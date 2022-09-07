Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Kander, Marcia Carr, RSS Disco, Ruff Stuff, The Drifter und Tom

Kander

Kander (Foto: Presse)

1. Afem Syko – Plastyka [R LABEL GROUP]

2. Kobosil – Full Of Fire [R LABEL GROUP]

3. New Frames – Distant Fire [BITE]

4. Arkane – Signals [TAAPION]

5. Krl Mx – Evil World [ISMUS]

6. Peligre – Watch & Take Note [TAAPION]

7. SWART – First Breath [VAGUE]

8. Alt-8 – Nein99 [BLACKWORKS]

9. Nur Jaber – In My Memory [O.B.I Remix] [OSF]

10. Southstar – Miss You [B1 RECORDINGS]



LPs:



1. MALL GRAB – What I Breathe [Looking For Trouble]

2. HAAi – Baby, We’re Ascending [Mute Records]

3. Phase Fatale – Burning The Rural District [Hospital Productions]

Marcia Carr

Marcia Carr (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Roy Ayers – Virgin Ubiquity Remixed EP 2 [Rapster Records]

2. Jon Dixon – Vocal Sessions Vol 1 [4EVR 4WRD]

3. Robert Hood – Technatural EP [M-Plant]

4. Interface Palm – Curated Space [Broken District]

5. Afrikan Sciences – The Hand That Bites Back [Eric Douglas Porter Music]

6. Flowriders – Russelology EP [Mr Bongo]

7. Oscar Sulley / The Ogyatanaa Show Band – Bukom Mashie / Disco Africa [Soundway]

8. Floating Points – Vacuum EP [Eglo]

9. Felipe Gordon / Bob The Egoist – Freedom EP [Toy Tonics]

10. Pedro Lua – Pedro Lua EP [Eko]



LPs:



1. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Axiom LP [RopeaDope]

2. Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s The Way Of The World LP [Columbia]

3. Kokoroko – Could We Be More LP [Brownswood]

RSS Disco

RSS Disco (Foto: Franziska Brodhun)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Niv Ast – Le Retour Du Chien [Optimo Music Digital Danceforce]

2. NIKKNAME – Ume [Freeride Millenium]

3. Takadoum – Retrain As A Goose [Barbecue]

4. Johannes Klingebiel – Flight (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) [Bloomer Records]

5. Elfenberg – Empanada Encounter [Feines Tier]

6. Isaie – Jacuzzi Jacuzzi [XXX]

7. Rheinzand – Facciamo L’Amore (Scorpio Twins Remix) [Music For Dreams]

8. Kubebe – In Vitro [Fauna Rêve]

9. Dusty Woods – Billy Boot [Dusty Woods Bandcamp]

10. Local Suicide, Curses – Whispering (Cornelius Doctor Remix) [IPTAMENOS DISCOS]



LPs:



1. Achim Maerz – Relief [Freund der Familie]

2. RSS Disco – Mooncake [Mireia Records]

3. Jacques Bon/Drux – A Long Way [Smallville]

Ruff Stuff

Ruff Stuff (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Mr. G – Gs Aliass EP 1 [Phoenix G]

2. Mark Hawkings – I Can Feel It [Aus Music]

3. Dusky – Life Signs Remixes [Running Back]

4. Session Victim – Trying to Make it Home [Rhythm Section]

5. Kyle Hall – Good Hado EP [Forget The Clock]

6. Redshape – Release Me [Running Back]

7. V/A – 70024 Beats Roots Vol. 1 [Ruff Stuff Music]

8. Black Loops – Higher Remixed [Aterral]

9. DJ Steaw – Colour Of Mind EP [Kaoz Theory]

10. Ari Bald – Loos EP [Västkransen Records]



LPs:



1. Duct Tape Project – Volume One [Tripmastaz]

2. Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo [Carosello Records]

3. Petar Dundov – Seilen Off The Grid [Music Man]

The Drifter

The Drifter (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Mano & Kev – Stracciatella [Maeve]

2. VYVYAN – Brick is Back [MeMeMe]

3. Chloé, Vassilena Serafimova – The Dawn (Sequenza Version) (Pional Remix) [Lumiere Noire]

4. Juan Power & Mizbee – In Your Palm [MeMeMe]

5. Hubbabubbaklubb – Et Annet Sted (Axel Boman Remix) [Snorkel Records]

6. Casiopepe – Wisconsin Mozzarella [Dom Trojga]

7. Fango – Babuke [Degustibus]

8. Wallace – Chicken’s Head [Studio Barnhus]

9. Mount Liberation Unlimited – Lord Of The Floor [Soundway Records]

10. Seb Wildblood – Jobi [all my thoughts]



LPs:



1. VYVYAN – VYVYAN – Y (Me Me Me)

2. Axel Boman – Quest For Fire (Studio Barnhus)

3. Space Ghost – Private Paradise (Pacific Rhythm)

Tom

Tom (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:



1. Felipe Gordon – Natural Born Climber [Shall Not Fade]

2. Tom – Lose Yourself EP [Paloma]

3. Bob Sinclar / Groove Armada – I FEEL FOR YOU Remix EP [Snatch! Records]

4. Amy Dabbs – Four Track Mind EP [Dabbs Traxx]

5. A-Trak – 10 Seconds Vol. 2 [Fool’s Gold Records]

6. Lauren Flax – SWEAT EP [Super Rhythm Trax]

7. Patrice Scott / EDB & Gary Superfly – Yellow Jackets Vol. 3 [Yellow Jackets]

8. Soul Mass Transit System – Need Someone EP [Time Is Now]

9. DJ Fett Burger – ASTRAL SOLAR, EDGE OF GALAXY, PLANETARY EXPLORATION [SEX TAGS UFO]

10. KiNK – Hyper Epic [Sofia]



LPs:



1. Steffi – THE RED HUNTER LP [Candy Mountain]

2. Mall Grab – What I Breathe [Looking For Trouble]