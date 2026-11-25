ANNA Z has played live at Superbooth, Freerotation, Elevate and Berghain, often alongside her partner and collaborator J. Manuel. Her debut album KOMIVERSE comes out just days after this mix. For GROOVE Podcast 527, she takes us on a dreamlike yet engaging journey from 124 to 156 BPM. She recorded it at home in Ableton Live, with 49 tracks ranging from Autechre to Oneohtrix Point Never, several of her own productions and a modular live jam made for this mix.

GROOVE: What did you have in mind when recording this mix?

ANNA Z: Dreams. You walk through various spaces, one leading into the next, as if on a boundless journey. Many things happen and different textures accompany the journey, like the wind. I started off at around 124 BPM, as if you were setting off, and then gradually built up to 156 BPM.

Where did you record it and which setup did you use?

In the end, I recorded it at home with my cat. This time, I had the idea of using Ableton Live to include the full story with the journey through the BPM and a long tracklist, with some tracks having been treated to fit them in, for example a live jam which I recorded for the mix with a modular system, DrumDing and Digitone 2.

Recording a mix in Ableton Live makes sense to me because I can use the stock plugins, like EQ Three, Auto Filter and Glue Compressor, as well as external plugins like Saturn 2, Pro-Q 4 and Valhalla reverbs. I can build my own mixer with channel strips that fit the idea of the mix.

What’s the most memorable gig you played so far?

I have a lot of memorable experiences, and for me, pretty much every time is very memorable because I love what I do and there is always something new to learn. The first live Superbooth concert, a live set at Freerotation, the first B2B at Globus/Tresor with my love, J. Manuel, the live set at Elevate Festival, the first time playing in Berghain – there have been a lot of firsts, and I hope there are many more to come. It’s like being in love with the moment and the music all the time, again and again.

I suppose this would be the perfect place to tell the story of my first unofficial live sets in clubs. The first one took place in 2018. It was one of J. Manuel’s live gigs. He received the fee for the event that evening, and on our way to his soundcheck, he had the idea of spending the fee on music gear immediately. We stopped at SchneidersLaden and bought a 0-Coast. I was there to help with the cables and provide support, as well as to dance after a hard day at university. Once the setup was ready, he told me that I could join his live set and use the 0-Coast.

I spent the next few hours with the PDF manual, learning about this synth until it was his turn to play. I was very happy and honoured that he trusted me to participate in the set, and it was one of many humble things he did for me and others. Making very loud music together in the dark and having fun is a very memorable experience that I would recommend. I can immediately start writing a new song if I close my eyes and think about that night.

Can you name a secret weapon that you use frequently?

For me, a secret weapon is often a combination of two or three elements. For example, if I want to set the mood in a room and on the dancefloor and give the atmosphere a fresh twist, I might play something from Bendik Giske’s wonderful records – a track that takes away the pulse of the kick drum, but which also grips the soul with deep frequencies – and then combine it with something that creates a new moment and allows me to reinterpret the space. I might play a fast mix of an electro track with good vibes and sharp snares, followed by a track like “Peril Prediction” by HIJINX.

Three recent releases that caught your attention?

Modeselektor’s new album MDSLKTR ;)

mirrormage – Goodbye Depressive Breakcore

DNGDNGDNG – Vestigio

What do you have coming up?

My debut album KOMIVERSE comes out a few days after this mix. I am looking forward to playing a few live sets and concerts, such as at Säule Berghain and on the Monkeytown Records bus to Cologne and Hamburg with Modeselektor.

I am also looking forward to spending more time in the studio again. During the roll-out of the album, I did all the artwork, videos etc. myself and also wrote a lot of music, which I now need to record and go deep into, to write the next new verses.

I would also like to work on more projects in the field of architecture to fulfil my dreams, as I do in the world of sound.

Tracklist:

1. Autechre – Montreal

2. ANNA Z – Yu

3. Firnwald – Hallein23

4. Fork and Knife – Fling It

5. ignatius – Trails

6. Marco Simioni – artefact 58

7. ANNA Z – Unreleased

8. Dr.Derg – Ts86

9. OldGold – Displace The Sound

10. DMVU & Herbalistek – Teleidoscope

11. d_enigma – Bad Slander

12. Hebbe – Floor Clearing Dub

13. TRAKA, COIDO – NNNN

14. Celine Arnauld – (log) files

15. Sobolik – Skip Dub

16. Esseks – Disappointed

17. Amarhac – Petrobio

18. ANNA Z – Ink

19. Spooky – Swamp River

20. Gantz – Fugazi (feat. Elif Dikec)

21. Porter Brook – Second Shift

22. Slimzee & As.if.Kid – Six Million Ways To Die

23. Bot1500 – Abstract Springs

24. Hexalyne – Fol–QUOVIC Extrude

25. Racine – Arête coincée dans une amygdale

26. Unkey – Mind Meld

27. Thelem – Distressor

28. 2562 – In Reverse

29. Kid Bucle – Parasitos

30. Vour Oice – Dancing on the Bones

31. muhh – one two

32. Marcus Cato – Progression MSTR

33. ANNA Z & J. Manuel – Vert

34. WU.M.I – Endless

35. Mafou – M1

36. Carré – Clicked

37. Yclept – IOW

38. ‚•.¸¸.•´¯data cluster¯’•.¸¸.•´ – oneiric 5.2

39. qancel – lb clipstop (Staggered Hooks Remix)

40. Marric – Dinsdag dip

41. Ekorce – Tremor

42. Xen Chron – A Fireside Chat

43. mirrormage – Goodbye Depressive Breakcore – Dehumanizer

44. Pent – fragments (feat. Dorothy Carlos)

45. key asc – Brainfreeze

46. Chromedealer – someday soon

47. Alfons Frankenstein – Itchy Braveheart

48. Oneohtrix Point Never – Cross Talk II

49. ANNA Z – Nightcycle