burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cera Khin, Kwartz, Luigi Di Venere, Marrøn, Peachlyfe und Supergloss

Sarah Neumann

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022

Cera Khin

Cera Khin (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Franck – Thunder [R Label Group]
Funk Tribu feat. LUCY DYE – All Of It [Speedmaster Records]
David Löhlein – Freek A Leek [Vision Ekstase]
Chlär – Dance Instructor [NIX]
Vel – You Taste Like Zaatar [Criminal Justice Act]
Mac Declos – I Wanna See U Move [Mama Told ya]
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble [OWSLA/Atlantic]
DBBD x Miss Bashful – Muschi Muschi [self released]
Bad Boombox, MC Yung Lil – Make it Wet [Hot Meal Records]
Clouds – Doom Tune [Headstrong]

LPs:

SALEM – Fires In Heaven [Self-released]
Yves Tumor – Meteora Blues [Warp]
Overmono – Good Lies [XL Recordings]

Kwartz

Kwartz (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Significant Other – Cellar One [Tresor]
UVB – Assassination Techniques [Mord]
Jako Jako – Verve [Mute]
Reeko & Surgeon – Scoundrel [Mental Disorder]
EQD – #010 [Equalized]
Temudo – Esquece [Carpet & Snares/ Steam]
Hiroaki Iizuka – Behind The Frame [ARTS]
Phara – Falling Forward [Phaaar]
Head Front Panel – At the Spinning Wheel [Unterwegs]
Kwartz – Fast Focus [SK_eleven]

LPs:

Samuel Kerridge – Kick To Kill [Kick To Kill]
Marco Bruno – Foreshadow [Evighet]

Luigi Di Venere

Luigi Di Venere (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks (keine Nummerierung):

Don Carlos, S-Tone – Dreaming The Future EP [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]
Rhythm Of Paradise – Open Your Mind [Cosmic Rhythm]
Fantastic Man – Visions Of Dance Vol. 2 [Superconscious Records]
Buttechno – Minimal Cuts II [Incienso]
Various – REZ12twelve [Rezpektiva]
Acid Jerks – Counter Balance EP [Nu Groove]
Akira – Bamboo Valley (MARBLED GREEN VINYL) [Club Culture Rarities]
Alex Neri – It’s All About Love [Slow Life]
Various – Hyperlove Vol. II [Tofistock]
Affekt Unit – Discorgy EP [Philoxenia]

LPs (keine Nummerierung):

Jerome Hill – Flow Mechanics [Hypercolour]
Delkom – Futur Ultra [Sound Metaphors]
Sexo Y Fantasia – Oneierotic [Macadam Mambo]

MARRØN

Marrøn (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Altinbas – Second Wind [Observer Station]
Uväll – Rapture [Canticle Records]
Ignez, Rødhåd – Vermillion 3 [WSNWG]
Rene Wise – Lakota Fox [Mote Evolver]
Ketch – Snitch [Self-released]
Marcal – Don’t Fear the Three [Cyber Dystopia]
Altinbas x Cirkle – Shagogod [SK11X015]
Ignez – Dawn [SMV005]
Toru Ikemoto – Don’t Play 049r/ (Chimera 05) (Self-released)
Tom Healey – Shanti [Syxt]

LPs:

FACESOUL – YSRA [Moresoul]
Thee Sacred Souls – Thee Sacred Souls [Daptone Records]
Dorj, Melodiesinfonie – MUAR [Radicalis Music]

Peachlyfe

Peachlyfe (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

BASHKKA – C-quence of Calamities [UMAY]
Peachlyfe – Fly Boi [AKRONYM]
Demi Riquisimo – Mirage Over (Manami Remix) [Semi Delicious]
Nene H – Hold Ud, Skat! [Live From Earth]
Son Error – Strange Man (At The Corner) [AKRONYM]
Jimi Joel – Tierpark Blues [AKRONYM]
Pyramid of Knowledge – Initiations [Ute]
Rene Wise – Speeding [SK_eleven]
Narciss – Power 2 Tha People [Eurodance Inc]
Mathys Lenne – IFZ [Float Records]

Supergloss

Supergloss (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

LCY – Cherubim [SZNS7N]
Spray – VT Trad [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Peachlyfe – Hot Boi [AKRONYM]
OTON – Come Here [Alliance Club]
Vel – You Taste Like Zaatar [Criminal Justice Act]
Omon Breaker – Stinger [BITE]
Impulse – Hypnotherapy [Self-released]
Soft Crash – Scorpio Rising [Second Sight]
Nicola Cruz – O sea, Sí Te quiero (Feat. Isabella Lovestory) [Self Release]
BLANKA – Howl [SK_eleven]

LP:

Various Artists – Recyclopedia Electronica [Matrix Music]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Caiva, In Verruf, Krl Mx, Laze, NTBR und Valerie Ace

Die DJ-Charts in dieser Woche werfen einen Blick in die Plattenkoffer von Caiva, In Verruf, Krl Mx, Laze, NTBR und Valerie Ace.
Sarah Neumann -

Features

Meine Stadt: Marcellus Pittman über Detroit

Feature
Groove+ Pizza, Platten, Paddeln – Marcellus Pittman präsentiert im neuen Meine Stadt ein Detroit, in dem Musik und Idylle aufeinandertreffen.

CLAP: Wie Bitwig und u-he eine Revolution in der Musikproduktion entwickeln

Feature
Das steckt hinter der von u-he und Bitwig entwickelten Technologie CLAP, die manche bereits als neues MIDI bezeichnen.

Anetha: Mit Vision die Zukunft gestalten

Feature
Groove+ Anetha zählt zu den gefragtesten DJs der Technoszene. Im Gespräch erzählt sie von ihrem Werdegang und den Partys der Zukunft.

Elektronische Musik und Clubkultur. Seit 1989.

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+49 (0)89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpenicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto

Archiv