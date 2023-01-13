Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Elena Colombi, Martha Van Straaten, Mor Elian, San Proper, Stump Valley und X-Coast

Elena Colombi

Elena Colombi (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Egg Meat – Egg Meat [Alien Jams]

Novo Line – Zeit [Osàre! Editions]

Nuevo Prohibido – Transhumanista [Jupiter4]

Itoa – Oh No [Exit Records]

Brainwaltzera – Medal Headz [FILM]

Fluctuosa – Blufftro [Tirecords]

Benedikt Frey – 1987 [R.I.O.]

Hoover1 – Hoover 1-5 [Hoover]

Beau Wanzer x Hieroglyphic Being – 4 Dysfunctional Psychotic Release & Sonic Reprogramming Purposes Only [Natural Sciences]

ORPHIC – Shelter EP [E2-E8]

LPs:

Zaliva-D – 孽儿谣 Misbegotten Ballads [SVBKVLT]

Violetov General – Gentle Reactor [Osàre! Editions]

Y Bülbül, Yumurta – Not One, Not Two [Pingipung]

Martha Van Straaten

Martha Van Straaten (Foto: Martha Van Straaten)

EPs/Tracks:

Nuri feat Clap Clap – OMG [Shouka]

Secret Act – Are You Okay? [Self-released]

Tofu Resistance – Thurídur [YNFND]

AFAR – Tell me more [Laut&Luise]

Bakur – Passages Vol. 1 [Shika Shika]

Daniel Haaksman – La Mujer Dormida [Man Recordings]

Populous – Moonbaton Vol.1 [Wonderwheel Recordings]

Kusht – Window Revolver [Amselcom]

Maugli – Alma Remixes [YNFND]

Dandara – Conjuring the Past [Lost in Luise]

LPs:

TOROZEBU – TOROZEBU [Black Acre]

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul – Tropical Dancer [DEEWEE]

Various Artists – A Guide to the Birdsong of Western Africa [Shika Shika]

Mor Elian

Mor Elian (Foto: Mor Elian)

EPs/Tracks:

Rhyw – Honey Badger [Voam]

Pariah – Squishy Windows [Fever AM]

Objekt – Bad Apples [objekt005]

Bitter Babe – Nadie lo puede parar [Tratratrax]

Binary Digit – Sneaking Out Of The Club [Self-released]

Maara – Princess Express [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

Interplanetary Criminal – Coming On Strong [Time Is Now]

Hassan Abou Alam – Ice [Nehza Records]

Mosca – Shut Everything Down [Rent]

Talismann – Hoar [Talismann Records]

LPs:

Cameron Morse – The Truth Is [LuckyMe]

Batu – Opal [TIMEDANCE]

Grouper – A I A : Dream Loss [Kranky]

San Proper

San Proper (Foto: Soundcloud)

EPs/Tracks:

Arbeit Adelt! / Marcellus Pittmann / Hieroglyphic Being – Yellow Jackets Vol. 5 [Yellow Jackets]

Figi & San Proper – A Place For Love EP [Personality Disorder]

Joaquin Claussell – The Ascension of Light and Wisdom [Sora]

K.O.G. – Zone 6 Remixed [Heavenly]

Jeroboam – Freakshow [Space Grapes]

Dez Andres – Wepa Sepa [Future Rootz]

Henderson & Whitfield – Dancin’ To The Beat [Backatcha]

Lady D – I’m Yours Tonight [Thank You]

I.B.M. – Computer Love [Schatzi]

Joey Beltram – Beltram Volume 2 [R&S]

LPs:

San Proper – Ferotones [Dopeness Galore]

De Witte Kunst – De Witte Kunst [Magnetron]

William Kincaid – Altered Ground [Nation]

Stump Valley

Stump Valley (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Space Ghost feat. Teddy Bryant – Heaven Sent [Peoples Potential Unlimited]

Benedek – Zebrano [Apron]

Azura – Theme From Azura [World Building]

Lucia Ponti – Dimmi Bello [Ermes Version]

Omar S & Troi Alexis – Can’t Explain [FXHE]

Theo Parrish feat. Maurissa Rose – It’s Out Of Your Control [Sound Signature]

Feater – Positive People [International Feel]

Nice Girl – Look At That Thing [Public Possession]

Amane – Moments of Solace [Musica Macondo]

Hermit In A Rave Cave – Hermit In A Rave Cave Pt.1 [Clone Jack for Daze]

LPs:

Folie 2 – Folie 2 [Themes from Great Cities]

Future Sound of London – A Space Of Partial Illumination E7.02 [fsoldigital.com]

RAMZi – Hyphea [Music From Memory]

X-Coast

X-Coast (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

X-Coast – Pianissimo EP [Steel City Dance Discs]

The Immortals – Mortal Kombat (DJ Plant Texture Edit) [Self-released]

DJ Y – Cheech Wizard [Faces Of Bass]

Hoover1 – Hoover1-5 [nOWt]

Tommy Holohan – Heaven’s Passage [Steel City Dance Discs]

Tim Reaper – Give Me More [Future Retro London]

The Miller – Stockholm [Anaoh]

Various Artists – The Atlantic Connection EP [Riviera]

Gaetek – Fragments 2930 EP [Conforce]

Samuel L Session – Funk De Luxe EP (Remaster) [Rotation]

LPs:

DJ Gigola – Fluid Meditations LP [Live From Earth Klub]

Shygirl – Nymph LP [Because Music]

Caterina Barbieri – Spirit Exit LP [Light-Years]