Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Anna Schreit, Domenico Crisci, Emma Valtonen, Nørbak, Panthera Krause und Suski

Anna Schreit

Anna Schreit (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Honey Dijon – Work (feat. Dave Giles II, Cor.Ece & Mike Dunn) (Extended Mix) [Self-released]

Crackazat – Evergreen [Freerange Records]

Kolter – Roboflow [Pilot]

Sweely – Hello Goodbye [Butter Side Up]

Joel Holmes – Pose [Toy Tonics]

Amy Dabbs – Four Track Mind [Dabbs Traxx]

Axel Boman – Grape [Studio Barnhus]

Francesco V – Bumble What [iSH]

Rise 1969, Anna Schreit – Barem [Moodmusic Records]

Anna Schreit – What Did You Say [Berlin House Music]

LPs:



Madvilla – Come Together EP [Pets Recordings]

Rise 1969 – Floating Memory [Moodmusic Records]

Ulf Bonde – Handle It EP [Fantastic Voyage]

Domenico Crisci

Domenico Crisci (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Kr!z – The Tunnel [SK_Eleven]

Fadi Mohem – Mohem 01 [MOHEM]

Sept – Hyperreal [Sacred Court]

Lakej – Exposed Vulnerability [Non Series]

Inland – Namsan [Counterchange]

Struktur – I [Struktur]

Jeroen Search – Enigma [Reclaim Your City]

Robert Armani – Bass 1990’s [Techno Parade]

KW – Jest [Ilian Tape]

Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Klockworks [Klockworks]

LPs:



Talismann – Percussion Part 3 [Talismann]

Kangding Ray – Ultrachroma [Ara]

Ro70 – Ro70 [Sister Midnight]

Emma Valtonen

Emma Valtonen (Foto: Presse)

Justin Cudmore – Sunday Lemonade [Throne Of Blood]

Yan Cook – Buddy [Delsin]

No Moon – Small Moves [Mechatronica]

Adam Jay – Boogie Dub (Noncompliant Remix) [Milligramme]

Monotronique – Magic Bliss [Hypercolour]

DJ Steaw – Colour Of Mind [Kaoz Theory]

Maara – Spiral 2 the Other Side [X-Kalay]

Zara – Breathe [Salt Mines]

Otto Taimela – Inevitable [EABE]

Phonogenic – Klingonsaft [Kotarak]

LPs:



Dialog – Dialog [Astral Industries]

Basicnoise – Pattern Explorations [Greyscale]

ELLES – A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life [Naive]

Nørbak

Nørbak (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Fergus Sweetland – Dry Punch [Hayes]

Temudo – Fuck Fifa [Lyree]

Dean Cole – Instruction [Corrosion Records]

Luke Slater – Grooving In A Cave [The Third Room]

TWR72 – X2 (Endlec Remix 1) [Float Records]

The Advent – Inn Search [Kombination Research]

Surgeon – East Light Pt. 1 [Dynamic Tension]

Nihad Tule – Kuortane (Landmarks) [Stockholm LTD]

Steve Stoll – Liquid [Delirium Red]

TWR72 – Whir (VIL Remix) [Hayes]

LPs:



Setaoc Mass – Horror Vacui [SK_Eleven]

Talismann – Percussion Part 3 [Talismann]

Prime Vertical – Escapist Eschaton [Ilian Tape]

Panthera Krause

Panthera Krause (Foto: Sandra Ludewig)

EPs/Tracks:



Tiga – Easy [Turbo]

New Hook – Sexergy [Ombra International]

Panthera Krause – Como Dada [Riotvan]

Jacques Renault – In The City [Self-release]

Hammer – L’Orange (Bawrut Remix) [Correspondent]

Mad Rey – Joe Da Zin (feat. Jwles) (Omar-S Detroit Remix) [Ed Banger]

Phillipi & Rodrigo – Paciencia [DEEWEE]

Terr – Have You Ever [Permanent Vacation]

The Blessed Madonna – He Is The Voice I Hear [We Still Believe]

Jimi Tenor – My Mind [Warp]

Suski

Suski (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Polygonia – Dreaming Trees [Sure Thing]

Saoirse – You Can Come [MARICAS]

Emkay & Denzel – Late To Tha Parteh [Planet Euphorique]

Stojche – Up & Down [Tangible Assets]

Head High – Pile #00505 [Power House]

Skee Mask – Plastix A.W. [Self-released]

Paramida – Sailor Moon House [Love On The Rocks]

DJ Lifegoals – Green [Post Sonics]

Ottlix – Time Issues [Perlon]

Beta Librae – Treble Stitch [Air Texture]

LPs:



Deadbeat & Sa Pa – The Mountain [BLKRTZ]

Skee Mask – A [Self-released]

Rasmus Hedlund – Far [Ljudverket]



