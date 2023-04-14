Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cera Khin, Kwartz, Luigi Di Venere, Marrøn, Peachlyfe und Supergloss

Cera Khin
EPs/Tracks:
Franck – Thunder [R Label Group]
Funk Tribu feat. LUCY DYE – All Of It [Speedmaster Records]
David Löhlein – Freek A Leek [Vision Ekstase]
Chlär – Dance Instructor [NIX]
Vel – You Taste Like Zaatar [Criminal Justice Act]
Mac Declos – I Wanna See U Move [Mama Told ya]
Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble [OWSLA/Atlantic]
DBBD x Miss Bashful – Muschi Muschi [self released]
Bad Boombox, MC Yung Lil – Make it Wet [Hot Meal Records]
Clouds – Doom Tune [Headstrong]
LPs:
SALEM – Fires In Heaven [Self-released]
Yves Tumor – Meteora Blues [Warp]
Overmono – Good Lies [XL Recordings]
Kwartz
EPs/Tracks:
Significant Other – Cellar One [Tresor]
UVB – Assassination Techniques [Mord]
Jako Jako – Verve [Mute]
Reeko & Surgeon – Scoundrel [Mental Disorder]
EQD – #010 [Equalized]
Temudo – Esquece [Carpet & Snares/ Steam]
Hiroaki Iizuka – Behind The Frame [ARTS]
Phara – Falling Forward [Phaaar]
Head Front Panel – At the Spinning Wheel [Unterwegs]
Kwartz – Fast Focus [SK_eleven]
LPs:
Samuel Kerridge – Kick To Kill [Kick To Kill]
Marco Bruno – Foreshadow [Evighet]
Luigi Di Venere
EPs/Tracks (keine Nummerierung):
Don Carlos, S-Tone – Dreaming The Future EP [Razor-N-Tape Reserve]
Rhythm Of Paradise – Open Your Mind [Cosmic Rhythm]
Fantastic Man – Visions Of Dance Vol. 2 [Superconscious Records]
Buttechno – Minimal Cuts II [Incienso]
Various – REZ12twelve [Rezpektiva]
Acid Jerks – Counter Balance EP [Nu Groove]
Akira – Bamboo Valley (MARBLED GREEN VINYL) [Club Culture Rarities]
Alex Neri – It’s All About Love [Slow Life]
Various – Hyperlove Vol. II [Tofistock]
Affekt Unit – Discorgy EP [Philoxenia]
LPs (keine Nummerierung):
Jerome Hill – Flow Mechanics [Hypercolour]
Delkom – Futur Ultra [Sound Metaphors]
Sexo Y Fantasia – Oneierotic [Macadam Mambo]
MARRØN
EPs/Tracks:
Altinbas – Second Wind [Observer Station]
Uväll – Rapture [Canticle Records]
Ignez, Rødhåd – Vermillion 3 [WSNWG]
Rene Wise – Lakota Fox [Mote Evolver]
Ketch – Snitch [Self-released]
Marcal – Don’t Fear the Three [Cyber Dystopia]
Altinbas x Cirkle – Shagogod [SK11X015]
Ignez – Dawn [SMV005]
Toru Ikemoto – Don’t Play 049r/ (Chimera 05) (Self-released)
Tom Healey – Shanti [Syxt]
LPs:
FACESOUL – YSRA [Moresoul]
Thee Sacred Souls – Thee Sacred Souls [Daptone Records]
Dorj, Melodiesinfonie – MUAR [Radicalis Music]
Peachlyfe
EPs/Tracks:
BASHKKA – C-quence of Calamities [UMAY]
Peachlyfe – Fly Boi [AKRONYM]
Demi Riquisimo – Mirage Over (Manami Remix) [Semi Delicious]
Nene H – Hold Ud, Skat! [Live From Earth]
Son Error – Strange Man (At The Corner) [AKRONYM]
Jimi Joel – Tierpark Blues [AKRONYM]
Pyramid of Knowledge – Initiations [Ute]
Rene Wise – Speeding [SK_eleven]
Narciss – Power 2 Tha People [Eurodance Inc]
Mathys Lenne – IFZ [Float Records]
Supergloss
EPs/Tracks:
LCY – Cherubim [SZNS7N]
Spray – VT Trad [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Peachlyfe – Hot Boi [AKRONYM]
OTON – Come Here [Alliance Club]
Omon Breaker – Stinger [BITE]
Impulse – Hypnotherapy [Self-released]
Soft Crash – Scorpio Rising [Second Sight]
Nicola Cruz – O sea, Sí Te quiero (Feat. Isabella Lovestory) [Self Release]
BLANKA – Howl [SK_eleven]
LP:
Various Artists – Recyclopedia Electronica [Matrix Music]