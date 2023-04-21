Die Groove DJ-Charts mit ASA 808, Bennet, Mohajer, Yamour, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U und Remoto Records

ASA 808
EPs/Tracks:
Black Girl / White Girl – LOUI3 [HYBRID SPASM]
Deena Abdelwahed – Fête [Shouka]
DAEDE – SPRITZTOUR [TOYS Berlin]
Martyn Bootyspoon – Ye Track [Future Classic]
Alex Wilcox – woo [trip recordings]
Dark Sky & ASA 808 – YOWSE [TOYS Berlin]
DJ Swagger – Final Bout [777 Recordings]
2XM – ENCLOSURE [TOYS Berlin]
MPX – Trojan [Ape-X Records]
ASA 808 – SOMA [TOYS Berlin]
LPs:
V/A – DJ TOYS #01 [TOYS Berlin]
Weval – Remember [Technicolour]
ASA 808 – Boy, crush [TOYS Berlin]
Bennet
EPs/Tracks:
Regular Fantasy – Plush III [Plush Recordings]
Kolya – Crying Over Spilt Poppers [Ecstasy Garage Disco]
Introspekt – Forlorn [Shall Not Fade]
Rassan – Don’t Hesitate [Deep in Dis intl.]
Various – Gestalt Anniversary Sampler 05 [Gestalt]
Various – Invasive Overdrive [A Lifetime on Hips]
Fio Fa – Sunset Drifters EP [Sunset Drifters]
Angel D’lite – Splash [Radiant Records]
Jon Jones – Hyla [Dream Software]
Richier – Klub Kontrol [Opia Records] (forthcoming)
LPs:
Ciel – Ecstatic Editions LP Vol. 1 [Ecstatic Editions]
Maara – The Ancient Truth [Stepball Chain]
Okay Kaya – SAP [Jagjaguwar]
Mohajer
EPs/Tracks:
DJ Ali – Nightwatch Regeneration EP [Blue Hour Music] (releases April 28, 2023)
Yazzus – Metro City Bay Area [Tresor Records]
VEL – Freed And Delicious [Self released]
Esteban Desigual – Space Whales EP Extra Energy’s Vol 5 [EXTRA ENERGY]
Elise Massoni – Silk [XX LAB RECORDS]
Bailey Ibbs – Heavyweight Volta EP [NSR-EP001]
Kalher – Ivcend [KLHR01]
OZA – PUSH IT [Self released]
Stef de Haan – Pursuit of Life [Self released]
Mabel – Xtreme – Stagediver EP [Self released]
LPs :
BASHKKA – Maktub [UMAY]
TYGAPAW – Love Has Never Been a Popular Movement [Fabric Records]
Yamour
EPs/Tracks:
Perfect Moment – Our Reality [Modern Balance]
FOUR LOVERS – #1 [FOUR LOVERS]
Steve Rachmad – Midnight Magic [In The Future]
Deetron presents Soulmate – Tribe One [Ilian Tape]
DD 3 – Fences / ATCX [The Final Experiment]
O-Wells – Liquid Sun [Artless]
DJ MoReese – Kepler EP [Shift Imprint]
Sev Dah – BIN001 [Binär]
Nick León / DJ Python – Split [Worldwide Unlimited]
Philip D Kick – Off World Tales [Astrophonica]
LPs:
LoSoul – Open Door [Running Back]
Shifted Phases – The Cosmic Memoirs Of The Late Great Rupert J. Rosinthrope [Tresor]
The Detroit Escalator Company – Soundtrack [313] + 4 [Musique Pour La Danse]
¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
EPs/Tracks:
Various – FINAL Taipei Compilation [Sea Cucumber]
Slikback – H I K A R I [Slikback]
Max Cooper – Unspoken Words Remixes II [Mesh]
Biri & Yogg – Always Silver, Never Gold [Non Series]
Skrillex, Nai Barghouti – XENA [OWSLA/Atlantic Records, Inc.]
Peverelist – Pulse E.P. [Livity Sound]
JakoJako – Verve EP [Mute]
Viels & Pyramidal Decode – Processo Irreversibile EP [MORD]
Nadia Struiwigh – Nana (DJ Nobu Remix) [Nous’klaer Audio]
Doctor Jeep – Push The Body [TraTraTrax]
LP:
Tzusing – 绿帽 Green Hat [PAN]
Trolley Route – Vibrant Colours [Semantica Records]
Surgeon – Crash Recoil [Tresor Records]
Remoto Records
EPs/Tracks:
TwO (II) – Dynamic Human Spirit [Jigit]
Trancesetters of Westphalia – Pulse Of The Trees EP [SHROOM02]
Crimeboys – Very Dark Past [3XL]
Caspa – The Journey [Pinguin Society Records]
Isomise – Intersections [Transmigration]
Pop Panic – Pop Panic / People On Earth [VIL Records]
Cloud Management / Gavsborg – Tempentary Dance (Did not make this for Jah_9 feat. Shanique Marie [dispari]
Facil Prototype 909 – Excerpts from 1993 – 1995 [re:discovery records]
DJ Plead – Quick EP [Livity Sound]
3 Of Us – Em Potz [VIL Records]
LP:
Donato Dozzy – Filo Loves the Acid [Tresor]
Reade Truth – Fiction Life [Basic Moves]
The Black Dog – Music for real Airports [dustv110]