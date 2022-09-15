burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Airaboi, DJ Reiz, Kies, Mount Kimbie, Nastya Muravyova und RST98

Celeste Lea Dittberner

Groove DJ-Charts Neu 2022

Airaboi

Airaboi (Foto: Palma Llopis)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Sea Of Disillusions – Part II [Bless You]
2. Terrain – Mantis 08 [Delsin Records]
3. Emra Grid – How To Replace Personal Growth [B.I.V.]
4. Khidja – Something In The Water [Hivern Discs]
5. Sabla + Đ.K. – Totem Society [WORSHIP]
6. Shiken Hanzo – Eternity Of Echoes [Incienso]
7. Surgeons Girl – Sever [Lapsus]
8. Anatolian Weapons – Selected Acid Tracks [Byrd Out]
9. Nuclear Winter / Heavy Rain – Y15TH [Youth]
10. a.b.u.303 – Anatolism [Paryìa]

LPs:

1. Le Petit (Donato Dozzy & Stefano Ghittoni) – Le Petit [Maga Circe Musica]
2. NVST – Drum in the Bass of Attention [Big Science Records]
3. Eros – A Southern Code [Downwards]

DJ Reiz

djreiz
DJ Reiz (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Cygnus X – The Orange Theme [Eye Q Records]
2. Odyssee Of Noises – Firedance [Eye Q Records]
3. Brainchild – Vol. II – Singularity [Eye Q Records]
4. Cores – Millenium E.P [Noom Records]
5. Nuclear Hyde – Acceleration E.P. [Noom Records]
6. Extreme Trax – Final Fantasy [XTC]
7. Kai Tracid – Trance & Acid [Tracid Traxxx]
8. Yves Deruyter – Back To Earth [Bonzai Records]
9. Astral Projection – Mahadeva [Transient Records]
10. Pablo Gargano – Trance In Saigon [Eve Records]

LPs:

1. Push – From Beyond [Inferno]
2. Source – Organized Noise [R&S Records]
3. BT – ESCM [Perfecto]

Kies

Kies (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Fireground – Dreams EP [Tresor]
2. Dylan Fogarty – Tribal Misdemeanor [Dylan Fogarty]
3. Deetron – The Floor Jackin’ Theory EP [Music Man Records]
4. Re:Cycled Loops – Body Re:Fuel [Re:Cycled Loops]
5. Chlär – Optimized Grooves [Mutual Rytm]
6. Boriqua Tribez – Hacienda EP [Wetmusik]
7. Chontane – Matter of Time [Lobster Theremin]
8. Mona – Knights [Mona Recordings Ltd.]
9. VA – Frenzy Tool EP 001 [Frenzy Recordings]
10. Mauro Picotto & Riccardo Ferri – Alchemist EP [Primate Recordings]

LPs:

1. Undivulged – Omin² [Undivulged]
2. The Sixth Sense – Untitled Series [The Sixth Sense]
3. no.name – Hard Drive Series [no.name]

Mount Kimbie

Mount Kimbie (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Lerosa – Catena Remixes [Acid Test]
2. DJ Deeon – CCE036 [dbh-music]
3. MoMA Ready – Something to Say [Haus of ALTR]
4. Shakali – Aurinkopari [Petojen Tavat]
5. Sleeparchive – Stigrør [Self-released]
6. 801383 – Jacky [New York Haunted]
7. IVVVO – Bleached Butterfly [Self-released]
8. Die Reihe – Loft Classics [DDS052]
9. AceMo – ∞ [Self-released]
10. Roman Flügel – Yes People [Rekids]

LPs:

1. DJ Stingray – F.T.N.W.O [WeMe Records]
2. Shinichi Atobe – Love of Plastic [DDS]
3. Ali Berger – World Behind My Eyes [Trackland]

Nastya Muravyova

Nastya Muravyova (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Binary Finary – 1998 [Armada/Positiva]
2. Art of Trance – Octopus [Platipus]
3. Midnight Menance – Your Night Is Mine [KAOS]
4. Aisha – 5am Pusher [Maison Close Records]
5. DICA – 303 The Number of the Beast [Expedition Records]
6. Jacidorex – Nicomaque [Rave or Die]
7. ELISIR – The Anthem (DJ Gius Mix) [Dance Pollution]
8. Alpha Tracks & Blue Hour – Lessons with Bob [BPitch]
9. Narcissist – Power 2 Tha People [Eurodance INC]
10. Planetary Assault System – Devotion (Truncate Remix) [TOKEN]

LPs:

1. DJ Deeon – Deeon Doez Deeon! [Numbers]
2. Schacke – Apocalyptic Decadence [Instruments of Discipline]
3. Надія в єдності [HÖR]

RST98

RST98 (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Alarico – Boya [Mutual Rythm]
2. Nia Archives – Forbidden Feelingz [Hijinxx]
3. Unknown – ILL07 [Ill Behaviour]
4. Evasion – Warlord EP [Vibez ’93]
5. Dark Vektor – Siegas Las Cadenas [Industrias Mekanikas]
6. Hard Fax – The Business [Tech Startup]
7. The Collector – Danger Wank Records #1 [Danger Wank Records]
8. Holy Ghost – Live in Amsterdam [Tresor]
9. Mark Broom – Mutated Battle Breaks Vol. 3 [Rekids]
10. David Löhlein – Keen Eyes [Key Vinyl]

LPs:

1. Turnstile – Glow On [Roadrunner Records]
2. Mall Grab – What I Breathe [Looking for Trouble]
3. Ceremony – Rohnert Park [Bridge Nine Records]

