Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Dauwd, Nikklaas, Punani, Tonni 3000, Trancemaster Krause und Vani Vachi

Dauwd

Dauwd (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



DJ Pipie – The Night Time Economy EP [Global North]

Beau Didier – Bits EP [Beau]

Dauwd – Psssh 003 [Psssh Records]

DJ K1 / DJ Maaco – Unidentifiable Beings EP [Puzzlebox]

Siu Mata – Fusion [Selfrelease]

Rene Wise – Jungle House [Enemy Records]

Dos Ritmos – Materia EP [Klasse Wrecks]

Placid Angles – Touch The Earth Remixes [Figure]

Roza Terenzi & D. Tiffany – Edge Of Innocence [Delicate Records]

Pretty Sneaky – s/t [Meakusma]

Nikklaas

Nikklaas (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Gallegos – Ultimate Damage [Holding Hands Records]

Dreamatic – Audio Trip [DFC]

Pleasure Voyage – Portraits Of Us (Tilman’s Found A Friend Mix) [Pleasant Systems]

Rhode & Brown & Benjamin Fröhlich – Days Of Innocence (Clint Remix) [Slam City Jams]

The Palmer Initiative – Glastonbury Grove [Hot Haus Recs]

Anthony Naples – Swerve [Running Back]

Mala Ika – Es Regnet Ueberall (Musumeci Remix) [DESSERT]

Massimiliano Pagliara – Snap Out feat. Snax [Permanent Vacation]

Eden Burns – Super Stroke [Public Possession]

Raw Silk – Do It to the Music (ABSOLUTE. Feelin’ ’98 Remix) [Skint Records]

LPs:



Iron Curtis & Johannes Albert – Moon III [Frank Music]

Lauer – Cyclone [Running Back]

Various Artists – Ciao Italia. Generazioni Underground Volume 2 [Rebirth Records]

Punani

Punani (Foto: Johanna Rose-Jastram)

EPs/Tracks:



Acidfinky – BLOW UP [Selfrelease on Acidfinky’s SoundCloud]

jpeg.love + DJ Fucks Himself – 1312 (Terrorrythmus Remix) [Tooflez Muzik]

LUZ1E & Sarah Farina – BMO [none/such]

Nasty King Kurl – Stop Talking Boy [Nerang Recordings]

DJ FUCKOFF X DJ MELL G – DEATH BY PUSSY [Juicy Gang Records]

Miss Bashful & DBBD – Mini Skirts on Men [n.a.]

ANDI A – Last Night With Juno [Tooflez Muzik]

Bambii – Twitch (Coco Bryce Remix) [Innovative Leisure]

LUNY & AKA AFK – Nova Geração (Global Club Mix) [WILE OUT]

Wa22ermann – Need for Speed [Selfrelease]

LPs:



Megan Thee Stallion – Traumazine [300 Entertainment]

Strunz – Strunz Hilft [Selfrelease]

Ebow – Canê [Virgin Music]

Tonni 3000

Tonni 3000 /Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Krid P – Bagpipes / Connected [Dropout]

Megara vs DJ Lee – The Megara 2005 [Cuepoint]

DJ Heartstring – Density Of The Moment [Union Trance Mission]

DJ Reiz – Dance Machine [Union Trance Mission]

Nexus 6 – Tres Chic [Noom Records]

Commander Tom – Are Am Eye? [Noom Records]

Mandala – High Noom EP [Noom Records]

M.I.K.E – Sunrise At Palamos [XTC]

Tiesto – Flight 643 [Magik Muzik]

Gary D – Kinetic Pressure [Bonzai Classics]



LPs:



Darkthrone – A Blaze From The Northern Sky [Peaceville Records]

Mayhem – Deathcrush [Posercorpse Records]

Isengard – Høstmørke [Peaceville Records]

Trancemaster Krause

Trancemaster Krause (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Aexhy & DJ Traytex – Fate [Selfrelease]

Benuebermensch – Lost & Found [Selfrelease]

Dallaniel – Trance Gate [Selfrelease]

Audiflex – Plays Groove [Selfrelease]

Punktmidi – Friend [Selfrelease]

DJ Local B – Romancism 2006 [Selfrelease]

DJ Frustriert & OnlyFromBehind – Telepatia [Selfrelease]

Malugi – Heart & Soul [Selfrelease]

Buffalo in Crime – Can You Imagine [Selfrelease]

H369 & Trancemaster Krause (ft. DJ Traytex & Javiel Villatoro) – Salut [Selfrelease]

LPs:



H369 & Trancemaster Krause – Get Down [Impulsive Behavior]

Caiva – Fatigue [Lobster Theremin]

Emilio Albert – Templer EP [H33 Records]

Vani Vachi

Vani Vachi (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



Abdul Raeva – Protogen EP [Echocentric Records]

Chrissy – Art Throb EP [Permanent Vacation]

Spray – Witches Drinner EP [Craigie Knowes]

Various Artists – Dilation & Truth [Ombra INTL]

Paramida – Moonrise VII [Love On the Rocks]

Aiden Francis – Fusion EP [Gestalt Records]

Progressive Future – Union of Trident [Progressive Future]

Caiva – Outlast EP [Nali]

Various Artists – Egonlab Dynasty [Pinkman]

Elad Magdasi – Glow EP [Selected]

LPs:



Various Artists – Operation Perevtilennya [Khvylia]

Animistic Beliefs – MERDEKA [Naafi]

Various Artists – Rukh 01 [Worn Pop]