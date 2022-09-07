Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Kander, Marcia Carr, RSS Disco, Ruff Stuff, The Drifter und Tom

Kander
1. Afem Syko – Plastyka [R LABEL GROUP]
2. Kobosil – Full Of Fire [R LABEL GROUP]
3. New Frames – Distant Fire [BITE]
4. Arkane – Signals [TAAPION]
5. Krl Mx – Evil World [ISMUS]
6. Peligre – Watch & Take Note [TAAPION]
7. SWART – First Breath [VAGUE]
8. Alt-8 – Nein99 [BLACKWORKS]
9. Nur Jaber – In My Memory [O.B.I Remix] [OSF]
10. Southstar – Miss You [B1 RECORDINGS]
LPs:
1. MALL GRAB – What I Breathe [Looking For Trouble]
2. HAAi – Baby, We’re Ascending [Mute Records]
3. Phase Fatale – Burning The Rural District [Hospital Productions]
Marcia Carr
EPs/Tracks:
1. Roy Ayers – Virgin Ubiquity Remixed EP 2 [Rapster Records]
2. Jon Dixon – Vocal Sessions Vol 1 [4EVR 4WRD]
3. Robert Hood – Technatural EP [M-Plant]
4. Interface Palm – Curated Space [Broken District]
5. Afrikan Sciences – The Hand That Bites Back [Eric Douglas Porter Music]
6. Flowriders – Russelology EP [Mr Bongo]
7. Oscar Sulley / The Ogyatanaa Show Band – Bukom Mashie / Disco Africa [Soundway]
8. Floating Points – Vacuum EP [Eglo]
9. Felipe Gordon / Bob The Egoist – Freedom EP [Toy Tonics]
10. Pedro Lua – Pedro Lua EP [Eko]
LPs:
1. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Axiom LP [RopeaDope]
2. Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s The Way Of The World LP [Columbia]
3. Kokoroko – Could We Be More LP [Brownswood]
RSS Disco
EPs/Tracks:
1. Niv Ast – Le Retour Du Chien [Optimo Music Digital Danceforce]
2. NIKKNAME – Ume [Freeride Millenium]
3. Takadoum – Retrain As A Goose [Barbecue]
4. Johannes Klingebiel – Flight (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) [Bloomer Records]
5. Elfenberg – Empanada Encounter [Feines Tier]
6. Isaie – Jacuzzi Jacuzzi [XXX]
7. Rheinzand – Facciamo L’Amore (Scorpio Twins Remix) [Music For Dreams]
8. Kubebe – In Vitro [Fauna Rêve]
9. Dusty Woods – Billy Boot [Dusty Woods Bandcamp]
10. Local Suicide, Curses – Whispering (Cornelius Doctor Remix) [IPTAMENOS DISCOS]
LPs:
1. Achim Maerz – Relief [Freund der Familie]
2. RSS Disco – Mooncake [Mireia Records]
3. Jacques Bon/Drux – A Long Way [Smallville]
Ruff Stuff
EPs/Tracks:
1. Mr. G – Gs Aliass EP 1 [Phoenix G]
2. Mark Hawkings – I Can Feel It [Aus Music]
3. Dusky – Life Signs Remixes [Running Back]
4. Session Victim – Trying to Make it Home [Rhythm Section]
5. Kyle Hall – Good Hado EP [Forget The Clock]
6. Redshape – Release Me [Running Back]
7. V/A – 70024 Beats Roots Vol. 1 [Ruff Stuff Music]
8. Black Loops – Higher Remixed [Aterral]
9. DJ Steaw – Colour Of Mind EP [Kaoz Theory]
10. Ari Bald – Loos EP [Västkransen Records]
LPs:
1. Duct Tape Project – Volume One [Tripmastaz]
2. Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo [Carosello Records]
3. Petar Dundov – Seilen Off The Grid [Music Man]
The Drifter
EPs/Tracks:
1. Mano & Kev – Stracciatella [Maeve]
2. VYVYAN – Brick is Back [MeMeMe]
3. Chloé, Vassilena Serafimova – The Dawn (Sequenza Version) (Pional Remix) [Lumiere Noire]
4. Juan Power & Mizbee – In Your Palm [MeMeMe]
5. Hubbabubbaklubb – Et Annet Sted (Axel Boman Remix) [Snorkel Records]
6. Casiopepe – Wisconsin Mozzarella [Dom Trojga]
7. Fango – Babuke [Degustibus]
8. Wallace – Chicken’s Head [Studio Barnhus]
9. Mount Liberation Unlimited – Lord Of The Floor [Soundway Records]
10. Seb Wildblood – Jobi [all my thoughts]
LPs:
1. VYVYAN – VYVYAN – Y (Me Me Me)
2. Axel Boman – Quest For Fire (Studio Barnhus)
3. Space Ghost – Private Paradise (Pacific Rhythm)
Tom
EPs/Tracks:
1. Felipe Gordon – Natural Born Climber [Shall Not Fade]
2. Tom – Lose Yourself EP [Paloma]
3. Bob Sinclar / Groove Armada – I FEEL FOR YOU Remix EP [Snatch! Records]
4. Amy Dabbs – Four Track Mind EP [Dabbs Traxx]
5. A-Trak – 10 Seconds Vol. 2 [Fool’s Gold Records]
6. Lauren Flax – SWEAT EP [Super Rhythm Trax]
7. Patrice Scott / EDB & Gary Superfly – Yellow Jackets Vol. 3 [Yellow Jackets]
8. Soul Mass Transit System – Need Someone EP [Time Is Now]
9. DJ Fett Burger – ASTRAL SOLAR, EDGE OF GALAXY, PLANETARY EXPLORATION [SEX TAGS UFO]
10. KiNK – Hyper Epic [Sofia]
LPs:
1. Steffi – THE RED HUNTER LP [Candy Mountain]
