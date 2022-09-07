burger
Abo jetzt!
burger
burger
ChartsDJ-Charts

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Kander, Marcia Carr, RSS Disco, Ruff Stuff, The Drifter und Tom

Celeste Lea Dittberner

Kander

Kander (Foto: Presse)

1. Afem Syko – Plastyka [R LABEL GROUP]
2. Kobosil – Full Of Fire [R LABEL GROUP]
3. New Frames – Distant Fire [BITE]
4. Arkane – Signals [TAAPION]
5. Krl Mx – Evil World [ISMUS]
6. Peligre – Watch & Take Note [TAAPION]
7. SWART – First Breath [VAGUE]
8. Alt-8 – Nein99 [BLACKWORKS]
9. Nur Jaber – In My Memory [O.B.I Remix] [OSF]
10. Southstar – Miss You [B1 RECORDINGS]

LPs:

1. MALL GRAB – What I Breathe [Looking For Trouble]
2. HAAi – Baby, We’re Ascending [Mute Records]
3. Phase Fatale – Burning The Rural District [Hospital Productions]

Marcia Carr

Marcia Carr (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Roy Ayers – Virgin Ubiquity Remixed EP 2 [Rapster Records]
2. Jon Dixon – Vocal Sessions Vol 1 [4EVR 4WRD]
3. Robert Hood – Technatural EP [M-Plant]
4. Interface Palm – Curated Space [Broken District]
5. Afrikan Sciences – The Hand That Bites Back [Eric Douglas Porter Music]
6. Flowriders – Russelology EP [Mr Bongo]
7. Oscar Sulley / The Ogyatanaa Show Band – Bukom Mashie / Disco Africa [Soundway]
8. Floating Points – Vacuum EP [Eglo]
9. Felipe Gordon / Bob The Egoist – Freedom EP [Toy Tonics]
10. Pedro Lua – Pedro Lua EP [Eko]

LPs:

1. Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Axiom LP [RopeaDope]
2. Earth, Wind & Fire – That’s The Way Of The World LP [Columbia]
3. Kokoroko – Could We Be More LP [Brownswood]

RSS Disco

RSS Disco (Foto: Franziska Brodhun)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Niv Ast – Le Retour Du Chien [Optimo Music Digital Danceforce]
2. NIKKNAME – Ume [Freeride Millenium]
3. Takadoum – Retrain As A Goose [Barbecue]
4. Johannes Klingebiel – Flight (Prins Thomas Diskomiks) [Bloomer Records]
5. Elfenberg – Empanada Encounter [Feines Tier]
6. Isaie – Jacuzzi Jacuzzi [XXX]
7. Rheinzand – Facciamo L’Amore (Scorpio Twins Remix) [Music For Dreams]
8. Kubebe – In Vitro [Fauna Rêve]
9. Dusty Woods – Billy Boot [Dusty Woods Bandcamp]
10. Local Suicide, Curses – Whispering (Cornelius Doctor Remix) [IPTAMENOS DISCOS]

LPs:

1. Achim Maerz – Relief [Freund der Familie]
2. RSS Disco – Mooncake [Mireia Records]
3. Jacques Bon/Drux – A Long Way [Smallville]

Ruff Stuff

Ruff Stuff (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Mr. G – Gs Aliass EP 1 [Phoenix G]
2. Mark Hawkings – I Can Feel It [Aus Music]
3. Dusky – Life Signs Remixes [Running Back]
4. Session Victim – Trying to Make it Home [Rhythm Section]
5. Kyle Hall – Good Hado EP [Forget The Clock]
6. Redshape – Release Me [Running Back]
7. V/A – 70024 Beats Roots Vol. 1 [Ruff Stuff Music]
8. Black Loops – Higher Remixed [Aterral]
9. DJ Steaw – Colour Of Mind EP [Kaoz Theory]
10. Ari Bald – Loos EP [Västkransen Records]

LPs:

1. Duct Tape Project – Volume One [Tripmastaz]
2. Nu Genea – Bar Mediterraneo [Carosello Records]
3. Petar Dundov – Seilen Off The Grid [Music Man]

The Drifter

The Drifter (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Mano & Kev – Stracciatella [Maeve]
2. VYVYAN – Brick is Back [MeMeMe]
3. Chloé, Vassilena Serafimova – The Dawn (Sequenza Version) (Pional Remix) [Lumiere Noire]
4. Juan Power & Mizbee – In Your Palm [MeMeMe]
5. Hubbabubbaklubb – Et Annet Sted (Axel Boman Remix) [Snorkel Records]
6. Casiopepe – Wisconsin Mozzarella [Dom Trojga]
7. Fango – Babuke [Degustibus]
8. Wallace – Chicken’s Head [Studio Barnhus]
9. Mount Liberation Unlimited – Lord Of The Floor [Soundway Records]
10. Seb Wildblood – Jobi [all my thoughts]

LPs:

1. VYVYAN – VYVYAN – Y (Me Me Me)
2. Axel Boman – Quest For Fire (Studio Barnhus)
3. Space Ghost – Private Paradise (Pacific Rhythm)

Tom

Tom (Foto: Presse)

EPs/Tracks:

1. Felipe Gordon – Natural Born Climber [Shall Not Fade]
2. Tom – Lose Yourself EP [Paloma]
3. Bob Sinclar / Groove Armada – I FEEL FOR YOU Remix EP [Snatch! Records]
4. Amy Dabbs – Four Track Mind EP [Dabbs Traxx]
5. A-Trak – 10 Seconds Vol. 2 [Fool’s Gold Records]
6. Lauren Flax – SWEAT EP [Super Rhythm Trax]
7. Patrice Scott / EDB & Gary Superfly – Yellow Jackets Vol. 3 [Yellow Jackets]
8. Soul Mass Transit System – Need Someone EP [Time Is Now]
9. DJ Fett Burger – ASTRAL SOLAR, EDGE OF GALAXY, PLANETARY EXPLORATION [SEX TAGS UFO]
10. KiNK – Hyper Epic [Sofia]

LPs:

1. Steffi – THE RED HUNTER LP [Candy Mountain]
2. Mall Grab – What I Breathe [Looking For Trouble]

In diesem Text

Weiterlesen

Die Groove DJ-Charts mit HiHat, Jesse G, Mary Yuzovskaya, Pea, Setaoc Mass und Supergloss

Hier sind sie wieder: Unsere aktuellen wöchentlichen DJ-Charts mit HiHat, Jesse G, Mary Yuzovskaya, Pea, Setaoc Mass und Supergloss.
Celeste Lea Dittberner -

Features

Am Start: Simona Zamboli

Exklusiv
Simona Zamboli verbindet Techno und Elektronik-Avantgarde. In unserem Porträt lest ihr über die tiefgründige Musikphilosophie, welche die Italienerin als Heilmittel gegen ihre persönliche Melancholie und die Sexismen in der elektronischen Musik entwickelt hat.

Dam Swindle: „Teilweise hatten wir unser eigentliches Leben vergessen”

Exklusiv
Groove+ Dam Swindle wurden vor zehn Jahren mit einem organischen, lebendigen Housesound bekannt, der eine Alternative zum aalglatten Techhouse von Innervisions oder Tale of Us bot. Hier erfahrt ihr, aus welcher Amsterdamer Emulsion dieser Sound entstand und wo sie sich heute positionieren.

Track by Track: Hot Chip – „Boy From School”

Exklusiv
Groove+ Mit „Boy From School” wagte sich die Indie-Band Hot Chip 2006 an Clubmusik. Joe Goddard erzählt, wie es dazu kam.

Ist seit 1989 Motor und Sprachrohr der
elektronischen Musik- und Clubszene

Verlag

piranha media GmbH
An der Grünwalder Brücke 1
82049 München
+89 307742-12

Redaktion

GROOVE Magazin
Köpernicker Str. 178/179
10997 Berlin
Email Redaktion
Email Aboservice

News

Reviews

Podcasts

Features

Charts

Events

Abo jetzt

Mein Konto