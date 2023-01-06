Die Groove DJ-Charts mit LUZ1E, Resom, RVDS, Ryan James Ford, Simple Symmetry und Voiski

LUZ1E

LUZ1E (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Cyan85 – 0341 Gate [Curtis Electronix]

Dagga – Inert Hologram [Jupiter 4]

Jensen Interceptor & Viikatory – I just want 2 dance [International Chrome]

N9oc – Memory Allocator [Die Orakel]

Raavel – Insect Replicant [Juicy Gang Records]

Scuro – Signs of Unsettlement [Klakson]

Siu Mata & Amor Satyr – AHE [Hardline]

Turk Turkelton – Greatest Bass EP [Habibi Bass]

Various Artists – Planet Destroyed [Avoidant Records]

YTP – DNA [Childsplay]

LPs:

DJ Swagger – Minor Major Grand Schemes [Goddess Music]

Nite Fleit – Day Fleit / Nite Fleit [Steel City Dance Discs]

Xades – Shaded [Kommerz Records]

Resom

Resom (Foto: Manuel Schuller)

EPs/Tracks:

Seven Davis Jr. – savedbythebell [SECRET ANGELS]

Yandira – La Malva-Rosa Màgica (Erika Remix) [Sigourney Discs Barcelona]

Khidja – Something In The Water [Hivern Discs]

DJ Plead – Going For It EP [Livity Sound]

Mareena – Hingabe [UKW49b]

Lowtec – Old Economy [Workshop]

Seofon, Ambienttempleofimagination – The Future Was Visible… [R.A.N.D. Muzik Recordings]

Tom – LB [SNC Recs]

The Maghreban feat. King Kashmere – M25 [Zoot]

La Dame feat. Goldie B & Cyril Atef – Furtives [Yuku]

LPs:

Isa Gordon – For You Only [Optimo]

HVL – Resolve [Kiyadama]

Johan Caroe & Gabo Barranco (AAAA) – Stretching Pools [Janushoved]

RVDS

RVDS (Foto: RVDS)

EPs/Tracks:

Thee Church Ov Acid House – Volume 2 [Pudel Produkte]

Shjva – Untitled [Brutaz]

Space Drum Meditation – Untitled [SDM 005]

Strand – Resilience [RWYS]

Scott Grooves – The new moon [Natural Midi]

Binary Digit – Xrns Trax [Weme Records]

Your planet is next – Jotel California [Warning]

Luxe – Belonging EP [Radical New Theory]

Sindh – Kalahari [IDO]

Genuine – Nu Ambient Grooves [Into the Deep Records]

LPs:

LSW – Mir tut alles weh [Candomble]

Hieroglyphic Being – The shittest Sound you don’t ever want to hear … [Mathematics]

Síntesis Moderna – An Alternative Vision of Argentinian Music 1980-1990 [Soundway]

Ryan James Ford

Ryan James Ford (Foto: Ryan James Ford)

EPs/Tracks:

Pariah – Caterpillar [VOAM]

Maara – Fancy Feast [Kalahari Oyster Cult]

u.r.trax – third ear [trip]

Ryan James Ford – ASMR [Clone Dubs]

Blue Hour – Origins [Blue Hour]

Pangaea – Fuzzy Logic [Hessle Audio]

Tommy Holohan – Pulse Love [Steel City Dance Discs]

LDS – algo5 [Blue Hour]

Ocean Stirs – Luminescent [Another Place]

Actress – Dummy Corporation [Ninja Tune]

LPs:

Hadone – What I Was Running From [TWND]

Marcel Dettmann – Fear of Programming [Dekmantel]

Kuedo – Infinite Window [Brainfeeder]

Simple Symmetry

Simple Symmetry (Foto: Simple Symmetry)

EPs/Tracks:

Simple Symmetry feat. Fascinator – Czars In My Eyes [System 108]

Rudolf Abramov – Losing Perspective [Optimo Music]

Black Merlin – Surface Air [Malka Tuti]

Paranoid London with Mutado Pintado – Suck A Dick [Paranoid London Recordings]

DECIUS – Look Like A Man [The Leaf Label]

Всадники ЖКХ / ВЕЩЬ – Оккультные знания [Incompetence Records]

Sordid Sound System – Neon Noir [Optimo Music]

Odopt – Lower Ground Floor II [Odopt]

Digital Burger – DEVED [Digitalized Planet B]

Autarkic – The Leibowitz Files [Holit Records]

LPs:

Simple Symmetry – Sorry! We Did Something Wrong [New Ears]

Шато Леопард – Шато Леопард [Incompetence Records]

Bachir Attar with Elliott Sharp – In New York [Fortuna Records]

Voiski

Voiski (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Kali Malone – Living Torch [Portraits GRM]

Anthony Linell – Dissolution Process [Northern Electronics]

nthng – Sub-Sonar [Delsin]

Rove Ranger – Milennial Millenium [Lobster Theremin]

Fadi Mohem – MOHEM 01 [MOHEM]

Forest Drive West – Break [Ilian Tape]

Altinbas x Cirkle – Time in Motion [SK Eleven]

Polygonia – Living Patterns [ARA]

Daniel Raichert – Agent Chemical [Murk]

Quelza – Les Mirages [Palinoia]

LPs:

Steffi – The Red Hunter [Candy Mountain]

AtomTM – Neuer Mensch [Raster Noton]

Mystic AM – Cardamom & Laudanum [Astral Industries]