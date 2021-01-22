Gacha Bakradze (Tiflis)

Gacha Bakradze (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Kay Gardner – Mermaids (Urana Records)
  2. DJ Python – ADMSDP (Feat. LA Warman)
  3. Julia – Toto (Nona Records)
  4. Ana Roxanne – Suite Pour L’Invisible (Kranky)
  5. Bullion – Hula (Deek)
  6. Barker – Cascade Effect (Ostgut Ton)
  7. Lucrecia Dalt ‎– Outtakes (Rvng Intl.)
  8. Yoshihiro Sawasaki ‎– Neocrystal (Modern Obscure Music) 
  9. Gacha Bakradze – Western Arrogance

LPs:

  1. Dylan Henner – The Invention of the Human (AD 93)  
  2. Jacob Sachs-Mishalanie – Scribble (Mondoj)  
  3. Luis Pestana – Rosa Pano (Orange Milk Records) 
  4. Beatrice Dillon – Workaround (PAN)

Girls Of The Internet (UK)

Girls Of The Internet (Foto: Facebook)

EPs:

  1. Sault – Free (Forever Living Originals)
  2. Life On Planets – Brother (Soul Clap Records)
  3. Overmono – Everything U Need (XL Recordings)
  4. Malin Genie – Drek (Malin Genie Music)
  5. Laurence Guy – Dreamer (Shall Not Fade)
  6. The Vision featuring Andreya Triana – Missing (Maurice Fulton Extended Mix) (Defected Records)
  7. Parris – Soft Rocks With Socks (Wisdom Teeth)
  8. August Wahh featuring Life On Planets & Girls of the Internet – Press Play (Redbox)
  9. Tableland – My dreams Are Slowly Dying (Tableland)
  10. 박혜진 Park Hye Jin – Like This (Ninja Tune)

LPs:

  1. Channel Tres – I Can’t Go Outside (Art For Their Good)
  2. Dan Kye – Small moments (Rhythm Section)
  3. Fred P – Psyche (Private Society)

Keepsakes (Berlin)

Keepsakes (Foto: Presse)

EPs:

  1. Peder Mannerfelt – Ensnared (HAVEN)
  2. Beau Wanzer – Busted And Bamboozled (Ophism)
  3. DJ Boss – Parameter Jedna EP (Kne’ Deep)
  4. Mickey Nox – That’s Not A Knife (South London Analogue Material)
  5. New Frames – Stylized Fear (HAVEN)
  6. Tim Taylor & Dan Zamani – The Horn Track (Missile Records)
  7. Draugr – Semantic Deprivation EP (Techno Is The Devil’s Music)
  8. Pounding Grooves – Pounding Grooves 11 (Pounding Grooves)
  9. Ryan James Ford – Fish Flakes EP (Clone Basement Series)
  10. Endlec – Here Comes The Techno Assaulter EP (Eternal Damnation)

LPs:

  1. Various Artists – Signals (Mindcut Music)
  2. Dreams – Machine Age Paradise (Bank Records NYC)
  3. Jasmine Infiniti – BXTCH SLÄP (New World Dysorder)

Nastia (Kiew)

Charts
Nastia (Foto: Hanna Hrabarska)

EPs:

  1. Symonenko – Max4live (Nechto)
  2. Orphus – Damaged (Hypercolour)
  3. Gostwork – Strickt Time (Bazovoe Techno)
  4. Galaxy Lane – Arrivals (Nechto Records)
  5. Zakat95 – Rassvet (ZKT)
  6. Glaskin – Konsumfusion (Who Whom)
  7. Theo Nasa – Dubska (Rekids)
  8. Dimi Angelis – Derailed (ANGLS Records)
  9. Impurity – A Hole In The Sky (Aquarian Remix) (Cead Records)
  10. Low End Activist – Look Up (Sneaker Social Club)

LPs:

  1. Sunchase – Timeline LP (Kashtan)
  2. ORBE – Psy Visionary (ORBE Records)

Off The Meds (Stockholm)

Off The Meds (Foto: Pierre Björk)

EPs:

  1. Alex Reece, Deborah Anderson – Feel the Sunshine (Blunted Island Records)
  2. Antena – Camino del Sol (Numero Group) 
  3. Danja, Local  – No Love (self released)
  4. Saweetie, Jhené Aiko – Back to the streets (ICY/Artistry records/Warner Records) 
  5. Galaxy 2 Galaxy – Journey of the Dragons  (Underground Resistance) 
  6. Maurizio – M04a -Fulll 12″ Length (Maurizio) 
  7. Cha Cha Cha Guitri – Non non non (Born Bad Records) 
  8. Astrud Gilberto, antõnio Carlos Jobim – Agua De beber  (Verve Records) 
  9. Luke slater – Love  (NovaMute)
  10. Sasha – Xpander (Deconstruction)

LPs:

  1. CJ Bolland – The Analogue Theatre (FFRR, internal) 
  2. Kanye west – 808s & Heartbreak (Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella‎)
  3. The Prodigy – Experience (XL Recordings) 

Viscerale (Berlin)

Viscerale DJ Berlin Ved Siden Af
Viscerale (Foto: Ved Siden Af)

EPs:

  1. Sugar – I Worry (Euromantic)
  2. DJ IBON – Generator (Kengu)
  3. Ezy – Candy Flip (Ute.Rec)
  4. Henning Baer – Drama Sky (Sugar Remix) (MANHIGH Recordings)
  5. Repro – Altschmerz (KAOS)
  6. Billie Jo – Ne Plus Ultra (Unitas Multiplex)
  7. Vixen – Samodiva (Fast Forward)
  8. HLLW – Sleeping River (Ved Siden Af/Another Name)
  9. Araknyl & OMNISELF – Lich (Morph)
  10. Varg2™ & Exploited Body – Karhü (Northern Electronics)

LPs:

  1. Rafael Anton Irisarri – Peripeteia (Dais Records)
  2. First Light – UTECD002 (Ute.Rec)
  3. E-Saggila – Archives 2015-18 (COBALT)