciel – Ecstatic Editions LP Vol. 1 [Ecstatic Editions]

Maara – The Ancient Truth [Stepball Chain]

Okay Kaya – SAP [Jagjaguwar]

Mohajer

Mohajer (Foto: Billy Lobos)

EPs/Tracks:

DJ Ali – Nightwatch Regeneration EP [Blue Hour Music] (releases April 28, 2023)

Yazzus – Metro City Bay Area [Tresor Records]

VEL – Freed And Delicious [Self released]

Esteban Desigual – Space Whales EP Extra Energy’s Vol 5 [EXTRA ENERGY]

Elise Massoni – Silk [XX LAB RECORDS]

Bailey Ibbs – Heavyweight Volta EP [NSR-EP001]

Kalher – Ivcend [KLHR01]

OZA – PUSH IT [Self released]

Stef de Haan – Pursuit of Life [Self released]

Mabel – Xtreme – Stagediver EP [Self released]

LPs :

BASHKKA – Maktub [UMAY]

TYGAPAW – Love Has Never Been a Popular Movement [Fabric Records]

Yamour

Yamour (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Perfect Moment – Our Reality [Modern Balance]

FOUR LOVERS – #1 [FOUR LOVERS]

Steve Rachmad – Midnight Magic [In The Future]

Deetron presents Soulmate – Tribe One [Ilian Tape]

DD 3 – Fences / ATCX [The Final Experiment]

O-Wells – Liquid Sun [Artless]

DJ MoReese – Kepler EP [Shift Imprint]

Sev Dah – BIN001 [Binär]

Nick León / DJ Python – Split [Worldwide Unlimited]

Philip D Kick – Off World Tales [Astrophonica]

LPs:

LoSoul – Open Door [Running Back]

Shifted Phases – The Cosmic Memoirs Of The Late Great Rupert J. Rosinthrope [Tresor]

The Detroit Escalator Company – Soundtrack [313] + 4 [Musique Pour La Danse]

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U (Foto: Jun Yokoyama)

EPs/Tracks:

Various – FINAL Taipei Compilation [Sea Cucumber]

Slikback – H I K A R I [Slikback]

Max Cooper – Unspoken Words Remixes II [Mesh]

Biri & Yogg – Always Silver, Never Gold [Non Series]

Skrillex, Nai Barghouti – XENA [OWSLA/Atlantic Records, Inc.]

Peverelist – Pulse E.P. [Livity Sound]

JakoJako – Verve EP [Mute]

Viels & Pyramidal Decode – Processo Irreversibile EP [MORD]

Nadia Struiwigh – Nana (DJ Nobu Remix) [Nous’klaer Audio]

Doctor Jeep – Push The Body [TraTraTrax]

LP:

Tzusing – 绿帽 Green Hat [PAN]

Trolley Route – Vibrant Colours [Semantica Records]

Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor Records]

Remoto Records

EPs/Tracks:

TwO (II) – Dynamic Human Spirit [Jigit]

Trancesetters of Westphalia – Pulse Of The Trees EP [SHROOM02]

Crimeboys – Very Dark Past [3XL]

Caspa – The Journey [Pinguin Society Records]

Isomise – Intersections [Transmigration]

Pop Panic – Pop Panic / People On Earth [VIL Records]

Cloud Management / Gavsborg – Tempentary Dance (Did not make this for Jah_9 feat. Shanique Marie [dispari]

Facil Prototype 909 – Excerpts from 1993 – 1995 [re:discovery records]

DJ Plead – Quick EP [Livity Sound]

3 Of Us – Em Potz [VIL Records]

LP:

Donato Dozzy – Filo Loves the Acid [Tresor]

Reade Truth – Fiction Life [Basic Moves]

The Black Dog – Music for real Airports [dustv110]