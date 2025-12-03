Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cotrax, BIIANCO, Karl Kirschmayer, KTK, Panøram und YNNY

Cotrax

Cotrax (Woodmore Management)

EPs

LiBra – Pitchiking [Future Music Records]

Shakta – Lepton Head (Shanti V Deedrah Remix) [Shamanic Tales]

Ectima – Drai Fier Links [TesseracTstudio]

Mercuroid & Misaya – Somnium [Shamanic Tales]

Cotrax – 1995 [Alteza Records]

Out of Orbit – Ground Control [Shamanic Tales]

Rinkadink & Ømen – Strength In Repetition [Self-released]

Mahaya & DJ Yagi – Transcendence [DoubSquare]

Astrix – Chaos (Astrix & Faders Remix) [Shamanic Tales]

Cotrax, Coming Soon!!! – Universal Synapses [Spintwist]

Alben/Compilations

LiBra – Subjective [Future Music Records]

Persona – INTERPLAY [Shamanic Tales]

Rinkadink – Raw Update 1 [Self-released]

BIIANCO

EPs

Chris Liberator, Sam DFL, Tab K – Wall Of Acid [Acid Artists in Action]

Lola Cerise – Someone Famous Said It But It Wasn’t Me [Gomboc]

G.IO – Se Solta [HOTTIES]

Newa – Acid Baby [slash]

Dr. G – Plan A [TRIBE]

Odymel, Malaa – Mango Disco [Malaa Music]

Luke Hovey – Guilty Pleasure [Mama Told Ya]

Impulsive Behaviour – Knucklehead [Gomboc]

Stoltenhoff – You Got Me Easy [NowNow]

Yasmin Regisford, Etienne Nogues – Outta Breath [Self-released]

Karl Kirschmayer

EPs

Impérieux – Kala [Cocoon Recordings]

Cybotron – Parallel Shift [Tresor Records]

Mathijs Smit – Binary Life (String Version) [Deeptrax Records]

The Cheapers – Poem [TAU]

Sahar – Something Beginning With Z [ISOLATE]

Giulio Gastaldello – Soo True [Giulio Gastaldello]

Jonathan Kaspar – Power [Cocoon Recordings]

Echonomist, OVEOUS – The Story Behind [Exit Strategy]

Skream, Big Jo, Dillon Kelly – Thirst Day [IFEEL…]

Detroit Boogie Assemble – Swing [Orlando Voorn]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Hard Techno What Else, Vol. 6 – div [Sonaxx Records]

KTK

EPs

Dogheadsurigeri – Fluid Matter [Self-released]

Onleash – Poppers Delight [Mama Told Ya]

Manni Dee – [Fabric]

Anfisa Letyago, Unfinished Portraits – Radar [NSDA]

Etienne Nogues – Meridional Latitude [TETE VIDE]

Repro – Club Comfort [Ectotherm]

SPFDJ – The Hot In Psychotic [Intrepid Skin]

Arman Van Helden, A Track, Duck Sauce – Can’t Stop (KiNK Remix) [DFTD]

Antidot – Celestial Serenity [Introspective Records]

Tigerhead – Looking Glass [Exhale]

Alben/Compilations

VA – Mille attaques, les vents contrèrent [Mama Told Ya]

VA – Infect Me Softly [PURR]

Panøram

EPs

Jonathan Kaspar – 1.993 [Cocoon Records]

Panøram – Visions (Original Drums Mix) [Visions Of Paraiso]

Tiga – Ecstasy Surrounds Me [Secret City Recordings]

Medlar – Dot The Ts (Feat DeeVoeNay) (Ron Basejam Remix) [Delusions Of Grandeur]

Latex – The Porcupine [Rebelone]

20\20 Soundsystem – Falling (Random Factor Dub) [20/20 Soundsystem]

Matias Aguayo – El Internet [Rekids]

Francesco Chiocci, Marcoradi – Dystopiano [Engrave LMT]

Odee X – The Dreamer [Rekids]

Panøram – 1984 (Original 707 Mix) [Visions Of Paraiso]

Alben/Compilations

Nthng – Unfinished [Lobster Theremin]

VA – 25 Years Cocoon Recordings [Cocoon Recordings]

Marco Passarani – The Temple [Studiomaster]

YNNY

EPs

YNNY – Gradient [Planet Rhythm]

Daniel[i] – Shifting Clouds EP [a.r.t.less]

Volpe – Sonder [Black Cat]

Idu Berg – Spule/Eins [Spulenmusik]

Vil – Reviver [Arsenik]

Carré & Danny Goliger – Up Too Late [Fast At Work]

SND & RTN – Vortex [Planet Rhythm]

Various – Archive G [spclnch]

Stojche – Cause & Effect [Dolly TS]

Glaskin – Blue Light [Crowd]

Alben/Compilations

Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]

cv313 – Dimensional Space [Echospace]

Stenny – Sharp Fragments [Ilian Tape]