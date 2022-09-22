burger
Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Dauwd, Nikklaas, Punani, Tonni 3000, Trancemaster Krause und Vani Vachi

Celeste Lea Dittberner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022

Dauwd

Dauwd (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

DJ Pipie – The Night Time Economy EP [Global North]
Beau Didier – Bits EP [Beau]
Dauwd – Psssh 003 [Psssh Records]
DJ K1 / DJ Maaco – Unidentifiable Beings EP [Puzzlebox]
Siu Mata – Fusion [Selfrelease]
Rene Wise – Jungle House [Enemy Records]
Dos Ritmos – Materia EP [Klasse Wrecks]
Placid Angles – Touch The Earth Remixes [Figure]
Roza Terenzi & D. Tiffany – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]
Pretty Sneaky – s/t [Meakusma]

Nikklaas

Nikklaas (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Gallegos – Ultimate Damage [Holding Hands Records]
Dreamatic – Audio Trip [DFC]
Pleasure Voyage – Portraits Of Us (Tilman’s Found A Friend Mix) [Pleasant Systems]
Rhode & Brown & Benjamin Fröhlich – Days Of Innocence (Clint Remix) [Slam City Jams]
The Palmer Initiative – Glastonbury Grove [Hot Haus Recs]
Anthony Naples – Swerve [Running Back]
Mala Ika – Es Regnet Ueberall (Musumeci Remix) [DESSERT]
Massimiliano Pagliara – Snap Out feat. Snax [Permanent Vacation]
Eden Burns – Super Stroke [Public Possession]
Raw Silk – Do It to the Music (ABSOLUTE. Feelin’ ’98 Remix) [Skint Records]

LPs:

Iron Curtis & Johannes Albert – Moon III [Frank Music]
Lauer – Cyclone [Running Back]
Various Artists – Ciao Italia. Generazioni Underground Volume 2 [Rebirth Records]

Punani

Punani (Foto: Johanna Rose-Jastram)

EPs/Tracks:

Acidfinky – BLOW UP [Selfrelease on Acidfinky’s SoundCloud]
jpeg.love + DJ Fucks Himself – 1312 (Terrorrythmus Remix) [Tooflez Muzik]
LUZ1E & Sarah Farina – BMO [none/such]
Nasty King Kurl – Stop Talking Boy [Nerang Recordings]
DJ FUCKOFF X DJ MELL G – DEATH BY PUSSY [Juicy Gang Records]
Miss Bashful & DBBD – Mini Skirts on Men [n.a.]
ANDI A – Last Night With Juno [Tooflez Muzik]
Bambii – Twitch (Coco Bryce Remix) [Innovative Leisure]
LUNY & AKA AFK – Nova Geração (Global Club Mix) [WILE OUT]
Wa22ermann – Need for Speed [Selfrelease]

LPs:

Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine [300 Entertainment]
Strunz – Strunz Hilft [Selfrelease]
Ebow – Canê [Virgin Music]

Tonni 3000

Tonni 3000 /Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Krid P – Bagpipes / Connected [Dropout]
Megara vs DJ Lee – The Megara 2005 [Cuepoint]
DJ Heartstring – Density Of The Moment [Union Trance Mission]
DJ Reiz – Dance Machine [Union Trance Mission]
Nexus 6 – Tres Chic [Noom Records]
Commander Tom – Are Am Eye? [Noom Records]
Mandala – High Noom EP [Noom Records]
M.I.K.E – Sunrise At Palamos [XTC]
Tiesto – Flight 643 [Magik Muzik]
Gary D – Kinetic Pressure [Bonzai Classics]

LPs:

Darkthrone – A Blaze From The Northern Sky [Peaceville Records]
Mayhem – Deathcrush [Posercorpse Records]
Isengard – Høstmørke [Peaceville Records]

Trancemaster Krause

Trancemaster Krause (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Aexhy & DJ Traytex – Fate [Selfrelease]
Benuebermensch – Lost & Found [Selfrelease]
Dallaniel – Trance Gate [Selfrelease]
Audiflex – Plays Groove [Selfrelease]
Punktmidi – Friend [Selfrelease]
DJ Local B – Romancism 2006 [Selfrelease]
DJ Frustriert & OnlyFromBehind – Telepatia [Selfrelease]
Malugi – Heart & Soul [Selfrelease]
Buffalo in Crime – Can You Imagine [Selfrelease]
H369 & Trancemaster Krause (ft. DJ Traytex & Javiel Villatoro) – Salut [Selfrelease]

LPs:

H369 & Trancemaster Krause – Get Down [Impulsive Behavior]
Caiva – Fatigue [Lobster Theremin]
Emilio Albert – Templer EP [H33 Records]

Vani Vachi

Vani Vachi (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

Abdul Raeva – Protogen EP [Echocentric Records]
Chrissy – Art Throb EP [Permanent Vacation]
Spray – Witches Drinner EP [Craigie Knowes]
Various Artists – Dilation & Truth [Ombra INTL]
Paramida – Moonrise VII [Love On the Rocks]
Aiden Francis – Fusion EP [Gestalt Records]
Progressive Future – Union of Trident [Progressive Future]
Caiva – Outlast EP [Nali]
Various Artists – Egonlab Dynasty [Pinkman]
Elad Magdasi – Glow EP [Selected]

LPs:

Various Artists – Operation Perevtilennya [Khvylia]
Animistic Beliefs – MERDEKA [Naafi]
Various Artists – Rukh 01 [Worn Pop]

