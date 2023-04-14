Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cera Khin, Kwartz, Luigi Di Venere, Marrøn, Peachlyfe und Supergloss

Cera Khin

Cera Khin (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Franck – Thunder [R Label Group]

Funk Tribu feat. LUCY DYE – All Of It [Speedmaster Records]

David Löhlein – Freek A Leek [Vision Ekstase]

Chlär – Dance Instructor [NIX]

Vel – You Taste Like Zaatar [Criminal Justice Act]

Mac Declos – I Wanna See U Move [Mama Told ya]

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble [OWSLA/Atlantic]

DBBD x Miss Bashful – Muschi Muschi [self released]

Bad Boombox, MC Yung Lil – Make it Wet [Hot Meal Records]

Clouds – Doom Tune [Headstrong]

LPs:

SALEM – Fires In Heaven [Self-released]

Yves Tumor – Meteora Blues [Warp]

Overmono – Good Lies [XL Recordings]

Kwartz

Kwartz (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Significant Other – Cellar One [Tresor]

UVB – Assassination Techniques [Mord]

Jako Jako – Verve [Mute]

Reeko & Surgeon – Scoundrel [Mental Disorder]

EQD – #010 [Equalized]

Temudo – Esquece [Carpet & Snares/ Steam]

Hiroaki Iizuka – Behind The Frame [ARTS]

Phara – Falling Forward [Phaaar]

Head Front Panel – At the Spinning Wheel [Unterwegs]

Kwartz – Fast Focus [SK_eleven]

LPs:

Samuel Kerridge – Kick To Kill [Kick To Kill]

Marco Bruno – Foreshadow [Evighet]

Luigi Di Venere

Luigi Di Venere (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks (keine Nummerierung):

Don Carlos, S-Tone – Dreaming The Future EP [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]

Rhythm Of Paradise – Open Your Mind [Cosmic Rhythm]

Fantastic Man – Visions Of Dance Vol. 2 [Superconscious Records]

Buttechno – Minimal Cuts II [Incienso]

Various – REZ12twelve [Rezpektiva]

Acid Jerks – Counter Balance EP [Nu Groove]

Akira – Bamboo Valley (MARBLED GREEN VINYL) [Club Culture Rarities]

Alex Neri – It’s All About Love [Slow Life]

Various – Hyperlove Vol. II [Tofistock]

Affekt Unit – Discorgy EP [Philoxenia]

LPs (keine Nummerierung):

Jerome Hill – Flow Mechanics [Hypercolour]

Delkom – Futur Ultra [Sound Metaphors]

Sexo Y Fantasia – Oneierotic [Macadam Mambo]

MARRØN

Marrøn (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Altinbas – Second Wind [Observer Station]

Uväll – Rapture [Canticle Records]

Ignez, Rødhåd – Vermillion 3 [WSNWG]

Rene Wise – Lakota Fox [Mote Evolver]

Ketch – Snitch [Self-released]

Marcal – Don’t Fear the Three [Cyber Dystopia]

Altinbas x Cirkle – Shagogod [SK11X015]

Ignez – Dawn [SMV005]

Toru Ikemoto – Don’t Play 049r/ (Chimera 05) (Self-released)

Tom Healey – Shanti [Syxt]

LPs:

FACESOUL – YSRA [Moresoul]

Thee Sacred Souls – Thee Sacred Souls [Daptone Records]

Dorj, Melodiesinfonie – MUAR [Radicalis Music]

Peachlyfe

Peachlyfe (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

BASHKKA – C-quence of Calamities [UMAY]

Peachlyfe – Fly Boi [AKRONYM]

Demi Riquisimo – Mirage Over (Manami Remix) [Semi Delicious]

Nene H – Hold Ud, Skat! [Live From Earth]

Son Error – Strange Man (At The Corner) [AKRONYM]

Jimi Joel – Tierpark Blues [AKRONYM]

Pyramid of Knowledge – Initiations [Ute]

Rene Wise – Speeding [SK_eleven]

Narciss – Power 2 Tha People [Eurodance Inc]

Mathys Lenne – IFZ [Float Records]

Supergloss

Supergloss (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

LCY – Cherubim [SZNS7N]

Spray – VT Trad [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Peachlyfe – Hot Boi [AKRONYM]

OTON – Come Here [Alliance Club]

Vel – You Taste Like Zaatar [Criminal Justice Act]

Omon Breaker – Stinger [BITE]

Impulse – Hypnotherapy [Self-released]

Soft Crash – Scorpio Rising [Second Sight]

Nicola Cruz – O sea, Sí Te quiero (Feat. Isabella Lovestory) [Self Release]

BLANKA – Howl [SK_eleven]

LP:

Various Artists – Recyclopedia Electronica [Matrix Music]