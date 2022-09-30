Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Anna Schreit, Domenico Crisci, Emma Valtonen, Nørbak, Panthera Krause und Suski

Anna Schreit
EPs/Tracks:
Honey Dijon – Work (feat. Dave Giles II, Cor.Ece & Mike Dunn) (Extended Mix) [Self-released]
Crackazat – Evergreen [Freerange Records]
Kolter – Roboflow [Pilot]
Sweely – Hello Goodbye [Butter Side Up]
Joel Holmes – Pose [Toy Tonics]
Amy Dabbs – Four Track Mind [Dabbs Traxx]
Axel Boman – Grape [Studio Barnhus]
Francesco V – Bumble What [iSH]
Rise 1969, Anna Schreit – Barem [Moodmusic Records]
Anna Schreit – What Did You Say [Berlin House Music]
LPs:
Madvilla – Come Together EP [Pets Recordings]
Rise 1969 – Floating Memory [Moodmusic Records]
Ulf Bonde – Handle It EP [Fantastic Voyage]
Domenico Crisci
EPs/Tracks:
Kr!z – The Tunnel [SK_Eleven]
Fadi Mohem – Mohem 01 [MOHEM]
Sept – Hyperreal [Sacred Court]
Lakej – Exposed Vulnerability [Non Series]
Inland – Namsan [Counterchange]
Struktur – I [Struktur]
Jeroen Search – Enigma [Reclaim Your City]
Robert Armani – Bass 1990’s [Techno Parade]
KW – Jest [Ilian Tape]
Ben Klock & Fadi Mohem – Klockworks [Klockworks]
LPs:
Talismann – Percussion Part 3 [Talismann]
Kangding Ray – Ultrachroma [Ara]
Ro70 – Ro70 [Sister Midnight]
Emma Valtonen
Justin Cudmore – Sunday Lemonade [Throne Of Blood]
Yan Cook – Buddy [Delsin]
No Moon – Small Moves [Mechatronica]
Adam Jay – Boogie Dub (Noncompliant Remix) [Milligramme]
Monotronique – Magic Bliss [Hypercolour]
DJ Steaw – Colour Of Mind [Kaoz Theory]
Maara – Spiral 2 the Other Side [X-Kalay]
Zara – Breathe [Salt Mines]
Otto Taimela – Inevitable [EABE]
Phonogenic – Klingonsaft [Kotarak]
LPs:
Dialog – Dialog [Astral Industries]
Basicnoise – Pattern Explorations [Greyscale]
ELLES – A Celebration Of The Euphoria Of Life [Naive]
Nørbak
EPs/Tracks:
Fergus Sweetland – Dry Punch [Hayes]
Temudo – Fuck Fifa [Lyree]
Dean Cole – Instruction [Corrosion Records]
Luke Slater – Grooving In A Cave [The Third Room]
TWR72 – X2 (Endlec Remix 1) [Float Records]
The Advent – Inn Search [Kombination Research]
Surgeon – East Light Pt. 1 [Dynamic Tension]
Nihad Tule – Kuortane (Landmarks) [Stockholm LTD]
Steve Stoll – Liquid [Delirium Red]
TWR72 – Whir (VIL Remix) [Hayes]
LPs:
Setaoc Mass – Horror Vacui [SK_Eleven]
Talismann – Percussion Part 3 [Talismann]
Prime Vertical – Escapist Eschaton [Ilian Tape]
Panthera Krause
EPs/Tracks:
Tiga – Easy [Turbo]
New Hook – Sexergy [Ombra International]
Panthera Krause – Como Dada [Riotvan]
Jacques Renault – In The City [Self-release]
Hammer – L’Orange (Bawrut Remix) [Correspondent]
Mad Rey – Joe Da Zin (feat. Jwles) (Omar-S Detroit Remix) [Ed Banger]
Phillipi & Rodrigo – Paciencia [DEEWEE]
Terr – Have You Ever [Permanent Vacation]
The Blessed Madonna – He Is The Voice I Hear [We Still Believe]
Jimi Tenor – My Mind [Warp]
Suski
EPs/Tracks:
Polygonia – Dreaming Trees [Sure Thing]
Saoirse – You Can Come [MARICAS]
Emkay & Denzel – Late To Tha Parteh [Planet Euphorique]
Stojche – Up & Down [Tangible Assets]
Head High – Pile #00505 [Power House]
Skee Mask – Plastix A.W. [Self-released]
Paramida – Sailor Moon House [Love On The Rocks]
DJ Lifegoals – Green [Post Sonics]
Ottlix – Time Issues [Perlon]
Beta Librae – Treble Stitch [Air Texture]
LPs:
Deadbeat & Sa Pa – The Mountain [BLKRTZ]
Skee Mask – A [Self-released]
Rasmus Hedlund – Far [Ljudverket]