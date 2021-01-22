Gacha Bakradze (Tiflis)
EPs:
- Kay Gardner – Mermaids (Urana Records)
- DJ Python – ADMSDP (Feat. LA Warman)
- Julia – Toto (Nona Records)
- Ana Roxanne – Suite Pour L’Invisible (Kranky)
- Bullion – Hula (Deek)
- Barker – Cascade Effect (Ostgut Ton)
- Lucrecia Dalt – Outtakes (Rvng Intl.)
- Yoshihiro Sawasaki – Neocrystal (Modern Obscure Music)
- Gacha Bakradze – Western Arrogance
LPs:
- Dylan Henner – The Invention of the Human (AD 93)
- Jacob Sachs-Mishalanie – Scribble (Mondoj)
- Luis Pestana – Rosa Pano (Orange Milk Records)
- Beatrice Dillon – Workaround (PAN)
Girls Of The Internet (UK)
EPs:
- Sault – Free (Forever Living Originals)
- Life On Planets – Brother (Soul Clap Records)
- Overmono – Everything U Need (XL Recordings)
- Malin Genie – Drek (Malin Genie Music)
- Laurence Guy – Dreamer (Shall Not Fade)
- The Vision featuring Andreya Triana – Missing (Maurice Fulton Extended Mix) (Defected Records)
- Parris – Soft Rocks With Socks (Wisdom Teeth)
- August Wahh featuring Life On Planets & Girls of the Internet – Press Play (Redbox)
- Tableland – My dreams Are Slowly Dying (Tableland)
- 박혜진 Park Hye Jin – Like This (Ninja Tune)
LPs:
- Channel Tres – I Can’t Go Outside (Art For Their Good)
- Dan Kye – Small moments (Rhythm Section)
- Fred P – Psyche (Private Society)
Keepsakes (Berlin)
EPs:
- Peder Mannerfelt – Ensnared (HAVEN)
- Beau Wanzer – Busted And Bamboozled (Ophism)
- DJ Boss – Parameter Jedna EP (Kne’ Deep)
- Mickey Nox – That’s Not A Knife (South London Analogue Material)
- New Frames – Stylized Fear (HAVEN)
- Tim Taylor & Dan Zamani – The Horn Track (Missile Records)
- Draugr – Semantic Deprivation EP (Techno Is The Devil’s Music)
- Pounding Grooves – Pounding Grooves 11 (Pounding Grooves)
- Ryan James Ford – Fish Flakes EP (Clone Basement Series)
- Endlec – Here Comes The Techno Assaulter EP (Eternal Damnation)
LPs:
- Various Artists – Signals (Mindcut Music)
- Dreams – Machine Age Paradise (Bank Records NYC)
- Jasmine Infiniti – BXTCH SLÄP (New World Dysorder)
Nastia (Kiew)
EPs:
- Symonenko – Max4live (Nechto)
- Orphus – Damaged (Hypercolour)
- Gostwork – Strickt Time (Bazovoe Techno)
- Galaxy Lane – Arrivals (Nechto Records)
- Zakat95 – Rassvet (ZKT)
- Glaskin – Konsumfusion (Who Whom)
- Theo Nasa – Dubska (Rekids)
- Dimi Angelis – Derailed (ANGLS Records)
- Impurity – A Hole In The Sky (Aquarian Remix) (Cead Records)
- Low End Activist – Look Up (Sneaker Social Club)
LPs:
- Sunchase – Timeline LP (Kashtan)
- ORBE – Psy Visionary (ORBE Records)
Off The Meds (Stockholm)
EPs:
- Alex Reece, Deborah Anderson – Feel the Sunshine (Blunted Island Records)
- Antena – Camino del Sol (Numero Group)
- Danja, Local – No Love (self released)
- Saweetie, Jhené Aiko – Back to the streets (ICY/Artistry records/Warner Records)
- Galaxy 2 Galaxy – Journey of the Dragons (Underground Resistance)
- Maurizio – M04a -Fulll 12″ Length (Maurizio)
- Cha Cha Cha Guitri – Non non non (Born Bad Records)
- Astrud Gilberto, antõnio Carlos Jobim – Agua De beber (Verve Records)
- Luke slater – Love (NovaMute)
- Sasha – Xpander (Deconstruction)
LPs:
- CJ Bolland – The Analogue Theatre (FFRR, internal)
- Kanye west – 808s & Heartbreak (Def Jam, Roc-A-Fella)
- The Prodigy – Experience (XL Recordings)
Viscerale (Berlin)
EPs:
- Sugar – I Worry (Euromantic)
- DJ IBON – Generator (Kengu)
- Ezy – Candy Flip (Ute.Rec)
- Henning Baer – Drama Sky (Sugar Remix) (MANHIGH Recordings)
- Repro – Altschmerz (KAOS)
- Billie Jo – Ne Plus Ultra (Unitas Multiplex)
- Vixen – Samodiva (Fast Forward)
- HLLW – Sleeping River (Ved Siden Af/Another Name)
- Araknyl & OMNISELF – Lich (Morph)
- Varg2™ & Exploited Body – Karhü (Northern Electronics)
LPs:
- Rafael Anton Irisarri – Peripeteia (Dais Records)
- First Light – UTECD002 (Ute.Rec)
- E-Saggila – Archives 2015-18 (COBALT)