Die Groove DJ-Charts mit Cotrax, BIIANCO, Karl Kirschmayer, KTK, Panøram und YNNY

Cotrax
EPs
LiBra – Pitchiking [Future Music Records]
Shakta – Lepton Head (Shanti V Deedrah Remix) [Shamanic Tales]
Ectima – Drai Fier Links [TesseracTstudio]
Mercuroid & Misaya – Somnium [Shamanic Tales]
Cotrax – 1995 [Alteza Records]
Out of Orbit – Ground Control [Shamanic Tales]
Rinkadink & Ømen – Strength In Repetition [Self-released]
Mahaya & DJ Yagi – Transcendence [DoubSquare]
Astrix – Chaos (Astrix & Faders Remix) [Shamanic Tales]
Cotrax, Coming Soon!!! – Universal Synapses [Spintwist]
Alben/Compilations
LiBra – Subjective [Future Music Records]
Persona – INTERPLAY [Shamanic Tales]
Rinkadink – Raw Update 1 [Self-released]
BIIANCO
EPs
Chris Liberator, Sam DFL, Tab K – Wall Of Acid [Acid Artists in Action]
Lola Cerise – Someone Famous Said It But It Wasn’t Me [Gomboc]
G.IO – Se Solta [HOTTIES]
Newa – Acid Baby [slash]
Dr. G – Plan A [TRIBE]
Odymel, Malaa – Mango Disco [Malaa Music]
Luke Hovey – Guilty Pleasure [Mama Told Ya]
Impulsive Behaviour – Knucklehead [Gomboc]
Stoltenhoff – You Got Me Easy [NowNow]
Yasmin Regisford, Etienne Nogues – Outta Breath [Self-released]
Karl Kirschmayer
EPs
Impérieux – Kala [Cocoon Recordings]
Cybotron – Parallel Shift [Tresor Records]
Mathijs Smit – Binary Life (String Version) [Deeptrax Records]
The Cheapers – Poem [TAU]
Sahar – Something Beginning With Z [ISOLATE]
Giulio Gastaldello – Soo True [Giulio Gastaldello]
Jonathan Kaspar – Power [Cocoon Recordings]
Echonomist, OVEOUS – The Story Behind [Exit Strategy]
Skream, Big Jo, Dillon Kelly – Thirst Day [IFEEL…]
Detroit Boogie Assemble – Swing [Orlando Voorn]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Hard Techno What Else, Vol. 6 – div [Sonaxx Records]
KTK
EPs
Dogheadsurigeri – Fluid Matter [Self-released]
Onleash – Poppers Delight [Mama Told Ya]
Manni Dee – [Fabric]
Anfisa Letyago, Unfinished Portraits – Radar [NSDA]
Etienne Nogues – Meridional Latitude [TETE VIDE]
Repro – Club Comfort [Ectotherm]
SPFDJ – The Hot In Psychotic [Intrepid Skin]
Arman Van Helden, A Track, Duck Sauce – Can’t Stop (KiNK Remix) [DFTD]
Antidot – Celestial Serenity [Introspective Records]
Tigerhead – Looking Glass [Exhale]
Alben/Compilations
VA – Mille attaques, les vents contrèrent [Mama Told Ya]
VA – Infect Me Softly [PURR]
Panøram
EPs
Jonathan Kaspar – 1.993 [Cocoon Records]
Panøram – Visions (Original Drums Mix) [Visions Of Paraiso]
Tiga – Ecstasy Surrounds Me [Secret City Recordings]
Medlar – Dot The Ts (Feat DeeVoeNay) (Ron Basejam Remix) [Delusions Of Grandeur]
Latex – The Porcupine [Rebelone]
20\20 Soundsystem – Falling (Random Factor Dub) [20/20 Soundsystem]
Matias Aguayo – El Internet [Rekids]
Francesco Chiocci, Marcoradi – Dystopiano [Engrave LMT]
Odee X – The Dreamer [Rekids]
Panøram – 1984 (Original 707 Mix) [Visions Of Paraiso]
Alben/Compilations
Nthng – Unfinished [Lobster Theremin]
VA – 25 Years Cocoon Recordings [Cocoon Recordings]
Marco Passarani – The Temple [Studiomaster]
YNNY
EPs
YNNY – Gradient [Planet Rhythm]
Daniel[i] – Shifting Clouds EP [a.r.t.less]
Volpe – Sonder [Black Cat]
Idu Berg – Spule/Eins [Spulenmusik]
Vil – Reviver [Arsenik]
Carré & Danny Goliger – Up Too Late [Fast At Work]
SND & RTN – Vortex [Planet Rhythm]
Various – Archive G [spclnch]
Stojche – Cause & Effect [Dolly TS]
Glaskin – Blue Light [Crowd]
Alben/Compilations
Efdemin – Poly [Ostgut Ton]
cv313 – Dimensional Space [Echospace]
Stenny – Sharp Fragments [Ilian Tape]