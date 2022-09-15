Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Airaboi, DJ Reiz, Kies, Mount Kimbie, Nastya Muravyova und RST98

Airaboi

Airaboi (Foto: Palma Llopis)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Sea Of Disillusions – Part II [Bless You]

2. Terrain – Mantis 08 [Delsin Records]

3. Emra Grid – How To Replace Personal Growth [B.I.V.]

4. Khidja – Something In The Water [Hivern Discs]

5. Sabla + Đ.K. – Totem Society [WORSHIP]

6. Shiken Hanzo – Eternity Of Echoes [Incienso]

7. Surgeons Girl – Sever [Lapsus]

8. Anatolian Weapons – Selected Acid Tracks [Byrd Out]

9. Nuclear Winter / Heavy Rain – Y15TH [Youth]

10. a.b.u.303 – Anatolism [Paryìa]

LPs:



1. Le Petit (Donato Dozzy & Stefano Ghittoni) – Le Petit [Maga Circe Musica]

2. NVST – Drum in the Bass of Attention [Big Science Records]

3. Eros – A Southern Code [Downwards]

DJ Reiz

DJ Reiz (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Cygnus X – The Orange Theme [Eye Q Records]

2. Odyssee Of Noises – Firedance [Eye Q Records]

3. Brainchild – Vol. II – Singularity [Eye Q Records]

4. Cores – Millenium E.P [Noom Records]

5. Nuclear Hyde – Acceleration E.P. [Noom Records]

6. Extreme Trax – Final Fantasy [XTC]

7. Kai Tracid – Trance & Acid [Tracid Traxxx]

8. Yves Deruyter – Back To Earth [Bonzai Records]

9. Astral Projection – Mahadeva [Transient Records]

10. Pablo Gargano – Trance In Saigon [Eve Records]

LPs:



1. Push – From Beyond [Inferno]

2. Source – Organized Noise [R&S Records]

3. BT – ESCM [Perfecto]

Kies

Kies (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Fireground – Dreams EP [Tresor]

2. Dylan Fogarty – Tribal Misdemeanor [Dylan Fogarty]

3. Deetron – The Floor Jackin’ Theory EP [Music Man Records]

4. Re:Cycled Loops – Body Re:Fuel [Re:Cycled Loops]

5. Chlär – Optimized Grooves [Mutual Rytm]

6. Boriqua Tribez – Hacienda EP [Wetmusik]

7. Chontane – Matter of Time [Lobster Theremin]

8. Mona – Knights [Mona Recordings Ltd.]

9. VA – Frenzy Tool EP 001 [Frenzy Recordings]

10. Mauro Picotto & Riccardo Ferri – Alchemist EP [Primate Recordings]

LPs:



1. Undivulged – Omin² [Undivulged]

2. The Sixth Sense – Untitled Series [The Sixth Sense]

3. no.name – Hard Drive Series [no.name]

Mount Kimbie

Mount Kimbie (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Lerosa – Catena Remixes [Acid Test]

2. DJ Deeon – CCE036 [dbh-music]

3. MoMA Ready – Something to Say [Haus of ALTR]

4. Shakali – Aurinkopari [Petojen Tavat]

5. Sleeparchive – Stigrør [Self-released]

6. 801383 – Jacky [New York Haunted]

7. IVVVO – Bleached Butterfly [Self-released]

8. Die Reihe – Loft Classics [DDS052]

9. AceMo – ∞ [Self-released]

10. Roman Flügel – Yes People [Rekids]

LPs:



1. DJ Stingray – F.T.N.W.O [WeMe Records]

2. Shinichi Atobe – Love of Plastic [DDS]

3. Ali Berger – World Behind My Eyes [Trackland]

Nastya Muravyova

Nastya Muravyova (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Binary Finary – 1998 [Armada/Positiva]

2. Art of Trance – Octopus [Platipus]

3. Midnight Menance – Your Night Is Mine [KAOS]

4. Aisha – 5am Pusher [Maison Close Records]

5. DICA – 303 The Number of the Beast [Expedition Records]

6. Jacidorex – Nicomaque [Rave or Die]

7. ELISIR – The Anthem (DJ Gius Mix) [Dance Pollution]

8. Alpha Tracks & Blue Hour – Lessons with Bob [BPitch]

9. Narcissist – Power 2 Tha People [Eurodance INC]

10. Planetary Assault System – Devotion (Truncate Remix) [TOKEN]

LPs:



1. DJ Deeon – Deeon Doez Deeon! [Numbers]

2. Schacke – Apocalyptic Decadence [Instruments of Discipline]

3. Надія в єдності [HÖR]

RST98

RST98 (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Alarico – Boya [Mutual Rythm]

2. Nia Archives – Forbidden Feelingz [Hijinxx]

3. Unknown – ILL07 [Ill Behaviour]

4. Evasion – Warlord EP [Vibez ’93]

5. Dark Vektor – Siegas Las Cadenas [Industrias Mekanikas]

6. Hard Fax – The Business [Tech Startup]

7. The Collector – Danger Wank Records #1 [Danger Wank Records]

8. Holy Ghost – Live in Amsterdam [Tresor]

9. Mark Broom – Mutated Battle Breaks Vol. 3 [Rekids]

10. David Löhlein – Keen Eyes [Key Vinyl]

LPs:



1. Turnstile – Glow On [Roadrunner Records]

2. Mall Grab – What I Breathe [Looking for Trouble]

3. Ceremony – Rohnert Park [Bridge Nine Records]