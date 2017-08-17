Top 30 Singles

01. PLO Man – Powerline (Acting Press)

02. S.O.N.S. – Shimokitazawa One Night Stand (S.O.N.S.)

03. Akkord – RCVR / XMTR (Houndstooth)

04. Yak – Mido (Version)

05. Floorplan – Let The Church EP (M-Plant)

06. Bufiman – Peace Moves (Dekmantel)

07. Inland – Coriolis (Counterchange)

08. Khidja – Microb (Malka Tuti)

09. EQD – Equalized #006 (Equalized)

10. Jesse/LNS & DJ Sotofett – Pohja (Wania)

11. Randomer – Smokin (L.I.E.S.)

12. Pablo Mateo – Tentlover (Artful Rifle)

13. Lanark Artefax – Touch Absence (Whities)

14. Jack Peoples – Laptop Café (Clone Aqualung Series)

15. Nicola Cruz – Espíritu (Multi Culti)

16. Answer Code Request – Forking Path (Dolly Deluxe)

17. Argoman – Chimicalissimo (Permanent Vacation)

18. Bill Converse – The Shape Of Things To Come (Dark Entries)

19. John Talabot – The Strange Silence (Permanent Vacation)

20. Kobosil – 40000 L (Ostgut Ton)

21. Cassegrain – Shahmaran (Arcing Seas)

22. Galaxian – Uprising (Shipwrec)

23. Sharif Laffrey – Always (Discos Capablanca)

24. Talker – (Gold) Standard (Standards & Practices)

25. Waajeed – Better Late Than Never (Dirt Tech Reck)

26. Ancient Methods – The Asking Breath Comes To Each (Candela Rising)

27. Guy Cuevas – Obsession (Trad Vibe)

28. Harmonious Thelonious – Ayranman EP (Diskant)

29. Jimmy Winkles – Ocaxing (Porridge Bullet)

30. Tito Wun – Titos Edits (ava.)

Top 10 Alben & Compilations

01. Broken English Club – The English Beach (L.I.E.S.)

02. Jan Schulte – Tropical Drums Of Deutschland (Music For Dreams)

03. Porter Ricks – Anguilla Electrica (Tresor)

04. Laurel Halo – Dust (Hyperdub)

05. Terrence Dixon – 12,000 Miles Of Twilight (Out-Er)

06. Aleksi Perälä – The Colundi Sequence Volume 2 (DUB)

07. DJ Stingray – Kern Vol. 4 (Tresor)

08. Jlin – Black Origami (Planet Mu)

09. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane… (Luaka Boop)

10. Charles Manier – Luxus Steroid Abamita (Bopside)

Zur Erstellung der Single Top 30 und der Album Top 10 der Groove-Ausgabe 168 wurden die Charts folgender DJs und die Verkaufscharts folgender Plattenläden bzw. Onlineshops berücksichtigt: Alek Lee, Amotik, AnD, André Galluzzi, Away Soundsystem, Basic Soul Unit, Beautiful Swimmers, Bryan Chapman, BVRLY, Chopstick & Johnjon, Claire Morgan, Clone, Damiano Von Erckert, Danny Daze, Delta Funktionen, Demian Licht, Dimi Angelis, Discrete Circuit, DJ Deep, DJ Jnet, DJ Nomad, DJ Normal 4, DJ Sports, DJ Tennis, Dominik Eulberg, Eagles & Butterflies, Eddie C, Elena Colombi, Eomac, Esa, Glenn Astro, Groove Attack, Gustav Goodstuff, Ian Blevins, Jasss, Jennifer Touch, John Osborn, Jon Hester, Jon Rust, Kerem Akdag, Khidja, Kisk, Kompakt, Local Suicide, Lutto Lento, Manuel Fischer, Mark E, Mark Knekelhuis, Mathias Schaffhäuser, Meggy, Minimal Violence, Mosca, Mr Mendel, Nastia, Natascha Kann, Nathan Fake, Neele, Ninos Du Brasil, Nuno Dos Santos, Oliver Deutschmann, OOR, Oye, Phase Fatale, Phonica, Phuong Dan, Quarion, Radial, Rahaan, Raoul K, Rebar, Rebekah, Red Rack’em, Rey & Kjavik, Roi Perez, RVDS, Ryan James Ford, Sandrino, Sarah Farina, Satin Jackets, SBTH, Sean Johnston, Sept, Serendeepity, Skudge, Technique, Telephones, The/Das, Thomas Hessler, Till Von Sein, Zaltan, Ziúr