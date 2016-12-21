Mit dem neuen Layout unseres Hefts hat sich auch bei den Charts etwas getan: Ab jetzt präsentieren wir die 30 liebsten Singles der DJs und Plattenläden sowie die Top 10 Alben und Compilations.

Top 30 Singles

01. Traumprinz – Traumprinz 06 (Traumprinz)

02. Rrose – Arc Unknown Infrastructure New York

03. Kilner – Walk Type Avian

04. Theo Parrish & Diverse – Gentrified Love Pt. 1 & 2 (Sound Signature)

05. Sstrom – Fyren (Semantica)

06. Jeff Mills – The Domino Effect EP (Axis)

07. Mark Ernestus Vs. Obadikah – April (Honest Jon‘s)

08. Struction – Gefüge (R&S)

09. Cosmin TRG – Your Body / Kapotasana (Sportiv)

10. Crackle Wizard – Gilga IV (Hidden Hawaii)

11. Quentin – Mirage / Rain (Hivern Discs)

12. Oscar Mulero – Contents EP (WarmUp)

13. Steve Bicknell – Modes Of Thought (6dimensions)

14. José Manuel – Ritual (Optimo Trax)

15. Fango Viscera – 3/3 (Degustibus)

16. Porter Ricks – Shadow Boat EP (Tresor)

17. Beesmunt Soundsystem – Sensual Works (Honey Soundsystem)

18. Modes – Scenario (Spazio Disponibile)

19. Cassegrain – Arcs-02 (Arcing Seas)

20. Man Power – Album Remixes (Correspondant)

21. Rhythmus Günther – Three Strikes Out (Rhythmus Günther)

22. Tensal – F-Forma (Tensal)

23. Markus Suckut – Good Times EP (Rekids)

24. LOR – Continuous Growth EP (Exit Strategy)

25. Architectural – Cubismo (Architectural)

26. Itamar Sagi – Incomma (Abstract Theory)

27. Matrixxman – Sector I: Rhythm (Dekmantel)

28. Andrea – Wintermay (Ilian Tape)

29. SBTH – Ribolla (Lossless)

30. Phase Fatale – Under Marble (47)

Top 10 Alben & Compilations

01. Roman Flügel – All The Right Noises (Dial)

02. Orphx – Pitch Black Mirror (Sonic Groove)

03. Shifted – Appropriation Stories (Hospital Productions)

04. Planetary Assault Systems – Arc Angel (Ostgut Ton)

05. Marcel Dettmann – DJ-Kicks (!K7)

06. Convextion – 2845 (a.r.t.less)

07. Michael Mayer – & (!K7)

08. Nicolas Jaar – Sirens (Other People)

09. Roberto Musci – Tower Of Silence (Music From Memory)

10. The Pilotwings – Les Portes Du Brionnais (Brothers From Different Mothers)

Zur Erstellung der Single Top 30 und der Album Top 10 der Groove-Ausgabe 164 wurden die Charts folgender DJs und die Verkaufscharts folgender Plattenläden bzw. Onlineshops berücksichtigt:

Abstract Division, Adana Twins, Albert Van Abbe, And.Id, Andhim, Andrea Oliva, Blessing, Blind Observatory, Blush Response, BNJMN, Boston 168, Brothers‘ Vibe, Catz ‚N Dogz, Charles Fenckler, Chica Paula, Christian Burkhardt, Christian Löffler, Cinthie, Claptone, Conforce, D‘Julz, Daniela La Luz, Das Market, Denise Swan, Discrete Circuit, Distant Echoes, DJ Deep, DJ Emerson, DJ Hyperactive, DJ Rolando, DJ Skurge, Dollkraut, Dustin Zahn, Echoplex, Edit Select, Electrorites, Eluize, Emmanuel Top, Ena Lind, Eric Cloutier, ESHU, Fiedel, Finn Johannsen, FJAAK, Florian Meindl, Fort Romeau, Franca, GoldFFinch, Groove Attack, Hard Wax, Henning Baer, Hito, Intergalactic Gary, Ivy Lab, Janeret, Johanna Knutsson, Johnny D, Kate Miller, Kevin Over, Kölsch, Kompakt, Lakuti, Markus Suckut, Mathias Schober, Michael Reinboth, Muallem, Orphx, Oye-Records, Pacific Beach Vinyl, Pär Grindvik, Paula Temple, Perc, Phase Fatale, Phonica Records, Pirupa, Raär, Raíz, Re.You, Record Loft, Reeko, Regal, Reznik, Samo DJ, Sandrino, Sarah Farina, SBTH, SHDW & Obscure Shape, Shinedoe, Shit Robot, Shumi, Slam, SNTS, Solvent, Soukie & Windish, Soumaya Phéline, Stefan Vincent, Syncrophone Records, Technique, Thomas Herb, Trikk, TWR72, Unbroken Dub, Voiski, Yotam Avni, Z.I.P.P.O