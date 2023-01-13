Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Elena Colombi, Martha Van Straaten, Mor Elian, San Proper, Stump Valley und X-Coast

Elena Colombi
EPs/Tracks:
Egg Meat – Egg Meat [Alien Jams]
Novo Line – Zeit [Osàre! Editions]
Nuevo Prohibido – Transhumanista [Jupiter4]
Itoa – Oh No [Exit Records]
Brainwaltzera – Medal Headz [FILM]
Fluctuosa – Blufftro [Tirecords]
Benedikt Frey – 1987 [R.I.O.]
Hoover1 – Hoover 1-5 [Hoover]
Beau Wanzer x Hieroglyphic Being – 4 Dysfunctional Psychotic Release & Sonic Reprogramming Purposes Only [Natural Sciences]
ORPHIC – Shelter EP [E2-E8]
LPs:
Zaliva-D – 孽儿谣 Misbegotten Ballads [SVBKVLT]
Violetov General – Gentle Reactor [Osàre! Editions]
Y Bülbül, Yumurta – Not One, Not Two [Pingipung]
Martha Van Straaten
EPs/Tracks:
Nuri feat Clap Clap – OMG [Shouka]
Secret Act – Are You Okay? [Self-released]
Tofu Resistance – Thurídur [YNFND]
AFAR – Tell me more [Laut&Luise]
Bakur – Passages Vol. 1 [Shika Shika]
Daniel Haaksman – La Mujer Dormida [Man Recordings]
Populous – Moonbaton Vol.1 [Wonderwheel Recordings]
Kusht – Window Revolver [Amselcom]
Maugli – Alma Remixes [YNFND]
Dandara – Conjuring the Past [Lost in Luise]
LPs:
TOROZEBU – TOROZEBU [Black Acre]
Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul – Tropical Dancer [DEEWEE]
Various Artists – A Guide to the Birdsong of Western Africa [Shika Shika]
Mor Elian
EPs/Tracks:
Rhyw – Honey Badger [Voam]
Pariah – Squishy Windows [Fever AM]
Objekt – Bad Apples [objekt005]
Bitter Babe – Nadie lo puede parar [Tratratrax]
Binary Digit – Sneaking Out Of The Club [Self-released]
Maara – Princess Express [Kalahari Oyster Cult]
Interplanetary Criminal – Coming On Strong [Time Is Now]
Hassan Abou Alam – Ice [Nehza Records]
Mosca – Shut Everything Down [Rent]
Talismann – Hoar [Talismann Records]
LPs:
Cameron Morse – The Truth Is [LuckyMe]
Batu – Opal [TIMEDANCE]
Grouper – A I A : Dream Loss [Kranky]
San Proper
EPs/Tracks:
Arbeit Adelt! / Marcellus Pittmann / Hieroglyphic Being – Yellow Jackets Vol. 5 [Yellow Jackets]
Figi & San Proper – A Place For Love EP [Personality Disorder]
Joaquin Claussell – The Ascension of Light and Wisdom [Sora]
K.O.G. – Zone 6 Remixed [Heavenly]
Jeroboam – Freakshow [Space Grapes]
Dez Andres – Wepa Sepa [Future Rootz]
Henderson & Whitfield – Dancin’ To The Beat [Backatcha]
Lady D – I’m Yours Tonight [Thank You]
I.B.M. – Computer Love [Schatzi]
Joey Beltram – Beltram Volume 2 [R&S]
LPs:
San Proper – Ferotones [Dopeness Galore]
De Witte Kunst – De Witte Kunst [Magnetron]
William Kincaid – Altered Ground [Nation]
Stump Valley
EPs/Tracks:
Space Ghost feat. Teddy Bryant – Heaven Sent [Peoples Potential Unlimited]
Benedek – Zebrano [Apron]
Azura – Theme From Azura [World Building]
Lucia Ponti – Dimmi Bello [Ermes Version]
Omar S & Troi Alexis – Can’t Explain [FXHE]
Theo Parrish feat. Maurissa Rose – It’s Out Of Your Control [Sound Signature]
Feater – Positive People [International Feel]
Nice Girl – Look At That Thing [Public Possession]
Amane – Moments of Solace [Musica Macondo]
Hermit In A Rave Cave – Hermit In A Rave Cave Pt.1 [Clone Jack for Daze]
LPs:
Folie 2 – Folie 2 [Themes from Great Cities]
Future Sound of London – A Space Of Partial Illumination E7.02 [fsoldigital.com]
RAMZi – Hyphea [Music From Memory]
X-Coast
EPs/Tracks:
X-Coast – Pianissimo EP [Steel City Dance Discs]
The Immortals – Mortal Kombat (DJ Plant Texture Edit) [Self-released]
DJ Y – Cheech Wizard [Faces Of Bass]
Hoover1 – Hoover1-5 [nOWt]
Tommy Holohan – Heaven’s Passage [Steel City Dance Discs]
Tim Reaper – Give Me More [Future Retro London]
The Miller – Stockholm [Anaoh]
Various Artists – The Atlantic Connection EP [Riviera]
Gaetek – Fragments 2930 EP [Conforce]
Samuel L Session – Funk De Luxe EP (Remaster) [Rotation]
LPs:
DJ Gigola – Fluid Meditations LP [Live From Earth Klub]
Shygirl – Nymph LP [Because Music]
Caterina Barbieri – Spirit Exit LP [Light-Years]